Segment Ｉnformation

1. Reportable segments overview

The Group's reportable segments are components of the Company for which separate financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.

Following companies: DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.

Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.

Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.

Calculation method for sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment Profit in the reportable segments is based on operating profit.

Intersegment sales or transfers are based on market prices. Information concerning the amount of sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments Consolidated Adjustment income statements North and Central (Note 1) Japan Asia Europe Total (Note 2) Americas Sales Sales to external customers 15,230,405 9,069,189 11,940,040 5,865,778 42,105,413 － 42,105,413 Intersegment sales or transfers 1,819,477 17,159,416 482,373 1,241,546 20,702,814 (20,702,814) － Total sales 17,049,882 26,228,606 12,422,414 7,107,324 62,808,228 (20,702,814) 42,105,413 Segment profit 184,196 (715,279) 4,762 (201,678) (727,999) 6,025 (721,973) Segment assets 27,196,995 18,166,877 10,728,804 4,609,291 60,701,969 (20,570,236) 40,131,732 Others Depreciation 63,502 867,502 393,503 20,726 1,345,233 － 1,345,233 Increase in property, plant and 73,043 518,676 704,959 907 1,297,587 － 1,297,587 equipment and intangible assets Notes:

Adjustments are as follows:

Adjustment amount of 6,025 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction. Adjustment amount of (20,570,236) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.

Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments Consolidated Adjustment income statements North and Central (Note 1) Japan Asia Europe Total (Note 2) Americas Sales Sales to external customers 17,219,514 8,206,594 15,085,228 6,481,939 46,993,276 － 46,993,276 Intersegment sales or transfers 2,003,125 18,326,934 84,362 2,125,748 22,540,171 (22,540,171) － Total sales 19,222,640 26,533,528 15,169,590 8,607,688 69,533,447 (22,540,171) 46,993,276 Segment profit 1,018,742 (953,059) 755,972 167,728 989,384 36,750 1,026,134 Segment assets 29,134,255 16,753,895 12,147,393 3,190,334 61,225,880 (23,627,518) 37,598,361 Others Depreciation 75,420 886,592 408,196 18,823 1,389,033 － 1,389,033 Increase in property, plant and 34,835 893,366 195,145 2,443 1,125,792 － 1,125,792 equipment and intangible assets Notes:

Adjustments are as follows:

Adjustment amount of 36,750 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction. Adjustment amount of (23,627,518) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.