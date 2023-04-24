Advanced search
    HAPV3   BRHAPVACNOR4

HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.

(HAPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:30:01 2023-04-24 am EDT
2.720 BRL   +5.02%
11:26aHapvida Shares Jump 6.2% After 'Buy' Recommendation From BTG Pactual
DJ
04/19Hapvida Shares Fall 5% After Nursing-Salary Bill Sent to Congress
DJ
04/13Hapvida Shares Fall 3.4% After Follow-On Share Sale
DJ
Hapvida Shares Jump 6.2% After 'Buy' Recommendation From BTG Pactual

04/24/2023 | 11:26am EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA's shares jumped 6.2% after the Brazilian hospital operator was rated a "Buy" by investment bank BTG Pactual.

Shares reached 2.75 reais, the equivalent of 54 cents, and were down 49% from the end of last year through Thursday's close. Friday was a holiday in Brazil and the stock market was closed. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was little changed at midday.

BTG Pactual analysts reinstated coverage of Hapvida with a "Buy" recommendation, saying a rebound in average tickets and an improvement of general and administrative expenses should fuel a gradual turnaround of margins and support share prices.

Hapvida's recent capital increase and the sale and leaseback of some property have given the company enough cash to bring the company relief regarding its capital structure, the analysts said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1125ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.56% 5.5756 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 5.02% 2.72 Delayed Quote.-49.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 28 416 M 5 628 M 5 628 M
Net income 2023 -630 M -125 M -125 M
Net Debt 2023 5 973 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,9x
Yield 2023 0,00%
Capitalization 18 402 M 3 644 M 3 644 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 60,9%
Managers and Directors
Jorge F. Pinheiro Koren de Lima Co-CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Maurício Fernandes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investors Relations
Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Chairman
Alain Benvenuti Chief Operating Officer
Geraldo Luciano Mattos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.-49.02%3 644
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-8.74%450 728
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-12.13%106 851
CIGNA CORPORATION-23.91%74 888
HUMANA INC.-4.10%61 389
CENTENE CORPORATION-19.53%36 341
