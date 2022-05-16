Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A.
  News
  Summary
    HAPV3   BRHAPVACNOR4

HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.

(HAPV3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/16 04:07:51 pm EDT
7.840 BRL   -2.24%
03/24Tranche Update on Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 15, 2021.
CI
03/24TRANSCRIPT : Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 24, 2022
CI
03/23Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Brazil's Hapvida reports Q1 net loss of 182 mln reais

05/16/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA reported on Monday a first-quarter net loss of 182 million reais ($35.96 million), compared to a 151.8 million reais profit in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter were 414 million reais, missing the Refinitiv forecast of 713 million reais. ($1 = 5.0606 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 484 M 5 224 M 5 224 M
Net income 2022 1 374 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2022 7 190 M 1 418 M 1 418 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 57 072 M 11 257 M 11 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 63,6%
Managers and Directors
Jorge F. Pinheiro Koren de Lima Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurício Fernandes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investors Relations
Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Chairman
Alain Benvenuti Chief Operating Officer
Geraldo Luciano Mattos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-22.74%11 253
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-3.33%455 388
ANTHEM, INC.4.94%117 276
CIGNA CORPORATION12.87%82 234
HUMANA INC.-5.38%55 517
CENTENE CORPORATION-0.10%48 148