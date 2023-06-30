Financial Report

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Stock Code 6904

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

26-2, Minamiohi 6-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0013, Japan

https://www.harada.com

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Table of Contents

Segment Information

2

Capital Increase

3

Shares

3

Directors and Corporate Auditors

3

Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

Consolidated Statements of Income

6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

10

Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

11

Non-consolidated Statements of Income

13

Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

14

1

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Segment nformation

1. Reportable segments overview

The Group's reportable segments are components of the Company for which separate financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.

Following companies: DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.

Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.

Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.

  1. Calculation method for sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment Profit in the reportable segments is based on operating profit.
    Intersegment sales or transfers are based on market prices.
  2. Information concerning the amount of sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Consolidated

Adjustment

income statements

North and Central

(Note 1)

Japan

Asia

Europe

Total

(Note 2)

Americas

Sales

Sales to external customers

12,919,183

8,362,338

9,726,216

4,803,753

35,811,490

35,811,490

Intersegment sales or transfers

1,906,595

14,997,293

188,634

1,474,945

18,567,469

(18,567,469)

Total sales

14,825,778

23,359,631

9,914,850

6,278,699

54,378,959

(18,567,469)

35,811,490

Segment profit

(400,396)

(172,182)

67,410

(624,163)

(1,129,332)

(34,015)

(1,163,347)

Segment assets

23,519,048

16,709,688

8,926,013

3,546,827

52,701,578

(16,758,704)

35,942,873

Others

Depreciation

68,343

764,200

268,141

19,479

1,120,165

1,120,165

Increase in property, plant and

2,539

427,806

257,787

3,356

691,490

691,490

equipment and intangible assets

Notes:

  1. Adjustments are as follows:
  1. Adjustment amount of (34,015) thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
  2. Adjustment amount of (16,758,704) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Consolidated

Adjustment

income statements

North and Central

(Note 1)

Japan

Asia

Europe

Total

(Note 2)

Americas

Sales

Sales to external customers

15,230,405

9,069,189

11,940,040

5,865,778

42,105,413

42,105,413

Intersegment sales or transfers

1,819,477

17,159,416

482,373

1,241,546

20,702,814

(20,702,814)

Total sales

17,049,882

26,228,606

12,422,414

7,107,324

62,808,228

(20,702,814)

42,105,413

Segment profit

184,196

(715,279)

4,762

(201,678)

(727,999)

6,025

(721,973)

Segment assets

27,196,995

18,166,877

10,728,804

4,609,291

60,701,969

(20,570,236)

40,131,732

Others

Depreciation

63,502

867,502

393,503

20,726

1,345,233

1,345,233

Increase in property, plant and

73,043

518,676

704,959

907

1,297,587

1,297,587

equipment and intangible assets

Notes:

  1. Adjustments are as follows:
  1. Adjustment amount of 6,025 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
  2. Adjustment amount of (20,570,236) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

2

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Capital Increase

Shares outstanding

Capital stock

Capital reserves

Increase or

Balance

Increase or

Balance

Increase or

Balance

Date

decrease

decrease

decrease

(Shares)

(Thousands of yen)

(Thousands of yen)

As of July 28, 2006 (notice1)

1,000,000

10,869,000

408,150

2,015,100

408,150

1,855,900

As of August 25, 2006 (notice2)

10,000

10,879,000

4,081

2,019,181

4,081

1,859,981

As of October 1, 2006 (notice3)

10,879,000

21,758,000

2,019,181

1,859,981

(notice)

1.

Public offering of shares

Exercise price (yen)

873.00

Issue price (yen)

816.30

Amount credited to capital stock (yen)

408.15

Advances on subscriptions (thousands of yen)

816,300

2.

Issued to third party

Exercise price (yen)

873.00

Amount credited to capital stock (yen)

408.15

Issued to

Daiwa Securities SMBC

3.

1 for 2 stock split.

Shares

Class of shares

Number of shares authorized

Common shares

70,000,000

Total

70,000,000

Class of shares

Common

Issued

As of March 31, 2023

21,758,000

As of June 29, 2023

21,758,000

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock exchange listings or registration

Prime Market

Directors and Corporate Auditors

Shoji Harada

Chairman and Representative Director

Yasuharu Miyake

President and Representative Director

Satoru Kamiyama

Executive Managing Director

Toru Sasaki

Director

Takashi Aoki

Director

Koji Kuwahara

Director

kensuke Inoue

Director

Takashi Matsubara

Corporate Auditor

Yoichi Hiyama

Corporate Auditor

Yukiko Endo

Corporate Auditor

3

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Thousands of yen

As of March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,747,983

5,970,720

Notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets

6,701,453

7,865,174

Merchandise and finished goods

7,662,972

7,465,703

Work in process

852,215

838,107

Raw materials and supplies

6,461,356

6,654,060

Other

999,855

964,018

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(47,577)

(49,079)

Total current assets

26,378,260

29,708,706

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,580,466

1,610,944

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,459,712

1,635,912

Land

900,294

885,339

Other, net

2,389,307

2,750,028

Total property, plant and equipment

6,329,780

6,882,225

Intangible assets

165,825

146,263

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

1,974,632

2,006,329

Retirement benefit asset

190,998

483,638

Other

912,542

914,823

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9,166)

(10,253)

Total investments and other assets

3,069,007

3,394,537

Total non-current assets

9,564,613

10,423,026

Total assets

35,942,873

40,131,732

4

