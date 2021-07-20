Log in
    6904   JP3772500009

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(6904)
Harada Industry : Financial Report

07/20/2021
Financial Report

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Stock Code 6904

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

26-2, Minamiohi 6-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0013, Japan

https://www.harada.com

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Table of Contents

Segment Information

2

Capital Increase

3

Shares

3

Directors and Corporate Auditors

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Income

6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

10

Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

11

Non-consolidated Statements of Income

13

Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

14

1

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Segment nformation

1. Reportable segments overview

The Group's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.

Following companies: HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.

Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.

Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.

2. Sales, Profit or Loss, Assets, and Other Information by Reportable Segments (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Consolidated

Adjustment

income statements

North and Central

(Note 1)

Japan

Asia

Europe

Total

(Note 2)

Americas

Sales

Sales to external customers

15,169,854

8,625,031

12,954,269

4,387,415

41,136,570

41,136,570

Intersegment sales or transfers

2,666,166

15,287,474

64,794

1,312,524

19,330,959

(19,330,959)

Total sales

17,836,021

23,912,505

13,019,063

5,699,939

60,467,530

(19,330,959)

41,136,570

Segment profit

(66,362)

209,879

205,899

298,807

648,223

35,053

683,276

Segment assets

19,622,644

16,698,679

8,544,208

3,229,155

48,094,687

(13,656,964)

34,437,723

Others

Depreciation

103,623

644,502

239,183

22,094

1,009,404

1,009,404

Increase in property, plant and

106,783

1,762,833

389,898

19,803

2,279,318

2,279,318

equipment and intangible assets

Notes:

  1. Adjustments are as follows:
  1. Adjustment amount of 35,053 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
  2. Adjustment amount of (13,656,964) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Consolidated

Adjustment

income statements

North and Central

(Note 1)

Japan

Asia

Europe

Total

(Note 2)

Americas

Sales

Sales to external customers

13,156,214

7,542,711

9,690,702

4,315,477

34,705,105

34,705,105

Intersegment sales or transfers

2,057,394

12,486,168

241,903

999,633

15,785,099

(15,785,099)

Total sales

15,213,608

20,028,879

9,932,605

5,315,111

50,490,205

(15,785,099)

34,705,105

Segment profit

(339,903)

(588,537)

(108,096)

(170,915)

(1,207,452)

118,238

(1,089,213)

Segment assets

21,285,282

15,580,336

7,706,023

2,957,551

47,529,193

(14,734,207)

32,794,985

Others

Depreciation

90,894

722,020

261,708

19,477

1,094,101

1,094,101

Increase in property, plant and

19,462

596,487

210,927

3,373

830,250

830,250

equipment and intangible assets

Notes:

  1. Adjustments are as follows:
  1. Adjustment amount of 118,238 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
  2. Adjustment amount of (14,734,207) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

2

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Capital Increase

Shares outstanding

Capital stock

Capital reserves

Increase or

Balance

Increase or

Balance

Increase or

Balance

Date

decrease

decrease

decrease

(Shares)

(Thousands of yen)

(Thousands of yen)

As of July 28, 2006 (notice1)

1,000,000

10,869,000

408,150

2,015,100

408,150

1,855,900

As of August 25, 2006 (notice2)

10,000

10,879,000

4,081

2,019,181

4,081

1,859,981

As of October 1, 2006 (notice3)

10,879,000

21,758,000

2,019,181

1,859,981

(notice)

1.

Public offering of shares

Exercise price (yen)

873.00

Issue price (yen)

816.30

Amount credited to capital stock (yen)

408.15

Advances on subscriptions (thousands of yen)

816,300

2.

Issued to third party

Exercise price (yen)

873.00

Amount credited to capital stock (yen)

408.15

Issued to

Daiwa Securities SMBC

3.

1 for 2 stock split.

Shares

Class of shares

Number of shares authorized

Common shares

70,000,000

Total

70,000,000

Class of shares

Common

Issued

As of March 31, 2021

21,758,000

As of June 29, 2021

21,758,000

Stock exchange listings or registration

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(First Section)

Directors and Corporate Auditors

Shoji Harada

Chairman and Representative Director

Yasuharu Miyake

President and Representative Director

Yoichi Hiyama

Executive Managing Director

Satoru Kamiyama

Executive Managing Director

Toru Sasaki

Director

Takashi Aoki

Director

Michiyo Oikawa

Director

Koji Kuwahara

Director

Takashi Matsubara

Corporate Auditor

Hideto Matsuzawa

Corporate Auditor

Kazuhito Arata

Corporate Auditor

3

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Thousands of yen

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,881,254

4,660,725

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

6,693,388

7,360,091

Merchandise and finished goods

5,750,918

5,549,763

Work in process

670,765

660,734

Raw materials and supplies

4,715,590

4,432,513

Other

1,194,199

816,851

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(22,045)

(24,492)

Total current assets

24,884,071

23,456,187

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,776,402

1,604,354

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,507,578

1,416,933

Land

894,991

887,907

Other, net

2,476,755

2,278,697

Total property, plant and equipment

6,655,728

6,187,892

Intangible assets

345,305

239,516

Investments and other assets

Net defined benefit asset

15,410

189,601

Deferred tax asstes

1,608,035

1,717,488

Other

929,172

1,004,299

Total investments and other assets

2,552,618

2,911,389

Total non-current assets

9,553,652

9,338,798

Total assets

34,437,723

32,794,985

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Harada Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
