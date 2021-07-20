Harada Industry : Financial Report

Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
14
－1－
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Segment Ｉnformation
1. Reportable segments overview
The Group's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.
Following companies: HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.
Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.
Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.
2. Sales, Profit or Loss, Assets, and Other Information by Reportable Segments (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segments
Consolidated
Adjustment
income statements
North and Central
(Note 1)
Japan
Asia
Europe
Total
(Note 2)
Americas
Sales
Sales to external customers
15,169,854
8,625,031
12,954,269
4,387,415
41,136,570
－
41,136,570
Intersegment sales or transfers
2,666,166
15,287,474
64,794
1,312,524
19,330,959
(19,330,959)
－
Total sales
17,836,021
23,912,505
13,019,063
5,699,939
60,467,530
(19,330,959)
41,136,570
Segment profit
(66,362)
209,879
205,899
298,807
648,223
35,053
683,276
Segment assets
19,622,644
16,698,679
8,544,208
3,229,155
48,094,687
(13,656,964)
34,437,723
Others
Depreciation
103,623
644,502
239,183
22,094
1,009,404
－
1,009,404
Increase in property, plant and
106,783
1,762,833
389,898
19,803
2,279,318
－
2,279,318
equipment and intangible assets
Notes:
Adjustments are as follows:
Adjustment amount of 35,053 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
Adjustment amount of (13,656,964) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.
(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segments
Consolidated
Adjustment
income statements
North and Central
(Note 1)
Japan
Asia
Europe
Total
(Note 2)
Americas
Sales
Sales to external customers
13,156,214
7,542,711
9,690,702
4,315,477
34,705,105
－
34,705,105
Intersegment sales or transfers
2,057,394
12,486,168
241,903
999,633
15,785,099
(15,785,099)
－
Total sales
15,213,608
20,028,879
9,932,605
5,315,111
50,490,205
(15,785,099)
34,705,105
Segment profit
(339,903)
(588,537)
(108,096)
(170,915)
(1,207,452)
118,238
(1,089,213)
Segment assets
21,285,282
15,580,336
7,706,023
2,957,551
47,529,193
(14,734,207)
32,794,985
Others
Depreciation
90,894
722,020
261,708
19,477
1,094,101
－
1,094,101
Increase in property, plant and
19,462
596,487
210,927
3,373
830,250
－
830,250
equipment and intangible assets
Notes:
Adjustments are as follows:
Adjustment amount of 118,238 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
Adjustment amount of (14,734,207) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.
－2－
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Capital Increase
Shares outstanding
Capital stock
Capital reserves
Increase or
Balance
Increase or
Balance
Increase or
Balance
Date
decrease
decrease
decrease
(Shares)
(Thousands of yen)
(Thousands of yen)
As of July 28, 2006 (notice1)
1,000,000
10,869,000
408,150
2,015,100
408,150
1,855,900
As of August 25, 2006 (notice2)
10,000
10,879,000
4,081
2,019,181
4,081
1,859,981
As of October 1, 2006 (notice3)
10,879,000
21,758,000
－
2,019,181
－
1,859,981
(notice)
1.
Public offering of shares
Exercise price (yen)
873.00
Issue price (yen)
816.30
Amount credited to capital stock (yen)
408.15
Advances on subscriptions (thousands of yen)
816,300
2.
Issued to third party
Exercise price (yen)
873.00
Amount credited to capital stock (yen)
408.15
Issued to
Daiwa Securities SMBC
3.
1 for 2 stock split.
Shares
Class of shares
Number of shares authorized
Common shares
70,000,000
Total
70,000,000
Class of shares
Common
Issued
As of March 31, 2021
21,758,000
As of June 29, 2021
21,758,000
Stock exchange listings or registration
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(First Section)
Directors and Corporate Auditors
Shoji Harada
Chairman and Representative Director
Yasuharu Miyake
President and Representative Director
Yoichi Hiyama
Executive Managing Director
Satoru Kamiyama
Executive Managing Director
Toru Sasaki
Director
Takashi Aoki
Director
Michiyo Oikawa
Director
Koji Kuwahara
Director
Takashi Matsubara
Corporate Auditor
Hideto Matsuzawa
Corporate Auditor
Kazuhito Arata
Corporate Auditor
－3－
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
（Thousands of yen）
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,881,254
4,660,725
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
6,693,388
7,360,091
Merchandise and finished goods
5,750,918
5,549,763
Work in process
670,765
660,734
Raw materials and supplies
4,715,590
4,432,513
Other
1,194,199
816,851
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(22,045)
(24,492)
Total current assets
24,884,071
23,456,187
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,776,402
1,604,354
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,507,578
1,416,933
Land
894,991
887,907
Other, net
2,476,755
2,278,697
Total property, plant and equipment
6,655,728
6,187,892
Intangible assets
345,305
239,516
Investments and other assets
Net defined benefit asset
15,410
189,601
Deferred tax asstes
1,608,035
1,717,488
Other
929,172
1,004,299
Total investments and other assets
2,552,618
2,911,389
Total non-current assets
9,553,652
9,338,798
Total assets
34,437,723
32,794,985
－4－
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Harada Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 04:07:02 UTC.