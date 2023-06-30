Financial Report
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Stock Code 6904
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
26-2, Minamiohi 6-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0013, Japan
https://www.harada.com
Table of Contents
Segment Information
Capital Increase
Shares
Directors and Corporate Auditors
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
Non-consolidated Statements of Income
Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Segment Ｉnformation
1. Reportable segments overview
The Group's reportable segments are components of the Company for which separate financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.
Following companies: DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.
Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.
Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.
- Calculation method for sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment Profit in the reportable segments is based on operating profit.
Intersegment sales or transfers are based on market prices.
- Information concerning the amount of sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segments
Consolidated
Adjustment
income statements
North and Central
(Note 1)
Japan
Asia
Europe
Total
(Note 2)
Americas
Sales
Sales to external customers
12,919,183
8,362,338
9,726,216
4,803,753
35,811,490
－
35,811,490
Intersegment sales or transfers
1,906,595
14,997,293
188,634
1,474,945
18,567,469
(18,567,469)
－
Total sales
14,825,778
23,359,631
9,914,850
6,278,699
54,378,959
(18,567,469)
35,811,490
Segment profit
(400,396)
(172,182)
67,410
(624,163)
(1,129,332)
(34,015)
(1,163,347)
Segment assets
23,519,048
16,709,688
8,926,013
3,546,827
52,701,578
(16,758,704)
35,942,873
Others
Depreciation
68,343
764,200
268,141
19,479
1,120,165
－
1,120,165
Increase in property, plant and
2,539
427,806
257,787
3,356
691,490
－
691,490
equipment and intangible assets
Notes:
- Adjustments are as follows:
- Adjustment amount of (34,015) thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Adjustment amount of (16,758,704) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segments
Consolidated
Adjustment
income statements
North and Central
(Note 1)
Japan
Asia
Europe
Total
(Note 2)
Americas
Sales
Sales to external customers
15,230,405
9,069,189
11,940,040
5,865,778
42,105,413
－
42,105,413
Intersegment sales or transfers
1,819,477
17,159,416
482,373
1,241,546
20,702,814
(20,702,814)
－
Total sales
17,049,882
26,228,606
12,422,414
7,107,324
62,808,228
(20,702,814)
42,105,413
Segment profit
184,196
(715,279)
4,762
(201,678)
(727,999)
6,025
(721,973)
Segment assets
27,196,995
18,166,877
10,728,804
4,609,291
60,701,969
(20,570,236)
40,131,732
Others
Depreciation
63,502
867,502
393,503
20,726
1,345,233
－
1,345,233
Increase in property, plant and
73,043
518,676
704,959
907
1,297,587
－
1,297,587
equipment and intangible assets
Notes:
- Adjustments are as follows:
- Adjustment amount of 6,025 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Adjustment amount of (20,570,236) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.
Capital Increase
Shares outstanding
Capital stock
Capital reserves
Increase or
Balance
Increase or
Balance
Increase or
Balance
Date
decrease
decrease
decrease
(Shares)
(Thousands of yen)
(Thousands of yen)
As of July 28, 2006 (notice1)
1,000,000
10,869,000
408,150
2,015,100
408,150
1,855,900
As of August 25, 2006 (notice2)
10,000
10,879,000
4,081
2,019,181
4,081
1,859,981
As of October 1, 2006 (notice3)
10,879,000
21,758,000
－
2,019,181
－
1,859,981
(notice)
1.
Public offering of shares
Exercise price (yen)
873.00
Issue price (yen)
816.30
Amount credited to capital stock (yen)
408.15
Advances on subscriptions (thousands of yen)
816,300
2.
Issued to third party
Exercise price (yen)
873.00
Amount credited to capital stock (yen)
408.15
Issued to
Daiwa Securities SMBC
3.
1 for 2 stock split.
Shares
Class of shares
Number of shares authorized
Common shares
70,000,000
Total
70,000,000
Class of shares
Common
Issued
As of March 31, 2023
21,758,000
As of June 29, 2023
21,758,000
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock exchange listings or registration
Prime Market
Directors and Corporate Auditors
Shoji Harada
Chairman and Representative Director
Yasuharu Miyake
President and Representative Director
Satoru Kamiyama
Executive Managing Director
Toru Sasaki
Director
Takashi Aoki
Director
Koji Kuwahara
Director
kensuke Inoue
Director
Takashi Matsubara
Corporate Auditor
Yoichi Hiyama
Corporate Auditor
Yukiko Endo
Corporate Auditor
Consolidated Balance Sheets
（Thousands of yen）
As of March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
3,747,983
5,970,720
Notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets
6,701,453
7,865,174
Merchandise and finished goods
7,662,972
7,465,703
Work in process
852,215
838,107
Raw materials and supplies
6,461,356
6,654,060
Other
999,855
964,018
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(47,577)
(49,079)
Total current assets
26,378,260
29,708,706
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,580,466
1,610,944
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,459,712
1,635,912
Land
900,294
885,339
Other, net
2,389,307
2,750,028
Total property, plant and equipment
6,329,780
6,882,225
Intangible assets
165,825
146,263
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
1,974,632
2,006,329
Retirement benefit asset
190,998
483,638
Other
912,542
914,823
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9,166)
(10,253)
Total investments and other assets
3,069,007
3,394,537
Total non-current assets
9,564,613
10,423,026
Total assets
35,942,873
40,131,732
