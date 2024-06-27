Harada Industry : Financial Results Presentation Slides for the Year Ended in March, 2024
June 27, 2024 at 03:27 am EDT
Financial Results Presentation Slides for the Year Ended in March, 2024
Harada Industry Co., Ltd.
June 27, 2024
This slides contains forward looking statements based on prerequisites, forecasts and plans available as of June 27, 2024. Actual results may differ materially from forward looking statements described here due to risks and variable factors associated to global economic conditions, a competitive environment, fluctuating foreign exchange rates or other factors.
Manufacturing and sales of automotive antennas, coaxial
cables, various automotive parts, and electronic devices and
◆
components
Listing
Standard Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Share Units
100 shares
◆
https://www.harada.com
◆ Website
2. Global Network
UK
Birmingham
GermanyChina
Cologne China Dalian Japan
Shanghai Tokyo, etc.
Thailand
Bangkok Philippines Taiwan
Cavite
Vietnam
Dong Nai
Singapore
Sales R&D Manufacturing Other
US
Detroit
Mexico
Queretaro
3. Major Products 1
LPA (Low Profile Antenna)
Support for multi-
band antennas including: Cellular 4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS and Broadcasting (AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).
Rod Type Antenna
Support for multi-
band antennas including: Cellular 4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS and Broadcasting (AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).
In-Dash Type Antenna
On-Dash Type Antenna
Support for multi-band
Support for GNSS
and ETC/DSRC.
antennas including: Cellular
4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS
and Broadcasting
(AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).
3. Major Products 2
Amplifier for Screen
Type Antenna
Film Antenna for DTV
Integrated Type
(Hidden) Antenna
Setting location: plastic roof panel, into spoiler, trunk lid or bumper. Support for multi-band antennas including: Cellular 4G-LTE, DSRC V2X, GNSS and Broadcasting (AM, FM, DAB and SDARS).
3. Major Products 3
Coaxial Cables
Connecting antennas and audio units. Routing design, design and development to in-house manufacturing and
assembly of components.
CCA (Copper Clad Aluminum) Cables
The core of braided wire uses aluminum while copper cladded on the outer that enables lighter weight, by using less copper.
STP (Shielded Twisted Pair) Cables
Transfer massive data at high speed,
e.g. USB, back monitor, etc.
3. Major Products 4
LPWA(※) Smart Tracker For Vehicle
・Installation location : Dashboard
・Installation location : Windshield
This is an on-board communication terminal equipped with LPWA/GPS/6-axis sensor/Bluetooth®.
Using the Bluetooth® function, you can link with various external sensors (alcohol checker, tire pressure sensor, etc.).
Film antenna type in-vehicle communication terminal equipped with LPWA/GPS/6-axis sensor/ Bluetooth®.
Use cases/Usage scenes for LPWA Smart Tracker For Vehicle
・Vehicle operation management ・Driver diagnosis
・Automatic creation of daily driving report
・Collection and analysis of data measured by external sensors
※LPWA : Low Power Wide Area (low power consumption and long-distance wireless communication).
Financial Results for FY2023 and Financial Plan for FY2024 (Consolidated)
Current consolidated fiscal year is from April 2023 to March 2024 for the Company and from January to December 2023 for overseas consolidated subsidiaries.
HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment and communications equipment. The Company operates in four segments. Japan segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment and communications equipment. Asia segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment. North and Central America segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment. Europe segment is involved in the sale of automotive equipment. Main products of automotive-related equipment include car radio antennas, relay cables, car television (TV) antennas, car antenna amplifiers, actuators, ETC antennas, and others. The communication related equipment include communication module antennas, radio frequency identification (RFID) antennas, and others. Other products include car accessories and others.