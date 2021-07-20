Harada Industry : Financial Report

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Segment Ｉnformation

1. Reportable segments overview

The Group's reportable segments are components for which discrete financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.

Following companies: HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.

Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.

Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.

2. Sales, Profit or Loss, Assets, and Other Information by Reportable Segments (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments Consolidated Adjustment income statements North and Central (Note 1) Japan Asia Europe Total (Note 2) Americas Sales Sales to external customers 15,169,854 8,625,031 12,954,269 4,387,415 41,136,570 － 41,136,570 Intersegment sales or transfers 2,666,166 15,287,474 64,794 1,312,524 19,330,959 (19,330,959) － Total sales 17,836,021 23,912,505 13,019,063 5,699,939 60,467,530 (19,330,959) 41,136,570 Segment profit (66,362) 209,879 205,899 298,807 648,223 35,053 683,276 Segment assets 19,622,644 16,698,679 8,544,208 3,229,155 48,094,687 (13,656,964) 34,437,723 Others Depreciation 103,623 644,502 239,183 22,094 1,009,404 － 1,009,404 Increase in property, plant and 106,783 1,762,833 389,898 19,803 2,279,318 － 2,279,318 equipment and intangible assets Notes:

Adjustments are as follows:

Adjustment amount of 35,053 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction. Adjustment amount of (13,656,964) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.

Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

(April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments Consolidated Adjustment income statements North and Central (Note 1) Japan Asia Europe Total (Note 2) Americas Sales Sales to external customers 13,156,214 7,542,711 9,690,702 4,315,477 34,705,105 － 34,705,105 Intersegment sales or transfers 2,057,394 12,486,168 241,903 999,633 15,785,099 (15,785,099) － Total sales 15,213,608 20,028,879 9,932,605 5,315,111 50,490,205 (15,785,099) 34,705,105 Segment profit (339,903) (588,537) (108,096) (170,915) (1,207,452) 118,238 (1,089,213) Segment assets 21,285,282 15,580,336 7,706,023 2,957,551 47,529,193 (14,734,207) 32,794,985 Others Depreciation 90,894 722,020 261,708 19,477 1,094,101 － 1,094,101 Increase in property, plant and 19,462 596,487 210,927 3,373 830,250 － 830,250 equipment and intangible assets Notes:

Adjustments are as follows:

Adjustment amount of 118,238 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction. Adjustment amount of (14,734,207) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.