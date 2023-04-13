Advanced search
    HAPV3   BRHAPVACNOR4

HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.

(HAPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:25:50 2023-04-13 am EDT
2.690 BRL   +0.37%
10:05aHapvida Shares Fall 3.4% After Follow-On Share Sale
DJ
03/28Hapvida Shares Soar 18% After Raising BRL1.25 Billion Through Asset Sales
DJ
03/21Hapvida Participações E Investimentos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
Hapvida Shares Fall 3.4% After Follow-On Share Sale

04/13/2023 | 10:05am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Shares of Hapvida Participações e Investimentos SA were 3.4% lower Thursday after the health services provider said it sold 1.1 billion reais of shares in a follow-on offer.

The company's shares reached BRL2.59, equivalent to 53 cents, and are down 44% from the end of last year through Wednesday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 0.5% in early trading.

Hapvida said Wednesday after the close that it sold 395 million new shares at a price of BRL2.68 apiece. The shares will start trading on April 14, the company said.

Hapvida said in late March that it hired advisers to study and set up a potential share sale and that the Pinheiro family, which controls the company, would buy BRL360 million of the shares if a sale takes place.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1004ET

1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-47.24%3 858
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-1.70%486 190
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-3.90%117 064
CIGNA CORPORATION-21.30%77 457
HUMANA INC.3.88%66 493
CENTENE CORPORATION-18.08%36 996
