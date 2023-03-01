Advanced search
    HAPV3   BRHAPVACNOR4

HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.

(HAPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:22:42 2023-03-01 am EST
2.940 BRL   -34.52%
10:05aHapvida Shares Plummet 25% After Reporting 4Q Loss
DJ
2022Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Transcript : Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Hapvida Shares Plummet 25% After Reporting 4Q Loss

03/01/2023 | 10:05am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Hapvida Participações e Investimentos SA's shares plunged 25% after the hospital operator reported a loss in the fourth quarter.

The shares reached 3.35 reais, the equivalent of 64 cents, and are down about 12% from the end of last year through Tuesday's close. Brazil's benchmark Ibovespa stocks index was down 0.7% in late-morning trading.

Hapvida said Tuesday after the close of trading that it had a consolidated net loss of BRL316.7 million in the quarter and had sales of BRL6.5 billion.

Hapvida's medical loss ratio was little changed, with few signs of improvement in sight, and financial expenses continue to pressure the company's bottom line, analysts at XP Investimentos said in a research note.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1004ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.56% 5.5537 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. -34.52% 2.94 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
