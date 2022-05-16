Brazil's Hapvida reports Q1 net loss of 182 mln reais

May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA reported on Monday a first-quarter net loss of 182 million reais ($35.96 million), compared to a 151.8 million reais profit in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter were 414 million reais, missing the Refinitiv forecast of 713 million reais. ($1 = 5.0606 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)