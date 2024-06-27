HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment and communications equipment. The Company operates in four segments. Japan segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment and communications equipment. Asia segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment. North and Central America segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment. Europe segment is involved in the sale of automotive equipment. Main products of automotive-related equipment include car radio antennas, relay cables, car television (TV) antennas, car antenna amplifiers, actuators, ETC antennas, and others. The communication related equipment include communication module antennas, radio frequency identification (RFID) antennas, and others. Other products include car accessories and others.