Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.    6138   CNE100001SB3

HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.

(6138)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbin Bank : (1)PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; (2)PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR...(5) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (6) PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS; AND NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in Harbin Bank Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular and the proxy form and reply slip to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

哈爾 濱銀行股份 有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6138)

    1. PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;
    2. PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR;
      1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES;
  2. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS;
    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;

  1. PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
    AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND

THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD

AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL

WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF

CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS;

AND

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

The Bank will convene the EGM at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 8:30 a.m.. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 90 to 91 of this circular.

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. For H Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Tel: 852-2862 8555), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. For Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's Board Office (No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM, in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.

  • Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

31 August 2020

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

APPENDIX I

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY

MANAGEMENT MEASURES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS .

18

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF

ASSOCIATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

49

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL

SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

81

APPENDIX V

THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE

BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE

BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO

THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS . . .

87

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . .

90

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Administrative Measures for the

the Administration Measures for the Related Party

Related Party Transactions"

Transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Bank, as amended,

revised or supplemented from time to time

"Bank" or "Company"

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱銀行股份有限公司), a

joint stock company established in the PRC on 25 July

1997 with limited liability in accordance with the

Company Law, and the H Shares of which are listed on

the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 06138)

"Board"

the board of directors of the Bank

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of supervisors of the Bank

"Capital Supplemental Bonds"

the not more than RMB15 billion capital supplemental

bonds, proposed to be issued by the Bank by way of

public or non-public issuance in accordance with the

issuance plan of the capital supplemental bonds as set out

in Appendix IV to this circular

"CBIRC"

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (

華人民共和國公司法), as enacted and adopted by the

Standing Committee of the Eighth National People's

Congress on 29 December 1993 and effective on 1 July

1994, as amended, supplemented or otherwise revised

from time to time

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Bank

"EGM"

the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting or any

adjourned meeting of the Bank to be held at Conference

Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli

District, Harbin, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at

8:30 a.m.

"Equity Management Measures"

the Equity Management Measures of Harbin Bank Co.,

Ltd.

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"HK$" or "HK Dollars"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended,

supplemented or otherwise revised from time to time

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Latest Practicable Date"

28 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained herein

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this

circular only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan

"RMB"

the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

Domestic Shares and/or H Shares of the Bank

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Shares

"Supervisor(s)"

the supervisor(s) of the Bank

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

哈爾濱 銀 行股份有 限 公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6138)

Members of the Board:

Registered Address:

Executive Directors:

No. 160 Shangzhi Street

Mr. Guo Zhiwen

Daoli District

Mr. Lyu Tianjun

Harbin

Ms. Sun Feixia

Heilongjiang Province

PRC

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Ma Yongqiang

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:

Mr. Sun Yan

40th Floor, Sunlight Tower

Mr. Zhang Zheng

No. 248 Queen's Road East

Mr. Hou Bojian

Wanchai

Hong Kong

31 August 2020

To the Shareholders,

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with detailed information regarding, among others, the (i) proposed election of directors; (ii) proposed election of supervisor; (iii) proposed amendments to the Equity Management Measures; (iv) proposed amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions; (v) proposed amendments to the Articles of Association; (vi) proposed extension of the validity period of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and relevant Shareholders' resolution and the validity period of the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds; and (vii) a notice convening the EGM, so as to enable you to make informed decisions on whether to vote for or against the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.

- 3 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

2. PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the proposed election of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of the Bank.

The Board has approved and proposed to nominate Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive director candidates of the Seventh Session of the Board of the Bank to the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank at a meeting held on 28 August 2020. The proposed appointments of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive directors of the Bank are subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank and the approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority under the State Council on their qualifications. If appointed, the term of office of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng will be from the date of obtaining the approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority under the State Council on his qualification to the expiration date of the term of office of the Seventh Session of the Board.

Biography details of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng are set out as follows:

Mr. Zhao Hongbo (趙洪波), aged 51. Mr. Zhao has served as the chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited (哈爾濱投資集團有 限責任公司) since February 2017, the chairman of Harbin Hatou Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600864) since May 2017, the chairman of Harbin Binxi Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2017, the secretary of the Party Committee of Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2017, and the chairman of Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since April 2018. Mr. Zhao served as the general manager, deputy secretary of the Party Committee, chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of Harbin Transportation Group Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱交通集團有限公司) from April 2013 to February 2017, the deputy general manager and a member of the Party Committee of the General Office of Harbin Municipal People's Government from December 2002 to April 2013, the headmaster of Heilongjiang Transportation Cadre School (黑龍江省交通幹部學校) from May 2001 to December 2002, the deputy general manager (deputy division head level) and general manager (division head level) of Heilongjiang Provincial Transportation Information and Communication Center (黑龍江省交通信息通信中心) from March 1997 to May 2001, the deputy general manager of general manager's office of Heilongjiang International Exhibition Center (黑龍江省國際博覽中心) from October 1995 to March 1997, and a cadre of the Heilongjiang Border Economic and Trade Administration (黑龍江省邊境經濟貿易管理局) from September 1991 to October 1995. Mr. Zhao received a Doctor's degree in Agricultural Economic Management from Northeast Agricultural University in June 2004, and is currently a senior engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.

- 4 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Mr. Zhang Xianjun (張憲軍), aged 46. Mr. Zhang has served as an executive director, the general manager and legal representative of Harbin Economic Development and Investment Company since October 2019, a director of Harbin Hatou Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600864) since November 2016, a director of each of Zhongrong International Trust Co., Ltd. and Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since January 2015, a director of Harbin Junxin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, stock code: 430558) since August 2014, and the head of the financial asset management department of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited since July 2014. Mr. Zhang served as an officer of the long-term development planning division of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited and a secretary of the office, secretary of the Youth League Committee, the deputy general manager and officer (ministerial level) of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited from April 2004 and June 2014, and a technician, a staff member of the Youth League Committee and the general manager of the labor union of Harbin Cement Factory (哈爾濱水泥廠 ) from August 1995 to March 2004. Mr. Zhang received a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harbin Engineering University in June 2009, and is currently a senior economist as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.

Mr. Yu Hong (于宏), aged 57. Mr. Yu has served as the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (黑龍江省金融控股集團有 限公司) since January 2019, and a director of Longjiang Bank Corporation since October 2019. Mr. Yu served as the associate chief officer, chief officer and deputy head of the agriculture division and the head of the treasury division and concurrently the general manager of the financial treasury payment center of the Department of Finance of Heilongjiang Province from June 1990 to January 2011, the deputy inspector, deputy director general and a member of the Party Committee of the Department of Finance of Heilongjiang Province from January 2011 to January 2019, and an officer and associate chief officer of the Aquatic Products Bureau of Heilongjiang Province from September 1983 to June 1990. Mr. Yu was graduated from the Party School of Heilongjiang Province in February 1992.

Mr. Lang Shufeng (郎樹峰), aged 50. Mr. Lang has served as the deputy secretary of the Party Committee and general manager of Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. since June 2019. Mr. Lang concurrently served as the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. (黑龍江省鑫正投資 擔保集團有限公司) from June 2019 to December 2019, and served as the deputy secretary of the Party Committee, president, the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. from October 2010 to June 2019, the assistant to the general manager, executive deputy general manager and general manager of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to October 2010, the manager of the investment department and the manager of the corporate management department of Heilongjiang Economic and Trade Development Group Corporation (黑龍江省經濟貿易開發集團總公司) from July 1996 to October 2000, the manager (temporary post) of a Sino-US joint venture Wudalianchi Wuhuan Mineral Water Company (五大連池五環礦泉水公司) from June 1995 to July 1996, and an officer of Heilongjiang Economic Development Company (黑龍江省經濟開發公司) from July 1993 to June 1995. Mr. Lang received an EMBA degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in April 2005, and is currently a senior accountant (researcher-level) as accredited by the Heilongjiang Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau.

- 5 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng has confirmed that, save as disclosed above, (1) he does not hold any other positions with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (2) he has no relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) as at the Latest Practicable Date, he does not have any interest in the Shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to his appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there is no other matter in relation to his appointment as a non-executive director of the Bank that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

After the appointment of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng enters into effect, the Bank will enter into a director service contract with each of them. If appointed, the remuneration of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng will be determined in accordance with the Director Subsidy Management Regulations of the Bank, which may include director's fee and allowance.

The resolution in relation to the proposed election of Directors will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.

3. PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the proposed election of Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank.

The Board of Supervisors has approved and proposed to nominate Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor candidate of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank to the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank at a meeting held on 28 August 2020. The proposed appointment of Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank is subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. If appointed, the term of office of Ms. Yang Xuemei will be from the date of approval of the relevant resolution by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank to the expiration date of the term of office of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors.

- 6 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Biography details of Ms. Yang Xuemei are set out as follows:

Ms. Yang Xuemei (楊雪梅), aged 48. Ms. Yang has served as the deputy general manager and a supervisor of Harbin Heli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱合力投資控股有限公司) since August 2018. Ms. Yang served as the deputy general manager of Infrastructure Development and Construction Corporation of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone (哈爾濱經濟技術開發區基礎設施開發建設總公司) from August 2014 to August 2018, a staff and the deputy head of the engineering and technology department of Infrastructure Development and Construction Corporation of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone from May 2002 to August 2014, a supervisor of Aidi Engineering Construction Supervision Co., Ltd. of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone (哈爾濱經濟技 術開發區愛迪工程建設監理有限責任公司) from April 2000 to May 2002, and a staff of design office of the infrastructure division and technical department of infrastructure company of Harbin No. 1 Machinery Manufacturer (哈爾濱第一機器製造廠 ) from July 1991 to April 2000. Ms. Yang received a college degree from Heilongjiang Institute of Construction Technology in July 2005, and is currently a senior engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.

Ms. Yang Xuemei has confirmed that, saved as disclosed above: (1) she does not hold any other positions with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (2) she has no relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) as at the Latest Practicable Date, she does not have any interest in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Ms. Yang Xuemei has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to her appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there is no other matter in relation to her appointment as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

After the appointment of Ms. Yang Xuemei enters into effect, the Bank will enter into a supervisor service contract with her. If appointed, the remuneration of Ms. Yang Xuemei will be determined in accordance with the Supervisor Subsidy Management Regulations of the Bank, which may include supervisor's fee and allowance.

The resolution in relation to the proposed election of Supervisor will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.

- 7 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

4. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

In order to regulate the equity management of the Company and to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Shareholders, and in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks (《中華人民共和國商業銀行法》), the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》) and other laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, as well as the relevant requirements of the Articles of Association, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Equity Management Measures (the "Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures").

The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.

The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Equity Management Measures in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles).

Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures are set out in Appendix I to this circular.

5. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In order to regulate the related party transactions of the Company, control the risks of related party transactions, and promote the safe and stable operation of the Company, and in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks (《中華人 民共和國商業銀行法》), the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders (《商業銀行與內部人和股 東關聯交易管理辦法》), the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》) and other laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, as well as the relevant requirements of the Articles of Association, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions (the "Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the

Related Party Transactions").

The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.

- 8 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles).

Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions are set out in Appendix II to this circular.

6. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law, the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》), the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders (《商業銀行與內部人和股東關聯交易管理辦法》), the Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行公司治理指引》), the Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Provisions Applicable to the Notice Period for the Convention of Shareholders' General Meeting of Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) (《國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事 項規定的批覆》(國函[2019]97)) and the Notice of the CBRC on Strengthening Management of Pledge of Equity Interest in Commercial Banks (Yin Jian Fa [2013] No. 43) (《中國銀監會 關於加強商業銀行股權質押管理的通知》(銀監發[2013]43)), as well as the requirements of the regulatory authorities on the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Articles of Association currently in effect ("Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association").

The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of a special resolution. The Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association shall take effect on the date of approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council.

The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Articles of Association in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the relevant government departments and regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles).

Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association are set out in Appendix III to this circular.

- 9 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

7. PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The "Proposal on Issuance of Not More Than RMB15 Billion Capital Supplemental Bonds" and the "Proposal on the Authorisation of the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds" were considered and approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2018. According to the resolution as approved at the 2017 annual general meeting ("Relevant Shareholders' Resolution"), each of the validity period of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the validity period of the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds (the "Authorisation") is 36 months from the date of being approved at the 2017 annual general meeting, i.e. from 18 May 2018 to 17 May 2021.

In accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and regulatory policies, the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is still subject to the approvals by the Heilongjiang Bureau of the CBIRC and the People's Bank of China. As the validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation is going to expire, in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds by the Company, the Company proposed to seek Shareholders' approval at the EGM on extension of the validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation. The proposed extended validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation shall be 36 months from the date of being approved at the EGM. The "Proposal on the Extension of the Validity Period of the Issuance Plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Validity Period of the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds" was considered and approved by the Board at a meeting held on 28 August 2020, and will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.

Details of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and the Proposal on the Authorisation of the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds as approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Bank are set out in Appendix IV and Appendix V to this circular for Shareholders' reference.

- 10 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

8. THE EGM

The Bank will convene the EGM at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 8:30 a.m.. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 90 to 91 of this circular. The proxy form and the reply slip for use at the EGM are also enclosed herewith.

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. For H Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Tel: 852-2862 8555), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. For Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's Board Office (No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish.

If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.

9. VOTING BY POLL

According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at the EGM must be taken by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Bank's website at www.hrbb.com.cn and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM.

10. RECOMMENDATION

The Board considers that all the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM are in the best interests of the Bank and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends that the Shareholders vote in favour of all the aforesaid proposed resolutions.

By order of the Board

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

Guo Zhiwen

Chairman

- 11 -

APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

The Equity Management Measures is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Details of the proposed amendments to the Equity Management Measures are as follows:

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 1 For the purposes of standardizing

Article 1 For the purposes of standardizing

the management of the equity of Harbin

the management of the equity of Harbin

Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the

Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company"), maintaining the legitimate

"Company"), maintaining the legitimate

rights and interests of shareholders, these

rights and interests of shareholders and

Measures are hereby formulated according

promoting the steady operation and the

to the Company Law of the People's

sustainable and healthy development of

Republic of China, the Law of the People's

the Company, these Measures are hereby

Republic of China on Commercial Banks and

formulated according to the Company Law

other laws and regulations, the Guidelines

of the People's Republic of China, the Law

for Corporate Governance of Commercial

of the People's Republic of China on

Banks, the Interim Measures for Equity

Commercial Banks and other laws and

Management of Commercial Banks and other

regulations, the Guidelines for Corporate

regulatory requirements, as well as the

Governance of Commercial Banks, the

relevant requirements of the Articles of

Interim Measures for Equity Management of

Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

Commercial Banks and other regulatory

(hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of

requirements, as well as the relevant

Association of the Company").

requirements of the Articles of Association

of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter

referred to as the "Articles of Association of

the Company").

Article 2 These Measures shall apply to all

Article 2 These measures shall apply to all

shareholders who hold shares in the

shareholders who hold ordinary sharesin

Company.

the Company (hereinafter referred to as

"the shares") and the equity management

of ordinary shares of the Company.

- 12 -

APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 4

Article 4

......

......

For shares belonging to unconfirmed holders

For shares belonging to unconfirmed holders

of securities accounts, the Company has

of securities accounts, the Company has

opened a Special Account of Harbin Bank

opened a special securities account for

Co., Ltd. for Securities with Unconfirmed

securities with

unconfirmed

holders

Holders of Securities Account at CSDC to

Special Account of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

register such shares. Shares registered under

for Securities with Unconfirmed Holders of

the account shall be under the unified

Securities Accountat CSDC to register such

management of the Company, including the

shares. Shares registered under the account

confirmation of the holder, the registration

shall be under the unified management of the

of the holder's securities account with

Company, including the confirmation of the

CSDC, the disbursement of undistributed

holder, the registration of the holder's

cash dividends of the relevant shares before

securities account with CSDC, the

the confirmation of holders, and judicial

disbursement

of

undistributed

cash

assistance for the relevant shares.

dividends of the relevant shares before the

confirmation of holders, and judicial

The H shares of the Company have all been

assistance for the relevant shares.

registered in the register of holders of H

shares. The original register of holders of H

The H shares of the Company have all been

shares of the Company shall be maintained

registered in the register of holders of H

in Hong Kong and be managed by

shares. The original register of holders of H

Computershare Hong Kong Investor

shares of the Company shall be maintained

Services Limited. A duplicate of the register

in Hong Kong and

be managed by

of holders of H shares shall be placed at the

Computershare

Hong Kong

Investor

Company's domicile and shall be consistent

Services Limited is entrusted to handle the

with the original. According to the Articles

transfer registration. A duplicate of the

of Association of the Company, registrations

register of holders of H shares shall be

in or changes of the register of holders of H

placed at the Company's domicile and shall

shares shall be conducted in accordance with

be consistent with the original. According to

the Articles of Association of the Company

the Articles of Association of the Company,

and the relevant provisions of Hong Kong

registrations in or changes of the register of

law.

holders of H shares shall be conducted in

accordance with the Articles of Association

of the Company and the relevant provisions

of Hong Kong law.

- 13 -

APPENDIX I

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 10 Shareholders of the Company,

who pledged their equities in the

Company, shall abide by the laws and

regulations and relevant provisions of the

CBIRC on the pledge of equity of

commercial banks, and shall not harm the

interests of other shareholders and the

Company.

Article 7 The relationship between

Article 12Article 7The relationship

shareholders of the Company and their

between shareholders of the Company and

controlling

shareholders,

de

facto

their controlling shareholders, de facto

controllers, related parties, persons acting in

controllers, related parties, persons acting in

concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall be

concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall be

clear and transparent.

clear and transparent.

The shareholding ratio of shareholders and

The shareholding ratio of shareholders and

their related parties and parties acting in

their related parties and parties acting in

concert shall be calculated on a consolidated

concert shall be calculated on a consolidated

basis.

basis.

Article 12 Where a shareholder and its

Article 13Article 12Where an investor a

related parties and parties acting in concert

shareholder

and its related parties and

intend to individually or collectively

parties acting in concert intend to

initially hold, or increase their holding to,

individually or collectively initially hold, or

more than 5% of the total capital or total

increase their holding to, more than 5% of

shares of the Company, they shall notify the

the total capital or total shares of the

Company in advance and report to CBIRC or

Company, they shall notify the Company in

its dispatched offices for approval after been

advance and report to CBIRC or its

considered and approved by the board of

dispatched offices for approval after been

directors of the Company. The specific

considered and approved by the board of

requirements and procedures for approval

directors of the Company. The specific

shall be implemented in accordance with the

requirements and procedures for approval

relevant provisions of CBIRC.

shall be implemented in accordance with the

relevant provisions of CBIRC.

- 14 -

APPENDIX I

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 13 Where a shareholder and its

Article 14Article 13Where an investora

related parties and parties acting in concert

shareholderand its related parties and

individually or collectively hold more than

parties acting in concert individually or

1% and less than 5% of the total capital or

collectively hold more than 1% and less than

total shares of the Company, they shall

5% of the total capital or total shares of the

report to CBIRC or its dispatched offices

Company, they shall inform the Company

within ten working days after obtaining the

in advance, and after being considered

corresponding shares. The specific reporting

and approved by the Board of Directors of

requirements and procedures shall be

the Company, report to CBIRC or its

implemented in accordance with the relevant

dispatched offices within ten working days

provisions of CBIRC.

after obtaining the corresponding shares.

The specific reporting requirements and

procedures shall be implemented in

accordance with the relevant provisions of

CBIRC.

(New Article)

Article 15 Where a domestic share legal

person and its related parties and persons

acting in concert individually or

collectively hold less than 1% of the total

capital or total shares of the Company,

they shall inform the Company in advance

and complete the change in shareholdings

upon approval by the Risk Management

and Related Transactions Control

Committee of the Board of Directors of

the Company. The Company may also

submit it to the Board of Directors for

approval after being considered and

approved by the Risk Management and

Related Transactions Control Committee

of the Board of Directors according to the

actual circumstances.

- 15 -

APPENDIX I

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 30 The board of directors of the

Article 32Article 30The board of directors

Company

assumes

the

ultimate

of the Company should be diligent and

responsibility for equity management. The

fulfil duties, andassumesthe ultimate

chairman of the board of the Company is the

responsibility for equity management. The

first responsible person for handling equity

chairman of the board of the Company is the

affairs of the Company. The secretary of the

first responsible person for handling equity

board of directors shall assist the chairman

affairs of the Company. The secretary of the

and is the directly responsible person for

board of directors shall assist the chairman

handling equity affairs.

and is the directly responsible person for

handling equity affairs.

The office of the board of directors is the

office that handles equity affairs of the

The office of the board of directors is the

Company.

office that handles equity affairs of the

Company.

Article 31 The Company shall strengthen

Article 33Article 31The Company shall

communication with its shareholders and

establish and improve the equity

investors and be responsible for applying for

information

management

system

and

administrative

licenses,

reporting

equity

management

system,

and

shareholder information and other relevant

effectively

conduct equity

information

matters, and submitting information, in

registration, management of related party

relation to equity affairs.

transactions,

information

disclosure

and

other works.

The

Company

shall

strengthen

communication with its shareholders and

investors and be responsible for applying for

administrative

licenses,

reporting

shareholder information and other relevant

matters, and submitting information, in

relation to equity affairs.

(New Article)

Article 39 The Company shall strengthen

the management of equity pledge and

release of pledge. Matters in relation to

the registration and recording of the

pledge of shares, and the management

procedures and operating procedures for

equity pledge and release of pledge shall

be executed in accordance with the

Administrative

Measures

for Equity

Pledge (Release of Pledge) of Harbin Bank

Co., Ltd.

- 16 -

APPENDIX I

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 37 The shareholders of the Company

Article 40Article 37The Company and the

shall abide by the equity-related information

shareholders of the Company shall fully

disclosure

requirements stipulated by

disclose relevant information and accept

regulatory authorities and by the securities

social supervision in accordance with

regulatory body of the place where the

laws,

regulations

and

regulatory

Company's shares are listed.

requirements, as well as abide bythe

equity-related

information

disclosure

requirements

stipulated by

regulatory

authorities and bythe securities regulatory

body of the place where the Company's

shares are listed.

Article 43 Before accepting judicial

Article 46Article 43Before accepting

inquiries, the office of the board of directors

judicial inquiries, the office of the board of

shall examine the originals of the inquiry

directors of the Companyshall examine the

assistance notice issued by the people's

originals of the inquiry assistance notice

courts, the people's procuratorates or the

issued by the people's courts, the people's

public security organizations, and the work

procuratorates or the public security

permits or certificates for exercising official

organizations, and the work permits or

duties of the person conducting the inquiry.

certificates for exercising official duties of

Materials required by the judicial personnel

the person conducting the inquiry. Materials

conducting the inquiry may be transcribed,

required by the judicial personnel

copied and photographed, but the original

conducting the inquiry may be transcribed,

may not be borrowed out of the Company.

copied and photographed, but the original

may not be borrowed out of the Company.

Article 45 Equity may not be transferred

Article 48Article 45Equity may not be

during the equity freezing period. If a court

transferred during the equity freezing

enforces a transfer, the release procedures

period. If a court enforces a transfer, the

set out in Article 44 shall be first carried out.

release procedures set out in Article 44shall

When the court exercises equity rights and

be first carried out. When the court exercises

entrusts an asset appraisal agency to

equity rights and entrusts an asset appraisal

evaluate the value of the equity, the

agency to evaluate the value of the equity,

Company shall provide in accordance with

the Company shall provide in accordance

the law relevant information and materials to

with the law relevant information and

the asset appraisal agency appointed by the

materials to the asset appraisal agency

court, and shall have the right to raise

appointed by the court, and shall have the

objections to the appraisal report issued by

right to raise objections to the appraisal

the appraisal agency.

report issued by the appraisal agency.

- 17 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Details of the proposed amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions are as follows:

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 1 In order to regulate the related

Article 1 In order to regulate the related

party transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

party transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

(hereinafter referred to as the "Company",

(hereinafter referred to as the "Company",

the "Bank" or the "Head Office"), control

the "Bank" or the "Head Office"), control

the risks in related party transactions,

the risks in related party transactions,

facilitate the safe and steady operation of the

facilitate the safe and steady operation of the

Company, and protect the interests of

Company, and protect the interests of

depositors and the whole equity of all

depositors and the whole equity of all

shareholders, these Measures are formulated

shareholders, these Measures are formulated

in accordance with laws and regulations

in accordance with laws and regulations

such as the Company Law of the People's

such as the Company Law of the People's

Republic of China and the Commercial Bank

Republic of China and the Commercial Bank

Law of the People's Republic of China,

Law of the People's Republic of China,

regulatory rules such as the Administrative

regulatory rules such as the Administrative

Measures for the Related Party Transactions

Measures for the Related Party Transactions

between Commercial Banks and their

between Commercial Banks and their

Insiders or Shareholders, the Interim

Insiders or Shareholders,andthe Interim

Measures for the Equity Management of

Measures for the Equity Management of

Commercial Banks and the Rules Governing

Commercial Banks,andthe Rules

the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong

Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as

Hong Kong Stock ExchangeThe Stock

the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"), as well as

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

relevant requirements under the Articles of

(hereinafter referred to as the "Hong Kong

Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

Listing Rules"), as well as relevant

(hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of

requirements under the Articles of

Association").

Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

(hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of

Association").

- 18 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 2 The related party transactions shall

Article 2 The related party transactions shall

be conducted in compliance with the

be conducted in compliance with the

following general principles:

following general principles:

(I) Adhering to the regulations by the China

(I) Adhering to the laws, administrative

Banking

and

Insurance

Regulatory

regulations,

Accounting

Standards

for

Commission (hereinafter,

the

"CBIRC"),

Enterprises No. 36 - Disclosure About

Hong Kong Listing Rules and other relevant

Related Party, and the regulatory

laws, regulations, departmental rules and

regulations by the China Banking and

regulatory

requirements

by

regulatory

Insurance

Regulatory

Commission

authorities;

(hereinafter, the "CBIRC"), Hong Kong

Listing Rules and other relevant laws,

(II) Complying with the principles of good

regulations,

departmental

rules

and

faith and equity;

regulatory

requirements

by regulatory

authorities;

(III) Following commercial principles or

normal commercial terms.

(II) Complying with the principles of good

faith and equity;

(III) Following commercial principles or

normal commercial terms, and conducted

on terms not more favorable than similar

non-relatedparty transactions.

Article 3 Given the differences between the

Article 3 Given the differences between the

provisions in the CBIRC regulations and

provisions in the CBIRC regulations and

Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the

Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the

related party and related party transaction, if

related party and related party transaction, if

any transaction constitutes a related party

any transaction constitutes a related party

transaction under CBIRC regulations and/or

transaction under CBIRC regulations and/or

the Hong Kong Listing Rules, then the

the Hong Kong Listing Rules, then the

CBIRC regulations and the Hong Kong

CBIRC regulations and the Hong Kong

Listing Rules shall govern, whichever is

Listing Rules shall govern, whichever is

more stringent. (For instance, the financial

more stringent.

(For instance, the financial

support provided by the Company as a

support provided by the Company as a

commercial bank to an affiliate of it on

commercial bank to an affiliate of it on

normal commercial terms during the daily

normal commercial terms during the daily

operations is an exempted related party

operations is an exempted related party

transaction in Hong Kong Listing Rules

transaction in Hong Kong Listing Rules

rather than the CBIRC regulations, in such

rather than the CBIRC regulations, in such

case, the more stringent rules shall govern.)

case, the more stringent rules shall govern.)

- 19 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 5 These Measures shall apply to the

(Delete)

Head Office, all branches, two sub-branches

and all subsidiary banks and subsidiaries.

Article 7 The related parties of this

Article 6Article 7The related parties of this

Company are divided into the related party

Company are divided into the related party

determined by the CBIRC and the connected

determined by the CBIRC and the connected

party by the HK Stock Exchange

party by the HK Stock Exchange

(hereinafter, the "Hong Kong Stock

(hereinafter, the "Hong Kong Stock

Exchange").

Exchange").

(I) Related parties determined by the CBIRC

(I)…… The Company shall manage its

shall refer to those determined by the

controlling

shareholders,

actual

CBIRC pursuant to the Administrative

controllers, related parties, persons acting

Measures for the Related Party Transactions

in concert, and ultimate beneficiaries as

between Commercial Banks and their

its own related parties in accordance with

Insiders or Shareholders and the Interim

the principle of penetration.

Measures for the Administration of Equity

Management of Commercial Banks. Refer to

(II) Related parties determined by the Hong

Appendix I for specific definitions;

Kong Stock Exchange shall refer to those

connected persondetermined in accordance

(II) Related parties determined by the Hong

with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Refer to

Kong Stock Exchange shall refer to those

Appendix II for specific definitions.

determined in accordance with the Hong

Kong Listing Rules. Refer to Appendix II for

specific definitions.

Article 11 Under the CBIRC Regulations,

Article 10Article 11Under the CBIRC

related party transactions of the Company

Regulations, related party transactions of the

shall refer to any of the following activities

Company shall refer to any of the following

involving the transfer of any resource or

activities involving the transfer of any

obligation between the Company and any of

resource or obligation between the Company

its related parties:

and any of its related parties:

(I) Grant of credit;

(I) Grant of credit;

(II) Security;

(II) Security;

(III) Asset transfer;

(IIIII) Asset transfer;

(IV) Provision of services;

(IIIIV) Provision of services;

(V) Other related party transactions as

(IVV) Other related party transactions as

determined by the CBIRC.

determined by the CBIRC.

- 20 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 12 Grant of credit shall refer to a

Article 11Article 12Grant of credit shall

direct financial support by this Company to

refer to a direct financial support by this

any of its clients, or provision of any

Company to any of its clients, or provision

guarantee for the indemnification or

of any guarantee for the indemnification or

payment obligation that may be incurred

payment obligation that may be incurred

during the business operation, including any

during the business operation, including any

loan (including trade finance), loan

loan (including trade finance), loan

commitment, acceptances

and

discounting,

commitment, acceptances and

discounting,

investment in bonds, investment in special

investment in bonds, investment in special

purpose vehicles, securities

repurchase,

purpose vehicles, securities

repurchase,

trade finance, factoring, issuance of L/C,

trade finance, factoring, issuance of L/C,

letter of guarantee, overdraft, interbank

letter of guarantee, overdraft, interbank

lending, security, loan commitment, and

lending, security, loan commitment, and

other on and off-balance sheet businesses

other on and off-balancesheetbusinesses

the credit risks of which are essentially

the credit risks of which are essentially

borne by this Company or its wealth

borne by this Company or its wealth

management products.

management products.

The Company shall confirm the ultimate

debtor in accordance with the principle of

penetration.

- 21 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 15 Connected transactions under the

Article 14Article 15Connected transactions

Hong Kong Listing Rules shall include the

under the Hong Kong Listing Rules shall

following:

include the following:

  1. Any transaction between the Company (I) Any transaction between the Company and any of its connected person. and any of its connected person.

"Transaction" shall refer to any transaction

"Transaction" shall refer to any transaction

of any nature, whether or not is conducted in

in theof anynature of capital and revenue,

the ordinary and usual course of the business

whether or not such transactionis

of the Company, including, without

conducted in the ordinary and usual course

limitation:

of the daily business operation of the

Company, including, without limitation:

1. Acquisition or disposal of assets;

1.

Acquisition

or

disposal

of assets,

2.

Writing,

accepting,

transferring,

including deemed disposals;

exercising or terminating any option related

to this Company or any of its connected

2.

Writing,

accepting,

transferring,

parties;

exercising or terminating ananyoption

related to this Company or any of its

3. Entering into or terminating finance

connected parties in order to acquire or

leases or operating leases;

dispose of assets

or to subscribe for

securities;

4. Providing or receiving financial

assistance, financial assistance including

3. Entering into or terminating finance

granting credit, lending money, or providing

leases or operating leases or sub-leases;

security or guarantee for a loan;

4. Granting an indemnity orproviding or

5.

Provision of an indemnification or

receiving financial assistance,.Financial

security;

assistance including granting credit, lending

money, or providing an indemnity against

6.

Issuing new securities;

obligations under a loan, or guaranteeing

or providing securityproviding security or

7.

Providing or receiving services;

guaranteefor a loan;

8.

Sharing services;

5. Provision of an indemnification or

security;

9.

Acquiring or providing raw materials,

intermediate products and finished goods;

6.5. Issuing new securities of the Company

or its subsidiaries, including underwriting

10. Payment, by the Company and a

or sub-underwritingan issue of securities;

connected party, of contribution to increased

capital of a company the shares of which are

7.6. Providing or receiving services;

held by both the Company and the connected

party;

- 22 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

11. Provision, by the Company and a 8.7. Sharing services; connected party, of any financial support to

a company the shares of which are held by

9.8. Acquiring or providing raw materials,

both the Company and the connected party,

intermediate products and finished goods;

other than in proportion to their

shareholdings; and

10. Payment, by the Company and a

connected party, of contribution to increased

12. Forming or entering into any

capital of a company the shares of which are

arrangement involving the formation of an

held by both the Company and the connected

equity or joint venture company with a

party;

connected party.

11. Provision, by the Company and a

(II) The Company enters into a transaction

connected party, of any financial support to

with a third party, and the connected person

a company the shares of which are held by

may obtain a benefit in the targeted company

both the Company and the connected party,

from relevant transactions, including:

other than in proportion to their

shareholdings;and

1. A transaction in which this Company

acquires from or sells to any third party any

12.9. Forming or entering into any

shares held by it in the targeted company,

arrangement involving the formation of an

and a substantial shareholder (which shall

equity or joint venture company with a

refer to any shareholders holding or

connected party.

controlling more than 10% or more of the

voting power thereof) of the targeted

(II) The Company enters into a transaction

company is, or is proposed to be, a controller

with a third party, and the connected person

of the Company, unless certain exemptions

may obtain a benefit in the targeted company

apply;

from relevant transactions,including:

Note: "Controller" shall refer to any

1. The Company provides financial

director, chief executive or controlling

assistance to a commonly held entity or

shareholder (which shall refer to a

receives financial assistance from a

shareholder holding or controlling 30% or

commonly held entity;

more of the voting power thereof) of this

Company or any of its subsidiary banks or

subsidiaries.

- 23 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

2. A transaction in which the Company Note: "Commonly held entity" shall refer

acquires any interest in the targeted

to a company whose shareholders include

company, and one of the shareholders of the

any connected person(s) of the Company,

targeted company is the controller of the

its subsidiaries or at the Company level

Company, and (1) such interest is a fixed

(who, individually or together, can

income, or (2) if such interest is an equity,

exercise or control the exercise of 10% or

the acquisition conditions thereof are less

more of the voting power at the

favorable than the acquisition conditions

Company's general meeting. This 10%

applicable to the controller or are of a class

excludes any indirect interest held by the

that is different from that held by the

person(s) through the Company.

controller;

1.2. A transaction in which this Company

3. A transaction in which the controller of

acquires from or sells toany third party any

the Company subscribes for any share in the

shares held by itin the targeted company,

targeted company, and the Company is a

and a substantial shareholder (which shall

shareholder of the targeted company, and the

refer to any shareholders holding or

class of shares subscribed for by the

controlling more than 10% or more of the

controller is different from that held by the

voting power thereof) of the targeted

Company or the controller subscribes for

company is, or is proposed to be, a controller

any share on special favorable terms.

of the Company or an associate of a

controller of the Company, unless certain

(III) Any transaction between the Company

exemptions apply;

and any of its connected subsidiaries. The

definition of "connected subsidiary" is set

Note: "Controller" shall refer to any

out in Appendix II.

director, chief executive or controlling

shareholder (which shall refer to a

shareholder holding or controlling 30% or

more of the voting power thereof) of this

Company

or any of its subsidiary banks or

subsidiaries.

2. A transaction in which the Company

acquires any interest in the targeted

company, and one of the shareholders of the

targeted company is the controller of the

Company, and (1) such interest is a fixed

income, or (2) if such interest is an equity,

the acquisition conditions thereof are less

favorable than the acquisition conditions

applicable to the controller or are of a class

that is different from that held by the

controller;

- 24 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

3. A transaction in which the controller of

the Company subscribes for any share in the

targeted company, and the Company is a

shareholder of the targeted company, and the

class of shares subscribed for by the

controller is different from that held by the

Company or the controller subscribes for

any share on special favorable terms.

(III) Any transaction between the Company and any of its connected subsidiaries. The definition of "connected subsidiary" is set out in Appendix II.

Article 17 When calculating the balance of a (Delete) transaction between a connected natural

person and the Company, the transactions between his/her close relatives and this Company shall be aggregated; When calculating the balance of a transaction between a connected legal person or other organization and the Company, the transactions between the same connected party and/or its associates and the Company shall be aggregated.

- 25 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 18

Article 16Article 18

……

……

  1. A connected transaction fully exempt (I) A connected transaction fully exempt from disclosure shall refer to one that is from disclosure shall refer to one that is

permitted to be exempt from the compliance

permitted to be exempt from the compliance

with all provisions under the Hong Kong

with all provisions under the Hong Kong

Listing Rules regarding the reporting,

Listing Rules regarding the reporting,

announcement

and

independent

announcement

and

independent

shareholder's

approval.

Such

connected

shareholder's

approval.

Such

connected

transaction shall be conducted on normal

transaction shall be conducted on normal

commercial terms and in compliance with

commercial terms and in compliance with

the requirements for de minimis disclosure

the requirements for de minimis disclosure

exemption, which shall mean that all the

exemption, which shall mean that all the

applicable size test percentage ratios (other

applicable size test percentage ratios (other

than profit ratio) are: (1) less than 0.1% (or,

than profit ratio) are: (1) less than 0.1% (or,

1%, if the other party to the transaction is a

1%, if the other party to the transaction is a

subsidiary bank or a connected person at the

subsidiary bank ora connected person at the

subsidiary level of the Company); or (2) less

subsidiary level of the Company); or (2) less

than 5% and the total consideration is less

than 5% and the total consideration is less

than HKD1 million.

than HKD13million.

……

……

(III) A connected transaction required to be

(III) A connected transaction required to be

strictly disclosed shall refer to one that is

strictly disclosed shall refer to one that is

required to strictly comply with the

required to strictly comply with the

provisions under the Hong Kong Listing

provisions under the Hong Kong Listing

Rules

regarding

the

reporting,

Rules

regarding

the

reporting,

announcement

and

independent

announcement

and

independent

shareholder's approval. If any applicable

shareholder's approval.

If any applicable

size test result (a ratio, other than a profit

size test result (a ratio, other than a profit

ratio) is greater than 5%, then such

ratio) is greater than 5%, then such

connected transaction shall fall under this

connected transaction shall fall under this

category.

category.

- 26 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 19 Under the Hong Kong Listing

Article 17Article 19Under the Hong Kong

Rules, if this Company conducts continuing

Listing Rules, if a series of connected

connected transactions with a same related

transactions were entered into or

party and/or any of its associates, or

completed within a 12-month period or

transactions with target categories related to

are otherwise related,if this Company

one another between the Company and

conducts continuing connected transactions

different connected persons have been

with a same related party and/or any of its

completed within a same 12-month period or

associates, or transactions with target

the transactions are related to one another,

categories related to one another between

then all such transactions shall be

the Company and different connected

aggregated and be treated as if they were one

persons have been completed within a same

transaction. The Company shall comply with

12-month period or the transactions are

the

relevant

connected

transaction

related to one another,then all such

requirements based on the classification of

transactions shall be aggregated and be

the connected transactions when aggregated.

treated as if they were one transaction. The

Company shall comply with the relevant

connected transaction requirements based on

the classification of the connected

transactions when aggregated. Factors that

the Company shall consider for

aggregation of a series of connected

transactions include whether:

(I) they are entered into by a same

connected party, or parties who are

connected with one another;

(II) involve the acquisition or disposal of

securities or interests in a certain

company or a group company;

(III) involve the acquisition or disposal of

parts of one asset; or

(IV) they together lead to substantial

involvement by the Company in a new

business activity.

- 27 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 20

Article 18Article 20

……

……

(V) Buying or selling of consumer goods or

(V) Buying or selling of consumer goods or

services to or from connected parties in the

services to or from connected parties in the

ordinary course of business;

ordinary course of business on normal

commercial terms;

(VI) Sharing of administrative services with

connected parties at cost price;

(VI) Sharing of administrative services with

connected parties at cost price;

(VII) Connected transactions with connected

parties of non-significant subsidiary

(VII) Connected transactions with connected

banks/subsidiaries; the definition of non-

parties of non-significant subsidiary

significant subsidiary

banks/subsidiaries is

banks/subsidiaries; the definition of non-

detailed in Appendix 2;

significant subsidiary

banks/subsidiaries is

detailed in Appendix 2;

(VIII)

Connected

transactions

with

associates of passive investors as connected

(VIII)

Connected

transactions

with

parties; the definition of passive investors is

associates of passive investors as connected

detailed in Appendix II;

parties; the definition of passive investors is

detailed in Appendix II;

(IX) The Company provides financial

assistance to connected parties in the

(VIIIIX) The Company provides financial

ordinary banking business on normal

assistance to connected parties in the

commercial terms, including granting credit,

ordinary banking business on normal

lending money, or providing an indemnity

commercial terms, including granting credit,

against obligations under a loan, or

lending money, or providing an indemnity

guaranteeing or providing security for a

against obligations under a loan, or

loan.

guaranteeing or providing security for a

loan.

- 28 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 22 According to different types of

Article 20Article 22According to different

related party transactions determined by

types of related party transactions

CBIRC regulations and Hong Kong Listing

determined by CBIRC regulations and Hong

Rules, the Company must carry out review

Kong Listing Rules, the Company must

and approval in accordance with the

carry out review and approval in accordance

following criteria:

with the following criteria:

(I)

Ordinary

related

party

(I)

Ordinary

related

party

transactions/Related party transactions fully

transactions/Related party transactions fully

exempt from disclosures:

exempt from disclosures:

……

……

(II)

Significant

related

party

3. Ordinary connected transactions may

transactions/Related party transactions

be disclosed on a consolidated basis.

partially exempt from disclosures:

(II)

Significant

related

party

……

transactions/Related party transactions

partially exempt from disclosures:

2. The independent directors shall express

their confirmation opinions on the fairness

……

and approval procedures of significant

related party transactions/the related party

2. The independent directors shall express

transactions

partially

exempt

from

their confirmationwrittenopinions on the

disclosures;

fairness and fulfilments of internal

approval procedures of significant related

3. Significant related party transactions

party

transactions/the

related

party

identified in accordance with the CBIRC

transactions

partially

exempt

from

regulations shall be reported to the Board of

disclosures;

Supervisors within 10 working days from

the date of approval, and shall be reported to

3. Significant related party transactions

the CBIRC;

identified in accordance with the CBIRC

regulationsshall be reported to the Board of

……

Supervisors within 10 working days from

the date of approval, and shall be reported to

(III) Related party transactions required to

the CBIRC;

be strictly disclosed:

……

……

- 29 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

3. A related party transaction that is required

5. Significant related party transactions

to be strictly disclosed in accordance with

shall be disclosed by series.

the Hong Kong Listing Rules is subject to

the provisions of the Hong Kong Listing

(III) Related party transactions required to

Rules on reporting, announcement and

be strictly disclosed:

independent shareholders' approval, and is

required to issue a circular to the

……

shareholders. The

Independent Board

Committee expresses its opinion on whether

3. A related party transaction that is required

the terms of the connected transactions or

to be strictly disclosed in accordance with

arrangements are fair and reasonable and

the Hong Kong Listing Rules is subject to

whether it is in the interests of the Company

the provisions of the Hong Kong Listing

and its shareholders as a whole, and after

Rules on reporting, announcement and

considering the opinions of the independent

independent shareholders' approval, and is

financial adviser, voice its opinion on how

required to issue a circular to the

the shareholders vote on the connected

shareholders. The Independent Board

transactions and publish it in the circular

Committee, after considering the opinion

sent to shareholders.

of the independent financial adviser,

expresses its opinion on whether the terms

of the connected transactions or

arrangements

are fair and reasonable,

whether they are conducted in the course

of the Company's ordinary business on

normal commercial termsand whether

they are in the interests of the Company and

its shareholders as a whole, as well as how

the shareholders vote on the connected

transactions,and after considering the

opinions of the independent financial

adviser, voice its opinion on how the

shareholders vote on the connected

transactionsand publish it in the circular

sent to shareholders.

- 30 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 23 When the Company and its

Article 21Article 23When the Company and

connected

parties conduct

continuing

its connected parties conduct continuing

connected transactions under Article 21(I) of

connected transactions under Article 1921(I)

these Measures, they shall disclose and fulfil

of these Measures, they shall disclose and

the relevant approval procedures in

fulfil the relevant approval procedures in

accordance with the following provisions:

accordance with the following provisions:

(I) The Company establishes a unified

(I) The Company establishes a unified

trading framework agreement for continuing

trading framework agreement for continuing

connected

transactions,

and

reasonably

connected

transactions,

and reasonably

estimates the total amount of the Company's

estimates the total amount of the Company's

continuing connected transactions that will

continuing connected transactions that will

occur in the current year by categories, and

occur in the current year by categories, and

submits it to the Board or the general

submits it to the Board or the general

meeting for review and disclosure based on

meeting for review and disclosure

fulfils

the estimated results. The term of the

relevant approval proceduresbased on the

continuing connected transaction agreement

estimated results. The term of the continuing

signed between the Company and its

connected

transaction

agreement signed

connected person usually would not exceed

between the Company and its connected

three years, and the estimated terms of

person usuallywould not exceed three years,

annual cap for the same type of transactions

and the estimated terms of annual cap for the

is determined. The relevant approval

same type of transactions is determined. The

procedures and disclosure obligations shall

relevant approval procedures and disclosure

be re-executed every three years in

obligations shall be re-executed every three

accordance with the provisions of these

years in accordance with the provisions of

Measures. The Company shall disclose the

these Measures. The Company shall disclose

implementation of the continuing connected

the implementation of the continuing

transaction agreement in the annual report

connected transaction agreement in the

and the interim report and explain whether it

annual report and the interim report and

complies with the provisions of the

explain whether it complies with the

agreement.

provisions of the agreement.

- 31 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(II) For a continuing connected transaction

(II) For a continuing connected transaction

agreement that has been approved and

agreement that has been approved and

implemented by the general meeting or the

implemented by the general meeting or the

Board, if there is a major change in the main

Board, if it is expected to exceed the

terms of the implementation process or the

annual cap under the agreement orthere is

renewal of the agreement, the Company

a major change in the main terms of the

shall submit the newly revised or renewed

implementation process or the renewal of the

continuing connected transaction agreement

agreement, the Company shall re-submit

to the Board of Directors or the general

the newly amended or renewed continuing

meetings for consideration and approval

connected transaction agreement to the

based on the agreement term according to

Board of the Directors or the general

the classification criteria of the CBIRC

meetings for consideration and approval,

regulations and the Hong Kong Listing

if necessary, in accordance with the

Rules.

requirements of CBIRC and the Hong

Kong Listing Rules. the Company shall

……

submit the newly revised or renewed

continuing connected transaction agreement

(IV) In accordance with the requirements of

to the Board of Directors or the general

the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the

meetings for consideration and approval

independent

directors/independent non-

based on the agreement term according to

executive directors shall review the

the classification criteria of the CBIRC

continuing connected transactions annually

regulations and the Hong Kong Listing

and confirm following issues in the annual

Rules.

report:

……

……

(IV) In accordance with the requirements of

the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the

independent directors/independent non-

executive directors shall review the

continuing connected transactions annually

and confirm following issues in the annual

report:

……

- 32 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

2. These transactions are conducted on 2. These transactions are conducted on normal commercial terms, or if the normal commercial terms, or if the

comparable transactions are not sufficient to

comparable transactions are not sufficient to

determine whether the terms of the

determine whether the terms of the

transactions are on normal commercial

transactions are on normal commercial

terms, then for the Company, the terms of

terms, then for the Company, the terms of

such transactions are no less favorable than

such transactions are no less favorable than

those available to independent third parties,

those available to independent third parties,

as the case may be;

as the case may be;

……

……

(V) In accordance with the requirements of

(V) In accordance with the requirements of

the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the auditors of

the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the auditors of

the Company are required to write to the

the Company are required to write to the

Board each year (and copy to the Hong Kong

Board each year (and copy to the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange at least 10 business days

Stock Exchange at least 10 business days

prior to the delivery for printing the annual

prior to the delivery for printing the annual

report of the Company) to confirm the

report of the Company) to confirm the

relevant continuing connected transactions

relevant

continuing connected transactions

that are:

that are:

……

……

4. Not exceeding the number of years

4. Not exceeding the number of years

disclosed in the announcement.

disclosed in the announcementannual cap.

(New Article)

Article 22 Related party transactions in

which

the

directors

and

senior

management of the Company have related

party relationship shall be reported to the

Board of Supervisors within 10 working

days upon approval.

- 33 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 24 When the Board of Directors and

Article 23Article 24When the Board of

Risk Management and Related Party

Directors and Risk Management and Related

Transactions Control Committee of the

Party Transactions Control Committee of the

Company deliberates and votes on

Company deliberates andvotes or make

connected transactions, the directors with

decisionson connected transactions, the

associated relationship in the connected

personnel with connected relationship in

transactions shall avoid voting. The

the connected transactionsthe directors

withdrawal and

voting procedures

with associated relationship in the connected

implemented at the relevant board meeting

transactionsshall avoid voting. The

are as follows:

withdrawal and voting procedures

implemented at the relevantboard meeting

  1. The directors with associated are as follows: relationship should voluntarily declare their
    interests and apply for withdrawal, (1) The personnel with connected

otherwise other directors have the right to

relationship in the connected transactions

request their withdrawal;

directors with associated relationshipshould

voluntarily declare their interests and apply

  1. Unless otherwise specified, directors for withdrawal, otherwise other directors with connected relationship shall not have the right to request their withdrawal; participate in the deliberation of connected
    transactions, nor shall they exercise voting (2) Unless otherwise specified, The

rights on behalf of other directors;

personnel with connected relationship in

the connected transactionsdirectors with

……

connected relationshipshall not participate

in the deliberation of connected transactions,

nor shall they exercise voting rights on

behalf of other directors;

……

Article 32 The Board of Supervisors shall

(Delete)

supervise and inspect the fairness and

performance of approval procedures of

related party transactions.

Article 33 The Company shall manage its

(Delete)

major shareholders and their related entities

as its own related parties according to the

penetration principle.

Article 34 The Company shall confirm the

(Delete)

final debtor according to the penetration

principle.

- 34 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Chapter VI Reporting System of Connected

Chapter VVIReporting MechanismSystem

Parties

of Connected Parties

Article 35 The directors and senior

Article 26Article 35The directors,

managerial personnel of the Company shall,

supervisors

and

senior

managerial

within 10 working days from the date of

personnel of the Company shall, within 10

taking office, and the natural person shall

working days from the date of taking office,

report to the Risk Management and Related

and the natural person shall report to the

Party Transaction Control Committee of the

Risk Management and Related Party

Company their close relatives and their

Transaction Control Committee of the

related legal persons or other organizations

Company their close relatives and their

within 10 working days from the date when

related legal persons or other organizations

they become the major natural person

and its associateswithin 10 working days

shareholders of the Company. If any of the

from the date when they become the major

reported matters is changed, a report shall be

natural person shareholders of the Company.

made within 10 working days after it is

If any of the reported matters is changed, a

changed.

report shall be made within 10 working days

after it is changed.

The directors and senior managerial

personnel of the head office and branches

The

directors,

supervisors,

senior

and the subsidiary banks or subsidiaries of

managerial personnel and natural person

the company, and the personnel who have

shareholdersof the head office and

the right to decide or participate in credit

branches and the subsidiary banks or

extension and asset transfer shall report to

subsidiaries of the company, and the

their close relatives and their associated

personnel who have the right to decide or

legal persons or other organizations in

participate in credit extension and asset

accordance with this system.

transfer shall report to their close relatives

and their associated legal persons or other

organizations and its associatesin

accordance with this system.

- 35 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 36 The legal persons or any other

Article 27Article 36The legal persons or

organizations shall, within 10 working days

any other organizations shall, within 10

from the day when it becomes the non-

working days from the day when it becomes

natural person shareholders of the Company,

the non-naturalperson shareholdersrelated

report the following information related to

legal personsof the Company, report the

their connected parties to the Risk

following information related to their

Management and Related Party Transaction

connected parties to the Risk Management

Control Committee of the Company:

and Related Party Transaction Control

Committee of the Board of Directorsof the

  1. The natural-person controlling Company: shareholders, directors and important

managerial personnel;

(1)

The

natural-person

controlling

shareholders,

directors and

important

  1. The controlling non-natural-person managerial personnel; shareholders;

(2) The controlling non-natural-person

(3) The legal persons or other organizations

shareholders;

directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by

them, and their directors and important

(3) The legal persons or other organizations

managerial personnel.

directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by

them, and their directors and important

If any of the reporting matters as listed in the

managerial personnel;

first paragraph of this Article is changed, it

shall be reported to the Risk Management

(4) Its associate (see Annex 2 for the

and Related Party Transaction Control

definition of associate).

Committee within 10 working days after it is

changed.

If any of the reporting matters as listed in the

first paragraph of this Article is changed, it

shall be reported to the Risk Management

and Related Party Transaction Control

Committee within 10 working days after it is

changed.

Chapter VII Information Management of

(Delete)

Connected Parties

Article 38 The Related Party Transaction

Article 29Article 38The Risk Management

Control Committee of the Board of Directors

andRelated Party Transaction Control

shall be responsible for confirming the

Committee of the Board of Directors shall be

connected parties of the bank and reporting

responsible for confirming the connected

to the board of directors and the board of

parties of the Companybankand reporting

supervisors. The Related Party Transaction

to the board of directors and the board of

Control Committee of the Board of Directors

supervisors. The Risk Management and

shall timely announce the connected parties

Related

Party

Transaction

Control

confirmed by it to all relevant departments,

Committee of the Board of Directors shall

branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks

timely announce the connected parties

and subsidiaries of the head office.

confirmed by it

to all relevant departments,

branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks

and subsidiaries of the head office.

- 36 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 39 The relevant departments of the

Article 30Article 39The relevant

head office, branches, sub-branches, and

departments of the head office, branches,

subsidiary banks and subsidiary companies

sub-branches,and subsidiary banks and

find that natural persons, legal persons, or

subsidiary companies find that natural

other organizations meet the conditions of

persons,

legal

persons,

or

other

affiliated parties but have not been

organizations meet the conditions of

recognized as affiliated parties or have been

affiliated parties but have not been

found a natural person, legal person or other

recognized as affiliated parties or have been

organization confirmed as a related party no

found a natural person, legal person or other

longer meets the requirements for a related

organization confirmed as a related party no

party and shall promptly report to the

longer meets the requirements for a related

Related

Party

Transaction

Control

party and shall promptly report to the Risk

Committee of the Board of Directors.

Management andRelated Party Transaction

Control Committee of the Board of

Directors.

Chapter VIII Execution of Connected

Chapter VIVIII ExecutionSupervision and

Transactions

Administrationof Connected Transactions

Article 27 The board of directors of the

Article 32Article 27The board of directors

Company is responsible for the supervision

of the Company is responsible for the

and management of connected transactions,

supervision and management of connected

and its responsibilities include:

transactions, and its responsibilities include:

(I) To formulate the Company's related party

(I) To formulate the Company's related party

transaction policies and related regulations;

transaction policies and related regulations;

(II) To approve the related party transactions

(II) To approve the related party transactions

and continuing related party transactions

and continuing related party transactions

that are subject to review and approval by

that are subject to review and approval by

the Board as stipulated in Articles 22 and 23

the Board as stipulated in Articles 2022and

of these Measures, and submit (if applicable)

2123of these Measures, and submit (if

related party transactions approved by the

applicable)

related

party

transactions

general meeting;

approved by the general meeting;

(III) Information disclosure of related party

(III) Information disclosure of related party

transactions and other powers and

transactions and other powers and

responsibilities authorized by the general

responsibilities authorized by the general

meeting.

meeting.

- 37 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 28 The Board shall have a Risk

Article 33Article 28The Board shall have a

Management

and

Related Transaction

Risk Management and Related Transaction

Control Committee with no less than three

Control Committee of the Board of

members and an independent director as the

Directors shall comprise ofwithno less

person in charge. The committee is primarily

than three members and an independent

responsible for, but not limited to:

director as the person in charge. The

committee is primarily responsible for, but

(I) Collect and organize the list and

not limited to:

information of related parties of the

Company;

(I) Collect and organize the list and

information of related parties of the

(II) Inspect and supervise the control of the

Company;

Company's related party transactions, and

the implementation of the Company's

(II) Inspect and supervise the control of the

related party transaction control system by

Company's related party transactions, and

the directors, senior management personnel

the implementation of the Company's

and related parties of the Company, and

related party transaction controlsystem by

report to the Board;

the directors, senior management personnel

and related parties of the Company, and

……

report to the Board;

……

Article 30 The senior management of the

Article 34Article 30The senior management

Company shall undertake the following

of the Company shall undertake the

responsibilities in the management of

following

responsibilities

in

the

connected transactions:

management of connected transactions:

……

……

(3) To order all departments, branches, sub

(3) To order all departments, branches, sub

branches, subsidiary banks and subsidiary

branches,

the operating management of

companies

to timely, accurately

and

the Companyand subsidiary banks and

completely

declare

transactions

and

subsidiary companies to timely, accurately

connected parties;

and completely declare transactions and

connected parties;

(4) Strictly abide by the related transaction

management control process;

(4) Strictly abide by the related transaction

management control process;

……

……

- 38 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 31 All branches, sub branches and

Article 35 Article 31 All branches, sub

subsidiary banks shall pay attention to the

branchesAll functional departments and

identification of connected parties and

subsidiary banks and subsidiariesshall pay

connected transactions in their daily work,

attention to the identification of connected

and report to the Risk Management and

parties and connected transactions in their

Related

Party

Transaction

Control

daily work, and report to the Risk

Committee of the Board of Directors in case

Management and Related Party Transaction

of any failure to timely report or risk signs.

Control Committee of the Board of Directors

in case of any failure to timely report or risk

signs.

Article 41 The Company shall not violate the

Article 36Article 41The Company shall not

following principles after providing credit to

violate the following principles after

related parties:

providing credit to related parties:

……

……

(3) The Company's credit balance to

(3) The Company's credit balance to

substantial

shareholders

or controlling

substantial

shareholders or

controlling

shareholders, the actual controller, related

shareholders, the actual controller, related

party, persons acting in concert, ultimate

party, persons acting in concert, ultimate

beneficiary shall not exceed 10% of the

beneficiary shall not exceed 10% of the

company's net capital, and the total credit

company's net capital, and the total credit

balance to the group customers or individual

balance to the group customers orindividual

substantial

shareholders

and

their

substantial

shareholders

and

their

controlling shareholders, actual controllers,

controlling shareholders, actual controllers,

related parties, persons acting in concert and

related parties, persons acting in concert and

ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15%

ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15%

of the net capital of commercial banks, and

of the net capital of commercial banks, and

the credit balance of all related parties shall

the credit balance of all related parties shall

not exceed 50% of the Company's net

not exceed 50% of the Company's net

capital.

capital.

……

……

- 39 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 41 The Company shall not violate the

Article 37Article 41When calculating the

following principles after providing credit to

balance of transactions between related

connected parties:

party natural persons and the Company,

the transactions between their close

……

relatives and the Company shall be

calculated on consolidated basis; when

When calculating the credit balance of a

calculating the balance of transactions

related party, the margin deposit provided by

between related party legal persons or

the related party and the pledge bank deposit

other organizations and the Company, the

slip and the treasury bond portion can be

transactions between the legal persons or

deducted.

other organizations constituting group

customers and the Company shall be

calculated on consolidated basis.

When calculating the credit balance of a

related party, the margin deposit provided by

the related party and the pledge bank deposit

slip and the treasury bond portion can be

deducted.

Article 42 If the major shareholders of the

Article 38 If the major shareholders of the

Company or the connected entities of the

Company or its controlling shareholder,

major shareholders is a financial institution,

actual controller, related party, persons

the Company shall abide by the laws and

acting in concert and ultimate beneficiary

regulations and the relevant provisions of

or the connected entities of the major

the relevant regulatory authorities on the

shareholdersis a financial institution, the

interbank business when carrying out

Company shall abide by the laws and

interbank business with the Company.

regulations and the relevant provisions of

the relevant regulatory authorities on the

interbank business when carrying out

interbank business with the Company.

(New Article)

Article 40 The Board of Supervisor of the

Company shall supervise and inspect the

fairness of related party transactions and

the fulfilments of approval procedures.

Chapter IX Pricing policy for related party

Chapter VIIIXPricing policy for related

transactions

party transactions

- 40 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 45 If the following transactions

Article 42Article 45If the following

occur between the Company and substantial

transactions occur between the Company

shareholders or the related parties of

and major shareholders or their

substantial shareholders, it shall abide by

controlling

shareholders,

actual

laws and regulations and the relevant

controllers, related parties, persons acting

provisions by CBIRC, and shall be

in concert and ultimate beneficiaries

conducted in accordance with commercial

substantial shareholders or the related

principles, and shall not be

superior to

parties of substantial shareholders, it shall

non-related parties in the same trading

abide by laws and regulations and the

conditions to prevent risk contagion and

relevant provisions by CBIRC, and shall be

benefits delivery:

conducted in accordance with commercial

principles, and shall not be

superior to

……

non-related parties in the same trading

conditions to prevent risk contagion and

benefits delivery:

……

Chapter X Audit, report and information

Chapter VIIIXAudit, report and

disclosure of related party transactions

information disclosure of related party

transactions

Article 46 The internal auditing department

Article 43Article 46The internal auditing

of the Company shall conduct at least one

department of the Company shall conduct at

special auditing on the related party

least one special auditing on the related

transactions of the Company every year, and

party transactions of the Company every

shall report the auditing result to the Board

year, and shall report the auditing result to

of Directors and the Board of Supervisors

the Board of Directors and the Board of

and the Risk Management and Related Party

Supervisors and the Risk Management and

Transaction Control Committee of the Board

Related

Party

Transaction

Control

of Directors.

Committee of the Board of Directors.

Article 50 The Bank's related party

Article 47Article 50The CompanyBank's

transaction information disclosure is carried

related

party

transaction

information

out in accordance with the Measures for the

disclosure is carried out in accordance with

Information

Disclosure of

Commercial

the Measures for the Information Disclosure

Banks,

the

Company's

Information

of Commercial Banks, the Company's

Disclosure Management System and the

Information Disclosure Management System

Hong Kong Listing Rules and related

and the Hong Kong Listing Rules and

regulations. The notes to the annual and

related regulations. The notes to the annual

interim financial statements should include

and interim financial statements should

at least the following:

include at least the following:

……

……

- 41 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Chapter XI Penalty

Chapter IXXIPenalty

(New Article)

Article 50 If a shareholder of the

Company compels the Company to engage

in the following acts by exerting

his/her/its influence on the Company, the

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory

Commission may restrict the rights of the

shareholder

based

on

different

circumstances; and in the following

serious circumstances,

the

controlling

shareholder may be ordered to transfer

his/her/its equity:

(1) Failing to conduct the related party

transactions according to Article 2 of the

Measures and resulting in losses incurred

by the Company;

(2) Failing to examine and approve the

related party transactions in accordance

with Article 20 of the Measures;

(3) Granting non-guaranteed credits to

the related parties;

(4) Providing guaranties for the financing

activities of related parties in violation of

the Measures;

(5) Granting credits by accepting the

Company's equity as a pledge;

(6) Hiring an accounting firm controlled

by a related party to conduct auditing for

the Company;

(7) The balance of credit granted to

related parties exceeds the proportion

specified under the Measures;

(8) Failing to disclose information

according to Article 48 of the Measures.

- 42 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 51 Any of the directors or senior

management of the Company, who is

under any of the following circumstance,

shall be ordered to make correction

within a time limit by the China Banking

and Insurance Regulatory Commission. If

he/she fails to do so or the circumstance is

serious, the China Banking and Insurance

Regulatory Commission may order the

Company to change directors or senior

management:

(1) Failing to report the required matters

in accordance with Article 26 of the

Measures;

(2) Failing to make commitments

according to Article 28 of the Measures;

(3) There is any false information or

serious omission in the report made by

him/her;

(4) Failing to withdraw in accordance

with Article 23 of the Measures; or

(5) The independent director fails to issue

written opinions in accordance with

Article 34 of the Measures.

(New Article)

Article 52 The China Banking and

Insurance Regulatory Commission may,

according to the risk status of the related

party transaction of the Company, cut

down the proportion of the credit balance

in the net capital granting by the

Company to one related party or all

related parties.

- 43 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 53 For a shareholder that makes

any false statement, abuses shareholders'

rights or otherwise damages the interests

of the Company, the CBIRC or its

dispatched office may restrict or prohibit

related party transactions between the

Company and such shareholder, restrict

the limit of equity held in the Company

and equity pledge ratio etc., and restrict

its right to request convening of a general

meeting, the voting right, right of

nomination, right of submitting proposals

and right of disposition etc.

Appendix II:

Appendix II:

……

……

I. The Company's connected natural person I. The Company's connected natural person

refers to:

refers to:

……

……

  1. Directors, supervisors and chief (II) Directors, supervisors and chief

executive officer of any subsidiary banks or

executive officer of any significant

subsidiaries of the Company; Directors shall

subsidiary banks or

subsidiaries of the

include any person serves as a director of

Company (definition of non-significant

any subsidiary banks or subsidiaries twelve

subsidiary is set out under the section

months prior to the transaction date;

headed "definitions"); Directors shall

include any person serves as a director of

Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or

any subsidiary banks or subsidiaries twelve

subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary

months prior to the transaction date;

(definition of non-significant subsidiary is

set out under the section headed

Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or

"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be

subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary

fully exempted connected transaction.

(definition of non-significant subsidiary is

set out under the section headed

……

"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be

fully exempted connected transaction.

……

- 44 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(IV) Substantial natural person shareholders

(IV) Substantial natural person shareholders

of any subsidiaries of the Company;

of any significantsubsidiaries of the

Definition of substantial natural person

Company (definition of non-significant

shareholder is set out in paragraph above;

subsidiary is set out under the paragraph

headed "definitions"); Definition of

(V) Associates of the above connected

substantial natural person shareholder is set

natural person. Associate refers to:

out in paragraph above;

(1)(a) His/her immediate family member

(V) Associates of the above connected

(please refer to the definitions for specific

natural person. Associate refers to:

scope of immediate family member); (b)

trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which

(1)(a) His/her immediate family member

such connected natural person or his/her

(please refer to the definitions for specific

immediate family member is beneficiary); or

scope of immediate family member); (b)

(c) any company or its subsidiary in which

trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which

such connected natural person, his/her

such connected natural person or his/her

immediate family member or trustee

immediate family member is beneficiary); or

individually or jointly hold 30% or more of

(c) any company orandits subsidiary in

voting power (including joint venture or

which such connected natural person, his/her

associate);

immediate family member or trustee

individually or jointly hold 30% or more of

(2)(a) his/her family member (please refer to

voting power (including joint venture or

the definitions for specific scope of family

associate);

member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a

trust in which such connected natural person

(2)(a) his/her family member (please refer to

or his/her family member is beneficiary); or

the definitions for specific scope of family

(c) any company or its subsidiary in which

member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a

such related natural person, his/her family

trust in which such connected natural person

member or trustee individually or jointly

or his/her family member is beneficiary);or

hold 50% of voting power;

(cb) any company orandits subsidiary in

which a family member individually or

jointly, or his/her family member,such

related natural person, his/her closefamily

member or trustee individually or jointly

hold more than50% of voting power;

- 45 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(3)(a) his/her relative (please refer to the

(3)(a) his/her relative (please refer to the

definitions for specific scope of relative);

definitions for specific scope of relative);

(b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in

(b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in

which such connected natural person or

which such connected natural person or

his/her relative is beneficiary); or (c) any

his/her relative is beneficiary);or (cb) any

company or its subsidiary in which such

company or its subsidiary in which his/her

natural person, his/her relative or trustee

relative individually or jointly, or his/her

individually or jointly hold 50% of voting

relative,such connectednatural person,

power.

his/her immediate family member, family

memberrelativeor trustee individually or

jointly hold more than50% of voting

power.

Appendix II:

Appendix II:

……

……

II. The Company's connected legal person

II. The Company's connected legal person

refers to:

refers to:

……

……

(II) Substantial legal person shareholders of

(II) Substantial legal person shareholders of

any subsidiary bank or subsidiary of the

any significantsubsidiary bank or

Company; Definition of substantial legal

subsidiary of the Company (definition of

person shareholder is set out in paragraph

non-significant subsidiary is set out under

above;

the paragraph headed "definitions");

Definition of substantial legal person

Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or

shareholder is set out in paragraph above;

subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary

(definition of non-significant subsidiary is

Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or

set out under the section headed

subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary

"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be

(definition of non-significant subsidiary is

fully exempted connected transaction.

set out under the section headed

"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be

  1. Associates of the above substantial fully exempted connected transaction.legal person shareholders. Associate refers

to:

(III) Associates of the above connected

legal person

substantial legal person

(3) any company or its subsidiary in which

shareholders. Associate refers to:

such substantial legal person shareholders,

any member of its group company, and/or

(3) any company or its subsidiary in which

trustee individually or jointly hold more

such connected legal person

substantial

than 30% of voting power;

legal person shareholders, any member of its

group company, and/or trustee individually

or jointly hold more than30% or moreof

voting power;

- 46 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Appendix II:

Appendix II:

……

……

IV. Definitions:

IV. Definitions:

……

……

(III) Relatives refer to the parent of spouse,

(III) Relatives refer to the parent of spouse,

the spouse of children, grandparents,

the spouse of children, grandparents,

grandchildren, siblings of the parent,

grandchildren, siblings of the parent,

cousins, spouse of sister, siblings of spouse

cousins, spouse of siblingssister, siblings of

and children of siblings;

spouse and children of siblings;

(IV) Connected subsidiary refers to the

(IV) Connected subsidiary refers to the

subsidiary of the Company in which the

subsidiary of the Company and any

connected person at the Company's level can

subsidiary of such subsidiaryin which the

exercise or control the exercise of 10% or

connected person at the Company's level can

more of voting power;

exercise or control the exercise of 10% or

more of voting power;

……

……

(VI) Passive investor refers to an investor

who is a substantial shareholder (exercise or

(VI) Passive investor refers to an investor

control the exercise of 10% or more

who is a substantial shareholder (exercise or

shareholding in the Company) but not a

control the exercise of 10% or more of

controlling shareholder of the Company

voting powershareholding in the Company)

(exercise or control the exercise of 30% or

but not a controlling shareholder of the

more shareholding in the Company). In

Company or its subsidiary(exercise or

addition, such substantial shareholder is a

control the exercise of 30% or more of

sovereign fund or a unit trust or mutual fund

voting powershareholding in the Company).

with diversified investments, and is not

In addition, such substantial shareholder is a

involved in the management of the Company

sovereign fund or a unit trust or mutual fund

and does not have any representative on the

with diversified investments, andis not

Board of Directors of the Company.

involved in the management of the Company

and does not have any representative on the

Board of Directors of the Company or its

subsidiary, and is independent from the

directors, chief executive, controlling

shareholder and any other substantial

shareholder of the Company or its

subsidiary.

- 47 -

APPENDIX II

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE

MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Appendix III:

Appendix III:

……

……

According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules,

According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules,

"percentage ratios" are the figures,

"percentage ratios" are the figures,

expressed as percentages resulting from

expressed as percentages resulting from

each of the following calculations, if

each of the following calculations, if

applicable:

applicable:

(a) Total assets test: Total book value of

(a) Total aAssets ratiotest: Total book value

assets which are the subject of the

ofassets which are the subject of the

transaction/Total consolidated assets of the

transaction/Total consolidated assets of the

Company (including intangible assets)

Company (including intangible assets)

(b) Revenue test: Revenue generated from

(b) Revenue ratiotest: Revenue generated

the assets which are the subject of the

fromattributable tothe assets which are the

transaction/Consolidated

revenue of the

subject of the transaction/Consolidated

Company

revenue of the Company

  1. Consideration to total market (c) Consideration ratioto total market

capitalization test: Total consideration to be

capitalization test: Total consideration to be

paid/Total market capitalization of the

paid/Total market capitalization of the

Company (note)

Company (note)

Note: The total market capitalisation is the

Note: The total market capitalisation is the

average closing price of the Company's

average closing price of the Company's

securities as stated in the Exchange's daily

securities as stated in the Exchange's daily

quotations sheets for the five business days

quotations sheets for the five business days

immediately preceding the date of the

immediately preceding the date of the

connected transaction.

connectedtransaction multiply by the total

number of issued shares of the Company.

Value of share capital to be issued by the

Company as consideration for the

Value of share capital to be issued by the

transaction:

Company as consideration for the

transaction:

(d) Equity capital test: Book value of share

capital to be issued by the Company as

(d) Equity capital ratiotest: Book value of

consideration/Book value of the Company's

share capitalNumber of sharesto be issued

issued shares capital

by the Company as consideration/Book

valueTotal numberof the Company's issued

Note: Solely applicable to certain

shares

capital

immediately before the

transactions involved issuance of shares as

transaction

the payment of consideration

Note: Solely applicable to certain

transactions involved issuance of shares as

the payment of consideration

- 48 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Articles of Association is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are as follows:

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 4 Promoters of the Company are

Article 4 Promoters of the Company consist

Harbin Economic Development and

of state-owned shareholders, other legal

Investment Company and other 154

person shareholders and natural person

institutions with legal person status as well

shareholders.

are Harbin

Economic

as 4,756 natural persons.

Development and Investment Company and

other 154 institutions with legal person

status as well as 4,756 natural persons.

Promoters have subscribed for all shares

issued by the Company upon its

establishment by way of net asset and cash

contributions.

Article 52 Registration of change in the H

Article 52 If the relevant laws,

share register of members due to shares

administrative

regulations,

department

transfer shall not be allowed within thirty

rules and the listing rules of the stock

(30) days prior to the date of a general

exchange where the Company's shares are

meeting or within five (5) days before the

listed stipulate thatregistration of change

base date set by the Company for the

in the H share register of members due to

purpose of distribution of dividends.

shares transfer shall not be allowed within

thirty (30) days prior to the date of a general

meeting or within five (5) days before the

base date set by the Company for the

purpose of distribution of dividendsprior to

the date of a general meeting or the record

date set by the Company for the purpose

of distribution of dividends shall not be

allowed, such provisions shall prevail.

Chapter V Rights and Obligations of

Chapter V Rights and Obligations of

Shareholders

Shareholders and Equity Management

- 49 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Section)

Section I Rights and Obligations of

Shareholders

Article 65 Shareholders of the Company

Article 65 Shareholders of the Company

shall perform the following obligations:

shall perform the following obligations:

……

……

(9) credit balance of the same shareholder in

(9) credit balance of the same shareholder in

the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net

the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net

capital of the Company; credit extension in

capital of the Company; credit extension in

the Company of connected enterprises of the

the Company of connected enterprises of the

shareholder shall be aggregated with that of

shareholder shall be aggregated with that of

the shareholders, and it shall not exceed 15%

the shareholders, and it shall not exceed 15%

of the net capital of the Company;

of the net capital of the Company;

(10) when the capital adequacy ratio of the

(10)

(9)when the capital adequacy ratio of

Company is lower than the mandatory

the Company is lower than the mandatory

standard and the supervision requirement of

standard and the supervision requirement of

the banking regulatory authority of the State

the banking and insuranceregulatory

Council, shareholders shall support

authority of the State Council, shareholders

measures put forward by the Board of

shall support measures put forward by the

Director to improve the capital adequacy

Board of Director to improve the capital

ratio;

adequacy ratio;

(10) the relationship between a

shareholder

and

its

controlling

shareholder,

actual

controller, related

party, person acting in concert, ultimate

beneficiary and other parties shall be

clear and transparent; and the

shareholding ratio of a shareholder and

that of its related party and person acting

in concert shall be calculated on a

consolidated basis;

- 50 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(11) shareholders shall report to the Board of

(11) shareholders shall lawfully fulfil the

Directors timely, truly and completely the

fiduciary duty to the Company, and shall

situations of connected enterprises, the

ensure the truthfulness, completeness and

connected

relationship

with

other

validity of the submitted information on

shareholders, situations of other commercial

shareholder

qualification;

shareholders

banks which they hold shares and situations

shall report to the Board of Directors timely,

of its related transaction with the Company

truly and completely the situations of

and other information. Material changes in

connected

enterprises, the

connected

matters such as the legal representatives,

relationship

with other

shareholders,

name of the Company, registered address

situations of other commercial banks which

and related parties by the legal person

they hold shares and situations of its related

shareholder shall be reported to the Board of

transaction with the Company and other

Director

of

the

Company

timely;

information, and shall timely report to the

shareholders who fail to apply to the

Board of Directors in case of any changes

regulatory authority for approval or fail to

in the aforesaid information. Material

report to the regulatory authority, despite

changes in matters such as the legal

being required to do so, are not permitted to

representatives, name of the Company,

exercise the right to request convening of a

registered address and related parties by the

general meeting of shareholders, the voting

legal person shareholder shall be reported to

right, right of nomination, right of

the Board of Director of the Company

submitting proposals, and right of

timely; shareholders who fail to apply to the

disposition, etc.;

regulatory authority for approval or fail to

report to the regulatory authority, despite

being required to do so, are not permitted to

exercise the right to request convening of a

general meeting of shareholders, the voting

right, right of nomination, right of

submitting proposals, and right of

disposition, etc.;

- 51 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(12) the shareholders, especially the major

(12) the shareholders, especially the major

shareholders of the Company should

shareholders of the Company should

exercise their rights as capital contributors

exercise their rights as capital contributors

in strict accordance with laws, regulations

in strict accordance with laws, regulations

and the Articles of Association and should

and the Articles of Association and should

not make improper gains, interfere with the

not make improper gains, interfere with the

decision-making power and the rights of

decision-making power and the rights of

management enjoyed by the Board of

management enjoyed by the Board of

Directors and the senior management

Directors and the senior management

pursuant to the Articles of Association,

pursuant to the Articles of Association,

bypass the Board of Directors and senior

bypass the Board of Directors and senior

management to interfere directly with the

management to interfere directly with the

operation and management of the Company,

operation and management of the Company,

and should not damage the interests of the

and should not damage the interests of the

Company and the legal rights and interests

Company and the legal rights and interests

of other stakeholders;

of other stakeholders;

(12) shareholders shall comply with laws

and regulations and relevant provisions

issued by the banking and insurance

regulatory authority of the State Council

in respect of related party transactions,

and shall not be allowed to conduct

inappropriate related party transactions

with the Company, or exert its influence

on the operation and management of the

Company to gain illegitimate benefits;

- 52 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(13) the major shareholders of the Company

(13) the major shareholders of the Company

shall make a long-term commitment of

shall make a long-term commitment of

capital replenishment to the Company in

capital replenishment to the Company in

written form, which shall be treated as a part

written form, which shall be treated as a part

of the capital planning of the Company;

of the capital planning of the Company;

major shareholders shall supply additional

major shareholders shall supply additional

capital to the commercial bank when

capital to the commercial bank when

necessary;

necessary; (14)

(13) for a shareholder that

makes any false statement, abuses

(14) for a shareholder that makes any false

shareholders' rights or otherwise damages

statement, abuses shareholders' rights or

the interests of the Company, the PRC

otherwise damages the interests of the

banking and insuranceregulatory authority

Company, the PRC banking regulatory

of the State Councilmay restrict or prohibit

authority may restrict or prohibit related

related party transactions between the

party transactions between the Company and

Company and the shareholder, restrict the

the shareholder, restrict the limit of equity

limit of equity held in the Company, and

held in the Company, and equity pledge

equity pledge ratio, etc., and restrict its right

ratio, etc., and restrict its right to request

to request convening of a general meeting of

convening of a general meeting of

shareholders, the voting right, right of

shareholders, the voting right, right of

nomination, right of submitting proposals,

nomination, right of submitting proposals,

and right of disposition, etc.; and

and right of disposition, etc.; and

(14) the shareholders shall fulfill the

  1. other obligations imposed by laws, obligation of capital contribution in strict

administrative regulations and the Articles

accordance with the laws and regulations

of Association.

and the provisions issued by the banking

and insurance regulatory authority of the

Shareholders are not liable to make any

State Council; shall not entrust or be

further contribution to the share capital other

entrusted by others to hold the

than as agreed by the subscribers of the

Company's equity. Shareholders shall

relevant shares on subscription.

subscribe shares of the Company with

their own funds and ensure the funds are

obtained from legal sources, and shall not

subscribe shares with entrusted funds,

debt funds and other funds not owned by

themselves, unless otherwise provided by

laws and regulations;

- 53 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(15) if the Company is subject to risk

disposal, takeover or other measures

taken by the banking and insurance

regulatory authority of the State Council

or its dispatched offices due to the

occurrence of a major risk event or major

violation of laws or regulations,

shareholders shall actively cooperate with

the banking regulatory authority of the

State Council or its dispatched offices to

conduct risk disposal or other work;

(15)(16)other obligations imposed by laws,

administrative regulations and the Articles

of Association.

Shareholders are not liable to make any

further contribution to the share capital other

than as agreed by the subscribers of the

relevant shares on subscription.

Article 66 Where a shareholder holding 5%

Article 66 Where a shareholder pledges his

or more voting shares of the Company

equity interests in the Company, he shall

pledges any domestic shares in his

comply with the following provisions:

possession, he shall report the pledge to the

Company in writing on the day on which he

(1) Where a shareholder pledge his equity

pledges his shares.

in the Company as guarantee for the

benefit of his own or that of any third

A shareholder shall not make any pledge of

parties, he shall strictly comply with laws

its shares in the Company if the outstanding

and regulations and the relevant

amount of its borrowing from the Company

requirements on pledge of equity of

exceeds the audited net value of the equities

commercial banks of the banking and

it held in the previous year.

insurance regulatory authority of the

State Council, shall not damage the

Where the number of shares of the Company

interests of any other shareholders or the

pledged by a shareholder reaches or exceeds

Company, and shall notify the Board of

fifty (50) percent of the shares held by such

Directors of the Company in advance. The

shareholder in the Company, its voting rights

Company's Board of Directors office or

at the general meeting of shareholders and

other department designated by the Board

the voting rights of its dispatched directors

of Directors shall be responsible for the

at the meetings of the board of directors will

daily work of collecting, collating and

be restricted.

reporting of the Company's equity pledge

information.

- 54 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Where a shareholder who has

representative on the Board of Directors

or the Board of Supervisors, or directly,

indirectly or jointly holds or controls

more than 2% of shares or voting rights in

the Company pledges his equity interests

in the Company, it shall make prior filing

to the Board of Directors of the Company,

stating the basic information of the pledge

including the reasons for the pledge, the

number of shares involved, the term of

pledge and the particulars of the pledgees.

Where the Board of Directors considers

the pledge to be materially adverse to the

stability of the Company's shareholding

structure, the corporate governance as

well as the risk and related party

transaction control and others, the filing

shall not be accepted. The director(s)

nominated by a shareholder proposing to

pledge his shares in the Company shall

abstain from voting at the meeting of the

Board of Directors at which such proposal

is considered;Where a shareholder holding

5% or more voting shares of the Company

pledges any domestic shares in his

possession, he shall report the pledge to the

Company in writing on the day on which he

pledges his shares.

(2) Upon the registration of pledge of

equity, the shareholders involved shall

provide the Company with the relevant

information in relation to the pledged

equity in a timely manner, so as to in

compliance with the Company's risk

management and information disclosure

requirements;

- 55 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(3)A shareholder shall not make any pledge

of its shares in the Company if the

outstanding amount of its borrowing from

the Company exceeds the audited net value

of the equities it held in the Companyin the

previous year;.

(4) Where the number of shares of the

Company pledged by a shareholder reaches

or exceeds fifty (50%) percentof the shares

held by such shareholder in the Company, its

voting rights at the general meeting of

shareholders and the voting rights of its

dispatched directors at the meetings of the

board of directors will be restricted.

(New Section)

Section II Major Shareholder

(New Article)

Article 70 Major shareholders of the

Company are those who hold or control

5% or more of the shares or voting rights

of the Company, or hold less than 5% of

the total capital or total shares of the

Company but have a significant impact on

the operation and management of the

Company.

The aforementioned "significant impact"

shall include, but is not limited to,

dispatching directors,

supervisors or

senior management personnel to the

Company, exerting an impact on the

financial

and operation

management

decision-making of the Company by way

of agreement or through other means, and

other circumstances as determined by

banking

regulatory

and

insurance

authority of the State Council or its

dispatched offices.

- 56 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 71

An

investor

and its related

parties and persons acting in concert,

either separately or jointly, intending to

initially or cumulatively hold 5% or more

of total capital or total shares of the

Company, shall make an application to

the banking and insurance regulatory

authority of the State Council or its

dispatched offices for approval in

advance.

The

official

reply

for the

administrative

licensing

of

proposed

holding of 5% or more of total shares of

the Company through a domestic or

overseas stock market shall be valid for

six months. The specific requirements and

procedures for approval shall be subject

to relevant provisions issued by the

banking

and

insurance

regulatory

authority of the State Council.

An investor and its related parties and

persons acting in concert that hold, either

separately or jointly, not less than 1% but

not more than 5% of the total capital or

total shares of the Company shall, within

ten working days of the date of obtaining

corresponding equities, report to banking

and insurance regulatory authority of the

State Council or its dispatched offices.

The specific requirements and procedures

for reporting shall be subject to relevant

provisions issued by the banking and

insurance regulatory authority of the

State Council.

A shareholder that holds more than 5% of

the total shares of the Company without

obtaining the approval from the banking

and insurance regulatory authority of the

State Council shall be ordered to take

corrective action by the banking and

insurance regulatory authority of the

State Council in accordance with the

relevant provisions under Article 79 of the

Commercial Banking Law.

- 57 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 72

When

major shareholders

subscribe shares of the Company, they

shall make a written commitment to

comply with laws and regulations,

regulatory requirements and the Articles

of Association, and shall explain their

purpose of subscribing shares of the

Company.

Major

shareholders shall

report the following information to the

Company in a timely, accurate and

complete manner:

(1)

Their own operating status, financial

information and shareholding structure;

(2)

The sources of their funds used to

subscribe shares of the Company;

(3)

Their controlling shareholders, actual

controllers, related parties, persons acting

in concert and ultimate beneficiaries and

any changes therein;

(4)

Litigation preservation measures

taken against, or enforcement carried out

on, the shares of the Company held by

them;

(5)

Any of their shares of the Company

that is pledged or the pledge being

released;

(6)

Any change in their names;

(7)

Any mergers and spin-offs;

(8)

They are ordered to suspend business

for rectification, have had custodians

appointed, were taken over or revoked or

have other regulatory measures imposed,

or enter into dissolution, bankruptcy or

liquidation procedures;

(9)

Any other circumstances that may

affect changes in the qualifications of

shareholders or cause changes in the

shares of the Company held by them.

- 58 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 73 Major shareholders shall make

a long-term commitment of capital

replenishment to the Company in written

form, which shall be treated as a part of

the capital planning of the Company;

major

shareholders

shall

supply

additional capital to the Company when

necessary, and shall make report on their

capacity

of

capital

replenishment

annually through the Company to the

banking

and

insurance

regulatory

authority of the State Council or its

dispatched offices.

(New Article)

Article 74 A major shareholder shall state

its shareholding structure level by level up

to its actual controller and ultimate

beneficiary, as well as its relationship as a

related party or a person acting in concert

with any other shareholder.

A major shareholder shall disclose the

information on its related parties to the

Board of Directors in a complete, timely

and accurate manner, and undertake to

report any changes in such related

relationship to the Board of Directors.

(New Article)

Article 75 Major shareholders shall not

transfer any equity they hold within five

years from the date of obtaining the

equity of the Company.

As to equity transfer as a result of risk

disposal measures approved by the

banking

and

insurance

regulatory

authority of the State Council or its

dispatched offices, or ordered by the

banking

and

insurance

regulatory

authority of the State Council or its

dispatched offices, or involving judicial

enforcement, or made between different

entities controlled by the same investor, or

under any other particular circumstance,

the provisions of the preceding paragraph

shall not apply.

- 59 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 76

Shareholders,

especially

the

major shareholders of the Company, shall

exercise their rights and fulfill their

obligations as capital contributors in

strict accordance with laws, regulations,

regulatory requirements and the Articles

of Association, and shall not make

improper

gains,

abuse

shareholders'

rights or utilize their influence to interfere

with the decision-making power and the

rights of management enjoyed by the

Board of Directors and the senior

management pursuant to the Articles of

Association, bypass the Board of

Directors and senior management to

interfere directly with or utilize their

influence to interfere with the operation

and management of the Company,

conduct tunneling, or damage the

legitimate rights and interests of any

depositor, the Company or any other

shareholder in any other forms.

(New Article)

Article 77

A major shareholder

shall

establish an effective risk isolation

mechanism to prevent risk contagion and

transfer

among

shareholders,

the

Company and other related parties.

(New Article)

Article 78

Financial products may

hold

shares of the Company. However, the

shares accumulatively held in the

Company by financial products controlled

by a single investor, issuer or manager

and their actual controllers, related

parties and persons acting in concert shall

not exceed 5% of total shares of the

Company.

A major shareholder shall not hold shares

of the Company through financial

products issued, managed or in any other

means controlled by it.

- 60 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 79 The credit balance granted by

the Company to a major shareholder or its

controlling shareholder, actual controller,

related party, person acting in concert, or

ultimate beneficiary as a single entity and

a related party of the Company shall not

exceed 10% of the net capital of the

Company.

The total

credit

balance

granted by the Company to a single major

shareholder

and

its

controlling

shareholders, actual controllers,

related

parties, persons acting in concert and

ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed

15% of the net capital of the Company.

The total credit balance granted by the

Company to a single group client, to

whom a related party legal person or any

other organization belongs, shall not

exceed 15% of the net capital of the

Company. The credit balance granted to

all related parties shall not exceed 50% of

the net capital of the Company.

The credit granted as mentioned in the preceding paragraph includes loans (including trade financing), bill acceptance and discounts, overdrafts, bond investments, investments by specific purpose vehicles, issuance of letters of credit, factoring, guarantees, loan commitments, and other services of which credit risks are substantially borne by the Company or wealth management products issued by the Company. The Company shall confirm the identity of ultimate debtor according to the penetration principle. When calculating the credit balance in the preceding paragraph, the Company may deduct the amount of the deposits as security and the certificates of bank deposits and treasury bonds as pledge provided by the related parties at the time of granting credit.

- 61 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Where the Company's major shareholder

or its controlling shareholder, actual

controller, related party, person acting in

concert, or ultimate beneficiary, among

others, is a financial institution, the

Company

shall,

when

conducting

interbank business with it, comply with

laws and regulations and the relevant

requirements

of

relevant

regulatory

departments on the interbank business.

The Company shall regard the major

shareholders

and

its

controlling

shareholders,

actual

controllers,

related

parties, persons acting in concert, and

ultimate beneficiaries as its own related

parties for management according to the

penetration principle.

(New Article)

Article 80 In the case of the purchase and

sale or lease of any self-use movable

property

or

immovable

property,

purchase and sale of credit assets; receipt

and disposition of capital for debt

payment;

credit

enhancement,

credit

evaluation,

asset

appraisal,

legal,

information,

technology, infrastructure

and other service transactions; sale on

commission

and

other

transactions

conducted by the Company with any of its

major shareholders or its controlling

shareholders,

actual

controllers,

related

parties, persons acting in concert or

ultimate beneficiaries, the Company shall

comply with laws and regulations, and

relevant provisions issued by the banking

and insurance regulatory authority of the

State Council and follow the commercial

principles,

and

provide

transaction

conditions no favorable than those

provided for non-related parties, so as to

prevent risk contagion and tunneling.

- 62 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Section)

Section III Equity Management

(New Article)

Article 81 The Board of Directors shall be

diligent and fulfil duties, and assume

ultimate responsibility for the equity

management affairs. The chairman of the

Board of Directors is the first responsible

person for handling the equity affairs of

the Company. The board secretary shall

assist the chairman of the Board of

Directors with his/her works, and is

directly responsible for handling the

equity affairs. The chairman of the Board

of Directors and board secretary shall

faithfully, honestly and diligently perform

their duties. Those who fail to fulfil their

duties with due diligence shall undertake

legal liabilities according to the law.

(New Article)

Article 82 The Company shall establish

and improve an equity information

management

system

and

equity

management

rules,

and

effectively

conduct

equity information

registration,

management

of

related

party

transactions,

information

disclosure and

other works.

The

Company

shall

strengthen

communication with its shareholders and

investors, and be responsible for work

including

applying

for

administrative

approval relating to equity affairs,

reporting

of

shareholders'

information

and relevant matters, and submission of

materials.

(New Article)

Article 83 Where a member of the Board

of Directors of the Company fails to raise

an objection to any violation of law or

regulation in equity management when

performing his/her duties, he/she shall not

be deemed as competent in the latest

performance assessment.

- 63 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 84 The CBIRC and its dispatched

offices shall establish a database of

commercial

banks'

equity management

and shareholders'

misconduct

records,

and share such information with relevant

departments

or

government

bodies

through the national credit information

sharing platform.

A shareholder who commits any violation

of laws or regulations and refuses to take

corrective action may be subject to

disciplinary actions imposed by the

CBIRC and its dispatched offices,

separately or jointly with the relevant

departments and entities, and be subject

to circulation of a notice of criticism,

public reprimand, or prohibition from

purchasing shares of the commercial bank

for a certain period of time or even

lifetime prohibition.

- 64 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 85 Where the Company's

shareholder or its controlling shareholder,

actual controller, related party, person

acting in concert or ultimate beneficiary,

among others, falls under any of the

following circumstances, and causes the

Company's violation of the rules for

prudential operations, the CBIRC or its

dispatched offices may, in accordance

with the provision of Article 37 of the

Banking Supervision Law of the People's

Republic of China, order the controlling

shareholder of the Company to transfer

equity, and restrict the relevant rights of

the said shareholder of the Company to

participate in the operation management,

including the right to request convening

of a general meeting of shareholders,

voting right, right of nomination, right of

submitting proposals, and right of

disposition, etc.:

(1) making false or insufficient capital

contribution, withdrawing paid-in capital

or withdrawing paid-in capital in any

disguised form;

(2) using entrusted funds, debt funds or

any other funds not owned by it to invest

in the Company in violation of

regulations;

(3) holding equity on a commission basis

in violation of regulations;

(4) failing to report as required;

(5) refusing to provide documents and

materials to the Company or the CBIRC

or its dispatched offices, providing false

document and materials, concealing

important information, or delaying the

provision of relevant documents and

materials;

- 65 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(6) violating any commitment or the

Articles of Association;

(7) a major shareholder or its controlling

shareholder or actual controller fails to

meet regulatory requirements prescribed

in these Measures;

(8) conducting related party transactions

in violation of any regulation;

(9) conducting equity pledge in violation

of any regulation;

(10) refusing or impeding the

investigation and verification by the

CBIRC or its dispatched offices;

(11) failing to cooperate with the CBIRC

or its dispatched offices in risk disposal;

(12) otherwise abusing shareholders'

rights or failing to fulfill shareholders'

obligations and thus damaging the

interests of the Company, any depositor or

any other shareholder.

- 66 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 86 The Company shall disclose its

equity information on its official website

or through other channels via interim

reports or annual reports in a truthful,

accurate

and

complete

manner.

The

information to be disclosed shall cover:

(1) total number of shares and

shareholders at the end of the reporting

period and changes in shares during the

reporting period;

(2) shareholdings of the Company's top

ten shareholders at the end of the

reporting period;

(3) information on major shareholders

and their controlling shareholders, actual

controllers, related parties, persons acting

in concert and ultimate beneficiaries at

the end of the reporting period;

(4) related party transactions with the

major shareholders and their controlling

shareholders,

actual controllers, related

parties, persons acting in concert and

ultimate

beneficiaries

during

the

reporting period;

(5) information on the pledge of the

Company's equity by major shareholders;

(6) information on directors and

supervisors nominated by

shareholders;

and

(7) other information as required by the

CBIRC.

(New Article)Article 87 As to equity affairs which shall be submitted to the CBIRC or its dispatched offices for approval but have not yet been approved, the Company shall make an explanation at the time of information disclosure.

- 67 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 83 Where the Company shall

Article 101Article 83Where the Company

convene a shareholders' general meeting, the

shall convene a shareholders' general

Company shall send out a written notice to

meeting, the

Company

convenershall send

all registered shareholders on the matters to

out a written notice to all registered

be reviewed as well as the meeting date and

shareholders on the matters to be reviewed

place forty-five (45) days before the

as well as the meeting date and place forty-

meeting. Shareholders intend to attend the

five (45)twenty (20)days before the annual

meeting shall submit their written replies to

general meeting (excluding the date of the

the Company twenty (20) days before the

meeting), or fifteen (15) days before the

meeting.

extraordinary general meeting (excluding

the date of the meeting)

meeting.

Shareholders intend to attend the meeting

shall submit their written replies to the

Company twenty (20) days before the

meeting. If the listing rules of the stock

exchange where the Company's shares are

listed have other provisions, such

provisions shall prevail.

Article 84 The Company shall calculate the

Article 102Article 84 The Company shall

number of voting shares represented by the

calculate the number of voting shares

shareholders intending to attend the meeting

represented by the shareholders intending to

according to the received written replies

attend the meeting according to the received

twenty (20) days before the shareholders'

written replies twenty (20) days before the

general meeting. Where the number of

shareholders' general meeting. Where the

voting

shares

represented

by

the

number of voting shares represented by the

shareholders intending to attend the meeting

shareholders intending to attend the meeting

reaches more than half (1/2) of the total

reaches more than half (1/2) of the total

number of voting shares, the Company can

number of voting shares, the Company can

convene a shareholders' general meeting;

convene a shareholders' general meeting;

where it fails, the Company shall inform the

where it fails, the Company shall inform the

shareholders on the matters to be examined,

shareholders on the matters to be examined,

assembly date and location again within five

assembly date and location again within five

(5) days in the form of public notice, after

(5) days in the form of public notice, after

the notification, the Company can convene a

the notification, the Company can convene a

shareholders' general meeting.

shareholders' general meeting.

An extraordinary general meeting of

An extraordinary general meeting of

shareholders may not decide any matters not

shareholders may not decide any matters not

stated in the notice.

stated in the notice.

- 68 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 87

Article 105Article 87

……

……

The public notice in the preceding paragraph

The public notice in the preceding paragraph

shall be published in one or more

shall be published in one or more

newspapers designated by the securities

newspapers designated by the securities

regulatory authority of the State Council

regulatory authority of the State Council

between forty-five (45) to fifty (50) days

between forty-five (45) to fifty (50) days

before the date of the general meeting. After

before the date of the general meeting. After

the publication of such notice, the holders of

the publication of such notice, the holders of

domestic shares shall be deemed to have

domestic shares shall be deemed to have

received the notice of the relevant

received the notice of the relevant

shareholders' general meeting.

shareholders' general meeting.

Article 129 Affected classified shareholders,

Article 147Article 126Affected classified

regardless of whether they originally have

shareholders, regardless of whether they

voting rights in the shareholders' general

originally have voting rights in the

meeting, have the voting rights on the

shareholders' general meeting, have the

classified shareholders' meeting for issues

voting rights on the classified shareholders'

stated in (2) to (8) and (11) to (12) of Article

meeting for issues stated in (2) to (8) and

128, except for the interested.

(11) to (12) of Article 146Article 128,

except for the interested.

The interested shareholders mentioned in the

preceding paragraph are defined as follows:

The interested shareholders mentioned in the

preceding paragraph are defined as follows:

(1) when the Company issues a buy-back

offer to all shareholders equally pro rata or

(1) when the Company issues a buy-back

buys back its own shares by open transaction

offer to all shareholders equally pro rata or

at stock exchange according to Article 34 of

buys back its own shares by open transaction

the Articles of Association. The interested

at stock exchange according to Article 34 of

shareholders refer to the controlling

the Articles of Association. The interested

shareholders defined in Article 69 of the

shareholders refer to the controlling

Articles of Association;

shareholders defined in Article 69 of the

Articles of Association;

(2) when the Company buys back its own

shares by agreement outside a stock

(2) when the Company buys back its own

exchange in accordance with Article 34 of

shares by agreement outside a stock

this Articles of Association, the interested

exchange in accordance with Article 34 of

shareholders refer to the shareholders which

this Articles of Association, the interested

are related to the agreement; and

shareholders refer to the shareholders which

are related to the agreement; and

……

……

- 69 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 131 If the Company intends to

Article 149Article 128If the Company

convene

a

meeting

of

classified

intends to convene a meeting of classified

shareholders, it should issue a written notice

shareholders, it should issue a written notice

forty-five (45) days in advance to inform all

forty-five(45) days in advanceto inform all

registered shareholders of the relevant class

registered shareholders of the relevant class

about the issues to be reviewed at the

about the issues to be reviewed at the

meeting, meeting date and meeting place.

meeting, meeting date and meeting place in

The shareholders who intend to attend the

accordance with the relevant requirements

meeting shall send their written replies of

of the notice period for convening a

attendance to the Company 20 days before

shareholders' general meeting in Article

the meeting is held.

10183of the Articles of Association.

The

shareholders who intend to attend the

If the number of shares with voting right on

meeting shall send their written replies of

the meeting held by shareholders who intend

attendance to the Company 20 days before

to attend meeting reaches more than half of

the meeting is held.

the total number of the shares of such

category with voting right at the meeting,

If the number of shares with voting right on

the Company may convene a meeting of

the meeting held by shareholders who intend

classified shareholders; if not, the Company

to attend meeting reaches more than half of

should,

within

five

days,

notify

the total number of the shares of such

shareholders, through public notice, the

category with voting right at the meeting,

issues to be reviewed at the meeting,

the Company may convene a meeting of

meeting date and place, and then the

classified shareholders; if not, the Company

Company may convene a meeting of

should,

within

five

days,

notify

classified shareholders.

shareholders, through public notice, the

issues to be reviewed at the meeting,

meeting date and place, and then the

Company may convene a meeting of

classified shareholders.

- 70 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 136 The way and procedures for the

Article 154

Article 133

The way and

nomination and election of directors are as

procedures for the nomination and election

follows:

of directors are as follows:

(1)……

……

……(6)

A

shareholder

shall

not

(6) A shareholder and its related parties

simultaneously

nominate

directors

and

shall not simultaneously nominate directors

supervisors; if a director nominated by a

and supervisors; if a director (supervisor)

shareholder has been appointed as a director,

nominated by a shareholder and its related

and before the expiration of the term of

partieshas been appointed as a director

office of the director, the shareholder is not

(supervisor), and before the expiration of

allowed to nominate any supervisor

the term of office or replacement of the

candidate. Any exemption due to special

director (supervisor), the shareholder is not

ownership structure shall make an

allowed to nominate any supervisor

application to the banking regulatory

(director)candidate. Any exemption due to

authority of the State Council and provide

special ownership structure shall make an

the reasons in support.

application to the banking regulatory

authority of the State Council and provide

……

the reasons in support.

The number of directors nominated by the

same shareholder and its associates, in

principle, shall not exceed one third (1/3) of

the total number of members of the Board of

Directors,.unless otherwise prescribed by

the State.

(8) The intention of the director candidate

and the written notice to indicate the

willingness of candidate to accept the

nominations shall be issued to the Company

within

fourteen (14)

seven (7) days before

the convening of the shareholders' general

meeting; and

(9) The period for the nominators and the

nominee to submit the aforesaid notice and

commitment (such period shall start from the

second day of the issuance of the notice of

the shareholders' general meeting) shall be

not less than fourteen (14)seven (7)days.

- 71 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 181Article 159The Company shall

not grant unsecured loans to related

parties, nor provide guarantee for

financing activities of related parties,

except where the related parties provide

certificates of bank deposits and treasury

bonds as sufficient counter guarantee.

Article 174 The board meeting shall be held

Article 193Article 174The board meeting

upon the attendance of more than half of

shall be held upon the attendance of more

directors. The resolutions of the Board of

than half of directors. The resolutions of the

Directors must be passed upon the approval

Board of Directors must be passed upon the

of more than half of all the directors, and the

approval of more than half of all the

major external investment, the major fixed

directors, and the major externalinvestment,

asset disposal plans, capital supplement

the major fixed asset disposal plans, capital

plans, major equity changes and financial

supplement plans, major equity changes and

restructuring and other major matters that

financial restructuring and other major

shall be submitted to the Board of Directors

matters that shall be submitted to the Board

for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14)

of Directors for deliberation in Item (7), (8),

and (17) in Article 162 of the Articles of

(10), (14) and (17) in Article 180Article 162

Association and the provisions of the

of the Articles of Association and the

internal systems of the Company must be

provisions of the internal systems of the

passed upon the approval of more than two

Company must be passed upon the approval

thirds (2/3) of directors.

of more than two thirds (2/3) of directors.

Article 176

Article 195Article 176

……

……

The profit distribution plans, major external

The profit distribution plans, major external

investment, the major asset disposal plans,

investment, the major asset disposal plans,

engagement and dismissal of senior

engagement and dismissal of senior

management

personnel, capital supplement

management personnel, capital supplement

plans, major equity changes and financial

plans, major equity changes and financial

restructuring and other major matters that

restructuring and other major matters that

shall be submitted to the Board of Directors

shall be submitted to the Board of Directors

for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14)

for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14)

and (17) in Article 162 of the Articles of

and (17) in Article 180Article 162 of the

Association and the provisions of the

Articles of Association and the provisions of

internal systems of the Company shall not be

the internal systems of the Company shall

voted in a communication way and shall be

not be voted in a communication way and

passed by the affirmative votes of more than

shall be passed by the affirmative votes of

two thirds (2/3) of directors in the Board of

more than two thirds (2/3) of directors in the

Directors.

Board of Directors.

- 72 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 188 Board Risk Management and

Article 207Article 188Board Risk

Related Transaction Control Committee are

Management

and

Related

Transaction

primarily responsible for:

Control Committee are primarily responsible

for:

……

……

(7) approving or making preliminary review

on matters that shall be approved or

(7) approving or making preliminary review

preliminary reviewed by Board Risk

on matters that shall be approved or

Management and

Related Transaction

preliminary reviewed by Board Risk

Control Committee in accordance with the

Management

and

Related

Transaction

Articles of Association and other internal

Control Committee in accordance with the

rules of the Company, keeping records of the

Articles of Association and other internal

relevant matters, and reporting to the Board

rules of the Company, keeping records of the

of Directors as required;

relevant matters, and

reporting

submitting

to the Board of Directors for approval as

required;

Article 203 The faithful obligations

Article 222Article 203The faithful

stipulated in the Article 137 and the

obligations

stipulated in

the Article

diligence obligations stipulated in the Item

155Article 137and the diligence obligations

(4), (6), (9) of Article 138 of the Articles of

stipulated in the Item (4), (6), (9) of Article

Association shall also apply to senior

156Article 138of the Articles of Association

management personnel.

shall also apply to senior management

personnel.

- 73 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 217 The way and procedures for Article 236Article 217The way and nomination of supervisions are as follows: procedures for nomination of supervisions

are as follows:

(1)……

(1)……

……(3)

A

shareholder

shall

not

simultaneously

nominate

directors

and

……(3) A shareholder and its related

supervisors to the shareholders' general

partiesshall not simultaneously nominate

meeting; if a supervisor candidate

directors

and

supervisors

to

the

nominated by one shareholder has held the

shareholders' general meeting; if a

office as a supervisor, before the expiration

supervisor (director)candidate

nominated

of his/her term of office, the shareholder

by one shareholder and its related parties

shall not nominate any director candidate.

has held the office as a supervisor

(director), before the expiration of his/her

The number of supervisors nominated by the

term of office or replacement, the

same shareholders and their associates, in

shareholder shall not nominate any director

principle, shall not exceed one third (1/3) of

(supervisor)candidate.

the total number of members of the Board of

Supervisors, and if exemption is needed due

The number of supervisors nominated by the

to special ownership structure, such

same shareholders and their related parties

application should be submitted to the

associates, in principle, shall not exceed one

banking regulatory authority of the State

third (1/3) of the total number of members of

Council and explain the reasons.

the Board of Supervisors, and if exemption

is needed due to special ownership structure,

such application should be submitted to the

banking and insuranceregulatory authority

of the State Council and explain the reasons.

Article 228 External supervisors shall meet

Article 247Article 228External supervisors

the conditions of the banking regulatory

shall meet the conditions of the banking and

authority of the State Council. The election

insurance regulatory authority of the State

procedures for external supervisors refer to

Council. The election procedures for

the provisions about the election procedures

external supervisors refer to the provisions

for independent directors in Article 151 of

about

the

election

procedures

for

the Articles of Association.

independent directors in Article 169Article

151of the Articles of Association.

The same shareholder can only nominate one

(1) external supervisor candidate, and shall

The same shareholder can only nominate one

not nominate independent director and

(1) external supervisor candidate, and shall

external supervisor at the same time.

not nominate independent director and

external supervisor at the same time.

The duration for an external supervisor to

hold the post in the Company cannot exceed

The duration for an external supervisor to

an accumulation of six (6) years.

hold the post in the Company cannot exceed

an accumulation of six (6) years.

- 74 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 268 Except for circumstances

Article 287 Article 268Except for

prescribed in Article 68 of the Articles of

circumstances prescribed in Article 68 of the

Association, a director, supervisor, president

Articles of Association, a director,

and other senior management personnel of

supervisor, president and other senior

the Company may be relieved of liability for

management personnel of the Company may

specific breaches of his/her duty by the

be relieved of liability for specific breaches

informed consent of shareholders given at a

of his/her duty by the informed consent of

shareholders' general meeting.

shareholders given at a shareholders' general

meeting.

Article 278 The contract for remunerations

Article 297Article 278The contract for

entered into between the Company and its

remunerations entered into between the

directors or supervisors should provide that

Company and its directors or supervisors

in the event of a takeover of the Company,

should provide that in the event of a

the directors and supervisors shall, subject

takeover of the Company, the directors and

to the prior approval of the shareholders in

supervisors shall, subject to the prior

shareholders' general meeting, have the right

approval

of

the

shareholders

in

to receive compensation or other payment

shareholders' general meeting, have the right

for loss of the position or retirement. A

to receive compensation or other payment

takeover of the Company as referred to

for loss of the position or retirement. A

above means:

takeover of the Company as referred to

above means:

……

……

(2) An offer made by any person with a view

to rendering the offeror a "controlling

(2) An offer made by any person with a view

shareholder" as well as the meaning of

to rendering the offeror a "controlling

Article 69 of the Articles of Association.

shareholder" as well as the meaning of

Article 69 of the Articles of Association.

If the relevant director or supervisor does

not comply with this Article 278 of the

If the relevant director or supervisor does

Articles of Association, any sum so received

not comply with this Article 297Article 278

by him/her shall belong to those persons

of the Articles of Association, any sum so

who have sold their shares as a result of the

received by him/her shall belong to those

said offer made. The expenses incurred in

persons who have sold their shares as a

distributing that sum pro rata among those

result of the said offer made. The expenses

persons shall be borne by the relevant

incurred in distributing that sum pro rata

director or supervisor and shall not be paid

among those persons shall be borne by the

out of that sum.

relevant director or supervisor and shall not

be paid out of that sum.

- 75 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Chapter)

Chapter XII Related Party Transactions

(New Article)

Article 299 The legal persons or any other

organizations shall, within 10 working

days from the day of becoming non-

natural person shareholders of the

Company,

report

the

following

information related to their related

parties to the Risk Management and

Related Transactions Control Committee

of the Company:

(1) The controlling natural person

shareholders,

directors

and

key

management personnel;

(2) The controlling non-natural person

shareholders;

(3) The legal persons or other

organizations

directly,

indirectly

or

jointly controlled by them, and their

directors and key management personnel.

If any of the reporting matters as listed in

the first paragraph of this Article has

changed, it shall be submitted to the Risk

Management

and Related

Transactions

Control Committee of the Board of

Directors of the Company within 10

working days upon the occurrence of such

change.

- 76 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 300 The directors and senior

management personnel of the Company

shall, within 10 working days from

commencing their terms of office, and the

natural persons shall, within 10 working

days from becoming major natural person

shareholders of the Company, report their

close relatives and related party legal

persons or other organizations as listed in

Articles 299 (3) to the Related

Transactions Control Committee of the

Company. If any of the reported matters

is changed, a report shall be made within

10 working days upon the occurrence of

such change.

Directors and senior management

personnel of the Head Office, branches

and subsidiaries of the Company as well

as personnel entitled to decide on or

participate in the credit extension and

transfer of assets shall report their close

relatives and related party legal persons

or other organizations as listed in Articles

299 (3) in accordance with Administrative

Measures for Related Party Transactions

of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (《哈爾濱銀行股

份有限公司關聯交易管理辦法》).

(New Article)

Article 301 With regard to a natural

person, legal person or any other

organization who is obliged to report in

accordance with Articles 299 and 300,

he/she/it shall give a written statement to

the Company besides a report so as to

ensure the reported information is true,

accurate and complete and undertake that

he/she/it is liable for corresponding

compensations if any false information or

serious omission in the report results in

any loss to the Company.

- 77 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 302

The

ordinary

related

party

transactions shall be subject to

examination and approval according to

the internal authorization procedure of

the Company, and shall report to the Risk

Management

and

Related

Transactions

Control Committee of the Board of

Directors

for

records.

The

ordinary

related party transactions may be subject

to examination and approval according to

the procedure for major related party

transactions.

The Risk Management and Related

Transactions

Control

Committee

shall

give an opinion on each major related

party transaction, which, subject to

examination and approval, shall be

submitted to the Board of Directors for

approval.

Major related party transactions as

determined

under

the

Administrative

Measures for the Related Party

Transactions

between

the

Commercial

Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders

shall be reported to the Board of

Supervisors within 10 working days from

the date of obtaining approval as well as

to the banking and insurance regulatory

authority of the State Council.

Related

party

transactions

involving

related relationship with the directors and

senior management personnel shall be

reported to the Board of Supervisors

within 10 working days from the date of

obtaining approval.

(New Article)

Article 303 In case the Board of Directors

or the Risk Management and Related

Transactions Control Committee votes or

makes decisions on any related party

transaction, the person related to such

related party transaction shall abstain

from voting.

- 78 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

(New Article)

Article 304 The independent directors of

the Company shall issue written opinions

on the fairness of the major related party

transactions and the performance of the

internal

examination

and

approval

procedure.

(New Article)

Article 305 The banking and insurance

regulatory authority of the State Council

may order the directors and senior

management personnel in any one of the

following

circumstances

to

make

corrections within a prescribed period of

time; if they fail to make corrections

within the prescribed period of time or in

serious cases, the banking and insurance

regulatory authority of the State Council

may order the Company to change its

directors

and senior

management

personnel:

(1) did not report according to Article 300

of the Articles of Association;

(2) did not undertake according to Article

301 of the Articles of Association;

(3) made false reports or reports with

major omissions;

(4) did not abstain from voting according

to Article 303 of the Articles of

Association;

(5) in case of independent directors, did

not issue written opinions according to

Article 304 of the Articles of Association.

- 79 -

APPENDIX III

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Before the Amendment

After the Amendment

Article 334 Definitions

Article 360Article 334Definitions

(1) The "actual controller" shall refer to the

(1) The "actual controller" shall refer to the

persons who, not being a shareholder of the

persons who, not being a shareholder of the

Company, is able to exercise control over the

Company, is able to exercise control over the

acts of the Company through an investment

acts of the Company through an investment

relationship, any agreement or other

relationship, any agreement or other

arrangement.

arrangement.

(2) The "connected relationship" shall refer

(2) The "connected relationship" shall refer

to the relationship between the Company's

to the relationship between the Company's

controlling shareholders, actual controllers,

controlling shareholders, actual controllers,

directors, supervisors,

senior management

directors, supervisors, senior management

personnel and the enterprises under their

personnel and the enterprises under their

direct or indirect control, as well as other

direct or indirect control, as well as other

relationships that may result in the transfer

relationships that may result in the transfer

of the interests of the Company. However,

of the interests of the Company. However,

state-owned enterprises shall not have the

state-owned enterprises shall not have the

relationship aforementioned due to jointly

relationship aforementioned due to jointly

being controlled by the State.

being controlled by the State.

(3) The "major shareholder" shall refer to

(3) The "major shareholder" shall refer to

those directly or indirectly, jointly hold or

those directly or indirectly, jointly hold or

control more than 5% of the total number of

control more than 5% of the total number of

shares or voting power and are in a position

shares or voting power and are in a position

to exert significant impact on the Company's

to exert significant impact on the Company's

decisions.

decisions.

The Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association include amendments to the name

of regulatory authority, i.e. "banking regulatory authority of the State Council" was

amended as "banking and insuranceregulatory authority of the State Council".

Note: Changes in the numbering of articles due to the amendments to the Articles of Association would not be listed separately as they do not involve any changes in the substantial contents of the Articles of Association.

- 80 -

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds was prepared in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is as follows:

  1. TYPE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The type of Capital Supplemental Bonds to be issued will be the Additional Tier 1 capital instruments that comply with the regulatory capital requirements and the Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial Banks (Trial) to make an agreement on the settlement of bonds under certain trigger events, and are the "capital bonds without a fixed term" to be issued by the Company in the inter-bank bond market (the "Capital Supplemental Bonds").

  1. ISSUANCE SIZE

The size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds to be issued shall not exceed RMB15.0 billion (inclusive). The actual issue size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is to be determined by the Board or its delegates within the abovementioned limit, in accordance with the capital needs of the company and the market condition at the time of the issuance.

III. PAR VALUE AND ISSUE PRICE

The Capital Supplemental Bonds are to be issued at the par value. All target investors shall subscribe the Capital Supplemental Bonds in cash.

IV. TERM OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The initial term of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not be less than 5 years. There will be no fixed expiry date prior to the exercise of redemption right by the Company.

  1. METHOD OF ISSUANCE AND TARGET INVESTORS

The Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be issued by way of public or non-public issuance to onshore or offshore investors pursuant to the relevant rules on issuance, and the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall, after being approved by regulatory authorities, be issued in a single or multiple series in accordance with the relevant procedures. The actual method of the issuance shall be subject to the final determination of the Board pursuant to the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting.

All target investors shall subscribe the Capital Supplemental Bonds in cash.

- 81 -

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

VI. INTEREST DISTRIBUTION TERMS

  1. Principles for determining the coupon rate

The proposed coupon rate for the Capital Supplemental Bonds may be adjusted at different intervals. The coupon rate at the time of the issuance shall be determined by the Board by way of market pricing, in accordance with the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting together with other factors including relevant laws and regulations, market condition at the time of the issuance, investors' need and the actual circumstances of the Company. In any adjusted interest rate period, the interests of the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be paid at the same prescribed interest rate and will reset at specified intervals thereafter.

The coupon rate consists of the benchmark rate and the fixed spread. The fixed spread will be determined by deducting the benchmark rate at the time of issuance from the coupon rate at the time of the issuance and will remain unchanged once determined. On the reset date, the new coupon rate for the next adjusted coupon rate period will be determined, and will equal to the sum of the benchmark rate as at the reset date and the fixed spread as determined at the time of issuance.

(II) Conditions to distribution of interests

The Company will pay interests from distributable items provided that the capital adequacy ratio of the Company meets regulatory requirements. The holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall rank in priority to the ordinary shareholders in terms of interest distribution. Distribution of interests will not be affected by the rating of the Company and will not be adjusted as a result of any change to such rating.

In order to meet the regulatory requirements for eligibility criteria of Additional Tier-1 capital instruments, the Company shall have the right to cancel the interest payment on the Capital Supplemental Bonds in whole or in part at its discretion and this will not constitute an event of default. The Company, at its discretion, may use any interest so cancelled to repay other debts that are due. The cancellation of any interest payment on the Capital Supplemental Bonds will only constitute a restriction on the payment of dividend to the ordinary shareholders and will not constitute any other restriction on the Company. Any declaration and payment of all of the interest on the Capital Supplemental Bonds by the Company will be determined by the Board or its delegates in accordance with the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting. Any cancellation of the payment of all or part of the interest on the capital bonds without a fixed term shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the authority of the Company as recognized by laws and regulations.

If the Company cancels all or part of the distribution of the interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Company shall not distribute any profits to the ordinary shareholders during the period from the date of cancelling the distribution of the interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds to the resumption of payment of interests in full.

- 82 -

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

(III) Method of interest payment

Interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be payable in cash. The interest bearing principal amount of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be the aggregate value of the relevant series of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding. The detailed method of interest payment shall be subject to the final determination of the Board in accordance with market conditions pursuant to the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting.

(IV) Interest accumulation

The interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term will be non-cumulative, namely, in the event of any cancellation by the Company of all or part of the interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term, any amount of interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term not paid in full in the current period will not be accumulated to the following interest periods.

(V) Distribution of residual profits

After receiving the interests at the prescribed interest rate, the holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not be entitled to any distribution of residual profits of the Company together with the ordinary shareholders.

VII. TERMS OF MANDATORY WRITE-OFF

  1. Mandatory write-off trigger events
    1. Upon the occurrence of any Additional Tier-1 Capital Trigger Event (namely, the Core Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of the Company falling to 5.125% or below), the Company shall have the right to irrevocably write off, without the approval of the holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term, based on the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term, part or all of the principal amount (any unpaid outstanding interest will not be paid anymore) of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding, on the day following the occurrence of the trigger event, in order to restore the Core Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of the Company to above 5.125%. In case of partial write-off, the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be written off ratably and on the same conditions. Upon written-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Capital Supplemental Bonds will not be restored as capital bonds without a fixed term under any circumstances.

- 83 -

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

2. Upon the occurrence of a Tier-2 Capital Trigger Event, the Company shall have the right to write off, without the approval of the holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term, all of the Capital Supplemental Bonds then issued and outstanding based on the aggregate value of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. Upon full write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Capital Supplemental Bonds will not restored as capital bonds without a fixed term under any circumstances. A Tier-2 Capital Trigger Event means the earlier of the following events: (1) the China Banking Regulatory Commission having concluded that without a conversion or write-off of the Company's capital, the Company would become non-viable, and (2) the relevant authorities having concluded that without a public sector injection of capital or equivalent support, the Company would become non-viable.

Upon the occurrence of the above mandatory write-off trigger events, the Company shall report to the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council for review and determination and shall fulfill its relevant information disclosure obligations such as making provisional reports or announcements in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.

(II) Mandatory write-off period

The mandatory write-off period of the Capital Supplemental Bonds commences on the first trading day immediately following the completion date of issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and ends on the date of redemption of all the Capital Supplemental Bonds.

VIII. TERMS OF CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION

  1. Redemption right

The Company shall have the right to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds subject to obtaining the approval of the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council. The holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds do not have the right to require the Company to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds and shall not expect that the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be redeemed. The Capital Supplemental Bonds will not contain any term allowing investors to put back the Capital Supplemental Bonds to the Company and the holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not have any right to require the Company to repurchase the capital bonds without a fixed term held by them.

(II) Redemption conditions and period

From the fifth year following the date of issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds or under the circumstance as recognized by the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council and other regulatory authorities, and subject to obtaining the approval of the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council and the compliance with the relevant requirements, the Company shall have the right to redeem all or part of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. The specific commencement date of redemption period shall be finally determined by the Board (as authorised by the Shareholders' general meeting) in accordance with market conditions. The redemption period for the Capital Supplemental Bonds begins on the date on which redemption begins and ends on the redemption or write-off of all the Capital Supplemental Bonds.

- 84 -

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The exercise by the Company of its right to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be subject to the fulfillment of one of the following conditions:

    1. the Company shall use capital instruments of the same or superior quality to replace the capital bonds without a fixed term to be redeemed and such replacement shall only be made at a time at which the Company has a sustainable income generating capability; or
    2. the capital position of the Company immediately after redemption will remain significantly higher than the regulatory capital requirements prescribed by the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council.
  2. Redemption price and basis for determining the redemption price
    The redemption price of the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be an amount equal to the

par value of the Capital Supplemental Bonds plus the amount of interest declared but unpaid for the current period.

IX. ORDER OF DISTRIBUTION ON LIQUIDATION AND PROCEDURES FOR

LIQUIDATION

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, after paying the liquidation cost, staff salary, labour insurance, statutory compensation and the outstanding taxes respectively, and after repayment of its debts, the remaining assets of the Company shall be distributed to the shareholders of the Company according to the type and proportion of their respective shareholdings.

The holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term of the Company shall rank pari passu with the holders of the Additional Tier-1 Capital instruments sharing the same priority of repayment with the Capital Supplemental Bonds which may be issued by the Company in the future, and shall take precedence over ordinary shareholders, in distribution of the remaining assets of the Company. The holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term will be entitled to an amount on liquidation equal to the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding plus any declared but unpaid interests for the current period. If there are any insufficient remaining assets, the distribution will be made ratably according to the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term held by each holder of the capital bonds without a fixed term as a proportion of the aggregate value of all capital bonds without a fixed term and Additional Tier-1 Capital instruments.

The remaining assets of the Company after settlement in accordance with the provisions aforesaid shall be distributed to the ordinary shareholders of the Company in proportion to the shareholding of ordinary shares held by them.

- 85 -

APPENDIX IV

THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

  1. SECURITY

The Capital Supplemental Bonds will not have any security arrangements.

XI. RATINGS ARRANGEMENT

The specific rating arrangement for the Capital Supplemental Bonds (if necessary) shall be determined according to the relevant laws and regulations and the issuance market conditions.

XII. USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, after deduction of the expenses relating to the issuance, will be used to replenish the Company's Additional Tier-1 Capital.

XIII. LISTING/TRADING ARRANGEMENTS

The listing/trading arrangement for the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be set out in the issuance documents.

XIV. VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE RESOLUTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE

CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The Capital Supplemental Bonds issuance plan will be valid for 36 months from the date on which the resolution is approved at the Shareholders' general meeting.

- 86 -

APPENDIX V

THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND

THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS

RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The Proposal on the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal With All Matters relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the Proposal on the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal With All Matters relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds is as follows:

PROPOSAL ON AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

  1. Matters Authorised in Connection with the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds

To ensure the successful implementation of the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds, it is proposed that the Shareholders' general meeting authorise the Board, and the Board will then delegate the authority to the Chairman, the President and the Secretary to the Board, in accordance with the principles for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds approved at the Shareholders' general meeting, to individually or jointly exercise the full power to deal with the matters relating to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds within the validity period of the authorisation for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to those set out below:

  1. to formulate and implement the final issuance plan for Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to:
    1. to determine the specific issue size within the approved total issue size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
    2. to determine the method for determining the coupon rate and the specific coupon rate as well as the reset period of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
    3. to determine whether the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be issued at or above par value, the issue price of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, subscription currency, and the specific commencement date of the redemption period, redemption conditions and the issuance method of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, according to the market conditions prior to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
    4. to determine, the timing of issuance, the target investors and the size issued to each investor of the Capital Supplemental Bonds according to the approvals from regulatory authorities and market conditions; and

- 87 -

APPENDIX V

THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND

THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS

RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

  1. 5. to determine other matters in relation to the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds (including but not limited to rating arrangements, special account for the proceeds, the tax arrangements in relation to any dividend payment, the arrangements with respect to subscription procedures and the listing of the Capital Supplemental Bonds) and to make necessary adjustments to the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds according to the latest regulatory requirements or opinions of regulatory authorities (including suspension and termination, similarly construed hereafter), except those matters that require a separate vote at a general meeting in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company.

  2. if there are any new regulations by the State or policies by relevant regulatory authorities on the Capital Supplemental Bonds or any changes to market conditions occurring prior to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, to exercise full power to amend the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds accordingly to reflect such changes, except for those amendments that require a separate vote at a general meeting according to relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company;
  1. to produce, amend, execute, implement and file the application materials of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the documents relating to the issuance and transfer of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and other documents (such as offering circular, issuance circular and/or prospectus) of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, to deal with related matters, such as approval, registration, filing, authorisation and consent by relevant regulatory authorities and to conduct all acts relating to the issuance and transfer of the Capital Supplemental Bonds that are deemed necessary, proper or appropriate by such authorised person(s), in each case, according to the requirements of relevant domestic or offshore governmental bodies and regulatory authorities;

(IV) to draft, amend, execute, implement, submit and publish all contracts, agreements and documents (including but not limited to sponsor and underwriting agreements, agreements relating to the issuance proceeds, subscription agreements entered into with investors, announcements, circulars and other disclosure documents) in relation to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;

  1. to make appropriate amendments, adjustments and supplements to the issuance plan and terms of the Capital Supplemental Bonds in accordance with the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities and the actual circumstances of the Company to the extent permitted by laws and regulations;

(VI) to deal with other matters relating to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds.

- 88 -

APPENDIX V

THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND

THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS

RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS

The authorisation for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall remain valid during the 36 months following the passing of the resolution at the Shareholders' general meeting. If the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is not completed before the expiration of the validity period of such authorisation, then such authorisation will lapse, but the Board has the right to seek approval at the general meeting to extend or renew the validity period of such authorisation.

  1. Matters Authorised in Connection with Capital Supplemental Bonds that Remain Outstanding

So long as the Capital Supplemental Bonds remain outstanding, it is proposed that the Shareholders' general meeting authorise the Board (and agree that the Board may sub-delegate), the Chairman, the President and the Secretary to the Board to exercise full power to deal with the following matters in accordance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Association, relevant regulatory rules and in accordance with the framework and principles for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds as considered and resolved at the Shareholders' general meeting:

  1. to deal with all matters relating to write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds upon occurrence of any trigger event for mandatory write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to, determining the timing of write-off,write-off ratio and the implementing procedures for write-off, dealing with regulatory approvals as well as other matters;
  1. to decide on matters relating to redemption of the Capital Supplemental Bonds during the redemption period with reference to market conditions and other factors, and to deal with all matters relating to redemption as approved by the banking regulatory authority under the State Council and other regulatory authorities; and
  1. to determine and deal with matters in relation to interest payment to holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds in accordance with the requirements of the issuance terms. However, cancellation of preference share dividends or part or all of the interests of capital bonds without a fixed term shall still require the approval of the authority of the Company as recognized by laws and regulations.

- 89 -

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

哈爾濱 銀 行股份有 限 公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6138)

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, China, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Bank dated 31 August 2020 (the "Circular") unless otherwise stated.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Election of Directors".
  2. To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Election of Supervisor".
  3. To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Equity Management Measures".
  4. To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions".

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Articles of Association".
  2. To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Extension of the Validity Period of the Issuance Plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Validity Period of the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds".

By order of the Board

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

Guo Zhiwen

Chairman

Harbin, China, 31 August 2020

  • Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 90 -

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notes:

  1. Details of the above resolutions are set out in the Circular.
  2. Closure of register of members
    In order to determine the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the H share register of members of the Bank will be closed from Tuesday, 15 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020 (both days inclusive). Shareholders whose name appear on the H share register of members and domestic share register of members of the Bank on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. The H Shareholders who intend to attend and vote at the EGM must lodge all the transfer documents accompanied by the relevant H share certificates with the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (address: Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 September 2020.
  3. Registration procedures for attending the EGM
    Individual Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person shall produce their identity cards or other effective document or proof of identity and stock account cards. Proxies of individual Shareholders shall produce their effective proof of identity and proxy form. A corporate Shareholder should attend the meeting by its legal representative or proxy appointed by the legal representative. A legal representative who wishes to attend the meeting should produce his/her identity card or other valid documents evidencing his/her capacity as a legal representative. If appointed a proxy to attend the meeting, the proxy should produce his/her identity card and an authorisation instrument duly signed by the legal representative of the corporate Shareholder.
  4. Notice of attendance
    Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slips in person, by post or by facsimile to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.
    The Bank's Board Office is located at No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China (Contact Person: Yu Xi, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524, Fax: 86-451-8677 9829).
    The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990).
  5. Proxy
    Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more persons (whether such person is a Shareholder or not) as his/her proxy or proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf.
    The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. For a corporate Shareholder, the proxy instrument must be affixed with the common seal or signed by its director or attorney duly authorised in writing. If the instrument appointing the proxy is signed by a person authorised by the appointer, the power of attorney or other documents of authority under which the instrument is signed shall be notarised. The notarised power of attorney or other document of authority shall be deposited together with the instrument appointing the proxy at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders).
    To be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) signed by the authorised person or certified by a notary must be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof.
    Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending in person and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if he/she so wishes, but in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  6. Publication of poll results
    Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a shareholders' general meeting must be taken by poll. As such, each of the resolutions set out in this notice will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Bank's website at www.hrbb.com.cn and the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM.
  7. Other business
    The EGM is estimated to last no longer than half a day. Shareholders who attend the meeting in person or by proxy shall bear their own traveling, dining and accommodation expenses.

- 91 -

Disclaimer

Harbin Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.
04:45aHARBIN BANK : Proxy form for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be ..
PU
04:45aHARBIN BANK : Reply slip for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be ..
PU
04:35aHARBIN BANK : (1)proposed election of directors; (2)proposed election of supervi..
PU
08/28HARBIN BANK : Announcement on withdrawal of application for non-public issuance ..
PU
08/28HARBIN BANK : Proposed amendments to articles of association
PU
08/28HARBIN BANK : Announcement-changes of directors and supervisors
PU
03/30China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller ki..
RE
03/30China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller ki..
RE
2019HARBIN BANK : Inside information announcement
PU
2019Spectre of funding crunch looms over runs at China's small banks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 9 943 M 1 451 M 1 451 M
Net income 2019 3 558 M 519 M 519 M
Net cash 2019 17 633 M 2 574 M 2 574 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,25x
Yield 2019 7,27%
Capitalization 11 395 M 1 660 M 1 663 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 538
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,17 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Wen Guo Chairman & General Manager
Yong Liang Chief Information Officer
Tian Jun Lyu Executive Director & Chief Risk Officer
Fei Xia Sun Vice Chairman & Co-Secretary
Yong Qiang Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD.-24.03%1 660
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.87%160 826
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-24.34%56 029
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.84%55 105