Financial Report
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Stock Code 6904
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
26-2, Minamiohi 6-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0013, Japan
https://www.harada.com
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Table of Contents
Segment Information
Capital Increase
Shares
Directors and Corporate Auditors
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
Non-consolidated Statements of Income
Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Segment Ｉnformation
1. Reportable segments overview
The Group's reportable segments are components of the Company for which separate financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.
Following companies: DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.
Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.
Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.
Calculation method for sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment Profit in the reportable segments is based on operating profit.
Intersegment sales or transfers are based on market prices.
- Information concerning the amount of sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segments
Consolidated
Adjustment
income statements
North and Central
(Note 1)
Japan
Asia
Europe
Total
(Note 2)
Americas
Sales
Sales to external customers
15,230,405
9,069,189
11,940,040
5,865,778
42,105,413
－
42,105,413
Intersegment sales or transfers
1,819,477
17,159,416
482,373
1,241,546
20,702,814
(20,702,814)
－
Total sales
17,049,882
26,228,606
12,422,414
7,107,324
62,808,228
(20,702,814)
42,105,413
Segment profit
184,196
(715,279)
4,762
(201,678)
(727,999)
6,025
(721,973)
Segment assets
27,196,995
18,166,877
10,728,804
4,609,291
60,701,969
(20,570,236)
40,131,732
Others
Depreciation
63,502
867,502
393,503
20,726
1,345,233
－
1,345,233
Increase in property, plant and
73,043
518,676
704,959
907
1,297,587
－
1,297,587
equipment and intangible assets
Notes:
- Adjustments are as follows:
- Adjustment amount of 6,025 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Adjustment amount of (20,570,236) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Thousands of yen)
Reportable segments
Consolidated
Adjustment
income statements
North and Central
(Note 1)
Japan
Asia
Europe
Total
(Note 2)
Americas
Sales
Sales to external customers
17,219,514
8,206,594
15,085,228
6,481,939
46,993,276
－
46,993,276
Intersegment sales or transfers
2,003,125
18,326,934
84,362
2,125,748
22,540,171
(22,540,171)
－
Total sales
19,222,640
26,533,528
15,169,590
8,607,688
69,533,447
(22,540,171)
46,993,276
Segment profit
1,018,742
(953,059)
755,972
167,728
989,384
36,750
1,026,134
Segment assets
29,134,255
16,753,895
12,147,393
3,190,334
61,225,880
(23,627,518)
37,598,361
Others
Depreciation
75,420
886,592
408,196
18,823
1,389,033
－
1,389,033
Increase in property, plant and
34,835
893,366
195,145
2,443
1,125,792
－
1,125,792
equipment and intangible assets
Notes:
- Adjustments are as follows:
- Adjustment amount of 36,750 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Adjustment amount of (23,627,518) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
- Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Capital Increase
Shares outstanding
Capital stock
Capital reserves
Increase or
Balance
Increase or
Balance
Increase or
Balance
Date
decrease
decrease
decrease
(Shares)
(Thousands of yen)
(Thousands of yen)
As of July 28, 2006 (notice1)
1,000,000
10,869,000
408,150
2,015,100
408,150
1,855,900
As of August 25, 2006 (notice2)
10,000
10,879,000
4,081
2,019,181
4,081
1,859,981
As of October 1, 2006 (notice3)
10,879,000
21,758,000
－
2,019,181
－
1,859,981
(notice)
1.
Public offering of shares
Exercise price (yen)
873.00
Issue price (yen)
816.30
Amount credited to capital stock (yen)
408.15
Advances on subscriptions (thousands of yen)
816,300
2.
Issued to third party
Exercise price (yen)
873.00
Amount credited to capital stock (yen)
408.15
Issued to
Daiwa Securities SMBC
3.
1 for 2 stock split.
Shares
Class of shares
Number of shares authorized
Common shares
70,000,000
Total
70,000,000
Class of shares
Common
Issued
As of March 31, 2024
21,758,000
As of June 27, 2024
21,758,000
Stock exchange listings or registration
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Standard Market
Directors and Corporate Auditors
Shoji Harada
Chairman and Representative Director
Yasuharu Miyake
President and Representative Director
Satoru Kamiyama
Executive Managing Director
Toru Sasaki
Director
Takashi Aoki
Director
Koji Kuwahara
Director
kensuke Inoue
Director
Takashi Matsubara
Corporate Auditor
Yoichi Hiyama
Corporate Auditor
Yukiko Endo
Corporate Auditor
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Consolidated
Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,970,720
5,141,744
Notes and accounts receivable - trade,
7,865,174
7,952,700
and contract assets
Merchandise and finished goods
7,465,703
6,058,584
Work in process
838,107
691,625
Raw materials and supplies
6,654,060
6,397,081
Other
964,018
1,212,232
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(49,079)
(60,806)
Total current assets
29,708,706
27,393,161
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,610,944
1,570,275
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,635,912
1,605,544
Land
885,339
584,632
Other, net
2,750,028
2,620,082
Total property, plant and equipment
6,882,225
6,380,535
Intangible assets
146,263
97,829
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
2,006,329
2,378,139
Retirement benefit asset
483,638
473,028
Other
914,823
886,990
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,253)
(11,323)
Total investments and other assets
3,394,537
3,726,835
Total non-current assets
10,423,026
10,205,199
Total assets
40,131,732
37,598,361
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
3,042,829
2,784,855
Electronically recorded obligations -
752,007
835,082
operating
Short-term borrowings
19,219,451
14,866,004
Current portion of long-term borrowings
500,000
－
Income taxes payable
666,820
1,671,099
Provision for bonuses
267,683
331,725
Other
2,958,751
3,232,223
Total current liabilities
27,407,544
23,720,989
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
250,282
554,119
Other
1,307,385
1,409,859
Total non-current liabilities
1,557,667
1,963,978
Total liabilities
28,965,211
25,684,968
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,019,181
2,019,181
Capital surplus
1,859,981
1,859,981
Retained earnings
5,954,733
6,731,654
Treasury shares
(2,446)
(2,486)
Total shareholders' equity
9,831,450
10,608,331
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
46,983
111,332
sale securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,150,421
1,298,906
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
137,665
(105,178)
Total accumulated other comprehensive
1,335,070
1,305,061
income
Total net assets
11,166,521
11,913,392
Total liabilities and net assets
40,131,732
37,598,361
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Net sales
42,105,413
46,993,276
Cost of sales
35,042,136
38,333,910
Gross profit
7,063,277
8,659,366
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,785,250
7,633,232
Operating profit (loss)
(721,973)
1,026,134
Non-operating income
Interest income
16,470
64,840
Refund received
－
66,408
Other
204,756
97,415
Total non-operating income
221,227
228,664
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
331,795
610,295
Foreign exchange losses
51,530
85,655
Other
15,348
40,014
Total non-operating expenses
398,673
735,965
Ordinary profit (loss)
(899,419)
518,833
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
5,567
3,410,443
Total extraordinary income
5,567
3,410,443
Extraordinary losses
Business restructuring expenses
92,604
1,513,295
Loss of COVID19
88,270
－
Loss on valuation of inventories
42,775
－
Other
7,078
3,074
Total extraordinary losses
230,728
1,516,370
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(1,124,581)
2,412,906
Income taxes - current
352,243
1,819,545
Income taxes for prior periods
88,529
－
Income taxes - deferred
(34,150)
(292,313)
Total income taxes
406,622
1,527,232
Profit (loss)
(1,531,203)
885,674
Profit attributable to non-controlling
－
－
interests
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(1,531,203)
885,674
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Profit (loss)
(1,531,203)
885,674
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
16,481
64,349
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,411,076
148,485
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net
173,491
(242,843)
of tax
Total other comprehensive income
1,601,050
(30,008)
Comprehensive income
69,846
855,665
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
69,846
855,665
of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
－
－
controlling interests
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Thousands of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Total
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
2,019,181
1,859,981
7,594,691
△2,446
11,471,407
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(108,753)
(108,753)
Profit (loss) attributable to
(1,531,203)
(1,531,203)
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury shares
－
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
－
－
(1,639,957)
－
(1,639,957)
Balance at end of period
2,019,181
1,859,981
5,954,733
(2,446)
9,831,450
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign currency
Remeasurements of
Total accumulated
Total net assets
difference on
other
translation
defined benefit
available-for-
comprehensive
adjustment
plans
sale securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
30,501
(260,655)
(35,825)
(265,979)
11,205,428
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(108,753)
Profit (loss) attributable to
(1,531,203)
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury shares
－
Net changes in items other
16,481
1,411,076
173,491
1,601,050
1,601,050
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
16,481
1,411,076
173,491
1,601,050
(38,907)
Balance at end of period
46,983
1,150,421
137,665
1,335,070
11,166,521
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Thousands of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Total
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
2,019,181
1,859,981
5,954,733
(2,446)
9,831,450
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(108,753)
(108,753)
Profit (loss) attributable to
885,674
885,674
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(40)
(40)
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
－
－
776,920
(40)
776,880
Balance at end of period
2,019,181
1,859,981
6,731,654
(2,486)
10,608,331
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign currency
Remeasurements of
Total accumulated
Total net assets
difference on
other
translation
defined benefit
available-for-
comprehensive
adjustment
plans
sale securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
46,983
1,150,421
137,665
1,335,070
11,166,521
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(108,753)
Profit (loss) attributable to
885,674
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury shares
(40)
Net changes in items other
64,349
148,485
(242,843)
(30,008)
(30,008)
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
64,349
148,485
(242,843)
(30,008)
746,871
Balance at end of period
111,332
1,298,906
(105,178)
1,305,061
11,913,392
