Financial Results Presentation Slides for the Year Ended in March, 2024

Harada Industry Co., Ltd.

June 27, 2024

This slides contains forward looking statements based on prerequisites, forecasts and plans available as of June 27, 2024. Actual results may differ materially from forward looking statements described here due to risks and variable factors associated to global economic conditions, a competitive environment, fluctuating foreign exchange rates or other factors.

Securities Code: 6904 https://www.harada.com

Contents

I. Corporate Overview

1. Corporate Profile

Established

March 1958

Headquarters

Omori Bellport B-4F,26-2Minami-Ohi,6-Chome Shinagawa-

ku, Tokyo, Japan

Capital Stock

2,019 million yen

Consolidated

Overseas: 10

Subsidiaries

(Sales Companies: U.S.A., U.K., Thailand, etc.)

(Plants: China, Philippines, Vietnam and Mexico)

Businesses

Manufacturing and sales of automotive antennas, coaxial

cables, various automotive parts, and electronic devices and

components

Listing

Standard Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Share Units

100 shares

https://www.harada.com

Website

2. Global Network

UK

Birmingham

GermanyChina

Cologne China Dalian Japan

Shanghai Tokyo, etc.

Thailand

Bangkok Philippines Taiwan

Cavite

Vietnam

Dong Nai

Singapore

Sales R&D Manufacturing Other

US

Detroit

Mexico

Queretaro

3. Major Products 1

LPA (Low Profile Antenna)

Support for multi-

band antennas including: Cellular 4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS and Broadcasting (AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).

Rod Type Antenna

Support for multi-

band antennas including: Cellular 4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS and Broadcasting (AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).

In-Dash Type Antenna

On-Dash Type Antenna

Support for multi-band

Support for GNSS

and ETC/DSRC.

antennas including: Cellular

4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS

and Broadcasting

(AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).

3. Major Products 2

Amplifier for Screen

Type Antenna

Film Antenna for DTV

Integrated Type

(Hidden) Antenna

Setting location: plastic roof panel, into spoiler, trunk lid or bumper. Support for multi-band antennas including: Cellular 4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS and Broadcasting (AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).

3. Major Products 3

Coaxial Cables

Connecting antennas and audio units. Routing design, design and development to in-house manufacturing and

assembly of components.

CCA (Copper Clad Aluminum) Cables

The core of braided wire uses aluminum while copper cladded on the outer that enables lighter weight, by using less copper.

STP (Shielded Twisted Pair) Cables

Transfer massive data at high speed,

e.g. USB, back monitor, etc.

3. Major Products 4

LPWA() Smart Tracker For Vehicle

Installation location : Dashboard

Installation location : Windshield

This is an on-board communication terminal equipped with LPWA/GPS/6-axis sensor/Bluetooth®.

Using the Bluetooth® function, you can link with various external sensors (alcohol checker, tire pressure sensor, etc.).

Film antenna type in-vehicle communication terminal equipped with LPWA/GPS/6-axis sensor/ Bluetooth®.

Use cases/Usage scenes for LPWA Smart Tracker For Vehicle

Vehicle operation management Driver diagnosis

Automatic creation of daily driving report

Collection and analysis of data measured by external sensors

LPWA : Low Power Wide Area (low power consumption and long-distance wireless communication).

  1. Financial Results for FY2023 and Financial Plan for FY2024 (Consolidated)

Current consolidated fiscal year is from April 2023 to March 2024 for the Company and from January to December 2023 for overseas consolidated subsidiaries.

