THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. 哈爾 濱銀行股份 有限公司* (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6138) PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS; AND NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING The Bank will convene the EGM at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 8:30 a.m.. 31 August 2020 For H Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Tel: 852-2862 8555), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. For Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's Board Office (No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM, in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020. Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong. 31 August 2020 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS . 18 APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49 APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81 APPENDIX V THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS . . . 87 NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . 90 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Administrative Measures for the the Administration Measures for the Related Party Related Party Transactions" Transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Bank, as amended, revised or supplemented from time to time "Bank" or "Company" Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱銀行股份有限公司), a joint stock company established in the PRC on 25 July 1997 with limited liability in accordance with the Company Law, and the H Shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 06138) "Board" the board of directors of the Bank "Board of Supervisors" the board of supervisors of the Bank "Capital Supplemental Bonds" the not more than RMB15 billion capital supplemental bonds, proposed to be issued by the Bank by way of public or non-public issuance in accordance with the issuance plan of the capital supplemental bonds as set out in Appendix IV to this circular "CBIRC" China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission "Company Law" the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (中 華人民共和國公司法), as enacted and adopted by the Standing Committee of the Eighth National People's Congress on 29 December 1993 and effective on 1 July 1994, as amended, supplemented or otherwise revised from time to time "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Bank "EGM" the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting or any adjourned meeting of the Bank to be held at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 8:30 a.m. "Equity Management Measures" the Equity Management Measures of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. - 1 - DEFINITIONS "HK$" or "HK Dollars" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Hong Kong Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise revised from time to time "Hong Kong Stock Exchange" the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Latest Practicable Date" 28 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this circular only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "RMB" the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" Domestic Shares and/or H Shares of the Bank "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Shares "Supervisor(s)" the supervisor(s) of the Bank - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. 哈爾濱 銀 行股份有 限 公司* (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6138) Members of the Board: Registered Address: Executive Directors: No. 160 Shangzhi Street Mr. Guo Zhiwen Daoli District Mr. Lyu Tianjun Harbin Ms. Sun Feixia Heilongjiang Province PRC Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Ma Yongqiang Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong: Mr. Sun Yan 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower Mr. Zhang Zheng No. 248 Queen's Road East Mr. Hou Bojian Wanchai Hong Kong 31 August 2020 To the Shareholders, 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with detailed information regarding, among others, the (i) proposed election of directors; (ii) proposed election of supervisor; (iii) proposed amendments to the Equity Management Measures; (iv) proposed amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions; (v) proposed amendments to the Articles of Association; (vi) proposed extension of the validity period of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and relevant Shareholders' resolution and the validity period of the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds; and (vii) a notice convening the EGM, so as to enable you to make informed decisions on whether to vote for or against the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the proposed election of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of the Bank. The Board has approved and proposed to nominate Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive director candidates of the Seventh Session of the Board of the Bank to the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank at a meeting held on 28 August 2020. The proposed appointments of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive directors of the Bank are subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank and the approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority under the State Council on their qualifications. If appointed, the term of office of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng will be from the date of obtaining the approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority under the State Council on his qualification to the expiration date of the term of office of the Seventh Session of the Board. Biography details of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng are set out as follows: Mr. Zhao Hongbo (趙洪波), aged 51. Mr. Zhao has served as the chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited (哈爾濱投資集團有 限責任公司) since February 2017, the chairman of Harbin Hatou Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600864) since May 2017, the chairman of Harbin Binxi Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2017, the secretary of the Party Committee of Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2017, and the chairman of Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since April 2018. Mr. Zhao served as the general manager, deputy secretary of the Party Committee, chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of Harbin Transportation Group Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱交通集團有限公司) from April 2013 to February 2017, the deputy general manager and a member of the Party Committee of the General Office of Harbin Municipal People's Government from December 2002 to April 2013, the headmaster of Heilongjiang Transportation Cadre School (黑龍江省交通幹部學校) from May 2001 to December 2002, the deputy general manager (deputy division head level) and general manager (division head level) of Heilongjiang Provincial Transportation Information and Communication Center (黑龍江省交通信息通信中心) from March 1997 to May 2001, the deputy general manager of general manager's office of Heilongjiang International Exhibition Center (黑龍江省國際博覽中心) from October 1995 to March 1997, and a cadre of the Heilongjiang Border Economic and Trade Administration (黑龍江省邊境經濟貿易管理局) from September 1991 to October 1995. Mr. Zhao received a Doctor's degree in Agricultural Economic Management from Northeast Agricultural University in June 2004, and is currently a senior engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Mr. Zhang Xianjun (張憲軍), aged 46. Mr. Zhang has served as an executive director, the general manager and legal representative of Harbin Economic Development and Investment Company since October 2019, a director of Harbin Hatou Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600864) since November 2016, a director of each of Zhongrong International Trust Co., Ltd. and Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since January 2015, a director of Harbin Junxin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, stock code: 430558) since August 2014, and the head of the financial asset management department of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited since July 2014. Mr. Zhang served as an officer of the long-term development planning division of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited and a secretary of the office, secretary of the Youth League Committee, the deputy general manager and officer (ministerial level) of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited from April 2004 and June 2014, and a technician, a staff member of the Youth League Committee and the general manager of the labor union of Harbin Cement Factory (哈爾濱水泥廠 ) from August 1995 to March 2004. Mr. Zhang received a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harbin Engineering University in June 2009, and is currently a senior economist as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province. Mr. Yu Hong (于宏), aged 57. Mr. Yu has served as the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (黑龍江省金融控股集團有 限公司) since January 2019, and a director of Longjiang Bank Corporation since October 2019. Mr. Yu served as the associate chief officer, chief officer and deputy head of the agriculture division and the head of the treasury division and concurrently the general manager of the financial treasury payment center of the Department of Finance of Heilongjiang Province from June 1990 to January 2011, the deputy inspector, deputy director general and a member of the Party Committee of the Department of Finance of Heilongjiang Province from January 2011 to January 2019, and an officer and associate chief officer of the Aquatic Products Bureau of Heilongjiang Province from September 1983 to June 1990. Mr. Yu was graduated from the Party School of Heilongjiang Province in February 1992. Mr. Lang Shufeng (郎樹峰), aged 50. Mr. Lang has served as the deputy secretary of the Party Committee and general manager of Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. since June 2019. Mr. Lang concurrently served as the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. (黑龍江省鑫正投資 擔保集團有限公司) from June 2019 to December 2019, and served as the deputy secretary of the Party Committee, president, the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. from October 2010 to June 2019, the assistant to the general manager, executive deputy general manager and general manager of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to October 2010, the manager of the investment department and the manager of the corporate management department of Heilongjiang Economic and Trade Development Group Corporation (黑龍江省經濟貿易開發集團總公司) from July 1996 to October 2000, the manager (temporary post) of a Sino-US joint venture Wudalianchi Wuhuan Mineral Water Company (五大連池五環礦泉水公司) from June 1995 to July 1996, and an officer of Heilongjiang Economic Development Company (黑龍江省經濟開發公司) from July 1993 to June 1995. Mr. Lang received an EMBA degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in April 2005, and is currently a senior accountant (researcher-level) as accredited by the Heilongjiang Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng has confirmed that, save as disclosed above, (1) he does not hold any other positions with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (2) he has no relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) as at the Latest Practicable Date, he does not have any interest in the Shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to his appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there is no other matter in relation to his appointment as a non-executive director of the Bank that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. After the appointment of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng enters into effect, the Bank will enter into a director service contract with each of them. If appointed, the remuneration of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng will be determined in accordance with the Director Subsidy Management Regulations of the Bank, which may include director's fee and allowance. The resolution in relation to the proposed election of Directors will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution. 3. PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the proposed election of Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank. The Board of Supervisors has approved and proposed to nominate Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor candidate of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank to the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank at a meeting held on 28 August 2020. The proposed appointment of Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank is subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. If appointed, the term of office of Ms. Yang Xuemei will be from the date of approval of the relevant resolution by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank to the expiration date of the term of office of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Biography details of Ms. Yang Xuemei are set out as follows: Ms. Yang Xuemei (楊雪梅), aged 48. Ms. Yang has served as the deputy general manager and a supervisor of Harbin Heli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱合力投資控股有限公司) since August 2018. Ms. Yang served as the deputy general manager of Infrastructure Development and Construction Corporation of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone (哈爾濱經濟技術開發區基礎設施開發建設總公司) from August 2014 to August 2018, a staff and the deputy head of the engineering and technology department of Infrastructure Development and Construction Corporation of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone from May 2002 to August 2014, a supervisor of Aidi Engineering Construction Supervision Co., Ltd. of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone (哈爾濱經濟技 術開發區愛迪工程建設監理有限責任公司) from April 2000 to May 2002, and a staff of design office of the infrastructure division and technical department of infrastructure company of Harbin No. 1 Machinery Manufacturer (哈爾濱第一機器製造廠 ) from July 1991 to April 2000. Ms. Yang received a college degree from Heilongjiang Institute of Construction Technology in July 2005, and is currently a senior engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province. Ms. Yang Xuemei has confirmed that, saved as disclosed above: (1) she does not hold any other positions with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (2) she has no relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) as at the Latest Practicable Date, she does not have any interest in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Ms. Yang Xuemei has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to her appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there is no other matter in relation to her appointment as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. After the appointment of Ms. Yang Xuemei enters into effect, the Bank will enter into a supervisor service contract with her. If appointed, the remuneration of Ms. Yang Xuemei will be determined in accordance with the Supervisor Subsidy Management Regulations of the Bank, which may include supervisor's fee and allowance. The resolution in relation to the proposed election of Supervisor will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 4. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES In order to regulate the equity management of the Company and to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Shareholders, and in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks (《中華人民共和國商業銀行法》), the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》) and other laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, as well as the relevant requirements of the Articles of Association, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Equity Management Measures (the "Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures"). The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution. The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Equity Management Measures in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles). Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures are set out in Appendix I to this circular. 5. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In order to regulate the related party transactions of the Company, control the risks of related party transactions, and promote the safe and stable operation of the Company, and in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks (《中華人 民共和國商業銀行法》), the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders (《商業銀行與內部人和股 東關聯交易管理辦法》), the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》) and other laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, as well as the relevant requirements of the Articles of Association, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions (the "Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions"). The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles). Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions are set out in Appendix II to this circular. 6. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law, the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》), the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders (《商業銀行與內部人和股東關聯交易管理辦法》), the Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行公司治理指引》), the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Provisions Applicable to the Notice Period for the Convention of Shareholders' General Meeting of Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) (《國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事 項規定的批覆》(國函[2019]97號)) and the Notice of the CBRC on Strengthening Management of Pledge of Equity Interest in Commercial Banks (Yin Jian Fa [2013] No. 43) (《中國銀監會 關於加強商業銀行股權質押管理的通知》(銀監發[2013]43號)), as well as the requirements of the regulatory authorities on the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Articles of Association currently in effect ("Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association"). The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of a special resolution. The Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association shall take effect on the date of approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council. The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Articles of Association in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the relevant government departments and regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles). Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association are set out in Appendix III to this circular. - 9 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 7. PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The "Proposal on Issuance of Not More Than RMB15 Billion Capital Supplemental Bonds" and the "Proposal on the Authorisation of the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds" were considered and approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2018. According to the resolution as approved at the 2017 annual general meeting ("Relevant Shareholders' Resolution"), each of the validity period of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the validity period of the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds (the "Authorisation") is 36 months from the date of being approved at the 2017 annual general meeting, i.e. from 18 May 2018 to 17 May 2021. In accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and regulatory policies, the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is still subject to the approvals by the Heilongjiang Bureau of the CBIRC and the People's Bank of China. As the validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation is going to expire, in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds by the Company, the Company proposed to seek Shareholders' approval at the EGM on extension of the validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation. The proposed extended validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation shall be 36 months from the date of being approved at the EGM. The "Proposal on the Extension of the Validity Period of the Issuance Plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Validity Period of the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds" was considered and approved by the Board at a meeting held on 28 August 2020, and will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of a special resolution. Details of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and the Proposal on the Authorisation of the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds as approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Bank are set out in Appendix IV and Appendix V to this circular for Shareholders' reference. - 10 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 8. THE EGM The Bank will convene the EGM at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 8:30 a.m.. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 90 to 91 of this circular. The proxy form and the reply slip for use at the EGM are also enclosed herewith. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. For H Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Tel: 852-2862 8555), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. For Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's Board Office (No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020. 9. VOTING BY POLL According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at the EGM must be taken by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Bank's website at www.hrbb.com.cn and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM. 10. RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that all the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM are in the best interests of the Bank and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends that the Shareholders vote in favour of all the aforesaid proposed resolutions. By order of the Board Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Guo Zhiwen Chairman - 11 - APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES The Equity Management Measures is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. Details of the proposed amendments to the Equity Management Measures are as follows: Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 1 For the purposes of standardizing Article 1 For the purposes of standardizing the management of the equity of Harbin the management of the equity of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), maintaining the legitimate "Company"), maintaining the legitimate rights and interests of shareholders, these rights and interests of shareholders and Measures are hereby formulated according promoting the steady operation and the to the Company Law of the People's sustainable and healthy development of Republic of China, the Law of the People's the Company, these Measures are hereby Republic of China on Commercial Banks and formulated according to the Company Law other laws and regulations, the Guidelines of the People's Republic of China, the Law for Corporate Governance of Commercial of the People's Republic of China on Banks, the Interim Measures for Equity Commercial Banks and other laws and Management of Commercial Banks and other regulations, the Guidelines for Corporate regulatory requirements, as well as the Governance of Commercial Banks, the relevant requirements of the Articles of Interim Measures for Equity Management of Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Commercial Banks and other regulatory (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of requirements, as well as the relevant Association of the Company"). requirements of the Articles of Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of Association of the Company"). Article 2 These Measures shall apply to all Article 2 These measures shall apply to all shareholders who hold shares in the shareholders who hold ordinary sharesin Company. the Company (hereinafter referred to as "the shares") and the equity management of ordinary shares of the Company. - 12 - APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 4 Article 4 ...... ...... For shares belonging to unconfirmed holders For shares belonging to unconfirmed holders of securities accounts, the Company has of securities accounts, the Company has opened a Special Account of Harbin Bank opened a special securities account for Co., Ltd. for Securities with Unconfirmed securities with unconfirmed holders Holders of Securities Account at CSDC to Special Account of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. register such shares. Shares registered under for Securities with Unconfirmed Holders of the account shall be under the unified Securities Accountat CSDC to register such management of the Company, including the shares. Shares registered under the account confirmation of the holder, the registration shall be under the unified management of the of the holder's securities account with Company, including the confirmation of the CSDC, the disbursement of undistributed holder, the registration of the holder's cash dividends of the relevant shares before securities account with CSDC, the the confirmation of holders, and judicial disbursement of undistributed cash assistance for the relevant shares. dividends of the relevant shares before the confirmation of holders, and judicial The H shares of the Company have all been assistance for the relevant shares. registered in the register of holders of H shares. The original register of holders of H The H shares of the Company have all been shares of the Company shall be maintained registered in the register of holders of H in Hong Kong and be managed by shares. The original register of holders of H Computershare Hong Kong Investor shares of the Company shall be maintained Services Limited. A duplicate of the register in Hong Kong and be managed by of holders of H shares shall be placed at the Computershare Hong Kong Investor Company's domicile and shall be consistent Services Limited is entrusted to handle the with the original. According to the Articles transfer registration. A duplicate of the of Association of the Company, registrations register of holders of H shares shall be in or changes of the register of holders of H placed at the Company's domicile and shall shares shall be conducted in accordance with be consistent with the original. According to the Articles of Association of the Company the Articles of Association of the Company, and the relevant provisions of Hong Kong registrations in or changes of the register of law. holders of H shares shall be conducted in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and the relevant provisions of Hong Kong law. - 13 - APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 10 Shareholders of the Company, who pledged their equities in the Company, shall abide by the laws and regulations and relevant provisions of the CBIRC on the pledge of equity of commercial banks, and shall not harm the interests of other shareholders and the Company. Article 7 The relationship between Article 12Article 7The relationship shareholders of the Company and their between shareholders of the Company and controlling shareholders, de facto their controlling shareholders, de facto controllers, related parties, persons acting in controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall be concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall be clear and transparent. clear and transparent. The shareholding ratio of shareholders and The shareholding ratio of shareholders and their related parties and parties acting in their related parties and parties acting in concert shall be calculated on a consolidated concert shall be calculated on a consolidated basis. basis. Article 12 Where a shareholder and its Article 13Article 12Where an investor a related parties and parties acting in concert shareholder and its related parties and intend to individually or collectively parties acting in concert intend to initially hold, or increase their holding to, individually or collectively initially hold, or more than 5% of the total capital or total increase their holding to, more than 5% of shares of the Company, they shall notify the the total capital or total shares of the Company in advance and report to CBIRC or Company, they shall notify the Company in its dispatched offices for approval after been advance and report to CBIRC or its considered and approved by the board of dispatched offices for approval after been directors of the Company. The specific considered and approved by the board of requirements and procedures for approval directors of the Company. The specific shall be implemented in accordance with the requirements and procedures for approval relevant provisions of CBIRC. shall be implemented in accordance with the relevant provisions of CBIRC. - 14 - APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 13 Where a shareholder and its Article 14Article 13Where an investora related parties and parties acting in concert shareholderand its related parties and individually or collectively hold more than parties acting in concert individually or 1% and less than 5% of the total capital or collectively hold more than 1% and less than total shares of the Company, they shall 5% of the total capital or total shares of the report to CBIRC or its dispatched offices Company, they shall inform the Company within ten working days after obtaining the in advance, and after being considered corresponding shares. The specific reporting and approved by the Board of Directors of requirements and procedures shall be the Company, report to CBIRC or its implemented in accordance with the relevant dispatched offices within ten working days provisions of CBIRC. after obtaining the corresponding shares. The specific reporting requirements and procedures shall be implemented in accordance with the relevant provisions of CBIRC. (New Article) Article 15 Where a domestic share legal person and its related parties and persons acting in concert individually or collectively hold less than 1% of the total capital or total shares of the Company, they shall inform the Company in advance and complete the change in shareholdings upon approval by the Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company may also submit it to the Board of Directors for approval after being considered and approved by the Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee of the Board of Directors according to the actual circumstances. - 15 - APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 30 The board of directors of the Article 32Article 30The board of directors Company assumes the ultimate of the Company should be diligent and responsibility for equity management. The fulfil duties, andassumesthe ultimate chairman of the board of the Company is the responsibility for equity management. The first responsible person for handling equity chairman of the board of the Company is the affairs of the Company. The secretary of the first responsible person for handling equity board of directors shall assist the chairman affairs of the Company. The secretary of the and is the directly responsible person for board of directors shall assist the chairman handling equity affairs. and is the directly responsible person for handling equity affairs. The office of the board of directors is the office that handles equity affairs of the The office of the board of directors is the Company. office that handles equity affairs of the Company. Article 31 The Company shall strengthen Article 33Article 31The Company shall communication with its shareholders and establish and improve the equity investors and be responsible for applying for information management system and administrative licenses, reporting equity management system, and shareholder information and other relevant effectively conduct equity information matters, and submitting information, in registration, management of related party relation to equity affairs. transactions, information disclosure and other works. The Company shall strengthen communication with its shareholders and investors and be responsible for applying for administrative licenses, reporting shareholder information and other relevant matters, and submitting information, in relation to equity affairs. (New Article) Article 39 The Company shall strengthen the management of equity pledge and release of pledge. Matters in relation to the registration and recording of the pledge of shares, and the management procedures and operating procedures for equity pledge and release of pledge shall be executed in accordance with the Administrative Measures for Equity Pledge (Release of Pledge) of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. - 16 - APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 37 The shareholders of the Company Article 40Article 37The Company and the shall abide by the equity-related information shareholders of the Company shall fully disclosure requirements stipulated by disclose relevant information and accept regulatory authorities and by the securities social supervision in accordance with regulatory body of the place where the laws, regulations and regulatory Company's shares are listed. requirements, as well as abide bythe equity-related information disclosure requirements stipulated by regulatory authorities and bythe securities regulatory body of the place where the Company's shares are listed. Article 43 Before accepting judicial Article 46Article 43Before accepting inquiries, the office of the board of directors judicial inquiries, the office of the board of shall examine the originals of the inquiry directors of the Companyshall examine the assistance notice issued by the people's originals of the inquiry assistance notice courts, the people's procuratorates or the issued by the people's courts, the people's public security organizations, and the work procuratorates or the public security permits or certificates for exercising official organizations, and the work permits or duties of the person conducting the inquiry. certificates for exercising official duties of Materials required by the judicial personnel the person conducting the inquiry. Materials conducting the inquiry may be transcribed, required by the judicial personnel copied and photographed, but the original conducting the inquiry may be transcribed, may not be borrowed out of the Company. copied and photographed, but the original may not be borrowed out of the Company. Article 45 Equity may not be transferred Article 48Article 45Equity may not be during the equity freezing period. If a court transferred during the equity freezing enforces a transfer, the release procedures period. If a court enforces a transfer, the set out in Article 44 shall be first carried out. release procedures set out in Article 44shall When the court exercises equity rights and be first carried out. When the court exercises entrusts an asset appraisal agency to equity rights and entrusts an asset appraisal evaluate the value of the equity, the agency to evaluate the value of the equity, Company shall provide in accordance with the Company shall provide in accordance the law relevant information and materials to with the law relevant information and the asset appraisal agency appointed by the materials to the asset appraisal agency court, and shall have the right to raise appointed by the court, and shall have the objections to the appraisal report issued by right to raise objections to the appraisal the appraisal agency. report issued by the appraisal agency. - 17 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. Details of the proposed amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions are as follows: Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 1 In order to regulate the related Article 1 In order to regulate the related party transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. party transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company", (hereinafter referred to as the "Company", the "Bank" or the "Head Office"), control the "Bank" or the "Head Office"), control the risks in related party transactions, the risks in related party transactions, facilitate the safe and steady operation of the facilitate the safe and steady operation of the Company, and protect the interests of Company, and protect the interests of depositors and the whole equity of all depositors and the whole equity of all shareholders, these Measures are formulated shareholders, these Measures are formulated in accordance with laws and regulations in accordance with laws and regulations such as the Company Law of the People's such as the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the Commercial Bank Republic of China and the Commercial Bank Law of the People's Republic of China, Law of the People's Republic of China, regulatory rules such as the Administrative regulatory rules such as the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions Measures for the Related Party Transactions between Commercial Banks and their between Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders, the Interim Insiders or Shareholders,andthe Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks and the Rules Governing Commercial Banks,andthe Rules the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as Hong Kong Stock ExchangeThe Stock the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"), as well as Exchange of Hong Kong Limited relevant requirements under the Articles of (hereinafter referred to as the "Hong Kong Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Listing Rules"), as well as relevant (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of requirements under the Articles of Association"). Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of Association"). - 18 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 2 The related party transactions shall Article 2 The related party transactions shall be conducted in compliance with the be conducted in compliance with the following general principles: following general principles: (I) Adhering to the regulations by the China (I) Adhering to the laws, administrative Banking and Insurance Regulatory regulations, Accounting Standards for Commission (hereinafter, the "CBIRC"), Enterprises No. 36 - Disclosure About Hong Kong Listing Rules and other relevant Related Party, and the regulatory laws, regulations, departmental rules and regulations by the China Banking and regulatory requirements by regulatory Insurance Regulatory Commission authorities; (hereinafter, the "CBIRC"), Hong Kong Listing Rules and other relevant laws, (II) Complying with the principles of good regulations, departmental rules and faith and equity; regulatory requirements by regulatory authorities; (III) Following commercial principles or normal commercial terms. (II) Complying with the principles of good faith and equity; (III) Following commercial principles or normal commercial terms, and conducted on terms not more favorable than similar non-relatedparty transactions. Article 3 Given the differences between the Article 3 Given the differences between the provisions in the CBIRC regulations and provisions in the CBIRC regulations and Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the related party and related party transaction, if related party and related party transaction, if any transaction constitutes a related party any transaction constitutes a related party transaction under CBIRC regulations and/or transaction under CBIRC regulations and/or the Hong Kong Listing Rules, then the the Hong Kong Listing Rules, then the CBIRC regulations and the Hong Kong CBIRC regulations and the Hong Kong Listing Rules shall govern, whichever is Listing Rules shall govern, whichever is more stringent. (For instance, the financial more stringent. (For instance, the financial support provided by the Company as a support provided by the Company as a commercial bank to an affiliate of it on commercial bank to an affiliate of it on normal commercial terms during the daily normal commercial terms during the daily operations is an exempted related party operations is an exempted related party transaction in Hong Kong Listing Rules transaction in Hong Kong Listing Rules rather than the CBIRC regulations, in such rather than the CBIRC regulations, in such case, the more stringent rules shall govern.) case, the more stringent rules shall govern.) - 19 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 5 These Measures shall apply to the (Delete) Head Office, all branches, two sub-branches and all subsidiary banks and subsidiaries. Article 7 The related parties of this Article 6Article 7The related parties of this Company are divided into the related party Company are divided into the related party determined by the CBIRC and the connected determined by the CBIRC and the connected party by the HK Stock Exchange party by the HK Stock Exchange (hereinafter, the "Hong Kong Stock (hereinafter, the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"). Exchange"). (I) Related parties determined by the CBIRC (I)…… The Company shall manage its shall refer to those determined by the controlling shareholders, actual CBIRC pursuant to the Administrative controllers, related parties, persons acting Measures for the Related Party Transactions in concert, and ultimate beneficiaries as between Commercial Banks and their its own related parties in accordance with Insiders or Shareholders and the Interim the principle of penetration. Measures for the Administration of Equity Management of Commercial Banks. Refer to (II) Related parties determined by the Hong Appendix I for specific definitions; Kong Stock Exchange shall refer to those connected persondetermined in accordance (II) Related parties determined by the Hong with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Refer to Kong Stock Exchange shall refer to those Appendix II for specific definitions. determined in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Refer to Appendix II for specific definitions. Article 11 Under the CBIRC Regulations, Article 10Article 11Under the CBIRC related party transactions of the Company Regulations, related party transactions of the shall refer to any of the following activities Company shall refer to any of the following involving the transfer of any resource or activities involving the transfer of any obligation between the Company and any of resource or obligation between the Company its related parties: and any of its related parties: (I) Grant of credit; (I) Grant of credit; (II) Security; (II) Security; (III) Asset transfer; (IIIII) Asset transfer; (IV) Provision of services; (IIIIV) Provision of services; (V) Other related party transactions as (IVV) Other related party transactions as determined by the CBIRC. determined by the CBIRC. - 20 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 12 Grant of credit shall refer to a Article 11Article 12Grant of credit shall direct financial support by this Company to refer to a direct financial support by this any of its clients, or provision of any Company to any of its clients, or provision guarantee for the indemnification or of any guarantee for the indemnification or payment obligation that may be incurred payment obligation that may be incurred during the business operation, including any during the business operation, including any loan (including trade finance), loan loan (including trade finance), loan commitment, acceptances and discounting, commitment, acceptances and discounting, investment in bonds, investment in special investment in bonds, investment in special purpose vehicles, securities repurchase, purpose vehicles, securities repurchase, trade finance, factoring, issuance of L/C, trade finance, factoring, issuance of L/C, letter of guarantee, overdraft, interbank letter of guarantee, overdraft, interbank lending, security, loan commitment, and lending, security, loan commitment, and other on and off-balance sheet businesses other on and off-balancesheetbusinesses the credit risks of which are essentially the credit risks of which are essentially borne by this Company or its wealth borne by this Company or its wealth management products. management products. The Company shall confirm the ultimate debtor in accordance with the principle of penetration. - 21 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 15 Connected transactions under the Article 14Article 15Connected transactions Hong Kong Listing Rules shall include the under the Hong Kong Listing Rules shall following: include the following: Any transaction between the Company (I) Any transaction between the Company and any of its connected person. and any of its connected person. "Transaction" shall refer to any transaction "Transaction" shall refer to any transaction of any nature, whether or not is conducted in in theof anynature of capital and revenue, the ordinary and usual course of the business whether or not such transactionis of the Company, including, without conducted in the ordinary and usual course limitation: of the daily business operation of the Company, including, without limitation: 1. Acquisition or disposal of assets; 1. Acquisition or disposal of assets, 2. Writing, accepting, transferring, including deemed disposals; exercising or terminating any option related to this Company or any of its connected 2. Writing, accepting, transferring, parties; exercising or terminating ananyoption related to this Company or any of its 3. Entering into or terminating finance connected parties in order to acquire or leases or operating leases; dispose of assets or to subscribe for securities; 4. Providing or receiving financial assistance, financial assistance including 3. Entering into or terminating finance granting credit, lending money, or providing leases or operating leases or sub-leases; security or guarantee for a loan; 4. Granting an indemnity orproviding or 5. Provision of an indemnification or receiving financial assistance,.Financial security; assistance including granting credit, lending money, or providing an indemnity against 6. Issuing new securities; obligations under a loan, or guaranteeing or providing securityproviding security or 7. Providing or receiving services; guaranteefor a loan; 8. Sharing services; 5. Provision of an indemnification or security; 9. Acquiring or providing raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods; 6.5. Issuing new securities of the Company or its subsidiaries, including underwriting 10. Payment, by the Company and a or sub-underwritingan issue of securities; connected party, of contribution to increased capital of a company the shares of which are 7.6. Providing or receiving services; held by both the Company and the connected party; - 22 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment 11. Provision, by the Company and a 8.7. Sharing services; connected party, of any financial support to a company the shares of which are held by 9.8. Acquiring or providing raw materials, both the Company and the connected party, intermediate products and finished goods; other than in proportion to their shareholdings; and 10. Payment, by the Company and a connected party, of contribution to increased 12. Forming or entering into any capital of a company the shares of which are arrangement involving the formation of an held by both the Company and the connected equity or joint venture company with a party; connected party. 11. Provision, by the Company and a (II) The Company enters into a transaction connected party, of any financial support to with a third party, and the connected person a company the shares of which are held by may obtain a benefit in the targeted company both the Company and the connected party, from relevant transactions, including: other than in proportion to their shareholdings;and 1. A transaction in which this Company acquires from or sells to any third party any 12.9. Forming or entering into any shares held by it in the targeted company, arrangement involving the formation of an and a substantial shareholder (which shall equity or joint venture company with a refer to any shareholders holding or connected party. controlling more than 10% or more of the voting power thereof) of the targeted (II) The Company enters into a transaction company is, or is proposed to be, a controller with a third party, and the connected person of the Company, unless certain exemptions may obtain a benefit in the targeted company apply; from relevant transactions,including: Note: "Controller" shall refer to any 1. The Company provides financial director, chief executive or controlling assistance to a commonly held entity or shareholder (which shall refer to a receives financial assistance from a shareholder holding or controlling 30% or commonly held entity; more of the voting power thereof) of this Company or any of its subsidiary banks or subsidiaries. - 23 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment 2. A transaction in which the Company Note: "Commonly held entity" shall refer acquires any interest in the targeted to a company whose shareholders include company, and one of the shareholders of the any connected person(s) of the Company, targeted company is the controller of the its subsidiaries or at the Company level Company, and (1) such interest is a fixed (who, individually or together, can income, or (2) if such interest is an equity, exercise or control the exercise of 10% or the acquisition conditions thereof are less more of the voting power at the favorable than the acquisition conditions Company's general meeting. This 10% applicable to the controller or are of a class excludes any indirect interest held by the that is different from that held by the person(s) through the Company. controller; 1.2. A transaction in which this Company 3. A transaction in which the controller of acquires from or sells toany third party any the Company subscribes for any share in the shares held by itin the targeted company, targeted company, and the Company is a and a substantial shareholder (which shall shareholder of the targeted company, and the refer to any shareholders holding or class of shares subscribed for by the controlling more than 10% or more of the controller is different from that held by the voting power thereof) of the targeted Company or the controller subscribes for company is, or is proposed to be, a controller any share on special favorable terms. of the Company or an associate of a controller of the Company, unless certain (III) Any transaction between the Company exemptions apply; and any of its connected subsidiaries. The definition of "connected subsidiary" is set Note: "Controller" shall refer to any out in Appendix II. director, chief executive or controlling shareholder (which shall refer to a shareholder holding or controlling 30% or more of the voting power thereof) of this Company or any of its subsidiary banks or subsidiaries. 2. A transaction in which the Company acquires any interest in the targeted company, and one of the shareholders of the targeted company is the controller of the Company, and (1) such interest is a fixed income, or (2) if such interest is an equity, the acquisition conditions thereof are less favorable than the acquisition conditions applicable to the controller or are of a class that is different from that held by the controller; - 24 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment 3. A transaction in which the controller of the Company subscribes for any share in the targeted company, and the Company is a shareholder of the targeted company, and the class of shares subscribed for by the controller is different from that held by the Company or the controller subscribes for any share on special favorable terms. (III) Any transaction between the Company and any of its connected subsidiaries. The definition of "connected subsidiary" is set out in Appendix II. Article 17 When calculating the balance of a (Delete) transaction between a connected natural person and the Company, the transactions between his/her close relatives and this Company shall be aggregated; When calculating the balance of a transaction between a connected legal person or other organization and the Company, the transactions between the same connected party and/or its associates and the Company shall be aggregated. - 25 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 18 Article 16Article 18 …… …… A connected transaction fully exempt (I) A connected transaction fully exempt from disclosure shall refer to one that is from disclosure shall refer to one that is permitted to be exempt from the compliance permitted to be exempt from the compliance with all provisions under the Hong Kong with all provisions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the reporting, Listing Rules regarding the reporting, announcement and independent announcement and independent shareholder's approval. Such connected shareholder's approval. Such connected transaction shall be conducted on normal transaction shall be conducted on normal commercial terms and in compliance with commercial terms and in compliance with the requirements for de minimis disclosure the requirements for de minimis disclosure exemption, which shall mean that all the exemption, which shall mean that all the applicable size test percentage ratios (other applicable size test percentage ratios (other than profit ratio) are: (1) less than 0.1% (or, than profit ratio) are: (1) less than 0.1% (or, 1%, if the other party to the transaction is a 1%, if the other party to the transaction is a subsidiary bank or a connected person at the subsidiary bank ora connected person at the subsidiary level of the Company); or (2) less subsidiary level of the Company); or (2) less than 5% and the total consideration is less than 5% and the total consideration is less than HKD1 million. than HKD13million. …… …… (III) A connected transaction required to be (III) A connected transaction required to be strictly disclosed shall refer to one that is strictly disclosed shall refer to one that is required to strictly comply with the required to strictly comply with the provisions under the Hong Kong Listing provisions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the reporting, Rules regarding the reporting, announcement and independent announcement and independent shareholder's approval. If any applicable shareholder's approval. If any applicable size test result (a ratio, other than a profit size test result (a ratio, other than a profit ratio) is greater than 5%, then such ratio) is greater than 5%, then such connected transaction shall fall under this connected transaction shall fall under this category. category. - 26 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 19 Under the Hong Kong Listing Article 17Article 19Under the Hong Kong Rules, if this Company conducts continuing Listing Rules, if a series of connected connected transactions with a same related transactions were entered into or party and/or any of its associates, or completed within a 12-month period or transactions with target categories related to are otherwise related,if this Company one another between the Company and conducts continuing connected transactions different connected persons have been with a same related party and/or any of its completed within a same 12-month period or associates, or transactions with target the transactions are related to one another, categories related to one another between then all such transactions shall be the Company and different connected aggregated and be treated as if they were one persons have been completed within a same transaction. The Company shall comply with 12-month period or the transactions are the relevant connected transaction related to one another,then all such requirements based on the classification of transactions shall be aggregated and be the connected transactions when aggregated. treated as if they were one transaction. The Company shall comply with the relevant connected transaction requirements based on the classification of the connected transactions when aggregated. Factors that the Company shall consider for aggregation of a series of connected transactions include whether: (I) they are entered into by a same connected party, or parties who are connected with one another; (II) involve the acquisition or disposal of securities or interests in a certain company or a group company; (III) involve the acquisition or disposal of parts of one asset; or (IV) they together lead to substantial involvement by the Company in a new business activity. - 27 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 20 Article 18Article 20 …… …… (V) Buying or selling of consumer goods or (V) Buying or selling of consumer goods or services to or from connected parties in the services to or from connected parties in the ordinary course of business; ordinary course of business on normal commercial terms; (VI) Sharing of administrative services with connected parties at cost price; (VI) Sharing of administrative services with connected parties at cost price; (VII) Connected transactions with connected parties of non-significant subsidiary (VII) Connected transactions with connected banks/subsidiaries; the definition of non- parties of non-significant subsidiary significant subsidiary banks/subsidiaries is banks/subsidiaries; the definition of non- detailed in Appendix 2; significant subsidiary banks/subsidiaries is detailed in Appendix 2; (VIII) Connected transactions with associates of passive investors as connected (VIII) Connected transactions with parties; the definition of passive investors is associates of passive investors as connected detailed in Appendix II; parties; the definition of passive investors is detailed in Appendix II; (IX) The Company provides financial assistance to connected parties in the (VIIIIX) The Company provides financial ordinary banking business on normal assistance to connected parties in the commercial terms, including granting credit, ordinary banking business on normal lending money, or providing an indemnity commercial terms, including granting credit, against obligations under a loan, or lending money, or providing an indemnity guaranteeing or providing security for a against obligations under a loan, or loan. guaranteeing or providing security for a loan. - 28 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 22 According to different types of Article 20Article 22According to different related party transactions determined by types of related party transactions CBIRC regulations and Hong Kong Listing determined by CBIRC regulations and Hong Rules, the Company must carry out review Kong Listing Rules, the Company must and approval in accordance with the carry out review and approval in accordance following criteria: with the following criteria: (I) Ordinary related party (I) Ordinary related party transactions/Related party transactions fully transactions/Related party transactions fully exempt from disclosures: exempt from disclosures: …… …… (II) Significant related party 3. Ordinary connected transactions may transactions/Related party transactions be disclosed on a consolidated basis. partially exempt from disclosures: (II) Significant related party …… transactions/Related party transactions partially exempt from disclosures: 2. The independent directors shall express their confirmation opinions on the fairness …… and approval procedures of significant related party transactions/the related party 2. The independent directors shall express transactions partially exempt from their confirmationwrittenopinions on the disclosures; fairness and fulfilments of internal approval procedures of significant related 3. Significant related party transactions party transactions/the related party identified in accordance with the CBIRC transactions partially exempt from regulations shall be reported to the Board of disclosures; Supervisors within 10 working days from the date of approval, and shall be reported to 3. Significant related party transactions the CBIRC; identified in accordance with the CBIRC regulationsshall be reported to the Board of …… Supervisors within 10 working days from the date of approval, and shall be reported to (III) Related party transactions required to the CBIRC; be strictly disclosed: …… …… - 29 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment 3. A related party transaction that is required 5. Significant related party transactions to be strictly disclosed in accordance with shall be disclosed by series. the Hong Kong Listing Rules is subject to the provisions of the Hong Kong Listing (III) Related party transactions required to Rules on reporting, announcement and be strictly disclosed: independent shareholders' approval, and is required to issue a circular to the …… shareholders. The Independent Board Committee expresses its opinion on whether 3. A related party transaction that is required the terms of the connected transactions or to be strictly disclosed in accordance with arrangements are fair and reasonable and the Hong Kong Listing Rules is subject to whether it is in the interests of the Company the provisions of the Hong Kong Listing and its shareholders as a whole, and after Rules on reporting, announcement and considering the opinions of the independent independent shareholders' approval, and is financial adviser, voice its opinion on how required to issue a circular to the the shareholders vote on the connected shareholders. The Independent Board transactions and publish it in the circular Committee, after considering the opinion sent to shareholders. of the independent financial adviser, expresses its opinion on whether the terms of the connected transactions or arrangements are fair and reasonable, whether they are conducted in the course of the Company's ordinary business on normal commercial termsand whether they are in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, as well as how the shareholders vote on the connected transactions,and after considering the opinions of the independent financial adviser, voice its opinion on how the shareholders vote on the connected transactionsand publish it in the circular sent to shareholders. - 30 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 23 When the Company and its Article 21Article 23When the Company and connected parties conduct continuing its connected parties conduct continuing connected transactions under Article 21(I) of connected transactions under Article 1921(I) these Measures, they shall disclose and fulfil of these Measures, they shall disclose and the relevant approval procedures in fulfil the relevant approval procedures in accordance with the following provisions: accordance with the following provisions: (I) The Company establishes a unified (I) The Company establishes a unified trading framework agreement for continuing trading framework agreement for continuing connected transactions, and reasonably connected transactions, and reasonably estimates the total amount of the Company's estimates the total amount of the Company's continuing connected transactions that will continuing connected transactions that will occur in the current year by categories, and occur in the current year by categories, and submits it to the Board or the general submits it to the Board or the general meeting for review and disclosure based on meeting for review and disclosure fulfils the estimated results. The term of the relevant approval proceduresbased on the continuing connected transaction agreement estimated results. The term of the continuing signed between the Company and its connected transaction agreement signed connected person usually would not exceed between the Company and its connected three years, and the estimated terms of person usuallywould not exceed three years, annual cap for the same type of transactions and the estimated terms of annual cap for the is determined. The relevant approval same type of transactions is determined. The procedures and disclosure obligations shall relevant approval procedures and disclosure be re-executed every three years in obligations shall be re-executed every three accordance with the provisions of these years in accordance with the provisions of Measures. The Company shall disclose the these Measures. The Company shall disclose implementation of the continuing connected the implementation of the continuing transaction agreement in the annual report connected transaction agreement in the and the interim report and explain whether it annual report and the interim report and complies with the provisions of the explain whether it complies with the agreement. provisions of the agreement. - 31 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment (II) For a continuing connected transaction (II) For a continuing connected transaction agreement that has been approved and agreement that has been approved and implemented by the general meeting or the implemented by the general meeting or the Board, if there is a major change in the main Board, if it is expected to exceed the terms of the implementation process or the annual cap under the agreement orthere is renewal of the agreement, the Company a major change in the main terms of the shall submit the newly revised or renewed implementation process or the renewal of the continuing connected transaction agreement agreement, the Company shall re-submit to the Board of Directors or the general the newly amended or renewed continuing meetings for consideration and approval connected transaction agreement to the based on the agreement term according to Board of the Directors or the general the classification criteria of the CBIRC meetings for consideration and approval, regulations and the Hong Kong Listing if necessary, in accordance with the Rules. requirements of CBIRC and the Hong Kong Listing Rules. the Company shall …… submit the newly revised or renewed continuing connected transaction agreement (IV) In accordance with the requirements of to the Board of Directors or the general the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the meetings for consideration and approval independent directors/independent non- based on the agreement term according to executive directors shall review the the classification criteria of the CBIRC continuing connected transactions annually regulations and the Hong Kong Listing and confirm following issues in the annual Rules. report: …… …… (IV) In accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the independent directors/independent non- executive directors shall review the continuing connected transactions annually and confirm following issues in the annual report: …… - 32 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment 2. These transactions are conducted on 2. These transactions are conducted on normal commercial terms, or if the normal commercial terms, or if the comparable transactions are not sufficient to comparable transactions are not sufficient to determine whether the terms of the determine whether the terms of the transactions are on normal commercial transactions are on normal commercial terms, then for the Company, the terms of terms, then for the Company, the terms of such transactions are no less favorable than such transactions are no less favorable than those available to independent third parties, those available to independent third parties, as the case may be; as the case may be; …… …… (V) In accordance with the requirements of (V) In accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the auditors of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the auditors of the Company are required to write to the the Company are required to write to the Board each year (and copy to the Hong Kong Board each year (and copy to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at least 10 business days Stock Exchange at least 10 business days prior to the delivery for printing the annual prior to the delivery for printing the annual report of the Company) to confirm the report of the Company) to confirm the relevant continuing connected transactions relevant continuing connected transactions that are: that are: …… …… 4. Not exceeding the number of years 4. Not exceeding the number of years disclosed in the announcement. disclosed in the announcementannual cap. (New Article) Article 22 Related party transactions in which the directors and senior management of the Company have related party relationship shall be reported to the Board of Supervisors within 10 working days upon approval. - 33 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 24 When the Board of Directors and Article 23Article 24When the Board of Risk Management and Related Party Directors and Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee of the Party Transactions Control Committee of the Company deliberates and votes on Company deliberates andvotes or make connected transactions, the directors with decisionson connected transactions, the associated relationship in the connected personnel with connected relationship in transactions shall avoid voting. The the connected transactionsthe directors withdrawal and voting procedures with associated relationship in the connected implemented at the relevant board meeting transactionsshall avoid voting. The are as follows: withdrawal and voting procedures implemented at the relevantboard meeting The directors with associated are as follows: relationship should voluntarily declare their

interests and apply for withdrawal, (1) The personnel with connected otherwise other directors have the right to relationship in the connected transactions request their withdrawal; directors with associated relationshipshould voluntarily declare their interests and apply Unless otherwise specified, directors for withdrawal, otherwise other directors with connected relationship shall not have the right to request their withdrawal; participate in the deliberation of connected

transactions, nor shall they exercise voting (2) Unless otherwise specified, The rights on behalf of other directors; personnel with connected relationship in the connected transactionsdirectors with …… connected relationshipshall not participate in the deliberation of connected transactions, nor shall they exercise voting rights on behalf of other directors; …… Article 32 The Board of Supervisors shall (Delete) supervise and inspect the fairness and performance of approval procedures of related party transactions. Article 33 The Company shall manage its (Delete) major shareholders and their related entities as its own related parties according to the penetration principle. Article 34 The Company shall confirm the (Delete) final debtor according to the penetration principle. - 34 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Chapter VI Reporting System of Connected Chapter VVIReporting MechanismSystem Parties of Connected Parties Article 35 The directors and senior Article 26Article 35The directors, managerial personnel of the Company shall, supervisors and senior managerial within 10 working days from the date of personnel of the Company shall, within 10 taking office, and the natural person shall working days from the date of taking office, report to the Risk Management and Related and the natural person shall report to the Party Transaction Control Committee of the Risk Management and Related Party Company their close relatives and their Transaction Control Committee of the related legal persons or other organizations Company their close relatives and their within 10 working days from the date when related legal persons or other organizations they become the major natural person and its associateswithin 10 working days shareholders of the Company. If any of the from the date when they become the major reported matters is changed, a report shall be natural person shareholders of the Company. made within 10 working days after it is If any of the reported matters is changed, a changed. report shall be made within 10 working days after it is changed. The directors and senior managerial personnel of the head office and branches The directors, supervisors, senior and the subsidiary banks or subsidiaries of managerial personnel and natural person the company, and the personnel who have shareholdersof the head office and the right to decide or participate in credit branches and the subsidiary banks or extension and asset transfer shall report to subsidiaries of the company, and the their close relatives and their associated personnel who have the right to decide or legal persons or other organizations in participate in credit extension and asset accordance with this system. transfer shall report to their close relatives and their associated legal persons or other organizations and its associatesin accordance with this system. - 35 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 36 The legal persons or any other Article 27Article 36The legal persons or organizations shall, within 10 working days any other organizations shall, within 10 from the day when it becomes the non- working days from the day when it becomes natural person shareholders of the Company, the non-naturalperson shareholdersrelated report the following information related to legal personsof the Company, report the their connected parties to the Risk following information related to their Management and Related Party Transaction connected parties to the Risk Management Control Committee of the Company: and Related Party Transaction Control Committee of the Board of Directorsof the The natural-person controlling Company: shareholders, directors and important managerial personnel; (1) The natural-person controlling shareholders, directors and important The controlling non-natural-person managerial personnel; shareholders; (2) The controlling non-natural-person (3) The legal persons or other organizations shareholders; directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by them, and their directors and important (3) The legal persons or other organizations managerial personnel. directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by them, and their directors and important If any of the reporting matters as listed in the managerial personnel; first paragraph of this Article is changed, it shall be reported to the Risk Management (4) Its associate (see Annex 2 for the and Related Party Transaction Control definition of associate). Committee within 10 working days after it is changed. If any of the reporting matters as listed in the first paragraph of this Article is changed, it shall be reported to the Risk Management and Related Party Transaction Control Committee within 10 working days after it is changed. Chapter VII Information Management of (Delete) Connected Parties Article 38 The Related Party Transaction Article 29Article 38The Risk Management Control Committee of the Board of Directors andRelated Party Transaction Control shall be responsible for confirming the Committee of the Board of Directors shall be connected parties of the bank and reporting responsible for confirming the connected to the board of directors and the board of parties of the Companybankand reporting supervisors. The Related Party Transaction to the board of directors and the board of Control Committee of the Board of Directors supervisors. The Risk Management and shall timely announce the connected parties Related Party Transaction Control confirmed by it to all relevant departments, Committee of the Board of Directors shall branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks timely announce the connected parties and subsidiaries of the head office. confirmed by it to all relevant departments, branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks and subsidiaries of the head office. - 36 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 39 The relevant departments of the Article 30Article 39The relevant head office, branches, sub-branches, and departments of the head office, branches, subsidiary banks and subsidiary companies sub-branches,and subsidiary banks and find that natural persons, legal persons, or subsidiary companies find that natural other organizations meet the conditions of persons, legal persons, or other affiliated parties but have not been organizations meet the conditions of recognized as affiliated parties or have been affiliated parties but have not been found a natural person, legal person or other recognized as affiliated parties or have been organization confirmed as a related party no found a natural person, legal person or other longer meets the requirements for a related organization confirmed as a related party no party and shall promptly report to the longer meets the requirements for a related Related Party Transaction Control party and shall promptly report to the Risk Committee of the Board of Directors. Management andRelated Party Transaction Control Committee of the Board of Directors. Chapter VIII Execution of Connected Chapter VIVIII ExecutionSupervision and Transactions Administrationof Connected Transactions Article 27 The board of directors of the Article 32Article 27The board of directors Company is responsible for the supervision of the Company is responsible for the and management of connected transactions, supervision and management of connected and its responsibilities include: transactions, and its responsibilities include: (I) To formulate the Company's related party (I) To formulate the Company's related party transaction policies and related regulations; transaction policies and related regulations; (II) To approve the related party transactions (II) To approve the related party transactions and continuing related party transactions and continuing related party transactions that are subject to review and approval by that are subject to review and approval by the Board as stipulated in Articles 22 and 23 the Board as stipulated in Articles 2022and of these Measures, and submit (if applicable) 2123of these Measures, and submit (if related party transactions approved by the applicable) related party transactions general meeting; approved by the general meeting; (III) Information disclosure of related party (III) Information disclosure of related party transactions and other powers and transactions and other powers and responsibilities authorized by the general responsibilities authorized by the general meeting. meeting. - 37 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 28 The Board shall have a Risk Article 33Article 28The Board shall have a Management and Related Transaction Risk Management and Related Transaction Control Committee with no less than three Control Committee of the Board of members and an independent director as the Directors shall comprise ofwithno less person in charge. The committee is primarily than three members and an independent responsible for, but not limited to: director as the person in charge. The committee is primarily responsible for, but (I) Collect and organize the list and not limited to: information of related parties of the Company; (I) Collect and organize the list and information of related parties of the (II) Inspect and supervise the control of the Company; Company's related party transactions, and the implementation of the Company's (II) Inspect and supervise the control of the related party transaction control system by Company's related party transactions, and the directors, senior management personnel the implementation of the Company's and related parties of the Company, and related party transaction controlsystem by report to the Board; the directors, senior management personnel and related parties of the Company, and …… report to the Board; …… Article 30 The senior management of the Article 34Article 30The senior management Company shall undertake the following of the Company shall undertake the responsibilities in the management of following responsibilities in the connected transactions: management of connected transactions: …… …… (3) To order all departments, branches, sub (3) To order all departments, branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks and subsidiary branches, the operating management of companies to timely, accurately and the Companyand subsidiary banks and completely declare transactions and subsidiary companies to timely, accurately connected parties; and completely declare transactions and connected parties; (4) Strictly abide by the related transaction management control process; (4) Strictly abide by the related transaction management control process; …… …… - 38 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 31 All branches, sub branches and Article 35 Article 31 All branches, sub subsidiary banks shall pay attention to the branchesAll functional departments and identification of connected parties and subsidiary banks and subsidiariesshall pay connected transactions in their daily work, attention to the identification of connected and report to the Risk Management and parties and connected transactions in their Related Party Transaction Control daily work, and report to the Risk Committee of the Board of Directors in case Management and Related Party Transaction of any failure to timely report or risk signs. Control Committee of the Board of Directors in case of any failure to timely report or risk signs. Article 41 The Company shall not violate the Article 36Article 41The Company shall not following principles after providing credit to violate the following principles after related parties: providing credit to related parties: …… …… (3) The Company's credit balance to (3) The Company's credit balance to substantial shareholders or controlling substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders, the actual controller, related shareholders, the actual controller, related party, persons acting in concert, ultimate party, persons acting in concert, ultimate beneficiary shall not exceed 10% of the beneficiary shall not exceed 10% of the company's net capital, and the total credit company's net capital, and the total credit balance to the group customers or individual balance to the group customers orindividual substantial shareholders and their substantial shareholders and their controlling shareholders, actual controllers, controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert and related parties, persons acting in concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15% ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15% of the net capital of commercial banks, and of the net capital of commercial banks, and the credit balance of all related parties shall the credit balance of all related parties shall not exceed 50% of the Company's net not exceed 50% of the Company's net capital. capital. …… …… - 39 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 41 The Company shall not violate the Article 37Article 41When calculating the following principles after providing credit to balance of transactions between related connected parties: party natural persons and the Company, the transactions between their close …… relatives and the Company shall be calculated on consolidated basis; when When calculating the credit balance of a calculating the balance of transactions related party, the margin deposit provided by between related party legal persons or the related party and the pledge bank deposit other organizations and the Company, the slip and the treasury bond portion can be transactions between the legal persons or deducted. other organizations constituting group customers and the Company shall be calculated on consolidated basis. When calculating the credit balance of a related party, the margin deposit provided by the related party and the pledge bank deposit slip and the treasury bond portion can be deducted. Article 42 If the major shareholders of the Article 38 If the major shareholders of the Company or the connected entities of the Company or its controlling shareholder, major shareholders is a financial institution, actual controller, related party, persons the Company shall abide by the laws and acting in concert and ultimate beneficiary regulations and the relevant provisions of or the connected entities of the major the relevant regulatory authorities on the shareholdersis a financial institution, the interbank business when carrying out Company shall abide by the laws and interbank business with the Company. regulations and the relevant provisions of the relevant regulatory authorities on the interbank business when carrying out interbank business with the Company. (New Article) Article 40 The Board of Supervisor of the Company shall supervise and inspect the fairness of related party transactions and the fulfilments of approval procedures. Chapter IX Pricing policy for related party Chapter VIIIXPricing policy for related transactions party transactions - 40 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 45 If the following transactions Article 42Article 45If the following occur between the Company and substantial transactions occur between the Company shareholders or the related parties of and major shareholders or their substantial shareholders, it shall abide by controlling shareholders, actual laws and regulations and the relevant controllers, related parties, persons acting provisions by CBIRC, and shall be in concert and ultimate beneficiaries conducted in accordance with commercial substantial shareholders or the related principles, and shall not be superior to parties of substantial shareholders, it shall non-related parties in the same trading abide by laws and regulations and the conditions to prevent risk contagion and relevant provisions by CBIRC, and shall be benefits delivery: conducted in accordance with commercial principles, and shall not be superior to …… non-related parties in the same trading conditions to prevent risk contagion and benefits delivery: …… Chapter X Audit, report and information Chapter VIIIXAudit, report and disclosure of related party transactions information disclosure of related party transactions Article 46 The internal auditing department Article 43Article 46The internal auditing of the Company shall conduct at least one department of the Company shall conduct at special auditing on the related party least one special auditing on the related transactions of the Company every year, and party transactions of the Company every shall report the auditing result to the Board year, and shall report the auditing result to of Directors and the Board of Supervisors the Board of Directors and the Board of and the Risk Management and Related Party Supervisors and the Risk Management and Transaction Control Committee of the Board Related Party Transaction Control of Directors. Committee of the Board of Directors. Article 50 The Bank's related party Article 47Article 50The CompanyBank's transaction information disclosure is carried related party transaction information out in accordance with the Measures for the disclosure is carried out in accordance with Information Disclosure of Commercial the Measures for the Information Disclosure Banks, the Company's Information of Commercial Banks, the Company's Disclosure Management System and the Information Disclosure Management System Hong Kong Listing Rules and related and the Hong Kong Listing Rules and regulations. The notes to the annual and related regulations. The notes to the annual interim financial statements should include and interim financial statements should at least the following: include at least the following: …… …… - 41 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Chapter XI Penalty Chapter IXXIPenalty (New Article) Article 50 If a shareholder of the Company compels the Company to engage in the following acts by exerting his/her/its influence on the Company, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission may restrict the rights of the shareholder based on different circumstances; and in the following serious circumstances, the controlling shareholder may be ordered to transfer his/her/its equity: (1) Failing to conduct the related party transactions according to Article 2 of the Measures and resulting in losses incurred by the Company; (2) Failing to examine and approve the related party transactions in accordance with Article 20 of the Measures; (3) Granting non-guaranteed credits to the related parties; (4) Providing guaranties for the financing activities of related parties in violation of the Measures; (5) Granting credits by accepting the Company's equity as a pledge; (6) Hiring an accounting firm controlled by a related party to conduct auditing for the Company; (7) The balance of credit granted to related parties exceeds the proportion specified under the Measures; (8) Failing to disclose information according to Article 48 of the Measures. - 42 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 51 Any of the directors or senior management of the Company, who is under any of the following circumstance, shall be ordered to make correction within a time limit by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. If he/she fails to do so or the circumstance is serious, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission may order the Company to change directors or senior management: (1) Failing to report the required matters in accordance with Article 26 of the Measures; (2) Failing to make commitments according to Article 28 of the Measures; (3) There is any false information or serious omission in the report made by him/her; (4) Failing to withdraw in accordance with Article 23 of the Measures; or (5) The independent director fails to issue written opinions in accordance with Article 34 of the Measures. (New Article) Article 52 The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission may, according to the risk status of the related party transaction of the Company, cut down the proportion of the credit balance in the net capital granting by the Company to one related party or all related parties. - 43 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 53 For a shareholder that makes any false statement, abuses shareholders' rights or otherwise damages the interests of the Company, the CBIRC or its dispatched office may restrict or prohibit related party transactions between the Company and such shareholder, restrict the limit of equity held in the Company and equity pledge ratio etc., and restrict its right to request convening of a general meeting, the voting right, right of nomination, right of submitting proposals and right of disposition etc. Appendix II: Appendix II: …… …… I. The Company's connected natural person I. The Company's connected natural person refers to: refers to: …… …… Directors, supervisors and chief (II) Directors, supervisors and chief executive officer of any subsidiary banks or executive officer of any significant subsidiaries of the Company; Directors shall subsidiary banks or subsidiaries of the include any person serves as a director of Company (definition of non-significant any subsidiary banks or subsidiaries twelve subsidiary is set out under the section months prior to the transaction date; headed "definitions"); Directors shall include any person serves as a director of Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or any subsidiary banks or subsidiaries twelve subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary months prior to the transaction date; (definition of non-significant subsidiary is set out under the section headed Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or "definitions"), relevant transactions shall be subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary fully exempted connected transaction. (definition of non-significant subsidiary is set out under the section headed …… "definitions"), relevant transactions shall be fully exempted connected transaction. …… - 44 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment (IV) Substantial natural person shareholders (IV) Substantial natural person shareholders of any subsidiaries of the Company; of any significantsubsidiaries of the Definition of substantial natural person Company (definition of non-significant shareholder is set out in paragraph above; subsidiary is set out under the paragraph headed "definitions"); Definition of (V) Associates of the above connected substantial natural person shareholder is set natural person. Associate refers to: out in paragraph above; (1)(a) His/her immediate family member (V) Associates of the above connected (please refer to the definitions for specific natural person. Associate refers to: scope of immediate family member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which (1)(a) His/her immediate family member such connected natural person or his/her (please refer to the definitions for specific immediate family member is beneficiary); or scope of immediate family member); (b) (c) any company or its subsidiary in which trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which such connected natural person, his/her such connected natural person or his/her immediate family member or trustee immediate family member is beneficiary); or individually or jointly hold 30% or more of (c) any company orandits subsidiary in voting power (including joint venture or which such connected natural person, his/her associate); immediate family member or trustee individually or jointly hold 30% or more of (2)(a) his/her family member (please refer to voting power (including joint venture or the definitions for specific scope of family associate); member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which such connected natural person (2)(a) his/her family member (please refer to or his/her family member is beneficiary); or the definitions for specific scope of family (c) any company or its subsidiary in which member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a such related natural person, his/her family trust in which such connected natural person member or trustee individually or jointly or his/her family member is beneficiary);or hold 50% of voting power; (cb) any company orandits subsidiary in which a family member individually or jointly, or his/her family member,such related natural person, his/her closefamily member or trustee individually or jointly hold more than50% of voting power; - 45 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment (3)(a) his/her relative (please refer to the (3)(a) his/her relative (please refer to the definitions for specific scope of relative); definitions for specific scope of relative); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which such connected natural person or which such connected natural person or his/her relative is beneficiary); or (c) any his/her relative is beneficiary);or (cb) any company or its subsidiary in which such company or its subsidiary in which his/her natural person, his/her relative or trustee relative individually or jointly, or his/her individually or jointly hold 50% of voting relative,such connectednatural person, power. his/her immediate family member, family memberrelativeor trustee individually or jointly hold more than50% of voting power. Appendix II: Appendix II: …… …… II. The Company's connected legal person II. The Company's connected legal person refers to: refers to: …… …… (II) Substantial legal person shareholders of (II) Substantial legal person shareholders of any subsidiary bank or subsidiary of the any significantsubsidiary bank or Company; Definition of substantial legal subsidiary of the Company (definition of person shareholder is set out in paragraph non-significant subsidiary is set out under above; the paragraph headed "definitions"); Definition of substantial legal person Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or shareholder is set out in paragraph above; subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary (definition of non-significant subsidiary is Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or set out under the section headed subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary "definitions"), relevant transactions shall be (definition of non-significant subsidiary is fully exempted connected transaction. set out under the section headed "definitions"), relevant transactions shall be Associates of the above substantial fully exempted connected transaction. legal person shareholders. Associate refers to: (III) Associates of the above connected legal person substantial legal person (3) any company or its subsidiary in which shareholders. Associate refers to: such substantial legal person shareholders, any member of its group company, and/or (3) any company or its subsidiary in which trustee individually or jointly hold more such connected legal person substantial than 30% of voting power; legal person shareholders, any member of its group company, and/or trustee individually or jointly hold more than30% or moreof voting power; - 46 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Appendix II: Appendix II: …… …… IV. Definitions: IV. Definitions: …… …… (III) Relatives refer to the parent of spouse, (III) Relatives refer to the parent of spouse, the spouse of children, grandparents, the spouse of children, grandparents, grandchildren, siblings of the parent, grandchildren, siblings of the parent, cousins, spouse of sister, siblings of spouse cousins, spouse of siblingssister, siblings of and children of siblings; spouse and children of siblings; (IV) Connected subsidiary refers to the (IV) Connected subsidiary refers to the subsidiary of the Company in which the subsidiary of the Company and any connected person at the Company's level can subsidiary of such subsidiaryin which the exercise or control the exercise of 10% or connected person at the Company's level can more of voting power; exercise or control the exercise of 10% or more of voting power; …… …… (VI) Passive investor refers to an investor who is a substantial shareholder (exercise or (VI) Passive investor refers to an investor control the exercise of 10% or more who is a substantial shareholder (exercise or shareholding in the Company) but not a control the exercise of 10% or more of controlling shareholder of the Company voting powershareholding in the Company) (exercise or control the exercise of 30% or but not a controlling shareholder of the more shareholding in the Company). In Company or its subsidiary(exercise or addition, such substantial shareholder is a control the exercise of 30% or more of sovereign fund or a unit trust or mutual fund voting powershareholding in the Company). with diversified investments, and is not In addition, such substantial shareholder is a involved in the management of the Company sovereign fund or a unit trust or mutual fund and does not have any representative on the with diversified investments, andis not Board of Directors of the Company. involved in the management of the Company and does not have any representative on the Board of Directors of the Company or its subsidiary, and is independent from the directors, chief executive, controlling shareholder and any other substantial shareholder of the Company or its subsidiary. - 47 - APPENDIX II PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Before the Amendment After the Amendment Appendix III: Appendix III: …… …… According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, "percentage ratios" are the figures, "percentage ratios" are the figures, expressed as percentages resulting from expressed as percentages resulting from each of the following calculations, if each of the following calculations, if applicable: applicable: (a) Total assets test: Total book value of (a) Total aAssets ratiotest: Total book value assets which are the subject of the ofassets which are the subject of the transaction/Total consolidated assets of the transaction/Total consolidated assets of the Company (including intangible assets) Company (including intangible assets) (b) Revenue test: Revenue generated from (b) Revenue ratiotest: Revenue generated the assets which are the subject of the fromattributable tothe assets which are the transaction/Consolidated revenue of the subject of the transaction/Consolidated Company revenue of the Company Consideration to total market (c) Consideration ratio to total market capitalization test: Total consideration to be capitalization test: Total consideration to be paid/Total market capitalization of the paid/Total market capitalization of the Company (note) Company (note) Note: The total market capitalisation is the Note: The total market capitalisation is the average closing price of the Company's average closing price of the Company's securities as stated in the Exchange's daily securities as stated in the Exchange's daily quotations sheets for the five business days quotations sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the date of the immediately preceding the date of the connected transaction. connectedtransaction multiply by the total number of issued shares of the Company. Value of share capital to be issued by the Company as consideration for the Value of share capital to be issued by the transaction: Company as consideration for the transaction: (d) Equity capital test: Book value of share capital to be issued by the Company as (d) Equity capital ratiotest: Book value of consideration/Book value of the Company's share capitalNumber of sharesto be issued issued shares capital by the Company as consideration/Book valueTotal numberof the Company's issued Note: Solely applicable to certain shares capital immediately before the transactions involved issuance of shares as transaction the payment of consideration Note: Solely applicable to certain transactions involved issuance of shares as the payment of consideration - 48 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Articles of Association is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. Details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are as follows: Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 4 Promoters of the Company are Article 4 Promoters of the Company consist Harbin Economic Development and of state-owned shareholders, other legal Investment Company and other 154 person shareholders and natural person institutions with legal person status as well shareholders. are Harbin Economic as 4,756 natural persons. Development and Investment Company and other 154 institutions with legal person status as well as 4,756 natural persons. Promoters have subscribed for all shares issued by the Company upon its establishment by way of net asset and cash contributions. Article 52 Registration of change in the H Article 52 If the relevant laws, share register of members due to shares administrative regulations, department transfer shall not be allowed within thirty rules and the listing rules of the stock (30) days prior to the date of a general exchange where the Company's shares are meeting or within five (5) days before the listed stipulate thatregistration of change base date set by the Company for the in the H share register of members due to purpose of distribution of dividends. shares transfer shall not be allowed within thirty (30) days prior to the date of a general meeting or within five (5) days before the base date set by the Company for the purpose of distribution of dividendsprior to the date of a general meeting or the record date set by the Company for the purpose of distribution of dividends shall not be allowed, such provisions shall prevail. Chapter V Rights and Obligations of Chapter V Rights and Obligations of Shareholders Shareholders and Equity Management - 49 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Section) Section I Rights and Obligations of Shareholders Article 65 Shareholders of the Company Article 65 Shareholders of the Company shall perform the following obligations: shall perform the following obligations: …… …… (9) credit balance of the same shareholder in (9) credit balance of the same shareholder in the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net capital of the Company; credit extension in capital of the Company; credit extension in the Company of connected enterprises of the the Company of connected enterprises of the shareholder shall be aggregated with that of shareholder shall be aggregated with that of the shareholders, and it shall not exceed 15% the shareholders, and it shall not exceed 15% of the net capital of the Company; of the net capital of the Company; (10) when the capital adequacy ratio of the (10) (9)when the capital adequacy ratio of Company is lower than the mandatory the Company is lower than the mandatory standard and the supervision requirement of standard and the supervision requirement of the banking regulatory authority of the State the banking and insuranceregulatory Council, shareholders shall support authority of the State Council, shareholders measures put forward by the Board of shall support measures put forward by the Director to improve the capital adequacy Board of Director to improve the capital ratio; adequacy ratio; (10) the relationship between a shareholder and its controlling shareholder, actual controller, related party, person acting in concert, ultimate beneficiary and other parties shall be clear and transparent; and the shareholding ratio of a shareholder and that of its related party and person acting in concert shall be calculated on a consolidated basis; - 50 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (11) shareholders shall report to the Board of (11) shareholders shall lawfully fulfil the Directors timely, truly and completely the fiduciary duty to the Company, and shall situations of connected enterprises, the ensure the truthfulness, completeness and connected relationship with other validity of the submitted information on shareholders, situations of other commercial shareholder qualification; shareholders banks which they hold shares and situations shall report to the Board of Directors timely, of its related transaction with the Company truly and completely the situations of and other information. Material changes in connected enterprises, the connected matters such as the legal representatives, relationship with other shareholders, name of the Company, registered address situations of other commercial banks which and related parties by the legal person they hold shares and situations of its related shareholder shall be reported to the Board of transaction with the Company and other Director of the Company timely; information, and shall timely report to the shareholders who fail to apply to the Board of Directors in case of any changes regulatory authority for approval or fail to in the aforesaid information. Material report to the regulatory authority, despite changes in matters such as the legal being required to do so, are not permitted to representatives, name of the Company, exercise the right to request convening of a registered address and related parties by the general meeting of shareholders, the voting legal person shareholder shall be reported to right, right of nomination, right of the Board of Director of the Company submitting proposals, and right of timely; shareholders who fail to apply to the disposition, etc.; regulatory authority for approval or fail to report to the regulatory authority, despite being required to do so, are not permitted to exercise the right to request convening of a general meeting of shareholders, the voting right, right of nomination, right of submitting proposals, and right of disposition, etc.; - 51 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (12) the shareholders, especially the major (12) the shareholders, especially the major shareholders of the Company should shareholders of the Company should exercise their rights as capital contributors exercise their rights as capital contributors in strict accordance with laws, regulations in strict accordance with laws, regulations and the Articles of Association and should and the Articles of Association and should not make improper gains, interfere with the not make improper gains, interfere with the decision-making power and the rights of decision-making power and the rights of management enjoyed by the Board of management enjoyed by the Board of Directors and the senior management Directors and the senior management pursuant to the Articles of Association, pursuant to the Articles of Association, bypass the Board of Directors and senior bypass the Board of Directors and senior management to interfere directly with the management to interfere directly with the operation and management of the Company, operation and management of the Company, and should not damage the interests of the and should not damage the interests of the Company and the legal rights and interests Company and the legal rights and interests of other stakeholders; of other stakeholders; (12) shareholders shall comply with laws and regulations and relevant provisions issued by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council in respect of related party transactions, and shall not be allowed to conduct inappropriate related party transactions with the Company, or exert its influence on the operation and management of the Company to gain illegitimate benefits; - 52 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (13) the major shareholders of the Company (13) the major shareholders of the Company shall make a long-term commitment of shall make a long-term commitment of capital replenishment to the Company in capital replenishment to the Company in written form, which shall be treated as a part written form, which shall be treated as a part of the capital planning of the Company; of the capital planning of the Company; major shareholders shall supply additional major shareholders shall supply additional capital to the commercial bank when capital to the commercial bank when necessary; necessary; (14) (13) for a shareholder that makes any false statement, abuses (14) for a shareholder that makes any false shareholders' rights or otherwise damages statement, abuses shareholders' rights or the interests of the Company, the PRC otherwise damages the interests of the banking and insuranceregulatory authority Company, the PRC banking regulatory of the State Councilmay restrict or prohibit authority may restrict or prohibit related related party transactions between the party transactions between the Company and Company and the shareholder, restrict the the shareholder, restrict the limit of equity limit of equity held in the Company, and held in the Company, and equity pledge equity pledge ratio, etc., and restrict its right ratio, etc., and restrict its right to request to request convening of a general meeting of convening of a general meeting of shareholders, the voting right, right of shareholders, the voting right, right of nomination, right of submitting proposals, nomination, right of submitting proposals, and right of disposition, etc.; and and right of disposition, etc.; and (14) the shareholders shall fulfill the other obligations imposed by laws, obligation of capital contribution in strict administrative regulations and the Articles accordance with the laws and regulations of Association. and the provisions issued by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the Shareholders are not liable to make any State Council; shall not entrust or be further contribution to the share capital other entrusted by others to hold the than as agreed by the subscribers of the Company's equity. Shareholders shall relevant shares on subscription. subscribe shares of the Company with their own funds and ensure the funds are obtained from legal sources, and shall not subscribe shares with entrusted funds, debt funds and other funds not owned by themselves, unless otherwise provided by laws and regulations; - 53 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (15) if the Company is subject to risk disposal, takeover or other measures taken by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices due to the occurrence of a major risk event or major violation of laws or regulations, shareholders shall actively cooperate with the banking regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices to conduct risk disposal or other work; (15)(16)other obligations imposed by laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association. Shareholders are not liable to make any further contribution to the share capital other than as agreed by the subscribers of the relevant shares on subscription. Article 66 Where a shareholder holding 5% Article 66 Where a shareholder pledges his or more voting shares of the Company equity interests in the Company, he shall pledges any domestic shares in his comply with the following provisions: possession, he shall report the pledge to the Company in writing on the day on which he (1) Where a shareholder pledge his equity pledges his shares. in the Company as guarantee for the benefit of his own or that of any third A shareholder shall not make any pledge of parties, he shall strictly comply with laws its shares in the Company if the outstanding and regulations and the relevant amount of its borrowing from the Company requirements on pledge of equity of exceeds the audited net value of the equities commercial banks of the banking and it held in the previous year. insurance regulatory authority of the State Council, shall not damage the Where the number of shares of the Company interests of any other shareholders or the pledged by a shareholder reaches or exceeds Company, and shall notify the Board of fifty (50) percent of the shares held by such Directors of the Company in advance. The shareholder in the Company, its voting rights Company's Board of Directors office or at the general meeting of shareholders and other department designated by the Board the voting rights of its dispatched directors of Directors shall be responsible for the at the meetings of the board of directors will daily work of collecting, collating and be restricted. reporting of the Company's equity pledge information. - 54 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Where a shareholder who has representative on the Board of Directors or the Board of Supervisors, or directly, indirectly or jointly holds or controls more than 2% of shares or voting rights in the Company pledges his equity interests in the Company, it shall make prior filing to the Board of Directors of the Company, stating the basic information of the pledge including the reasons for the pledge, the number of shares involved, the term of pledge and the particulars of the pledgees. Where the Board of Directors considers the pledge to be materially adverse to the stability of the Company's shareholding structure, the corporate governance as well as the risk and related party transaction control and others, the filing shall not be accepted. The director(s) nominated by a shareholder proposing to pledge his shares in the Company shall abstain from voting at the meeting of the Board of Directors at which such proposal is considered;Where a shareholder holding 5% or more voting shares of the Company pledges any domestic shares in his possession, he shall report the pledge to the Company in writing on the day on which he pledges his shares. (2) Upon the registration of pledge of equity, the shareholders involved shall provide the Company with the relevant information in relation to the pledged equity in a timely manner, so as to in compliance with the Company's risk management and information disclosure requirements; - 55 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (3)A shareholder shall not make any pledge of its shares in the Company if the outstanding amount of its borrowing from the Company exceeds the audited net value of the equities it held in the Companyin the previous year;. (4) Where the number of shares of the Company pledged by a shareholder reaches or exceeds fifty (50%) percentof the shares held by such shareholder in the Company, its voting rights at the general meeting of shareholders and the voting rights of its dispatched directors at the meetings of the board of directors will be restricted. (New Section) Section II Major Shareholder (New Article) Article 70 Major shareholders of the Company are those who hold or control 5% or more of the shares or voting rights of the Company, or hold less than 5% of the total capital or total shares of the Company but have a significant impact on the operation and management of the Company. The aforementioned "significant impact" shall include, but is not limited to, dispatching directors, supervisors or senior management personnel to the Company, exerting an impact on the financial and operation management decision-making of the Company by way of agreement or through other means, and other circumstances as determined by banking regulatory and insurance authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices. - 56 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 71 An investor and its related parties and persons acting in concert, either separately or jointly, intending to initially or cumulatively hold 5% or more of total capital or total shares of the Company, shall make an application to the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices for approval in advance. The official reply for the administrative licensing of proposed holding of 5% or more of total shares of the Company through a domestic or overseas stock market shall be valid for six months. The specific requirements and procedures for approval shall be subject to relevant provisions issued by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council. An investor and its related parties and persons acting in concert that hold, either separately or jointly, not less than 1% but not more than 5% of the total capital or total shares of the Company shall, within ten working days of the date of obtaining corresponding equities, report to banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices. The specific requirements and procedures for reporting shall be subject to relevant provisions issued by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council. A shareholder that holds more than 5% of the total shares of the Company without obtaining the approval from the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council shall be ordered to take corrective action by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council in accordance with the relevant provisions under Article 79 of the Commercial Banking Law. - 57 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 72 When major shareholders subscribe shares of the Company, they shall make a written commitment to comply with laws and regulations, regulatory requirements and the Articles of Association, and shall explain their purpose of subscribing shares of the Company. Major shareholders shall report the following information to the Company in a timely, accurate and complete manner: (1) Their own operating status, financial information and shareholding structure; (2) The sources of their funds used to subscribe shares of the Company; (3) Their controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert and ultimate beneficiaries and any changes therein; (4) Litigation preservation measures taken against, or enforcement carried out on, the shares of the Company held by them; (5) Any of their shares of the Company that is pledged or the pledge being released; (6) Any change in their names; (7) Any mergers and spin-offs; (8) They are ordered to suspend business for rectification, have had custodians appointed, were taken over or revoked or have other regulatory measures imposed, or enter into dissolution, bankruptcy or liquidation procedures; (9) Any other circumstances that may affect changes in the qualifications of shareholders or cause changes in the shares of the Company held by them. - 58 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 73 Major shareholders shall make a long-term commitment of capital replenishment to the Company in written form, which shall be treated as a part of the capital planning of the Company; major shareholders shall supply additional capital to the Company when necessary, and shall make report on their capacity of capital replenishment annually through the Company to the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices. (New Article) Article 74 A major shareholder shall state its shareholding structure level by level up to its actual controller and ultimate beneficiary, as well as its relationship as a related party or a person acting in concert with any other shareholder. A major shareholder shall disclose the information on its related parties to the Board of Directors in a complete, timely and accurate manner, and undertake to report any changes in such related relationship to the Board of Directors. (New Article) Article 75 Major shareholders shall not transfer any equity they hold within five years from the date of obtaining the equity of the Company. As to equity transfer as a result of risk disposal measures approved by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices, or ordered by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council or its dispatched offices, or involving judicial enforcement, or made between different entities controlled by the same investor, or under any other particular circumstance, the provisions of the preceding paragraph shall not apply. - 59 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 76 Shareholders, especially the major shareholders of the Company, shall exercise their rights and fulfill their obligations as capital contributors in strict accordance with laws, regulations, regulatory requirements and the Articles of Association, and shall not make improper gains, abuse shareholders' rights or utilize their influence to interfere with the decision-making power and the rights of management enjoyed by the Board of Directors and the senior management pursuant to the Articles of Association, bypass the Board of Directors and senior management to interfere directly with or utilize their influence to interfere with the operation and management of the Company, conduct tunneling, or damage the legitimate rights and interests of any depositor, the Company or any other shareholder in any other forms. (New Article) Article 77 A major shareholder shall establish an effective risk isolation mechanism to prevent risk contagion and transfer among shareholders, the Company and other related parties. (New Article) Article 78 Financial products may hold shares of the Company. However, the shares accumulatively held in the Company by financial products controlled by a single investor, issuer or manager and their actual controllers, related parties and persons acting in concert shall not exceed 5% of total shares of the Company. A major shareholder shall not hold shares of the Company through financial products issued, managed or in any other means controlled by it. - 60 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 79 The credit balance granted by the Company to a major shareholder or its controlling shareholder, actual controller, related party, person acting in concert, or ultimate beneficiary as a single entity and a related party of the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net capital of the Company. The total credit balance granted by the Company to a single major shareholder and its controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15% of the net capital of the Company. The total credit balance granted by the Company to a single group client, to whom a related party legal person or any other organization belongs, shall not exceed 15% of the net capital of the Company. The credit balance granted to all related parties shall not exceed 50% of the net capital of the Company. The credit granted as mentioned in the preceding paragraph includes loans (including trade financing), bill acceptance and discounts, overdrafts, bond investments, investments by specific purpose vehicles, issuance of letters of credit, factoring, guarantees, loan commitments, and other services of which credit risks are substantially borne by the Company or wealth management products issued by the Company. The Company shall confirm the identity of ultimate debtor according to the penetration principle. When calculating the credit balance in the preceding paragraph, the Company may deduct the amount of the deposits as security and the certificates of bank deposits and treasury bonds as pledge provided by the related parties at the time of granting credit. - 61 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Where the Company's major shareholder or its controlling shareholder, actual controller, related party, person acting in concert, or ultimate beneficiary, among others, is a financial institution, the Company shall, when conducting interbank business with it, comply with laws and regulations and the relevant requirements of relevant regulatory departments on the interbank business. The Company shall regard the major shareholders and its controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert, and ultimate beneficiaries as its own related parties for management according to the penetration principle. (New Article) Article 80 In the case of the purchase and sale or lease of any self-use movable property or immovable property, purchase and sale of credit assets; receipt and disposition of capital for debt payment; credit enhancement, credit evaluation, asset appraisal, legal, information, technology, infrastructure and other service transactions; sale on commission and other transactions conducted by the Company with any of its major shareholders or its controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert or ultimate beneficiaries, the Company shall comply with laws and regulations, and relevant provisions issued by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council and follow the commercial principles, and provide transaction conditions no favorable than those provided for non-related parties, so as to prevent risk contagion and tunneling. - 62 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Section) Section III Equity Management (New Article) Article 81 The Board of Directors shall be diligent and fulfil duties, and assume ultimate responsibility for the equity management affairs. The chairman of the Board of Directors is the first responsible person for handling the equity affairs of the Company. The board secretary shall assist the chairman of the Board of Directors with his/her works, and is directly responsible for handling the equity affairs. The chairman of the Board of Directors and board secretary shall faithfully, honestly and diligently perform their duties. Those who fail to fulfil their duties with due diligence shall undertake legal liabilities according to the law. (New Article) Article 82 The Company shall establish and improve an equity information management system and equity management rules, and effectively conduct equity information registration, management of related party transactions, information disclosure and other works. The Company shall strengthen communication with its shareholders and investors, and be responsible for work including applying for administrative approval relating to equity affairs, reporting of shareholders' information and relevant matters, and submission of materials. (New Article) Article 83 Where a member of the Board of Directors of the Company fails to raise an objection to any violation of law or regulation in equity management when performing his/her duties, he/she shall not be deemed as competent in the latest performance assessment. - 63 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 84 The CBIRC and its dispatched offices shall establish a database of commercial banks' equity management and shareholders' misconduct records, and share such information with relevant departments or government bodies through the national credit information sharing platform. A shareholder who commits any violation of laws or regulations and refuses to take corrective action may be subject to disciplinary actions imposed by the CBIRC and its dispatched offices, separately or jointly with the relevant departments and entities, and be subject to circulation of a notice of criticism, public reprimand, or prohibition from purchasing shares of the commercial bank for a certain period of time or even lifetime prohibition. - 64 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 85 Where the Company's shareholder or its controlling shareholder, actual controller, related party, person acting in concert or ultimate beneficiary, among others, falls under any of the following circumstances, and causes the Company's violation of the rules for prudential operations, the CBIRC or its dispatched offices may, in accordance with the provision of Article 37 of the Banking Supervision Law of the People's Republic of China, order the controlling shareholder of the Company to transfer equity, and restrict the relevant rights of the said shareholder of the Company to participate in the operation management, including the right to request convening of a general meeting of shareholders, voting right, right of nomination, right of submitting proposals, and right of disposition, etc.: (1) making false or insufficient capital contribution, withdrawing paid-in capital or withdrawing paid-in capital in any disguised form; (2) using entrusted funds, debt funds or any other funds not owned by it to invest in the Company in violation of regulations; (3) holding equity on a commission basis in violation of regulations; (4) failing to report as required; (5) refusing to provide documents and materials to the Company or the CBIRC or its dispatched offices, providing false document and materials, concealing important information, or delaying the provision of relevant documents and materials; - 65 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (6) violating any commitment or the Articles of Association; (7) a major shareholder or its controlling shareholder or actual controller fails to meet regulatory requirements prescribed in these Measures; (8) conducting related party transactions in violation of any regulation; (9) conducting equity pledge in violation of any regulation; (10) refusing or impeding the investigation and verification by the CBIRC or its dispatched offices; (11) failing to cooperate with the CBIRC or its dispatched offices in risk disposal; (12) otherwise abusing shareholders' rights or failing to fulfill shareholders' obligations and thus damaging the interests of the Company, any depositor or any other shareholder. - 66 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 86 The Company shall disclose its equity information on its official website or through other channels via interim reports or annual reports in a truthful, accurate and complete manner. The information to be disclosed shall cover: (1) total number of shares and shareholders at the end of the reporting period and changes in shares during the reporting period; (2) shareholdings of the Company's top ten shareholders at the end of the reporting period; (3) information on major shareholders and their controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert and ultimate beneficiaries at the end of the reporting period; (4) related party transactions with the major shareholders and their controlling shareholders, actual controllers, related parties, persons acting in concert and ultimate beneficiaries during the reporting period; (5) information on the pledge of the Company's equity by major shareholders; (6) information on directors and supervisors nominated by shareholders; and (7) other information as required by the CBIRC. (New Article)Article 87 As to equity affairs which shall be submitted to the CBIRC or its dispatched offices for approval but have not yet been approved, the Company shall make an explanation at the time of information disclosure. - 67 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 83 Where the Company shall Article 101Article 83Where the Company convene a shareholders' general meeting, the shall convene a shareholders' general Company shall send out a written notice to meeting, the Company convenershall send all registered shareholders on the matters to out a written notice to all registered be reviewed as well as the meeting date and shareholders on the matters to be reviewed place forty-five (45) days before the as well as the meeting date and place forty- meeting. Shareholders intend to attend the five (45)twenty (20)days before the annual meeting shall submit their written replies to general meeting (excluding the date of the the Company twenty (20) days before the meeting), or fifteen (15) days before the meeting. extraordinary general meeting (excluding the date of the meeting) meeting. Shareholders intend to attend the meeting shall submit their written replies to the Company twenty (20) days before the meeting. If the listing rules of the stock exchange where the Company's shares are listed have other provisions, such provisions shall prevail. Article 84 The Company shall calculate the Article 102Article 84 The Company shall number of voting shares represented by the calculate the number of voting shares shareholders intending to attend the meeting represented by the shareholders intending to according to the received written replies attend the meeting according to the received twenty (20) days before the shareholders' written replies twenty (20) days before the general meeting. Where the number of shareholders' general meeting. Where the voting shares represented by the number of voting shares represented by the shareholders intending to attend the meeting shareholders intending to attend the meeting reaches more than half (1/2) of the total reaches more than half (1/2) of the total number of voting shares, the Company can number of voting shares, the Company can convene a shareholders' general meeting; convene a shareholders' general meeting; where it fails, the Company shall inform the where it fails, the Company shall inform the shareholders on the matters to be examined, shareholders on the matters to be examined, assembly date and location again within five assembly date and location again within five (5) days in the form of public notice, after (5) days in the form of public notice, after the notification, the Company can convene a the notification, the Company can convene a shareholders' general meeting. shareholders' general meeting. An extraordinary general meeting of An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders may not decide any matters not shareholders may not decide any matters not stated in the notice. stated in the notice. - 68 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 87 Article 105Article 87 …… …… The public notice in the preceding paragraph The public notice in the preceding paragraph shall be published in one or more shall be published in one or more newspapers designated by the securities newspapers designated by the securities regulatory authority of the State Council regulatory authority of the State Council between forty-five (45) to fifty (50) days between forty-five (45) to fifty (50) days before the date of the general meeting. After before the date of the general meeting. After the publication of such notice, the holders of the publication of such notice, the holders of domestic shares shall be deemed to have domestic shares shall be deemed to have received the notice of the relevant received the notice of the relevant shareholders' general meeting. shareholders' general meeting. Article 129 Affected classified shareholders, Article 147Article 126Affected classified regardless of whether they originally have shareholders, regardless of whether they voting rights in the shareholders' general originally have voting rights in the meeting, have the voting rights on the shareholders' general meeting, have the classified shareholders' meeting for issues voting rights on the classified shareholders' stated in (2) to (8) and (11) to (12) of Article meeting for issues stated in (2) to (8) and 128, except for the interested. (11) to (12) of Article 146Article 128, except for the interested. The interested shareholders mentioned in the preceding paragraph are defined as follows: The interested shareholders mentioned in the preceding paragraph are defined as follows: (1) when the Company issues a buy-back offer to all shareholders equally pro rata or (1) when the Company issues a buy-back buys back its own shares by open transaction offer to all shareholders equally pro rata or at stock exchange according to Article 34 of buys back its own shares by open transaction the Articles of Association. The interested at stock exchange according to Article 34 of shareholders refer to the controlling the Articles of Association. The interested shareholders defined in Article 69 of the shareholders refer to the controlling Articles of Association; shareholders defined in Article 69 of the Articles of Association; (2) when the Company buys back its own shares by agreement outside a stock (2) when the Company buys back its own exchange in accordance with Article 34 of shares by agreement outside a stock this Articles of Association, the interested exchange in accordance with Article 34 of shareholders refer to the shareholders which this Articles of Association, the interested are related to the agreement; and shareholders refer to the shareholders which are related to the agreement; and …… …… - 69 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 131 If the Company intends to Article 149Article 128If the Company convene a meeting of classified intends to convene a meeting of classified shareholders, it should issue a written notice shareholders, it should issue a written notice forty-five (45) days in advance to inform all forty-five(45) days in advanceto inform all registered shareholders of the relevant class registered shareholders of the relevant class about the issues to be reviewed at the about the issues to be reviewed at the meeting, meeting date and meeting place. meeting, meeting date and meeting place in The shareholders who intend to attend the accordance with the relevant requirements meeting shall send their written replies of of the notice period for convening a attendance to the Company 20 days before shareholders' general meeting in Article the meeting is held. 10183of the Articles of Association. The shareholders who intend to attend the If the number of shares with voting right on meeting shall send their written replies of the meeting held by shareholders who intend attendance to the Company 20 days before to attend meeting reaches more than half of the meeting is held. the total number of the shares of such category with voting right at the meeting, If the number of shares with voting right on the Company may convene a meeting of the meeting held by shareholders who intend classified shareholders; if not, the Company to attend meeting reaches more than half of should, within five days, notify the total number of the shares of such shareholders, through public notice, the category with voting right at the meeting, issues to be reviewed at the meeting, the Company may convene a meeting of meeting date and place, and then the classified shareholders; if not, the Company Company may convene a meeting of should, within five days, notify classified shareholders. shareholders, through public notice, the issues to be reviewed at the meeting, meeting date and place, and then the Company may convene a meeting of classified shareholders. - 70 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 136 The way and procedures for the Article 154 Article 133 The way and nomination and election of directors are as procedures for the nomination and election follows: of directors are as follows: (1)…… …… ……(6) A shareholder shall not (6) A shareholder and its related parties simultaneously nominate directors and shall not simultaneously nominate directors supervisors; if a director nominated by a and supervisors; if a director (supervisor) shareholder has been appointed as a director, nominated by a shareholder and its related and before the expiration of the term of partieshas been appointed as a director office of the director, the shareholder is not (supervisor), and before the expiration of allowed to nominate any supervisor the term of office or replacement of the candidate. Any exemption due to special director (supervisor), the shareholder is not ownership structure shall make an allowed to nominate any supervisor application to the banking regulatory (director)candidate. Any exemption due to authority of the State Council and provide special ownership structure shall make an the reasons in support. application to the banking regulatory authority of the State Council and provide …… the reasons in support. The number of directors nominated by the same shareholder and its associates, in principle, shall not exceed one third (1/3) of the total number of members of the Board of Directors,.unless otherwise prescribed by the State. (8) The intention of the director candidate and the written notice to indicate the willingness of candidate to accept the nominations shall be issued to the Company within fourteen (14) seven (7) days before the convening of the shareholders' general meeting; and (9) The period for the nominators and the nominee to submit the aforesaid notice and commitment (such period shall start from the second day of the issuance of the notice of the shareholders' general meeting) shall be not less than fourteen (14)seven (7)days. - 71 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 181Article 159The Company shall not grant unsecured loans to related parties, nor provide guarantee for financing activities of related parties, except where the related parties provide certificates of bank deposits and treasury bonds as sufficient counter guarantee. Article 174 The board meeting shall be held Article 193Article 174The board meeting upon the attendance of more than half of shall be held upon the attendance of more directors. The resolutions of the Board of than half of directors. The resolutions of the Directors must be passed upon the approval Board of Directors must be passed upon the of more than half of all the directors, and the approval of more than half of all the major external investment, the major fixed directors, and the major externalinvestment, asset disposal plans, capital supplement the major fixed asset disposal plans, capital plans, major equity changes and financial supplement plans, major equity changes and restructuring and other major matters that financial restructuring and other major shall be submitted to the Board of Directors matters that shall be submitted to the Board for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14) of Directors for deliberation in Item (7), (8), and (17) in Article 162 of the Articles of (10), (14) and (17) in Article 180Article 162 Association and the provisions of the of the Articles of Association and the internal systems of the Company must be provisions of the internal systems of the passed upon the approval of more than two Company must be passed upon the approval thirds (2/3) of directors. of more than two thirds (2/3) of directors. Article 176 Article 195Article 176 …… …… The profit distribution plans, major external The profit distribution plans, major external investment, the major asset disposal plans, investment, the major asset disposal plans, engagement and dismissal of senior engagement and dismissal of senior management personnel, capital supplement management personnel, capital supplement plans, major equity changes and financial plans, major equity changes and financial restructuring and other major matters that restructuring and other major matters that shall be submitted to the Board of Directors shall be submitted to the Board of Directors for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14) for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14) and (17) in Article 162 of the Articles of and (17) in Article 180Article 162 of the Association and the provisions of the Articles of Association and the provisions of internal systems of the Company shall not be the internal systems of the Company shall voted in a communication way and shall be not be voted in a communication way and passed by the affirmative votes of more than shall be passed by the affirmative votes of two thirds (2/3) of directors in the Board of more than two thirds (2/3) of directors in the Directors. Board of Directors. - 72 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 188 Board Risk Management and Article 207Article 188Board Risk Related Transaction Control Committee are Management and Related Transaction primarily responsible for: Control Committee are primarily responsible for: …… …… (7) approving or making preliminary review on matters that shall be approved or (7) approving or making preliminary review preliminary reviewed by Board Risk on matters that shall be approved or Management and Related Transaction preliminary reviewed by Board Risk Control Committee in accordance with the Management and Related Transaction Articles of Association and other internal Control Committee in accordance with the rules of the Company, keeping records of the Articles of Association and other internal relevant matters, and reporting to the Board rules of the Company, keeping records of the of Directors as required; relevant matters, and reporting submitting to the Board of Directors for approval as required; Article 203 The faithful obligations Article 222Article 203The faithful stipulated in the Article 137 and the obligations stipulated in the Article diligence obligations stipulated in the Item 155Article 137and the diligence obligations (4), (6), (9) of Article 138 of the Articles of stipulated in the Item (4), (6), (9) of Article Association shall also apply to senior 156Article 138of the Articles of Association management personnel. shall also apply to senior management personnel. - 73 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 217 The way and procedures for Article 236Article 217The way and nomination of supervisions are as follows: procedures for nomination of supervisions are as follows: (1)…… (1)…… ……(3) A shareholder shall not simultaneously nominate directors and ……(3) A shareholder and its related supervisors to the shareholders' general partiesshall not simultaneously nominate meeting; if a supervisor candidate directors and supervisors to the nominated by one shareholder has held the shareholders' general meeting; if a office as a supervisor, before the expiration supervisor (director)candidate nominated of his/her term of office, the shareholder by one shareholder and its related parties shall not nominate any director candidate. has held the office as a supervisor (director), before the expiration of his/her The number of supervisors nominated by the term of office or replacement, the same shareholders and their associates, in shareholder shall not nominate any director principle, shall not exceed one third (1/3) of (supervisor)candidate. the total number of members of the Board of Supervisors, and if exemption is needed due The number of supervisors nominated by the to special ownership structure, such same shareholders and their related parties application should be submitted to the associates, in principle, shall not exceed one banking regulatory authority of the State third (1/3) of the total number of members of Council and explain the reasons. the Board of Supervisors, and if exemption is needed due to special ownership structure, such application should be submitted to the banking and insuranceregulatory authority of the State Council and explain the reasons. Article 228 External supervisors shall meet Article 247Article 228External supervisors the conditions of the banking regulatory shall meet the conditions of the banking and authority of the State Council. The election insurance regulatory authority of the State procedures for external supervisors refer to Council. The election procedures for the provisions about the election procedures external supervisors refer to the provisions for independent directors in Article 151 of about the election procedures for the Articles of Association. independent directors in Article 169Article 151of the Articles of Association. The same shareholder can only nominate one (1) external supervisor candidate, and shall The same shareholder can only nominate one not nominate independent director and (1) external supervisor candidate, and shall external supervisor at the same time. not nominate independent director and external supervisor at the same time. The duration for an external supervisor to hold the post in the Company cannot exceed The duration for an external supervisor to an accumulation of six (6) years. hold the post in the Company cannot exceed an accumulation of six (6) years. - 74 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 268 Except for circumstances Article 287 Article 268Except for prescribed in Article 68 of the Articles of circumstances prescribed in Article 68 of the Association, a director, supervisor, president Articles of Association, a director, and other senior management personnel of supervisor, president and other senior the Company may be relieved of liability for management personnel of the Company may specific breaches of his/her duty by the be relieved of liability for specific breaches informed consent of shareholders given at a of his/her duty by the informed consent of shareholders' general meeting. shareholders given at a shareholders' general meeting. Article 278 The contract for remunerations Article 297Article 278The contract for entered into between the Company and its remunerations entered into between the directors or supervisors should provide that Company and its directors or supervisors in the event of a takeover of the Company, should provide that in the event of a the directors and supervisors shall, subject takeover of the Company, the directors and to the prior approval of the shareholders in supervisors shall, subject to the prior shareholders' general meeting, have the right approval of the shareholders in to receive compensation or other payment shareholders' general meeting, have the right for loss of the position or retirement. A to receive compensation or other payment takeover of the Company as referred to for loss of the position or retirement. A above means: takeover of the Company as referred to above means: …… …… (2) An offer made by any person with a view to rendering the offeror a "controlling (2) An offer made by any person with a view shareholder" as well as the meaning of to rendering the offeror a "controlling Article 69 of the Articles of Association. shareholder" as well as the meaning of Article 69 of the Articles of Association. If the relevant director or supervisor does not comply with this Article 278 of the If the relevant director or supervisor does Articles of Association, any sum so received not comply with this Article 297Article 278 by him/her shall belong to those persons of the Articles of Association, any sum so who have sold their shares as a result of the received by him/her shall belong to those said offer made. The expenses incurred in persons who have sold their shares as a distributing that sum pro rata among those result of the said offer made. The expenses persons shall be borne by the relevant incurred in distributing that sum pro rata director or supervisor and shall not be paid among those persons shall be borne by the out of that sum. relevant director or supervisor and shall not be paid out of that sum. - 75 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Chapter) Chapter XII Related Party Transactions (New Article) Article 299 The legal persons or any other organizations shall, within 10 working days from the day of becoming non- natural person shareholders of the Company, report the following information related to their related parties to the Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee of the Company: (1) The controlling natural person shareholders, directors and key management personnel; (2) The controlling non-natural person shareholders; (3) The legal persons or other organizations directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by them, and their directors and key management personnel. If any of the reporting matters as listed in the first paragraph of this Article has changed, it shall be submitted to the Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company within 10 working days upon the occurrence of such change. - 76 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 300 The directors and senior management personnel of the Company shall, within 10 working days from commencing their terms of office, and the natural persons shall, within 10 working days from becoming major natural person shareholders of the Company, report their close relatives and related party legal persons or other organizations as listed in Articles 299 (3) to the Related Transactions Control Committee of the Company. If any of the reported matters is changed, a report shall be made within 10 working days upon the occurrence of such change. Directors and senior management personnel of the Head Office, branches and subsidiaries of the Company as well as personnel entitled to decide on or participate in the credit extension and transfer of assets shall report their close relatives and related party legal persons or other organizations as listed in Articles 299 (3) in accordance with Administrative Measures for Related Party Transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (《哈爾濱銀行股 份有限公司關聯交易管理辦法》). (New Article) Article 301 With regard to a natural person, legal person or any other organization who is obliged to report in accordance with Articles 299 and 300, he/she/it shall give a written statement to the Company besides a report so as to ensure the reported information is true, accurate and complete and undertake that he/she/it is liable for corresponding compensations if any false information or serious omission in the report results in any loss to the Company. - 77 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 302 The ordinary related party transactions shall be subject to examination and approval according to the internal authorization procedure of the Company, and shall report to the Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee of the Board of Directors for records. The ordinary related party transactions may be subject to examination and approval according to the procedure for major related party transactions. The Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee shall give an opinion on each major related party transaction, which, subject to examination and approval, shall be submitted to the Board of Directors for approval. Major related party transactions as determined under the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders shall be reported to the Board of Supervisors within 10 working days from the date of obtaining approval as well as to the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council. Related party transactions involving related relationship with the directors and senior management personnel shall be reported to the Board of Supervisors within 10 working days from the date of obtaining approval. (New Article) Article 303 In case the Board of Directors or the Risk Management and Related Transactions Control Committee votes or makes decisions on any related party transaction, the person related to such related party transaction shall abstain from voting. - 78 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment (New Article) Article 304 The independent directors of the Company shall issue written opinions on the fairness of the major related party transactions and the performance of the internal examination and approval procedure. (New Article) Article 305 The banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council may order the directors and senior management personnel in any one of the following circumstances to make corrections within a prescribed period of time; if they fail to make corrections within the prescribed period of time or in serious cases, the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council may order the Company to change its directors and senior management personnel: (1) did not report according to Article 300 of the Articles of Association; (2) did not undertake according to Article 301 of the Articles of Association; (3) made false reports or reports with major omissions; (4) did not abstain from voting according to Article 303 of the Articles of Association; (5) in case of independent directors, did not issue written opinions according to Article 304 of the Articles of Association. - 79 - APPENDIX III PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Before the Amendment After the Amendment Article 334 Definitions Article 360Article 334Definitions (1) The "actual controller" shall refer to the (1) The "actual controller" shall refer to the persons who, not being a shareholder of the persons who, not being a shareholder of the Company, is able to exercise control over the Company, is able to exercise control over the acts of the Company through an investment acts of the Company through an investment relationship, any agreement or other relationship, any agreement or other arrangement. arrangement. (2) The "connected relationship" shall refer (2) The "connected relationship" shall refer to the relationship between the Company's to the relationship between the Company's controlling shareholders, actual controllers, controlling shareholders, actual controllers, directors, supervisors, senior management directors, supervisors, senior management personnel and the enterprises under their personnel and the enterprises under their direct or indirect control, as well as other direct or indirect control, as well as other relationships that may result in the transfer relationships that may result in the transfer of the interests of the Company. However, of the interests of the Company. However, state-owned enterprises shall not have the state-owned enterprises shall not have the relationship aforementioned due to jointly relationship aforementioned due to jointly being controlled by the State. being controlled by the State. (3) The "major shareholder" shall refer to (3) The "major shareholder" shall refer to those directly or indirectly, jointly hold or those directly or indirectly, jointly hold or control more than 5% of the total number of control more than 5% of the total number of shares or voting power and are in a position shares or voting power and are in a position to exert significant impact on the Company's to exert significant impact on the Company's decisions. decisions. The Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association include amendments to the name of regulatory authority, i.e. "banking regulatory authority of the State Council" was amended as "banking and insuranceregulatory authority of the State Council". Note: Changes in the numbering of articles due to the amendments to the Articles of Association would not be listed separately as they do not involve any changes in the substantial contents of the Articles of Association. - 80 - APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds was prepared in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is as follows: TYPE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The type of Capital Supplemental Bonds to be issued will be the Additional Tier 1 capital instruments that comply with the regulatory capital requirements and the Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial Banks (Trial) to make an agreement on the settlement of bonds under certain trigger events, and are the "capital bonds without a fixed term" to be issued by the Company in the inter-bank bond market (the "Capital Supplemental Bonds"). ISSUANCE SIZE The size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds to be issued shall not exceed RMB15.0 billion (inclusive). The actual issue size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is to be determined by the Board or its delegates within the abovementioned limit, in accordance with the capital needs of the company and the market condition at the time of the issuance. III. PAR VALUE AND ISSUE PRICE The Capital Supplemental Bonds are to be issued at the par value. All target investors shall subscribe the Capital Supplemental Bonds in cash. IV. TERM OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The initial term of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not be less than 5 years. There will be no fixed expiry date prior to the exercise of redemption right by the Company. METHOD OF ISSUANCE AND TARGET INVESTORS The Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be issued by way of public or non-public issuance to onshore or offshore investors pursuant to the relevant rules on issuance, and the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall, after being approved by regulatory authorities, be issued in a single or multiple series in accordance with the relevant procedures. The actual method of the issuance shall be subject to the final determination of the Board pursuant to the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting. All target investors shall subscribe the Capital Supplemental Bonds in cash. - 81 - APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS VI. INTEREST DISTRIBUTION TERMS Principles for determining the coupon rate The proposed coupon rate for the Capital Supplemental Bonds may be adjusted at different intervals. The coupon rate at the time of the issuance shall be determined by the Board by way of market pricing, in accordance with the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting together with other factors including relevant laws and regulations, market condition at the time of the issuance, investors' need and the actual circumstances of the Company. In any adjusted interest rate period, the interests of the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be paid at the same prescribed interest rate and will reset at specified intervals thereafter. The coupon rate consists of the benchmark rate and the fixed spread. The fixed spread will be determined by deducting the benchmark rate at the time of issuance from the coupon rate at the time of the issuance and will remain unchanged once determined. On the reset date, the new coupon rate for the next adjusted coupon rate period will be determined, and will equal to the sum of the benchmark rate as at the reset date and the fixed spread as determined at the time of issuance. (II) Conditions to distribution of interests The Company will pay interests from distributable items provided that the capital adequacy ratio of the Company meets regulatory requirements. The holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall rank in priority to the ordinary shareholders in terms of interest distribution. Distribution of interests will not be affected by the rating of the Company and will not be adjusted as a result of any change to such rating. In order to meet the regulatory requirements for eligibility criteria of Additional Tier-1 capital instruments, the Company shall have the right to cancel the interest payment on the Capital Supplemental Bonds in whole or in part at its discretion and this will not constitute an event of default. The Company, at its discretion, may use any interest so cancelled to repay other debts that are due. The cancellation of any interest payment on the Capital Supplemental Bonds will only constitute a restriction on the payment of dividend to the ordinary shareholders and will not constitute any other restriction on the Company. Any declaration and payment of all of the interest on the Capital Supplemental Bonds by the Company will be determined by the Board or its delegates in accordance with the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting. Any cancellation of the payment of all or part of the interest on the capital bonds without a fixed term shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the authority of the Company as recognized by laws and regulations. If the Company cancels all or part of the distribution of the interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Company shall not distribute any profits to the ordinary shareholders during the period from the date of cancelling the distribution of the interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds to the resumption of payment of interests in full. - 82 - APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS (III) Method of interest payment Interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be payable in cash. The interest bearing principal amount of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be the aggregate value of the relevant series of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding. The detailed method of interest payment shall be subject to the final determination of the Board in accordance with market conditions pursuant to the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting. (IV) Interest accumulation The interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term will be non-cumulative, namely, in the event of any cancellation by the Company of all or part of the interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term, any amount of interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term not paid in full in the current period will not be accumulated to the following interest periods. (V) Distribution of residual profits After receiving the interests at the prescribed interest rate, the holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not be entitled to any distribution of residual profits of the Company together with the ordinary shareholders. VII. TERMS OF MANDATORY WRITE-OFF Mandatory write-off trigger events

1. Upon the occurrence of any Additional Tier-1 Capital Trigger Event (namely, the Core Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of the Company falling to 5.125% or below), the Company shall have the right to irrevocably write off, without the approval of the holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term, based on the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term, part or all of the principal amount (any unpaid outstanding interest will not be paid anymore) of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding, on the day following the occurrence of the trigger event, in order to restore the Core Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of the Company to above 5.125%. In case of partial write-off, the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be written off ratably and on the same conditions. Upon written-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Capital Supplemental Bonds will not be restored as capital bonds without a fixed term under any circumstances. - 83 - APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS 2. Upon the occurrence of a Tier-2 Capital Trigger Event, the Company shall have the right to write off, without the approval of the holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term, all of the Capital Supplemental Bonds then issued and outstanding based on the aggregate value of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. Upon full write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Capital Supplemental Bonds will not restored as capital bonds without a fixed term under any circumstances. A Tier-2 Capital Trigger Event means the earlier of the following events: (1) the China Banking Regulatory Commission having concluded that without a conversion or write-off of the Company's capital, the Company would become non-viable, and (2) the relevant authorities having concluded that without a public sector injection of capital or equivalent support, the Company would become non-viable. Upon the occurrence of the above mandatory write-off trigger events, the Company shall report to the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council for review and determination and shall fulfill its relevant information disclosure obligations such as making provisional reports or announcements in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements. (II) Mandatory write-off period The mandatory write-off period of the Capital Supplemental Bonds commences on the first trading day immediately following the completion date of issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and ends on the date of redemption of all the Capital Supplemental Bonds. VIII. TERMS OF CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION Redemption right The Company shall have the right to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds subject to obtaining the approval of the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council. The holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds do not have the right to require the Company to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds and shall not expect that the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be redeemed. The Capital Supplemental Bonds will not contain any term allowing investors to put back the Capital Supplemental Bonds to the Company and the holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not have any right to require the Company to repurchase the capital bonds without a fixed term held by them. (II) Redemption conditions and period From the fifth year following the date of issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds or under the circumstance as recognized by the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council and other regulatory authorities, and subject to obtaining the approval of the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council and the compliance with the relevant requirements, the Company shall have the right to redeem all or part of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. The specific commencement date of redemption period shall be finally determined by the Board (as authorised by the Shareholders' general meeting) in accordance with market conditions. The redemption period for the Capital Supplemental Bonds begins on the date on which redemption begins and ends on the redemption or write-off of all the Capital Supplemental Bonds. - 84 - APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The exercise by the Company of its right to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be subject to the fulfillment of one of the following conditions: the Company shall use capital instruments of the same or superior quality to replace the capital bonds without a fixed term to be redeemed and such replacement shall only be made at a time at which the Company has a sustainable income generating capability; or the capital position of the Company immediately after redemption will remain significantly higher than the regulatory capital requirements prescribed by the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council. Redemption price and basis for determining the redemption price

The redemption price of the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be an amount equal to the par value of the Capital Supplemental Bonds plus the amount of interest declared but unpaid for the current period. IX. ORDER OF DISTRIBUTION ON LIQUIDATION AND PROCEDURES FOR LIQUIDATION According to the Articles of Association of the Company, after paying the liquidation cost, staff salary, labour insurance, statutory compensation and the outstanding taxes respectively, and after repayment of its debts, the remaining assets of the Company shall be distributed to the shareholders of the Company according to the type and proportion of their respective shareholdings. The holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term of the Company shall rank pari passu with the holders of the Additional Tier-1 Capital instruments sharing the same priority of repayment with the Capital Supplemental Bonds which may be issued by the Company in the future, and shall take precedence over ordinary shareholders, in distribution of the remaining assets of the Company. The holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term will be entitled to an amount on liquidation equal to the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding plus any declared but unpaid interests for the current period. If there are any insufficient remaining assets, the distribution will be made ratably according to the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term held by each holder of the capital bonds without a fixed term as a proportion of the aggregate value of all capital bonds without a fixed term and Additional Tier-1 Capital instruments. The remaining assets of the Company after settlement in accordance with the provisions aforesaid shall be distributed to the ordinary shareholders of the Company in proportion to the shareholding of ordinary shares held by them. - 85 - APPENDIX IV THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS SECURITY The Capital Supplemental Bonds will not have any security arrangements. XI. RATINGS ARRANGEMENT The specific rating arrangement for the Capital Supplemental Bonds (if necessary) shall be determined according to the relevant laws and regulations and the issuance market conditions. XII. USE OF PROCEEDS The proceeds from the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, after deduction of the expenses relating to the issuance, will be used to replenish the Company's Additional Tier-1 Capital. XIII. LISTING/TRADING ARRANGEMENTS The listing/trading arrangement for the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be set out in the issuance documents. XIV. VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE RESOLUTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The Capital Supplemental Bonds issuance plan will be valid for 36 months from the date on which the resolution is approved at the Shareholders' general meeting. - 86 - APPENDIX V THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The Proposal on the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal With All Matters relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the Proposal on the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal With All Matters relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds is as follows: PROPOSAL ON AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS Matters Authorised in Connection with the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds To ensure the successful implementation of the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds, it is proposed that the Shareholders' general meeting authorise the Board, and the Board will then delegate the authority to the Chairman, the President and the Secretary to the Board, in accordance with the principles for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds approved at the Shareholders' general meeting, to individually or jointly exercise the full power to deal with the matters relating to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds within the validity period of the authorisation for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to those set out below: to formulate and implement the final issuance plan for Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to: to determine the specific issue size within the approved total issue size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds; to determine the method for determining the coupon rate and the specific coupon rate as well as the reset period of the Capital Supplemental Bonds; to determine whether the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be issued at or above par value, the issue price of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, subscription currency, and the specific commencement date of the redemption period, redemption conditions and the issuance method of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, according to the market conditions prior to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds; to determine, the timing of issuance, the target investors and the size issued to each investor of the Capital Supplemental Bonds according to the approvals from regulatory authorities and market conditions; and - 87 - APPENDIX V THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS 5. to determine other matters in relation to the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds (including but not limited to rating arrangements, special account for the proceeds, the tax arrangements in relation to any dividend payment, the arrangements with respect to subscription procedures and the listing of the Capital Supplemental Bonds) and to make necessary adjustments to the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds according to the latest regulatory requirements or opinions of regulatory authorities (including suspension and termination, similarly construed hereafter), except those matters that require a separate vote at a general meeting in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company. if there are any new regulations by the State or policies by relevant regulatory authorities on the Capital Supplemental Bonds or any changes to market conditions occurring prior to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, to exercise full power to amend the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds accordingly to reflect such changes, except for those amendments that require a separate vote at a general meeting according to relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company; to produce, amend, execute, implement and file the application materials of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the documents relating to the issuance and transfer of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and other documents (such as offering circular, issuance circular and/or prospectus) of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, to deal with related matters, such as approval, registration, filing, authorisation and consent by relevant regulatory authorities and to conduct all acts relating to the issuance and transfer of the Capital Supplemental Bonds that are deemed necessary, proper or appropriate by such authorised person(s), in each case, according to the requirements of relevant domestic or offshore governmental bodies and regulatory authorities; (IV) to draft, amend, execute, implement, submit and publish all contracts, agreements and documents (including but not limited to sponsor and underwriting agreements, agreements relating to the issuance proceeds, subscription agreements entered into with investors, announcements, circulars and other disclosure documents) in relation to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds; to make appropriate amendments, adjustments and supplements to the issuance plan and terms of the Capital Supplemental Bonds in accordance with the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities and the actual circumstances of the Company to the extent permitted by laws and regulations; (VI) to deal with other matters relating to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. - 88 - APPENDIX V THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS The authorisation for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall remain valid during the 36 months following the passing of the resolution at the Shareholders' general meeting. If the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is not completed before the expiration of the validity period of such authorisation, then such authorisation will lapse, but the Board has the right to seek approval at the general meeting to extend or renew the validity period of such authorisation. Matters Authorised in Connection with Capital Supplemental Bonds that Remain Outstanding So long as the Capital Supplemental Bonds remain outstanding, it is proposed that the Shareholders' general meeting authorise the Board (and agree that the Board may sub-delegate), the Chairman, the President and the Secretary to the Board to exercise full power to deal with the following matters in accordance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Association, relevant regulatory rules and in accordance with the framework and principles for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds as considered and resolved at the Shareholders' general meeting: to deal with all matters relating to write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds upon occurrence of any trigger event for mandatory write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to, determining the timing of write-off,write-off ratio and the implementing procedures for write-off, dealing with regulatory approvals as well as other matters; to decide on matters relating to redemption of the Capital Supplemental Bonds during the redemption period with reference to market conditions and other factors, and to deal with all matters relating to redemption as approved by the banking regulatory authority under the State Council and other regulatory authorities; and to determine and deal with matters in relation to interest payment to holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds in accordance with the requirements of the issuance terms. However, cancellation of preference share dividends or part or all of the interests of capital bonds without a fixed term shall still require the approval of the authority of the Company as recognized by laws and regulations. - 89 - NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. 哈爾濱 銀 行股份有 限 公司* (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6138) NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, China, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Bank dated 31 August 2020 (the "Circular") unless otherwise stated. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Election of Directors". To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Election of Supervisor". To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Equity Management Measures". To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions". SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Articles of Association". To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Extension of the Validity Period of the Issuance Plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Validity Period of the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds". By order of the Board Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Guo Zhiwen Chairman Harbin, China, 31 August 2020 Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong. - 90 - NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: Details of the above resolutions are set out in the Circular. Closure of register of members

In order to determine the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the H share register of members of the Bank will be closed from Tuesday, 15 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020 (both days inclusive). Shareholders whose name appear on the H share register of members and domestic share register of members of the Bank on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. The H Shareholders who intend to attend and vote at the EGM must lodge all the transfer documents accompanied by the relevant H share certificates with the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (address: Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 September 2020. Registration procedures for attending the EGM

Individual Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person shall produce their identity cards or other effective document or proof of identity and stock account cards. Proxies of individual Shareholders shall produce their effective proof of identity and proxy form. A corporate Shareholder should attend the meeting by its legal representative or proxy appointed by the legal representative. A legal representative who wishes to attend the meeting should produce his/her identity card or other valid documents evidencing his/her capacity as a legal representative. If appointed a proxy to attend the meeting, the proxy should produce his/her identity card and an authorisation instrument duly signed by the legal representative of the corporate Shareholder. Notice of attendance

Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slips in person, by post or by facsimile to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.

The Bank's Board Office is located at No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China (Contact Person: Yu Xi, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524, Fax: 86-451-8677 9829).

The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990). Proxy

Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more persons (whether such person is a Shareholder or not) as his/her proxy or proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf.

The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. For a corporate Shareholder, the proxy instrument must be affixed with the common seal or signed by its director or attorney duly authorised in writing. If the instrument appointing the proxy is signed by a person authorised by the appointer, the power of attorney or other documents of authority under which the instrument is signed shall be notarised. The notarised power of attorney or other document of authority shall be deposited together with the instrument appointing the proxy at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders).

To be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) signed by the authorised person or certified by a notary must be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof.

Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending in person and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if he/she so wishes, but in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Publication of poll results

Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a shareholders' general meeting must be taken by poll. As such, each of the resolutions set out in this notice will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Bank's website at www.hrbb.com.cn and the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM. Other business

The EGM is estimated to last no longer than half a day.

