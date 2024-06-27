Financial Report

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Stock Code 6904

HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

26-2, Minamiohi 6-chome,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-0013, Japan

https://www.harada.com

Table of Contents

Segment Information

Capital Increase

Shares

Directors and Corporate Auditors

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

Non-consolidated Statements of Income

Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

Segment nformation

1. Reportable segments overview

The Group's reportable segments are components of the Company for which separate financial information is available and for which operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors and the Management Council to make decisions about resource allocations and assess segment performance. The Group mainly manufactures and sells automotive equipments. The Company takes charge of the domestic market, and overseas, following companies: HARADA Asia-Pacific Ltd., DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRY OF AMERICA, INC., HARADA INDUSTRIES (EUROPE) LIMITED, and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., mainly take charge of markets of each area as Asia, North and Central Americas, Europe, etc.

Following companies: DALIAN HARADA INDUSTRY Co., Ltd., HARADA INDUSTRIES (MEXICO), S.A. DE C.V., HARADA INDUSTRIES VIETNAM LIMITED, HARADA AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA (PHILIPPINES), INC., and SHANGHAI HARADA NEW AUTOMOTIVE ANTENNA CO., LTD., take charge of products' production toward each market.

Each of the subsidiaries is managed independently and each regional business unit develops comprehensive strategies for dealing products and operating its business.

Therefore, the Group is composed of regional segments based on production and sales system, and has four reportable segments: Japan, Asia, North and Central Americas, and Europe.

  1. Calculation method for sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment Profit in the reportable segments is based on operating profit.
    Intersegment sales or transfers are based on market prices.
  2. Information concerning the amount of sales, profit or loss, assets and other items by reportable segment (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Consolidated

Adjustment

income statements

North and Central

(Note 1)

Japan

Asia

Europe

Total

(Note 2)

Americas

Sales

Sales to external customers

15,230,405

9,069,189

11,940,040

5,865,778

42,105,413

42,105,413

Intersegment sales or transfers

1,819,477

17,159,416

482,373

1,241,546

20,702,814

(20,702,814)

Total sales

17,049,882

26,228,606

12,422,414

7,107,324

62,808,228

(20,702,814)

42,105,413

Segment profit

184,196

(715,279)

4,762

(201,678)

(727,999)

6,025

(721,973)

Segment assets

27,196,995

18,166,877

10,728,804

4,609,291

60,701,969

(20,570,236)

40,131,732

Others

Depreciation

63,502

867,502

393,503

20,726

1,345,233

1,345,233

Increase in property, plant and

73,043

518,676

704,959

907

1,297,587

1,297,587

equipment and intangible assets

Notes:

  1. Adjustments are as follows:
  1. Adjustment amount of 6,025 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
  2. Adjustment amount of (20,570,236) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Consolidated

Adjustment

income statements

North and Central

(Note 1)

Japan

Asia

Europe

Total

(Note 2)

Americas

Sales

Sales to external customers

17,219,514

8,206,594

15,085,228

6,481,939

46,993,276

46,993,276

Intersegment sales or transfers

2,003,125

18,326,934

84,362

2,125,748

22,540,171

(22,540,171)

Total sales

19,222,640

26,533,528

15,169,590

8,607,688

69,533,447

(22,540,171)

46,993,276

Segment profit

1,018,742

(953,059)

755,972

167,728

989,384

36,750

1,026,134

Segment assets

29,134,255

16,753,895

12,147,393

3,190,334

61,225,880

(23,627,518)

37,598,361

Others

Depreciation

75,420

886,592

408,196

18,823

1,389,033

1,389,033

Increase in property, plant and

34,835

893,366

195,145

2,443

1,125,792

1,125,792

equipment and intangible assets

Notes:

  1. Adjustments are as follows:
  1. Adjustment amount of 36,750 thousand yen for segment profit is eliminations between segment transaction.
  2. Adjustment amount of (23,627,518) thousand yen for segment assets is eliminations between segment transaction.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted on operating income on the consolidated statements of income.

Capital Increase

Shares outstanding

Capital stock

Capital reserves

Increase or

Balance

Increase or

Balance

Increase or

Balance

Date

decrease

decrease

decrease

(Shares)

(Thousands of yen)

(Thousands of yen)

As of July 28, 2006 (notice1)

1,000,000

10,869,000

408,150

2,015,100

408,150

1,855,900

As of August 25, 2006 (notice2)

10,000

10,879,000

4,081

2,019,181

4,081

1,859,981

As of October 1, 2006 (notice3)

10,879,000

21,758,000

2,019,181

1,859,981

(notice)

1.

Public offering of shares

Exercise price (yen)

873.00

Issue price (yen)

816.30

Amount credited to capital stock (yen)

408.15

Advances on subscriptions (thousands of yen)

816,300

2.

Issued to third party

Exercise price (yen)

873.00

Amount credited to capital stock (yen)

408.15

Issued to

Daiwa Securities SMBC

3.

1 for 2 stock split.

Shares

Class of shares

Number of shares authorized

Common shares

70,000,000

Total

70,000,000

Class of shares

Common

Issued

As of March 31, 2024

21,758,000

As of June 27, 2024

21,758,000

Stock exchange listings or registration

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Standard Market

Directors and Corporate Auditors

Shoji Harada

Chairman and Representative Director

Yasuharu Miyake

President and Representative Director

Satoru Kamiyama

Executive Managing Director

Toru Sasaki

Director

Takashi Aoki

Director

Koji Kuwahara

Director

kensuke Inoue

Director

Takashi Matsubara

Corporate Auditor

Yoichi Hiyama

Corporate Auditor

Yukiko Endo

Corporate Auditor

Consolidated

Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,970,720

5,141,744

Notes and accounts receivable - trade,

7,865,174

7,952,700

and contract assets

Merchandise and finished goods

7,465,703

6,058,584

Work in process

838,107

691,625

Raw materials and supplies

6,654,060

6,397,081

Other

964,018

1,212,232

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(49,079)

(60,806)

Total current assets

29,708,706

27,393,161

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,610,944

1,570,275

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,635,912

1,605,544

Land

885,339

584,632

Other, net

2,750,028

2,620,082

Total property, plant and equipment

6,882,225

6,380,535

Intangible assets

146,263

97,829

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

2,006,329

2,378,139

Retirement benefit asset

483,638

473,028

Other

914,823

886,990

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10,253)

(11,323)

Total investments and other assets

3,394,537

3,726,835

Total non-current assets

10,423,026

10,205,199

Total assets

40,131,732

37,598,361

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

3,042,829

2,784,855

Electronically recorded obligations -

752,007

835,082

operating

Short-term borrowings

19,219,451

14,866,004

Current portion of long-term borrowings

500,000

Income taxes payable

666,820

1,671,099

Provision for bonuses

267,683

331,725

Other

2,958,751

3,232,223

Total current liabilities

27,407,544

23,720,989

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

250,282

554,119

Other

1,307,385

1,409,859

Total non-current liabilities

1,557,667

1,963,978

Total liabilities

28,965,211

25,684,968

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,019,181

2,019,181

Capital surplus

1,859,981

1,859,981

Retained earnings

5,954,733

6,731,654

Treasury shares

(2,446)

(2,486)

Total shareholders' equity

9,831,450

10,608,331

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

46,983

111,332

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,150,421

1,298,906

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

137,665

(105,178)

Total accumulated other comprehensive

1,335,070

1,305,061

income

Total net assets

11,166,521

11,913,392

Total liabilities and net assets

40,131,732

37,598,361

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net sales

42,105,413

46,993,276

Cost of sales

35,042,136

38,333,910

Gross profit

7,063,277

8,659,366

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,785,250

7,633,232

Operating profit (loss)

(721,973)

1,026,134

Non-operating income

Interest income

16,470

64,840

Refund received

66,408

Other

204,756

97,415

Total non-operating income

221,227

228,664

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

331,795

610,295

Foreign exchange losses

51,530

85,655

Other

15,348

40,014

Total non-operating expenses

398,673

735,965

Ordinary profit (loss)

(899,419)

518,833

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

5,567

3,410,443

Total extraordinary income

5,567

3,410,443

Extraordinary losses

Business restructuring expenses

92,604

1,513,295

Loss of COVID19

88,270

Loss on valuation of inventories

42,775

Other

7,078

3,074

Total extraordinary losses

230,728

1,516,370

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(1,124,581)

2,412,906

Income taxes - current

352,243

1,819,545

Income taxes for prior periods

88,529

Income taxes - deferred

(34,150)

(292,313)

Total income taxes

406,622

1,527,232

Profit (loss)

(1,531,203)

885,674

Profit attributable to non-controlling

interests

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(1,531,203)

885,674

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Profit (loss)

(1,531,203)

885,674

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

16,481

64,349

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,411,076

148,485

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net

173,491

(242,843)

of tax

Total other comprehensive income

1,601,050

(30,008)

Comprehensive income

69,846

855,665

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

69,846

855,665

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Total

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

2,019,181

1,859,981

7,594,691

2,446

11,471,407

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(108,753)

(108,753)

Profit (loss) attributable to

(1,531,203)

(1,531,203)

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

(1,639,957)

(1,639,957)

Balance at end of period

2,019,181

1,859,981

5,954,733

(2,446)

9,831,450

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign currency

Remeasurements of

Total accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

other

translation

defined benefit

available-for-

comprehensive

adjustment

plans

sale securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

30,501

(260,655)

(35,825)

(265,979)

11,205,428

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(108,753)

Profit (loss) attributable to

(1,531,203)

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

Net changes in items other

16,481

1,411,076

173,491

1,601,050

1,601,050

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

16,481

1,411,076

173,491

1,601,050

(38,907)

Balance at end of period

46,983

1,150,421

137,665

1,335,070

11,166,521

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Thousands of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Total

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

2,019,181

1,859,981

5,954,733

(2,446)

9,831,450

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(108,753)

(108,753)

Profit (loss) attributable to

885,674

885,674

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(40)

(40)

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

776,920

(40)

776,880

Balance at end of period

2,019,181

1,859,981

6,731,654

(2,486)

10,608,331

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign currency

Remeasurements of

Total accumulated

Total net assets

difference on

other

translation

defined benefit

available-for-

comprehensive

adjustment

plans

sale securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

46,983

1,150,421

137,665

1,335,070

11,166,521

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(108,753)

Profit (loss) attributable to

885,674

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(40)

Net changes in items other

64,349

148,485

(242,843)

(30,008)

(30,008)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

64,349

148,485

(242,843)

(30,008)

746,871

Balance at end of period

111,332

1,298,906

(105,178)

1,305,061

11,913,392

