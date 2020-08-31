Harbin Bank : (1)PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; (2)PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR...(5) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (6) PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS; AND NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETI
0
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in Harbin Bank Co., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular and the proxy form and reply slip to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
哈爾 濱銀行股份 有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6138)
PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS;
PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS;
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO
THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;
PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND
THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD
AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL
WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF
CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS;
AND
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
The Bank will convene the EGM at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 8:30 a.m.. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 90 to 91 of this circular.
If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. For H Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Tel: 852-2862 8555), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. For Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's Board Office (No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish. If you intend to attend the EGM, in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . .
90
- i -
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Administrative Measures for the
the Administration Measures for the Related Party
Related Party Transactions"
Transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
"Articles of Association"
the articles of association of the Bank, as amended,
revised or supplemented from time to time
"Bank" or "Company"
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱銀行股份有限公司), a
joint stock company established in the PRC on 25 July
1997 with limited liability in accordance with the
Company Law, and the H Shares of which are listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 06138)
"Board"
the board of directors of the Bank
"Board of Supervisors"
the board of supervisors of the Bank
"Capital Supplemental Bonds"
the not more than RMB15 billion capital supplemental
bonds, proposed to be issued by the Bank by way of
public or non-public issuance in accordance with the
issuance plan of the capital supplemental bonds as set out
in Appendix IV to this circular
"CBIRC"
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
"Company Law"
the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (中
華人民共和國公司法), as enacted and adopted by the
Standing Committee of the Eighth National People's
Congress on 29 December 1993 and effective on 1 July
1994, as amended, supplemented or otherwise revised
from time to time
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Bank
"EGM"
the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting or any
adjourned meeting of the Bank to be held at Conference
Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli
District, Harbin, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at
8:30 a.m.
"Equity Management Measures"
the Equity Management Measures of Harbin Bank Co.,
Ltd.
- 1 -
DEFINITIONS
"HK$" or "HK Dollars"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
PRC
"Hong Kong Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended,
supplemented or otherwise revised from time to time
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Latest Practicable Date"
28 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to
the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain
information contained herein
"PRC" or "China"
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
circular only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special
Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
and Taiwan
"RMB"
the lawful currency of the PRC
"Share(s)"
Domestic Shares and/or H Shares of the Bank
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of Shares
"Supervisor(s)"
the supervisor(s) of the Bank
- 2 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
哈爾濱 銀 行股份有 限 公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6138)
Members of the Board:
Registered Address:
Executive Directors:
No. 160 Shangzhi Street
Mr. Guo Zhiwen
Daoli District
Mr. Lyu Tianjun
Harbin
Ms. Sun Feixia
Heilongjiang Province
PRC
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Ma Yongqiang
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Mr. Sun Yan
40th Floor, Sunlight Tower
Mr. Zhang Zheng
No. 248 Queen's Road East
Mr. Hou Bojian
Wanchai
Hong Kong
31 August 2020
To the Shareholders,
1. INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with detailed information regarding, among others, the (i) proposed election of directors; (ii) proposed election of supervisor; (iii) proposed amendments to the Equity Management Measures; (iv) proposed amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions; (v) proposed amendments to the Articles of Association; (vi) proposed extension of the validity period of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and relevant Shareholders' resolution and the validity period of the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds; and (vii) a notice convening the EGM, so as to enable you to make informed decisions on whether to vote for or against the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.
- 3 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
2. PROPOSED ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the proposed election of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of the Bank.
The Board has approved and proposed to nominate Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive director candidates of the Seventh Session of the Board of the Bank to the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank at a meeting held on 28 August 2020. The proposed appointments of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng as non-executive directors of the Bank are subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank and the approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority under the State Council on their qualifications. If appointed, the term of office of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng will be from the date of obtaining the approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority under the State Council on his qualification to the expiration date of the term of office of the Seventh Session of the Board.
Biography details of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng are set out as follows:
Mr. Zhao Hongbo (趙洪波), aged 51. Mr. Zhao has served as the chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited (哈爾濱投資集團有 限責任公司) since February 2017, the chairman of Harbin Hatou Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600864) since May 2017, the chairman of Harbin Binxi Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2017, the secretary of the Party Committee of Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2017, and the chairman of Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since April 2018. Mr. Zhao served as the general manager, deputy secretary of the Party Committee, chairman and secretary of the Party Committee of Harbin Transportation Group Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱交通集團有限公司) from April 2013 to February 2017, the deputy general manager and a member of the Party Committee of the General Office of Harbin Municipal People's Government from December 2002 to April 2013, the headmaster of Heilongjiang Transportation Cadre School (黑龍江省交通幹部學校) from May 2001 to December 2002, the deputy general manager (deputy division head level) and general manager (division head level) of Heilongjiang Provincial Transportation Information and Communication Center (黑龍江省交通信息通信中心) from March 1997 to May 2001, the deputy general manager of general manager's office of Heilongjiang International Exhibition Center (黑龍江省國際博覽中心) from October 1995 to March 1997, and a cadre of the Heilongjiang Border Economic and Trade Administration (黑龍江省邊境經濟貿易管理局) from September 1991 to October 1995. Mr. Zhao received a Doctor's degree in Agricultural Economic Management from Northeast Agricultural University in June 2004, and is currently a senior engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.
- 4 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Mr. Zhang Xianjun (張憲軍), aged 46. Mr. Zhang has served as an executive director, the general manager and legal representative of Harbin Economic Development and Investment Company since October 2019, a director of Harbin Hatou Investment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600864) since November 2016, a director of each of Zhongrong International Trust Co., Ltd. and Jianghai Securities Co., Ltd. since January 2015, a director of Harbin Junxin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, stock code: 430558) since August 2014, and the head of the financial asset management department of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited since July 2014. Mr. Zhang served as an officer of the long-term development planning division of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited and a secretary of the office, secretary of the Youth League Committee, the deputy general manager and officer (ministerial level) of Harbin Investment Group Corporation Limited from April 2004 and June 2014, and a technician, a staff member of the Youth League Committee and the general manager of the labor union of Harbin Cement Factory (哈爾濱水泥廠 ) from August 1995 to March 2004. Mr. Zhang received a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harbin Engineering University in June 2009, and is currently a senior economist as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.
Mr. Yu Hong (于宏), aged 57. Mr. Yu has served as the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (黑龍江省金融控股集團有 限公司) since January 2019, and a director of Longjiang Bank Corporation since October 2019. Mr. Yu served as the associate chief officer, chief officer and deputy head of the agriculture division and the head of the treasury division and concurrently the general manager of the financial treasury payment center of the Department of Finance of Heilongjiang Province from June 1990 to January 2011, the deputy inspector, deputy director general and a member of the Party Committee of the Department of Finance of Heilongjiang Province from January 2011 to January 2019, and an officer and associate chief officer of the Aquatic Products Bureau of Heilongjiang Province from September 1983 to June 1990. Mr. Yu was graduated from the Party School of Heilongjiang Province in February 1992.
Mr. Lang Shufeng (郎樹峰), aged 50. Mr. Lang has served as the deputy secretary of the Party Committee and general manager of Heilongjiang Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. since June 2019. Mr. Lang concurrently served as the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. (黑龍江省鑫正投資 擔保集團有限公司) from June 2019 to December 2019, and served as the deputy secretary of the Party Committee, president, the secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. from October 2010 to June 2019, the assistant to the general manager, executive deputy general manager and general manager of Heilongjiang Xinzheng Investment Guarantee Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to October 2010, the manager of the investment department and the manager of the corporate management department of Heilongjiang Economic and Trade Development Group Corporation (黑龍江省經濟貿易開發集團總公司) from July 1996 to October 2000, the manager (temporary post) of a Sino-US joint venture Wudalianchi Wuhuan Mineral Water Company (五大連池五環礦泉水公司) from June 1995 to July 1996, and an officer of Heilongjiang Economic Development Company (黑龍江省經濟開發公司) from July 1993 to June 1995. Mr. Lang received an EMBA degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in April 2005, and is currently a senior accountant (researcher-level) as accredited by the Heilongjiang Human Resources and Social Securities Bureau.
- 5 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng has confirmed that, save as disclosed above, (1) he does not hold any other positions with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (2) he has no relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) as at the Latest Practicable Date, he does not have any interest in the Shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to his appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there is no other matter in relation to his appointment as a non-executive director of the Bank that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
After the appointment of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng enters into effect, the Bank will enter into a director service contract with each of them. If appointed, the remuneration of each of Mr. Zhao Hongbo, Mr. Zhang Xianjun, Mr. Yu Hong and Mr. Lang Shufeng will be determined in accordance with the Director Subsidy Management Regulations of the Bank, which may include director's fee and allowance.
The resolution in relation to the proposed election of Directors will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.
3. PROPOSED ELECTION OF SUPERVISOR
Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 August 2020, in relation to, among others, the proposed election of Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank.
The Board of Supervisors has approved and proposed to nominate Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor candidate of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank to the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank at a meeting held on 28 August 2020. The proposed appointment of Ms. Yang Xuemei as a Shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank is subject to the consideration and approval by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. If appointed, the term of office of Ms. Yang Xuemei will be from the date of approval of the relevant resolution by the Shareholders' general meeting of the Bank to the expiration date of the term of office of the Seventh Session of the Board of Supervisors.
- 6 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Biography details of Ms. Yang Xuemei are set out as follows:
Ms. Yang Xuemei (楊雪梅), aged 48. Ms. Yang has served as the deputy general manager and a supervisor of Harbin Heli Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (哈爾濱合力投資控股有限公司) since August 2018. Ms. Yang served as the deputy general manager of Infrastructure Development and Construction Corporation of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone (哈爾濱經濟技術開發區基礎設施開發建設總公司) from August 2014 to August 2018, a staff and the deputy head of the engineering and technology department of Infrastructure Development and Construction Corporation of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone from May 2002 to August 2014, a supervisor of Aidi Engineering Construction Supervision Co., Ltd. of Harbin Economic and Technology Development Zone (哈爾濱經濟技 術開發區愛迪工程建設監理有限責任公司) from April 2000 to May 2002, and a staff of design office of the infrastructure division and technical department of infrastructure company of Harbin No. 1 Machinery Manufacturer (哈爾濱第一機器製造廠 ) from July 1991 to April 2000. Ms. Yang received a college degree from Heilongjiang Institute of Construction Technology in July 2005, and is currently a senior engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.
Ms. Yang Xuemei has confirmed that, saved as disclosed above: (1) she does not hold any other positions with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (2) she has no relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial Shareholders of the Bank or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) as at the Latest Practicable Date, she does not have any interest in the shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Ms. Yang Xuemei has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to her appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there is no other matter in relation to her appointment as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
After the appointment of Ms. Yang Xuemei enters into effect, the Bank will enter into a supervisor service contract with her. If appointed, the remuneration of Ms. Yang Xuemei will be determined in accordance with the Supervisor Subsidy Management Regulations of the Bank, which may include supervisor's fee and allowance.
The resolution in relation to the proposed election of Supervisor will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.
- 7 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
4. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
In order to regulate the equity management of the Company and to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Shareholders, and in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks (《中華人民共和國商業銀行法》), the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》) and other laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, as well as the relevant requirements of the Articles of Association, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Equity Management Measures (the "Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures").
The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.
The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Equity Management Measures in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles).
Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Equity Management Measures are set out in Appendix I to this circular.
5. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
In order to regulate the related party transactions of the Company, control the risks of related party transactions, and promote the safe and stable operation of the Company, and in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks (《中華人 民共和國商業銀行法》), the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders (《商業銀行與內部人和股 東關聯交易管理辦法》), the Interim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》) and other laws, regulations and regulatory requirements, as well as the relevant requirements of the Articles of Association, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions (the "Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the
Related Party Transactions").
The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of an ordinary resolution.
- 8 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles).
Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions are set out in Appendix II to this circular.
6. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Company Law, theInterim Measures for the Equity Management of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行股權管理暫行辦法》), theAdministrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions between the Commercial Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders (《商業銀行與內部人和股東關聯交易管理辦法》), theGuidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks (《商業銀行公司治理指引》), theReply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Provisions Applicable to the Notice Period for the Convention of Shareholders' General Meeting of Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No. 97) (《國務院關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事 項規定的批覆》(國函[2019]97號))and theNotice of the CBRC on Strengthening Management of Pledge of Equity Interest in Commercial Banks (Yin Jian Fa [2013] No. 43) (《中國銀監會 關於加強商業銀行股權質押管理的通知》(銀監發[2013]43號)), as well as the requirements of the regulatory authorities on the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Board resolved on 28 August 2020 to propose to amend the Articles of Association currently in effect ("Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association").
The resolution in relation to the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of a special resolution. The Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association shall take effect on the date of approval by the banking and insurance regulatory authority of the State Council.
The Board also proposed to the EGM to authorise the Board and the senior management authorised by the Board to make relevant adjustments and revisions to the Articles of Association in accordance with the requirements and opinions of the relevant government departments and regulatory authorities (including but not limited to adjustments and revisions to characters, chapters and articles).
Details of the Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association are set out in Appendix III to this circular.
- 9 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
7. PROPOSED EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS AND RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS' RESOLUTION AND THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The "Proposal on Issuance of Not More Than RMB15 Billion Capital Supplemental Bonds" and the "Proposal on the Authorisation of the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds" were considered and approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Company held on 18 May 2018. According to the resolution as approved at the 2017 annual general meeting ("Relevant Shareholders' Resolution"), each of the validity period of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the validity period of the authorisation to the Board and the persons authorised by the Board to deal with all matters relating to the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds (the "Authorisation") is 36 months from the date of being approved at the 2017 annual general meeting, i.e. from 18 May 2018 to 17 May 2021.
In accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and regulatory policies, the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is still subject to the approvals by the Heilongjiang Bureau of the CBIRC and the People's Bank of China. As the validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation is going to expire, in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds by the Company, the Company proposed to seek Shareholders' approval at the EGM on extension of the validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation. The proposed extended validity period of each of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Authorisation shall be 36 months from the date of being approved at the EGM. The "Proposal on the Extension of the Validity Period of the Issuance Plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Validity Period of the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds" was considered and approved by the Board at a meeting held on 28 August 2020, and will be put forward at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval by way of a special resolution.
Details of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and the Proposal on the Authorisation of the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds as approved at the 2017 annual general meeting of the Bank are set out in Appendix IV and Appendix V to this circular for Shareholders' reference.
- 10 -
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
8. THE EGM
The Bank will convene the EGM at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, Heilongjiang, China on Thursday, 15 October 2020, at 8:30 a.m.. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages 90 to 91 of this circular. The proxy form and the reply slip for use at the EGM are also enclosed herewith.
If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. For H Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, Tel: 852-2862 8555), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. For Domestic Shareholders, the proxy form should be returned to the Bank's Board Office (No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524), in any event served by hand, by post or by fax not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish.
If you intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy, you are required to complete and return the reply slip to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.
9. VOTING BY POLL
According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at the EGM must be taken by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Bank's website at www.hrbb.com.cn and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM.
10. RECOMMENDATION
The Board considers that all the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM are in the best interests of the Bank and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends that the Shareholders vote in favour of all the aforesaid proposed resolutions.
By order of the Board
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
Guo Zhiwen
Chairman
- 11 -
APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
The Equity Management Measures is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Details of the proposed amendments to the Equity Management Measures are as follows:
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 1 For the purposes of standardizing
Article 1 For the purposes of standardizing
the management of the equity of Harbin
the management of the equity of Harbin
Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the
Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company"), maintaining the legitimate
"Company"), maintaining the legitimate
rights and interests of shareholders, these
rights and interests of shareholders and
Measures are hereby formulated according
promoting the steady operation and the
to the Company Law of the People's
sustainable and healthy development of
Republic of China, the Law of the People's
the Company, these Measures are hereby
Republic of China on Commercial Banks and
formulated according to the Company Law
other laws and regulations, the Guidelines
of the People's Republic of China, the Law
for Corporate Governance of Commercial
of the People's Republic of China on
Banks, the Interim Measures for Equity
Commercial Banks and other laws and
Management of Commercial Banks and other
regulations, the Guidelines for Corporate
regulatory requirements, as well as the
Governance of Commercial Banks, the
relevant requirements of the Articles of
Interim Measures for Equity Management of
Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
Commercial Banks and other regulatory
(hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of
requirements, as well as the relevant
Association of the Company").
requirements of the Articles of Association
of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter
referred to as the "Articles of Association of
the Company").
Article 2 These Measures shall apply to all
Article 2 These measures shall apply to all
shareholders who hold shares in the
shareholders who hold ordinary sharesin
Company.
the Company(hereinafter referred to as
"the shares") and the equity management
of ordinary shares of the Company.
- 12 -
APPENDIX I PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 4
Article 4
......
......
For shares belonging to unconfirmed holders
For shares belonging to unconfirmed holders
of securities accounts, the Company has
of securities accounts, the Company has
opened a Special Account of Harbin Bank
opened aspecial securities account for
Co., Ltd. for Securities with Unconfirmed
securities with
unconfirmed
holders
Holders of Securities Account at CSDC to
Special Account of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
register such shares. Shares registered under
for Securities with Unconfirmed Holders of
the account shall be under the unified
Securities Accountat CSDC to register such
management of the Company, including the
shares. Shares registered under the account
confirmation of the holder, the registration
shall be under the unified management of the
of the holder's securities account with
Company, including the confirmation of the
CSDC, the disbursement of undistributed
holder, the registration of the holder's
cash dividends of the relevant shares before
securities account with CSDC, the
the confirmation of holders, and judicial
disbursement
of
undistributed
cash
assistance for the relevant shares.
dividends of the relevant shares before the
confirmation of holders, and judicial
The H shares of the Company have all been
assistance for the relevant shares.
registered in the register of holders of H
shares. The original register of holders of H
The H shares of the Company have all been
shares of the Company shall be maintained
registered in the register of holders of H
in Hong Kong and be managed by
shares. The original register of holders of H
Computershare Hong Kong Investor
shares of the Company shall be maintained
Services Limited. A duplicate of the register
in Hong Kong and
be managed by
of holders of H shares shall be placed at the
Computershare
Hong Kong
Investor
Company's domicile and shall be consistent
Services Limitedis entrusted to handle the
with the original. According to the Articles
transfer registration. A duplicate of the
of Association of the Company, registrations
register of holders of H shares shall be
in or changes of the register of holders of H
placed at the Company's domicile and shall
shares shall be conducted in accordance with
be consistent with the original. According to
the Articles of Association of the Company
the Articles of Association of the Company,
and the relevant provisions of Hong Kong
registrations in or changes of the register of
law.
holders of H shares shall be conducted in
accordance with the Articles of Association
of the Company and the relevant provisions
of Hong Kong law.
- 13 -
APPENDIX I
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 10 Shareholders of the Company,
who pledged their equities in the
Company, shall abide by the laws and
regulations and relevant provisions of the
CBIRC on the pledge of equity of
commercial banks, and shall not harm the
interests of other shareholders and the
Company.
Article 7 The relationship between
Article 12Article 7The relationship
shareholders of the Company and their
between shareholders of the Company and
controlling
shareholders,
de
facto
their controlling shareholders, de facto
controllers, related parties, persons acting in
controllers, related parties, persons acting in
concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall be
concert and ultimate beneficiaries shall be
clear and transparent.
clear and transparent.
The shareholding ratio of shareholders and
The shareholding ratio of shareholders and
their related parties and parties acting in
their related parties and parties acting in
concert shall be calculated on a consolidated
concert shall be calculated on a consolidated
basis.
basis.
Article 12 Where a shareholder and its
Article 13Article 12Where an investor a
related parties and parties acting in concert
shareholder
and its related parties and
intend to individually or collectively
parties acting in concert intend to
initially hold, or increase their holding to,
individually or collectively initially hold, or
more than 5% of the total capital or total
increase their holding to, more than 5% of
shares of the Company, they shall notify the
the total capital or total shares of the
Company in advance and report to CBIRC or
Company, they shall notify the Company in
its dispatched offices for approval after been
advance and report to CBIRC or its
considered and approved by the board of
dispatched offices for approval after been
directors of the Company. The specific
considered and approved by the board of
requirements and procedures for approval
directors of the Company. The specific
shall be implemented in accordance with the
requirements and procedures for approval
relevant provisions of CBIRC.
shall be implemented in accordance with the
relevant provisions of CBIRC.
- 14 -
APPENDIX I
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 13 Where a shareholder and its
Article 14Article 13Wherean investora
related parties and parties acting in concert
shareholderand its related parties and
individually or collectively hold more than
parties acting in concert individually or
1% and less than 5% of the total capital or
collectively hold more than 1% and less than
total shares of the Company, they shall
5% of the total capital or total shares of the
report to CBIRC or its dispatched offices
Company, they shall inform the Company
within ten working days after obtaining the
in advance, and after being considered
corresponding shares. The specific reporting
and approved by the Board of Directors of
requirements and procedures shall be
the Company, report to CBIRC or its
implemented in accordance with the relevant
dispatched offices within ten working days
provisions of CBIRC.
after obtaining the corresponding shares.
The specific reporting requirements and
procedures shall be implemented in
accordance with the relevant provisions of
CBIRC.
(New Article)
Article 15 Where a domestic share legal
person and its related parties and persons
acting in concert individually or
collectively hold less than 1% of the total
capital or total shares of the Company,
they shall inform the Company in advance
and complete the change in shareholdings
upon approval by the Risk Management
and Related Transactions Control
Committee of the Board of Directors of
the Company. The Company may also
submit it to the Board of Directors for
approval after being considered and
approved by the Risk Management and
Related Transactions Control Committee
of the Board of Directors according to the
actual circumstances.
- 15 -
APPENDIX I
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 30 The board of directors of the
Article 32Article 30The board of directors
Company
assumes
the
ultimate
of the Companyshould be diligent and
responsibility for equity management. The
fulfil duties, andassumesthe ultimate
chairman of the board of the Company is the
responsibility for equity management. The
first responsible person for handling equity
chairman of the board of the Company is the
affairs of the Company. The secretary of the
first responsible person for handling equity
board of directors shall assist the chairman
affairs of the Company. The secretary of the
and is the directly responsible person for
board of directors shall assist the chairman
handling equity affairs.
and is the directly responsible person for
handling equity affairs.
The office of the board of directors is the
office that handles equity affairs of the
The office of the board of directors is the
Company.
office that handles equity affairs of the
Company.
Article 31 The Company shall strengthen
Article 33Article 31The Company shall
communication with its shareholders and
establish and improve the equity
investors and be responsible for applying for
information
management
system
and
administrative
licenses,
reporting
equity
management
system,
and
shareholder information and other relevant
effectively
conduct equity
information
matters, and submitting information, in
registration, management of related party
relation to equity affairs.
transactions,
information
disclosure
and
other works.
The
Company
shall
strengthen
communication with its shareholders and
investors and be responsible for applying for
administrative
licenses,
reporting
shareholder information and other relevant
matters, and submitting information, in
relation to equity affairs.
(New Article)
Article 39 The Company shall strengthen
the management of equity pledge and
release of pledge. Matters in relation to
the registration and recording of the
pledge of shares, and the management
procedures and operating procedures for
equity pledge and release of pledge shall
be executed in accordance with the
Administrative
Measures
for Equity
Pledge (Release of Pledge) of Harbin Bank
Co., Ltd.
- 16 -
APPENDIX I
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY MANAGEMENT MEASURES
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 37 The shareholders of the Company
Article 40Article 37TheCompany and the
shall abide by the equity-related information
shareholders of the Company shall fully
disclosure
requirements stipulated by
disclose relevant information and accept
regulatory authorities and by the securities
social supervision in accordance with
regulatory body of the place where the
laws,
regulations
and
regulatory
Company's shares are listed.
requirements, as well as abide bythe
equity-related
information
disclosure
requirements
stipulated by
regulatory
authorities and bythe securities regulatory
body of the place where the Company's
shares are listed.
Article 43 Before accepting judicial
Article 46Article 43Before accepting
inquiries, the office of the board of directors
judicial inquiries, the office of the board of
shall examine the originals of the inquiry
directors of the Companyshall examine the
assistance notice issued by the people's
originals of the inquiry assistance notice
courts, the people's procuratorates or the
issued by the people's courts, the people's
public security organizations, and the work
procuratorates or the public security
permits or certificates for exercising official
organizations, and the work permits or
duties of the person conducting the inquiry.
certificates for exercising official duties of
Materials required by the judicial personnel
the person conducting the inquiry. Materials
conducting the inquiry may be transcribed,
required by the judicial personnel
copied and photographed, but the original
conducting the inquiry may be transcribed,
may not be borrowed out of the Company.
copied and photographed, but the original
may not be borrowed out of the Company.
Article 45 Equity may not be transferred
Article 48Article 45Equity may not be
during the equity freezing period. If a court
transferred during the equity freezing
enforces a transfer, the release procedures
period. If a court enforces a transfer, the
set out in Article 44 shall be first carried out.
release procedures set out in Article 44shall
When the court exercises equity rights and
be first carried out. When the court exercises
entrusts an asset appraisal agency to
equity rights and entrusts an asset appraisal
evaluate the value of the equity, the
agency to evaluate the value of the equity,
Company shall provide in accordance with
the Company shall provide in accordance
the law relevant information and materials to
with the law relevant information and
the asset appraisal agency appointed by the
materials to the asset appraisal agency
court, and shall have the right to raise
appointed by the court, and shall have the
objections to the appraisal report issued by
right to raise objections to the appraisal
the appraisal agency.
report issued by the appraisal agency.
- 17 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
The Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Details of the proposed amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions are as follows:
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 1 In order to regulate the related
Article 1 In order to regulate the related
party transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
party transactions of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter referred to as the "Company",
(hereinafter referred to as the "Company",
the "Bank" or the "Head Office"), control
the "Bank" or the "Head Office"), control
the risks in related party transactions,
the risks in related party transactions,
facilitate the safe and steady operation of the
facilitate the safe and steady operation of the
Company, and protect the interests of
Company, and protect the interests of
depositors and the whole equity of all
depositors and the whole equity of all
shareholders, these Measures are formulated
shareholders, these Measures are formulated
in accordance with laws and regulations
in accordance with laws and regulations
such as the Company Law of the People's
such as the Company Law of the People's
Republic of China and the Commercial Bank
Republic of China and the Commercial Bank
Law of the People's Republic of China,
Law of the People's Republic of China,
regulatory rules such as the Administrative
regulatory rules such as the Administrative
Measures for the Related Party Transactions
Measures for the Related Party Transactions
between Commercial Banks and their
between Commercial Banks and their
Insiders or Shareholders, the Interim
Insiders or Shareholders,andthe Interim
Measures for the Equity Management of
Measures for the Equity Management of
Commercial Banks and the Rules Governing
Commercial Banks,andthe Rules
the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong
Governing the Listing of Securities on the
Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as
Hong Kong Stock ExchangeThe Stock
the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"), as well as
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
relevant requirements under the Articles of
(hereinafter referred to as the "Hong Kong
Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
Listing Rules"), as well as relevant
(hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of
requirements under the Articles of
Association").
Association of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter referred to as the "Articles of
Association").
- 18 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 2 The related party transactions shall
Article 2 The related party transactions shall
be conducted in compliance with the
be conducted in compliance with the
following general principles:
following general principles:
(I) Adhering to the regulations by the China
(I) Adhering to the laws, administrative
Banking
and
Insurance
Regulatory
regulations,
Accounting
Standards
for
Commission (hereinafter,
the
"CBIRC"),
Enterprises No. 36 - Disclosure About
Hong Kong Listing Rules and other relevant
Related Party, and the regulatory
laws, regulations, departmental rules and
regulations by the China Banking and
regulatory
requirements
by
regulatory
Insurance
Regulatory
Commission
authorities;
(hereinafter, the "CBIRC"), Hong Kong
Listing Rules and other relevant laws,
(II) Complying with the principles of good
regulations,
departmental
rules
and
faith and equity;
regulatory
requirements
by regulatory
authorities;
(III) Following commercial principles or
normal commercial terms.
(II) Complying with the principles of good
faith and equity;
(III) Following commercial principles or
normal commercial terms, and conducted
on terms not more favorable than similar
non-relatedparty transactions.
Article 3 Given the differences between the
Article 3 Given the differences between the
provisions in the CBIRC regulations and
provisions in the CBIRC regulations and
Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the
Hong Kong Listing Rules regarding the
related party and related party transaction, if
related party and related party transaction, if
any transaction constitutes a related party
any transaction constitutes a related party
transaction under CBIRC regulations and/or
transaction under CBIRC regulations and/or
the Hong Kong Listing Rules, then the
the Hong Kong Listing Rules, then the
CBIRC regulations and the Hong Kong
CBIRC regulations and the Hong Kong
Listing Rules shall govern, whichever is
Listing Rules shall govern, whichever is
more stringent. (For instance, the financial
more stringent.
(For instance, the financial
support provided by the Company as a
support provided by the Company as a
commercial bank to an affiliate of it on
commercial bank to an affiliate of it on
normal commercial terms during the daily
normal commercial terms during the daily
operations is an exempted related party
operations is an exempted related party
transaction in Hong Kong Listing Rules
transaction in Hong Kong Listing Rules
rather than the CBIRC regulations, in such
rather than the CBIRC regulations, in such
case, the more stringent rules shall govern.)
case, the more stringent rules shall govern.)
- 19 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 5 These Measures shall apply to the
(Delete)
Head Office, all branches, two sub-branches
and all subsidiary banks and subsidiaries.
Article 7 The related parties of this
Article 6Article 7The related parties of this
Company are divided into the related party
Company are divided into the related party
determined by the CBIRC and the connected
determined by the CBIRC and the connected
party by the HK Stock Exchange
party by the HK Stock Exchange
(hereinafter, the "Hong Kong Stock
(hereinafter, the "Hong Kong Stock
Exchange").
Exchange").
(I) Related parties determined by the CBIRC
(I)……The Company shall manage its
shall refer to those determined by the
controlling
shareholders,
actual
CBIRC pursuant to the Administrative
controllers, related parties, persons acting
Measures for the Related Party Transactions
in concert, and ultimate beneficiaries as
between Commercial Banks and their
its own related parties in accordance with
Insiders or Shareholders and the Interim
the principle of penetration.
Measures for the Administration of Equity
Management of Commercial Banks. Refer to
(II) Related parties determined by the Hong
Appendix I for specific definitions;
Kong Stock Exchange shall refer to those
connected persondetermined in accordance
(II) Related parties determined by the Hong
with the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Refer to
Kong Stock Exchange shall refer to those
Appendix II for specific definitions.
determined in accordance with the Hong
Kong Listing Rules. Refer to Appendix II for
specific definitions.
Article 11 Under the CBIRC Regulations,
Article 10Article 11Under the CBIRC
related party transactions of the Company
Regulations, related party transactions of the
shall refer to any of the following activities
Company shall refer to any of the following
involving the transfer of any resource or
activities involving the transfer of any
obligation between the Company and any of
resource or obligation between the Company
its related parties:
and any of its related parties:
(I) Grant of credit;
(I) Grant of credit;
(II) Security;
(II) Security;
(III) Asset transfer;
(IIIII) Asset transfer;
(IV) Provision of services;
(IIIIV) Provision of services;
(V) Other related party transactions as
(IVV) Other related party transactions as
determined by the CBIRC.
determined by the CBIRC.
- 20 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 12 Grant of credit shall refer to a
Article 11Article 12Grant of credit shall
direct financial support by this Company to
refer to a direct financial support by this
any of its clients, or provision of any
Company to any of its clients, or provision
guarantee for the indemnification or
of any guarantee for the indemnification or
payment obligation that may be incurred
payment obligation that may be incurred
during the business operation, including any
during the business operation, including any
loan (including trade finance), loan
loan (including trade finance), loan
commitment, acceptances
and
discounting,
commitment, acceptances and
discounting,
investment in bonds, investment in special
investment in bonds, investment in special
purpose vehicles, securities
repurchase,
purpose vehicles, securities
repurchase,
trade finance, factoring, issuance of L/C,
trade finance, factoring, issuance of L/C,
letter of guarantee, overdraft, interbank
letter of guarantee, overdraft, interbank
lending, security, loan commitment, and
lending, security, loan commitment, and
other on and off-balance sheet businesses
other on andoff-balancesheetbusinesses
the credit risks of which are essentially
the credit risks of which are essentially
borne by this Company or its wealth
borne by this Company or its wealth
management products.
management products.
The Company shall confirm the ultimate
debtor in accordance with the principle of
penetration.
- 21 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 15 Connected transactions under the
Article 14Article 15Connected transactions
Hong Kong Listing Rules shall include the
under the Hong Kong Listing Rules shall
following:
include the following:
Any transaction between the Company (I) Any transaction between the Company and any of its connected person. and any of its connected person.
"Transaction" shall refer to any transaction
"Transaction" shall refer to any transaction
of any nature, whether or not is conducted in
in theof anynatureof capital and revenue,
the ordinary and usual course of the business
whether or not such transactionis
of the Company, including, without
conducted in the ordinary and usual course
limitation:
of the daily business operation of the
Company, including, without limitation:
1. Acquisition or disposal of assets;
1.
Acquisition
or
disposal
of assets,
2.
Writing,
accepting,
transferring,
including deemed disposals;
exercising or terminating any option related
to this Company or any of its connected
2.
Writing,
accepting,
transferring,
parties;
exercising or terminating ananyoption
related to this Company or any of its
3. Entering into or terminating finance
connected partiesin order to acquire or
leases or operating leases;
dispose of assets
or to subscribe for
securities;
4. Providing or receiving financial
assistance, financial assistance including
3. Entering into or terminating finance
granting credit, lending money, or providing
leases or operating leases orsub-leases;
security or guarantee for a loan;
4.Granting an indemnity orproviding or
5.
Provision of an indemnification or
receiving financial assistance,.Financial
security;
assistance including granting credit, lending
money,or providing an indemnity against
6.
Issuing new securities;
obligations under a loan, or guaranteeing
or providing securityproviding security or
7.
Providing or receiving services;
guaranteefor a loan;
8.
Sharing services;
5. Provision of an indemnification or
security;
9.
Acquiring or providing raw materials,
intermediate products and finished goods;
6.5. Issuing new securities of the Company
or its subsidiaries, including underwriting
10. Payment, by the Company and a
orsub-underwritingan issue of securities;
connected party, of contribution to increased
capital of a company the shares of which are
7.6. Providing or receiving services;
held by both the Company and the connected
party;
- 22 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
11. Provision, by the Company and a 8.7. Sharing services; connected party, of any financial support to
a company the shares of which are held by
9.8. Acquiring or providing raw materials,
both the Company and the connected party,
intermediate products and finished goods;
other than in proportion to their
shareholdings; and
10. Payment, by the Company and a
connected party, of contribution to increased
12. Forming or entering into any
capital of a company the shares of which are
arrangement involving the formation of an
held by both the Company and the connected
equity or joint venture company with a
party;
connected party.
11. Provision, by the Company and a
(II) The Company enters into a transaction
connected party, of any financial support to
with a third party, and the connected person
a company the shares of which are held by
may obtain a benefit in the targeted company
both the Company and the connected party,
from relevant transactions, including:
other than in proportion to their
shareholdings;and
1. A transaction in which this Company
acquires from or sells to any third party any
12.9. Forming or entering into any
shares held by it in the targeted company,
arrangement involving the formation of an
and a substantial shareholder (which shall
equity or joint venture company with a
refer to any shareholders holding or
connected party.
controlling more than 10% or more of the
voting power thereof) of the targeted
(II) The Company enters into a transaction
company is, or is proposed to be, a controller
with a third party, and the connected person
of the Company, unless certain exemptions
may obtain a benefit in the targeted company
apply;
from relevant transactions,including:
Note: "Controller" shall refer to any
1. The Company provides financial
director, chief executive or controlling
assistance to a commonly held entity or
shareholder (which shall refer to a
receives financial assistance from a
shareholder holding or controlling 30% or
commonly held entity;
more of the voting power thereof) of this
Company or any of its subsidiary banks or
subsidiaries.
- 23 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
2. A transaction in which the CompanyNote: "Commonly held entity" shall refer
acquires any interest in the targeted
to a company whose shareholders include
company, and one of the shareholders of the
any connected person(s) of the Company,
targeted company is the controller of the
its subsidiaries or at the Company level
Company, and (1) such interest is a fixed
(who, individually or together, can
income, or (2) if such interest is an equity,
exercise or control the exercise of 10% or
the acquisition conditions thereof are less
more of the voting power at the
favorable than the acquisition conditions
Company's general meeting. This 10%
applicable to the controller or are of a class
excludes any indirect interest held by the
that is different from that held by the
person(s) through the Company.
controller;
1.2. A transaction in which this Company
3. A transaction in which the controller of
acquires from or sells toany third party any
the Company subscribes for any share in the
shares held by itin the targeted company,
targeted company, and the Company is a
and a substantial shareholder (which shall
shareholder of the targeted company, and the
refer to any shareholders holding or
class of shares subscribed for by the
controlling more than 10% or more of the
controller is different from that held by the
voting power thereof) of the targeted
Company or the controller subscribes for
company is, or is proposed to be, a controller
any share on special favorable terms.
of the Companyor an associate of a
controller of the Company, unless certain
(III) Any transaction between the Company
exemptions apply;
and any of its connected subsidiaries. The
definition of "connected subsidiary" is set
Note: "Controller" shall refer to any
out in Appendix II.
director, chief executive or controlling
shareholder (which shall refer to a
shareholder holding or controlling 30% or
more of the voting power thereof) of this
Company
or any of its subsidiary banks or
subsidiaries.
2. A transaction in which the Company
acquires any interest in the targeted
company, and one of the shareholders of the
targeted company is the controller of the
Company, and (1) such interest is a fixed
income, or (2) if such interest is an equity,
the acquisition conditions thereof are less
favorable than the acquisition conditions
applicable to the controller or are of a class
that is different from that held by the
controller;
- 24 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
3. A transaction in which the controller of
the Company subscribes for any share in the
targeted company, and the Company is a
shareholder of the targeted company, and the
class of shares subscribed for by the
controller is different from that held by the
Company or the controller subscribes for
any share on special favorable terms.
(III) Any transaction between the Company and any of its connected subsidiaries. The definition of "connected subsidiary" is set out in Appendix II.
Article 17 When calculating the balance of a (Delete) transaction between a connected natural
person and the Company, the transactions between his/her close relatives and this Company shall be aggregated; When calculating the balance of a transaction between a connected legal person or other organization and the Company, the transactions between the same connected party and/or its associates and the Company shall be aggregated.
- 25 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 18
Article 16Article 18
……
……
A connected transaction fully exempt (I) A connected transaction fully exempt from disclosure shall refer to one that is from disclosure shall refer to one that is
permitted to be exempt from the compliance
permitted to be exempt from the compliance
with all provisions under the Hong Kong
with all provisions under the Hong Kong
Listing Rules regarding the reporting,
Listing Rules regarding the reporting,
announcement
and
independent
announcement
and
independent
shareholder's
approval.
Such
connected
shareholder's
approval.
Such
connected
transaction shall be conducted on normal
transaction shall be conducted on normal
commercial terms and in compliance with
commercial terms and in compliance with
the requirements for de minimis disclosure
the requirements for de minimis disclosure
exemption, which shall mean that all the
exemption, which shall mean that all the
applicable size test percentage ratios (other
applicable size test percentage ratios (other
than profit ratio) are: (1) less than 0.1% (or,
than profit ratio) are: (1) less than 0.1% (or,
1%, if the other party to the transaction is a
1%, if the other party to the transaction is a
subsidiary bank or a connected person at the
subsidiary bank ora connected person at the
subsidiary level of the Company); or (2) less
subsidiary level of the Company); or (2) less
than 5% and the total consideration is less
than 5% and the total consideration is less
than HKD1 million.
than HKD13million.
……
……
(III) A connected transaction required to be
(III) A connected transaction required to be
strictly disclosed shall refer to one that is
strictly disclosed shall refer to one that is
required to strictly comply with the
required to strictly comply with the
provisions under the Hong Kong Listing
provisions under the Hong Kong Listing
Rules
regarding
the
reporting,
Rules
regarding
the
reporting,
announcement
and
independent
announcement
and
independent
shareholder's approval. If any applicable
shareholder's approval.
If any applicable
size test result (a ratio, other than a profit
size test result (a ratio, other than a profit
ratio) is greater than 5%, then such
ratio) is greater than 5%, then such
connected transaction shall fall under this
connected transaction shall fall under this
category.
category.
- 26 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 19 Under the Hong Kong Listing
Article 17Article 19Under the Hong Kong
Rules, if this Company conducts continuing
Listing Rules,if a series of connected
connected transactions with a same related
transactions were entered into or
party and/or any of its associates, or
completed within a 12-month period or
transactions with target categories related to
are otherwise related,if this Company
one another between the Company and
conducts continuing connected transactions
different connected persons have been
with a same related party and/or any of its
completed within a same 12-month period or
associates, or transactions with target
the transactions are related to one another,
categories related to one another between
then all such transactions shall be
the Company and different connected
aggregated and be treated as if they were one
persons have been completed within a same
transaction. The Company shall comply with
12-month period or the transactions are
the
relevant
connected
transaction
related to one another,then all such
requirements based on the classification of
transactions shall be aggregated and be
the connected transactions when aggregated.
treated as if they were one transaction. The
Company shall comply with the relevant
connected transaction requirements based on
the classification of the connected
transactions when aggregated. Factors that
the Company shall consider for
aggregation of a series of connected
transactions include whether:
(I) they are entered into by a same
connected party, or parties who are
connected with one another;
(II) involve the acquisition or disposal of
securities or interests in a certain
company or a group company;
(III) involve the acquisition or disposal of
parts of one asset; or
(IV) they together lead to substantial
involvement by the Company in a new
business activity.
- 27 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 20
Article 18Article 20
……
……
(V) Buying or selling of consumer goods or
(V) Buying or selling of consumer goods or
services to or from connected parties in the
services to or from connected parties in the
ordinary course of business;
ordinary course of business on normal
commercial terms;
(VI) Sharing of administrative services with
connected parties at cost price;
(VI) Sharing of administrative services with
connected parties at cost price;
(VII) Connected transactions with connected
parties of non-significant subsidiary
(VII) Connected transactions with connected
banks/subsidiaries; the definition of non-
parties of non-significant subsidiary
significant subsidiary
banks/subsidiaries is
banks/subsidiaries; the definition of non-
detailed in Appendix 2;
significant subsidiary
banks/subsidiaries is
detailed in Appendix 2;
(VIII)
Connected
transactions
with
associates of passive investors as connected
(VIII)
Connected
transactions
with
parties; the definition of passive investors is
associates of passive investors as connected
detailed in Appendix II;
parties; the definition of passive investors is
detailed in Appendix II;
(IX) The Company provides financial
assistance to connected parties in the
(VIIIIX) The Company provides financial
ordinary banking business on normal
assistance to connected parties in the
commercial terms, including granting credit,
ordinary banking business on normal
lending money, or providing an indemnity
commercial terms, including granting credit,
against obligations under a loan, or
lending money, or providing an indemnity
guaranteeing or providing security for a
against obligations under a loan, or
loan.
guaranteeing or providing security for a
loan.
- 28 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 22 According to different types of
Article 20Article 22According to different
related party transactions determined by
types of related party transactions
CBIRC regulations and Hong Kong Listing
determined by CBIRC regulations and Hong
Rules, the Company must carry out review
Kong Listing Rules, the Company must
and approval in accordance with the
carry out review and approval in accordance
following criteria:
with the following criteria:
(I)
Ordinary
related
party
(I)
Ordinary
related
party
transactions/Related party transactions fully
transactions/Related party transactions fully
exempt from disclosures:
exempt from disclosures:
……
……
(II)
Significant
related
party
3. Ordinary connected transactions may
transactions/Related party transactions
be disclosed on a consolidated basis.
partially exempt from disclosures:
(II)
Significant
related
party
……
transactions/Related party transactions
partially exempt from disclosures:
2. The independent directors shall express
their confirmation opinions on the fairness
……
and approval procedures of significant
related party transactions/the related party
2. The independent directors shall express
transactions
partially
exempt
from
their confirmationwrittenopinions on the
disclosures;
fairness andfulfilments of internal
approval procedures of significant related
3. Significant related party transactions
party
transactions/the
related
party
identified in accordance with the CBIRC
transactions
partially
exempt
from
regulations shall be reported to the Board of
disclosures;
Supervisors within 10 working days from
the date of approval, and shall be reported to
3. Significant related party transactions
the CBIRC;
identified in accordance with the CBIRC
regulationsshall be reported to the Board of
……
Supervisors within 10 working days from
the date of approval, and shall be reported to
(III) Related party transactions required to
the CBIRC;
be strictly disclosed:
……
……
- 29 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
3. A related party transaction that is required
5. Significant related party transactions
to be strictly disclosed in accordance with
shall be disclosed by series.
the Hong Kong Listing Rules is subject to
the provisions of the Hong Kong Listing
(III) Related party transactions required to
Rules on reporting, announcement and
be strictly disclosed:
independent shareholders' approval, and is
required to issue a circular to the
……
shareholders. The
Independent Board
Committee expresses its opinion on whether
3. A related party transaction that is required
the terms of the connected transactions or
to be strictly disclosed in accordance with
arrangements are fair and reasonable and
the Hong Kong Listing Rules is subject to
whether it is in the interests of the Company
the provisions of the Hong Kong Listing
and its shareholders as a whole, and after
Rules on reporting, announcement and
considering the opinions of the independent
independent shareholders' approval, and is
financial adviser, voice its opinion on how
required to issue a circular to the
the shareholders vote on the connected
shareholders. The Independent Board
transactions and publish it in the circular
Committee, after considering the opinion
sent to shareholders.
of the independent financial adviser,
expresses its opinion on whether the terms
of the connected transactions or
arrangements
are fair and reasonable,
whether they are conducted in the course
of the Company's ordinary business on
normal commercial termsand whether
they are in the interests of the Company and
its shareholders as a whole, as well as how
the shareholders vote on the connected
transactions,and after considering the
opinions of the independent financial
adviser, voice its opinion on how the
shareholders vote on the connected
transactionsand publish it in the circular
sent to shareholders.
- 30 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 23 When the Company and its
Article 21Article 23When the Company and
connected
parties conduct
continuing
its connected parties conduct continuing
connected transactions under Article 21(I) of
connected transactions under Article 1921(I)
these Measures, they shall disclose and fulfil
of these Measures, they shall disclose and
the relevant approval procedures in
fulfil the relevant approval procedures in
accordance with the following provisions:
accordance with the following provisions:
(I) The Company establishes a unified
(I) The Company establishes a unified
trading framework agreement for continuing
trading framework agreement for continuing
connected
transactions,
and
reasonably
connected
transactions,
and reasonably
estimates the total amount of the Company's
estimates the total amount of the Company's
continuing connected transactions that will
continuing connected transactions that will
occur in the current year by categories, and
occur in the current year by categories, and
submits it to the Board or the general
submits it to the Board or the general
meeting for review and disclosure based on
meeting for review and disclosure
fulfils
the estimated results. The term of the
relevant approval proceduresbased on the
continuing connected transaction agreement
estimated results. The term of the continuing
signed between the Company and its
connected
transaction
agreement signed
connected person usually would not exceed
between the Company and its connected
three years, and the estimated terms of
person usuallywould not exceed three years,
annual cap for the same type of transactions
and the estimated terms of annual cap for the
is determined. The relevant approval
same type of transactions is determined. The
procedures and disclosure obligations shall
relevant approval procedures and disclosure
be re-executed every three years in
obligations shall be re-executed every three
accordance with the provisions of these
years in accordance with the provisions of
Measures. The Company shall disclose the
these Measures. The Company shall disclose
implementation of the continuing connected
the implementation of the continuing
transaction agreement in the annual report
connected transaction agreement in the
and the interim report and explain whether it
annual report and the interim report and
complies with the provisions of the
explain whether it complies with the
agreement.
provisions of the agreement.
- 31 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(II) For a continuing connected transaction
(II) For a continuing connected transaction
agreement that has been approved and
agreement that has been approved and
implemented by the general meeting or the
implemented by the general meeting or the
Board, if there is a major change in the main
Board, ifit is expected to exceed the
terms of the implementation process or the
annual cap under the agreement orthere is
renewal of the agreement, the Company
a major change in the main terms of the
shall submit the newly revised or renewed
implementation process or the renewal of the
continuing connected transaction agreement
agreement,the Company shallre-submit
to the Board of Directors or the general
the newly amended or renewed continuing
meetings for consideration and approval
connected transaction agreement to the
based on the agreement term according to
Board of the Directors or the general
the classification criteria of the CBIRC
meetings for consideration and approval,
regulations and the Hong Kong Listing
if necessary, in accordance with the
Rules.
requirements of CBIRC and the Hong
Kong Listing Rules. the Company shall
……
submit the newly revised or renewed
continuing connected transaction agreement
(IV) In accordance with the requirements of
to the Board of Directors or the general
the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the
meetings for consideration and approval
independent
directors/independent non-
based on the agreement term according to
executive directors shall review the
the classification criteria of the CBIRC
continuing connected transactions annually
regulations and the Hong Kong Listing
and confirm following issues in the annual
Rules.
report:
……
……
(IV) In accordance with the requirements of
the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the
independent directors/independent non-
executive directors shall review the
continuing connected transactions annually
and confirm following issues in the annual
report:
……
- 32 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
2. These transactions are conducted on 2. These transactions are conducted on normal commercial terms, or if the normal commercial terms, or if the
comparable transactions are not sufficient to
comparable transactions are not sufficient to
determine whether the terms of the
determine whether the terms of the
transactions are on normal commercial
transactions are on normal commercial
terms, then for the Company, the terms of
terms, then for the Company, the terms of
such transactions are no less favorable than
such transactions are no less favorable than
those available to independent third parties,
those available to independent third parties,
as the case may be;
as the case may be;
……
……
(V) In accordance with the requirements of
(V) In accordance with the requirements of
the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the auditors of
the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the auditors of
the Company are required to write to the
the Company are required to write to the
Board each year (and copy to the Hong Kong
Board each year (and copy to the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange at least 10 business days
Stock Exchange at least 10 business days
prior to the delivery for printing the annual
prior to the delivery for printing the annual
report of the Company) to confirm the
report of the Company) to confirm the
relevant continuing connected transactions
relevant
continuing connected transactions
that are:
that are:
……
……
4. Not exceeding the number of years
4. Not exceeding the number of years
disclosed in the announcement.
disclosed in the announcementannual cap.
(New Article)
Article 22 Related party transactions in
which
the
directors
and
senior
management of the Company have related
party relationship shall be reported to the
Board of Supervisors within 10 working
days upon approval.
- 33 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 24 When the Board of Directors and
Article 23Article 24When the Board of
Risk Management and Related Party
Directors and Risk Management and Related
Transactions Control Committee of the
Party Transactions Control Committee of the
Company deliberates and votes on
Company deliberates andvotes or make
connected transactions, the directors with
decisionson connected transactions, the
associated relationship in the connected
personnel with connected relationship in
transactions shall avoid voting. The
the connected transactionsthe directors
withdrawal and
voting procedures
with associated relationship in the connected
implemented at the relevant board meeting
transactionsshall avoid voting. The
are as follows:
withdrawal and voting procedures
implemented at the relevantboard meeting
The directors with associated are as follows: relationship should voluntarily declare their
interests and apply for withdrawal, (1) The personnel with connected
otherwise other directors have the right to
relationship in the connected transactions
request their withdrawal;
directors with associated relationshipshould
voluntarily declare their interests and apply
Unless otherwise specified, directors for withdrawal, otherwise other directors with connected relationship shall not have the right to request their withdrawal; participate in the deliberation of connected
transactions, nor shall they exercise voting (2) Unless otherwise specified, The
rights on behalf of other directors;
personnel with connected relationship in
the connected transactionsdirectors with
……
connected relationshipshall not participate
in the deliberation of connected transactions,
nor shall they exercise voting rights on
behalf of other directors;
……
Article 32 The Board of Supervisors shall
(Delete)
supervise and inspect the fairness and
performance of approval procedures of
related party transactions.
Article 33 The Company shall manage its
(Delete)
major shareholders and their related entities
as its own related parties according to the
penetration principle.
Article 34 The Company shall confirm the
(Delete)
final debtor according to the penetration
principle.
- 34 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Chapter VI Reporting System of Connected
Chapter VVIReporting MechanismSystem
Parties
of Connected Parties
Article 35 The directors and senior
Article 26Article 35The directors,
managerial personnel of the Company shall,
supervisors
and
senior
managerial
within 10 working days from the date of
personnel of the Company shall, within 10
taking office, and the natural person shall
working days from the date of taking office,
report to the Risk Management and Related
and the natural person shall report to the
Party Transaction Control Committee of the
Risk Management and Related Party
Company their close relatives and their
Transaction Control Committee of the
related legal persons or other organizations
Company their close relatives and their
within 10 working days from the date when
related legal persons or other organizations
they become the major natural person
and its associateswithin 10 working days
shareholders of the Company. If any of the
from the date when they become the major
reported matters is changed, a report shall be
natural person shareholders of the Company.
made within 10 working days after it is
If any of the reported matters is changed, a
changed.
report shall be made within 10 working days
after it is changed.
The directors and senior managerial
personnel of the head office and branches
The
directors,
supervisors,
senior
and the subsidiary banks or subsidiaries of
managerial personnel andnatural person
the company, and the personnel who have
shareholdersof the head office and
the right to decide or participate in credit
branches and the subsidiary banks or
extension and asset transfer shall report to
subsidiaries of the company, and the
their close relatives and their associated
personnel who have the right to decide or
legal persons or other organizations in
participate in credit extension and asset
accordance with this system.
transfer shall report to their close relatives
and their associated legal persons or other
organizationsand its associatesin
accordance with this system.
- 35 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 36 The legal persons or any other
Article 27Article 36The legal persons or
organizations shall, within 10 working days
any other organizations shall, within 10
from the day when it becomes the non-
working days from the day when it becomes
natural person shareholders of the Company,
the non-naturalperson shareholdersrelated
report the following information related to
legal personsof the Company, report the
their connected parties to the Risk
following information related to their
Management and Related Party Transaction
connected parties to the Risk Management
Control Committee of the Company:
and Related Party Transaction Control
Committeeof the Board of Directorsof the
The natural-person controlling Company: shareholders, directors and important
managerial personnel;
(1)
The
natural-person
controlling
shareholders,
directors and
important
The controlling non-natural-person managerial personnel; shareholders;
(2) The controlling non-natural-person
(3) The legal persons or other organizations
shareholders;
directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by
them, and their directors and important
(3) The legal persons or other organizations
managerial personnel.
directly, indirectly or jointly controlled by
them, and their directors and important
If any of the reporting matters as listed in the
managerial personnel;
first paragraph of this Article is changed, it
shall be reported to the Risk Management
(4) Its associate (see Annex 2 for the
and Related Party Transaction Control
definition of associate).
Committee within 10 working days after it is
changed.
If any of the reporting matters as listed in the
first paragraph of this Article is changed, it
shall be reported to the Risk Management
and Related Party Transaction Control
Committee within 10 working days after it is
changed.
Chapter VII Information Management of
(Delete)
Connected Parties
Article 38 The Related Party Transaction
Article 29Article 38TheRisk Management
Control Committee of the Board of Directors
andRelated Party Transaction Control
shall be responsible for confirming the
Committee of the Board of Directors shall be
connected parties of the bank and reporting
responsible for confirming the connected
to the board of directors and the board of
parties of the Companybankand reporting
supervisors. The Related Party Transaction
to the board of directors and the board of
Control Committee of the Board of Directors
supervisors. TheRisk Management and
shall timely announce the connected parties
Related
Party
Transaction
Control
confirmed by it to all relevant departments,
Committee of the Board of Directors shall
branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks
timely announce the connected parties
and subsidiaries of the head office.
confirmed by it
to all relevant departments,
branches, sub branches, subsidiary banks
and subsidiaries of the head office.
- 36 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 39 The relevant departments of the
Article 30Article 39The relevant
head office, branches, sub-branches, and
departments of the head office, branches,
subsidiary banks and subsidiary companies
sub-branches,and subsidiary banks and
find that natural persons, legal persons, or
subsidiary companies find that natural
other organizations meet the conditions of
persons,
legal
persons,
or
other
affiliated parties but have not been
organizations meet the conditions of
recognized as affiliated parties or have been
affiliated parties but have not been
found a natural person, legal person or other
recognized as affiliated parties or have been
organization confirmed as a related party no
found a natural person, legal person or other
longer meets the requirements for a related
organization confirmed as a related party no
party and shall promptly report to the
longer meets the requirements for a related
Related
Party
Transaction
Control
party and shall promptly report to the Risk
Committee of the Board of Directors.
Management andRelated Party Transaction
Control Committee of the Board of
Directors.
Chapter VIII Execution of Connected
ChapterVIVIII ExecutionSupervision and
Transactions
Administrationof Connected Transactions
Article 27 The board of directors of the
Article 32Article 27The board of directors
Company is responsible for the supervision
of the Company is responsible for the
and management of connected transactions,
supervision and management of connected
and its responsibilities include:
transactions, and its responsibilities include:
(I) To formulate the Company's related party
(I) To formulate the Company's related party
transaction policies and related regulations;
transaction policies and related regulations;
(II) To approve the related party transactions
(II) To approve the related party transactions
and continuing related party transactions
and continuing related party transactions
that are subject to review and approval by
that are subject to review and approval by
the Board as stipulated in Articles 22 and 23
the Board as stipulated in Articles 2022and
of these Measures, and submit (if applicable)
2123of these Measures, and submit (if
related party transactions approved by the
applicable)
related
party
transactions
general meeting;
approved by the general meeting;
(III) Information disclosure of related party
(III) Information disclosure of related party
transactions and other powers and
transactions and other powers and
responsibilities authorized by the general
responsibilities authorized by the general
meeting.
meeting.
- 37 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 28 The Board shall have a Risk
Article 33Article 28The Board shall have a
Management
and
Related Transaction
Risk Management and Related Transaction
Control Committee with no less than three
Control Committee of the Board of
members and an independent director as the
Directors shall comprise ofwithno less
person in charge. The committee is primarily
than three members and an independent
responsible for, but not limited to:
director as the person in charge. The
committee is primarily responsible for, but
(I) Collect and organize the list and
not limited to:
information of related parties of the
Company;
(I) Collect and organize the list and
information of related parties of the
(II) Inspect and supervise the control of the
Company;
Company's related party transactions, and
the implementation of the Company's
(II) Inspect and supervise the control of the
related party transaction control system by
Company's related party transactions, and
the directors, senior management personnel
the implementation of the Company's
and related parties of the Company, and
related party transaction controlsystem by
report to the Board;
the directors, senior management personnel
and related parties of the Company, and
……
report to the Board;
……
Article 30 The senior management of the
Article 34Article 30The senior management
Company shall undertake the following
of the Company shall undertake the
responsibilities in the management of
following
responsibilities
in
the
connected transactions:
management of connected transactions:
……
……
(3) To order all departments, branches, sub
(3) To order all departments, branches, sub
branches, subsidiary banks and subsidiary
branches,
the operating management of
companies
to timely, accurately
and
the Companyand subsidiary banks and
completely
declare
transactions
and
subsidiary companies to timely, accurately
connected parties;
and completely declare transactions and
connected parties;
(4) Strictly abide by the related transaction
management control process;
(4) Strictly abide by the related transaction
management control process;
……
……
- 38 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 31 All branches, sub branches and
Article 35Article 31 All branches, sub
subsidiary banks shall pay attention to the
branchesAll functional departments and
identification of connected parties and
subsidiary banks and subsidiariesshall pay
connected transactions in their daily work,
attention to the identification of connected
and report to the Risk Management and
parties and connected transactions in their
Related
Party
Transaction
Control
daily work, and report to the Risk
Committee of the Board of Directors in case
Management and Related Party Transaction
of any failure to timely report or risk signs.
Control Committee of the Board of Directors
in case of any failure to timely report or risk
signs.
Article 41 The Company shall not violate the
Article 36Article 41The Company shall not
following principles after providing credit to
violate the following principles after
related parties:
providing credit to related parties:
……
……
(3) The Company's credit balance to
(3) The Company's credit balance to
substantial
shareholders
or controlling
substantial
shareholders or
controlling
shareholders, the actual controller, related
shareholders, the actual controller, related
party, persons acting in concert, ultimate
party, persons acting in concert, ultimate
beneficiary shall not exceed 10% of the
beneficiary shall not exceed 10% of the
company's net capital, and the total credit
company's net capital, and the total credit
balance to the group customers or individual
balance to the group customers orindividual
substantial
shareholders
and
their
substantial
shareholders
and
their
controlling shareholders, actual controllers,
controlling shareholders, actual controllers,
related parties, persons acting in concert and
related parties, persons acting in concert and
ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15%
ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed 15%
of the net capital of commercial banks, and
of the net capital of commercial banks, and
the credit balance of all related parties shall
the credit balance of all related parties shall
not exceed 50% of the Company's net
not exceed 50% of the Company's net
capital.
capital.
……
……
- 39 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 41 The Company shall not violate the
Article 37Article 41When calculating the
following principles after providing credit to
balance of transactions between related
connected parties:
party natural persons and the Company,
the transactions between their close
……
relatives and the Company shall be
calculated on consolidated basis; when
When calculating the credit balance of a
calculating the balance of transactions
related party, the margin deposit provided by
between related party legal persons or
the related party and the pledge bank deposit
other organizations and the Company, the
slip and the treasury bond portion can be
transactions between the legal persons or
deducted.
other organizations constituting group
customers and the Company shall be
calculated on consolidated basis.
When calculating the credit balance of a
related party, the margin deposit provided by
the related party and the pledge bank deposit
slip and the treasury bond portion can be
deducted.
Article 42 If the major shareholders of the
Article 38 If the major shareholders of the
Company or the connected entities of the
Companyor its controlling shareholder,
major shareholders is a financial institution,
actual controller, related party, persons
the Company shall abide by the laws and
acting in concert and ultimate beneficiary
regulations and the relevant provisions of
or the connected entities of the major
the relevant regulatory authorities on the
shareholdersis a financial institution, the
interbank business when carrying out
Company shall abide by the laws and
interbank business with the Company.
regulations and the relevant provisions of
the relevant regulatory authorities on the
interbank business when carrying out
interbank business with the Company.
(New Article)
Article 40 The Board of Supervisor of the
Company shall supervise and inspect the
fairness of related party transactions and
the fulfilments of approval procedures.
Chapter IX Pricing policy for related party
Chapter VIIIXPricing policy for related
transactions
party transactions
- 40 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 45 If the following transactions
Article 42Article 45If the following
occur between the Company and substantial
transactions occur between the Company
shareholders or the related parties of
andmajor shareholders or their
substantial shareholders, it shall abide by
controlling
shareholders,
actual
laws and regulations and the relevant
controllers, related parties, persons acting
provisions by CBIRC, and shall be
in concert and ultimate beneficiaries
conducted in accordance with commercial
substantial shareholders or the related
principles, and shall not be
superior to
parties of substantial shareholders, it shall
non-related parties in the same trading
abide by laws and regulations and the
conditions to prevent risk contagion and
relevant provisions by CBIRC, and shall be
benefits delivery:
conducted in accordance with commercial
principles, and shall not be
superior to
……
non-related parties in the same trading
conditions to prevent risk contagion and
benefits delivery:
……
Chapter X Audit, report and information
Chapter VIIIXAudit, report and
disclosure of related party transactions
information disclosure of related party
transactions
Article 46 The internal auditing department
Article 43Article 46The internal auditing
of the Company shall conduct at least one
department of the Company shall conduct at
special auditing on the related party
least one special auditing on the related
transactions of the Company every year, and
party transactions of the Company every
shall report the auditing result to the Board
year, and shall report the auditing result to
of Directors and the Board of Supervisors
the Board of Directors and the Board of
and the Risk Management and Related Party
Supervisors and the Risk Management and
Transaction Control Committee of the Board
Related
Party
Transaction
Control
of Directors.
Committee of the Board of Directors.
Article 50 The Bank's related party
Article 47Article 50TheCompanyBank's
transaction information disclosure is carried
related
party
transaction
information
out in accordance with the Measures for the
disclosure is carried out in accordance with
Information
Disclosure of
Commercial
the Measures for the Information Disclosure
Banks,
the
Company's
Information
of Commercial Banks, the Company's
Disclosure Management System and the
Information Disclosure Management System
Hong Kong Listing Rules and related
and the Hong Kong Listing Rules and
regulations. The notes to the annual and
related regulations. The notes to the annual
interim financial statements should include
and interim financial statements should
at least the following:
include at least the following:
……
……
- 41 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Chapter XI Penalty
Chapter IXXIPenalty
(New Article)
Article 50 If a shareholder of the
Company compels the Company to engage
in the following acts by exerting
his/her/its influence on the Company, the
China Banking and Insurance Regulatory
Commission may restrict the rights of the
shareholder
based
on
different
circumstances; and in the following
serious circumstances,
the
controlling
shareholder may be ordered to transfer
his/her/its equity:
(1) Failing to conduct the related party
transactions according to Article 2 of the
Measures and resulting in losses incurred
by the Company;
(2) Failing to examine and approve the
related party transactions in accordance
with Article 20 of the Measures;
(3) Granting non-guaranteed credits to
the related parties;
(4) Providing guaranties for the financing
activities of related parties in violation of
the Measures;
(5) Granting credits by accepting the
Company's equity as a pledge;
(6) Hiring an accounting firm controlled
by a related party to conduct auditing for
the Company;
(7) The balance of credit granted to
related parties exceeds the proportion
specified under the Measures;
(8) Failing to disclose information
according to Article 48 of the Measures.
- 42 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 51 Any of the directors or senior
management of the Company, who is
under any of the following circumstance,
shall be ordered to make correction
within a time limit by the China Banking
and Insurance Regulatory Commission. If
he/she fails to do so or the circumstance is
serious, the China Banking and Insurance
Regulatory Commission may order the
Company to change directors or senior
management:
(1) Failing to report the required matters
in accordance with Article 26 of the
Measures;
(2) Failing to make commitments
according to Article 28 of the Measures;
(3) There is any false information or
serious omission in the report made by
him/her;
(4) Failing to withdraw in accordance
with Article 23 of the Measures; or
(5) The independent director fails to issue
written opinions in accordance with
Article 34 of the Measures.
(New Article)
Article 52 The China Banking and
Insurance Regulatory Commission may,
according to the risk status of the related
party transaction of the Company, cut
down the proportion of the credit balance
in the net capital granting by the
Company to one related party or all
related parties.
- 43 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 53 For a shareholder that makes
any false statement, abuses shareholders'
rights or otherwise damages the interests
of the Company, the CBIRC or its
dispatched office may restrict or prohibit
related party transactions between the
Company and such shareholder, restrict
the limit of equity held in the Company
and equity pledge ratio etc., and restrict
its right to request convening of a general
meeting, the voting right, right of
nomination, right of submitting proposals
and right of disposition etc.
Appendix II:
Appendix II:
……
……
I. The Company's connected natural person I. The Company's connected natural person
refers to:
refers to:
……
……
Directors, supervisors and chief (II) Directors, supervisors and chief
executive officer of any subsidiary banks or
executive officer of any significant
subsidiaries of the Company; Directors shall
subsidiary banks or
subsidiaries of the
include any person serves as a director of
Company(definition ofnon-significant
any subsidiary banks or subsidiaries twelve
subsidiary is set out under the section
months prior to the transaction date;
headed "definitions"); Directors shall
include any person serves as a director of
Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or
any subsidiary banks or subsidiaries twelve
subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary
months prior to the transaction date;
(definition of non-significant subsidiary is
set out under the section headed
Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or
"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be
subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary
fully exempted connected transaction.
(definition of non-significant subsidiary is
set out under the section headed
……
"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be
fully exempted connected transaction.
……
- 44 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(IV) Substantial natural person shareholders
(IV) Substantial natural person shareholders
of any subsidiaries of the Company;
of any significantsubsidiaries of the
Definition of substantial natural person
Company(definition ofnon-significant
shareholder is set out in paragraph above;
subsidiary is set out under the paragraph
headed "definitions"); Definition of
(V) Associates of the above connected
substantial natural person shareholder is set
natural person. Associate refers to:
out in paragraph above;
(1)(a) His/her immediate family member
(V) Associates of the above connected
(please refer to the definitions for specific
natural person. Associate refers to:
scope of immediate family member); (b)
trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which
(1)(a) His/her immediate family member
such connected natural person or his/her
(please refer to the definitions for specific
immediate family member is beneficiary); or
scope of immediate family member); (b)
(c) any company or its subsidiary in which
trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in which
such connected natural person, his/her
such connected natural person or his/her
immediate family member or trustee
immediate family member is beneficiary); or
individually or jointly hold 30% or more of
(c) any company orandits subsidiary in
voting power (including joint venture or
which such connected natural person, his/her
associate);
immediate family member or trustee
individually or jointly hold 30% or more of
(2)(a) his/her family member (please refer to
voting power (including joint venture or
the definitions for specific scope of family
associate);
member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a
trust in which such connected natural person
(2)(a) his/her family member (please refer to
or his/her family member is beneficiary); or
the definitions for specific scope of family
(c) any company or its subsidiary in which
member); (b) trustee (refers to trustee of a
such related natural person, his/her family
trust in which such connected natural person
member or trustee individually or jointly
or his/her family member is beneficiary);or
hold 50% of voting power;
(cb) any company orandits subsidiary in
whicha family member individually or
jointly, or his/her family member,such
related natural person, his/her closefamily
member or trustee individually or jointly
hold more than50% of voting power;
- 45 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(3)(a) his/her relative (please refer to the
(3)(a) his/her relative (please refer to the
definitions for specific scope of relative);
definitions for specific scope of relative);
(b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in
(b) trustee (refers to trustee of a trust in
which such connected natural person or
which such connected natural person or
his/her relative is beneficiary); or (c) any
his/her relative is beneficiary);or (cb) any
company or its subsidiary in which such
company or its subsidiary in which his/her
natural person, his/her relative or trustee
relative individually or jointly, or his/her
individually or jointly hold 50% of voting
relative,such connectednatural person,
power.
his/herimmediate family member, family
memberrelativeor trustee individually or
jointly hold more than50% of voting
power.
Appendix II:
Appendix II:
……
……
II. The Company's connected legal person
II. The Company's connected legal person
refers to:
refers to:
……
……
(II) Substantial legal person shareholders of
(II) Substantial legal person shareholders of
any subsidiary bank or subsidiary of the
any significantsubsidiary bank or
Company; Definition of substantial legal
subsidiary of the Company (definition of
person shareholder is set out in paragraph
non-significant subsidiary is set out under
above;
the paragraph headed "definitions");
Definition of substantial legal person
Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or
shareholder is set out in paragraph above;
subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary
(definition of non-significant subsidiary is
Note: If relevant subsidiary bank or
set out under the section headed
subsidiary is non-significant subsidiary
"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be
(definition of non-significant subsidiary is
fully exempted connected transaction.
set out under the section headed
"definitions"), relevant transactions shall be
Associates of the above substantialfully exempted connected transaction.legal person shareholders. Associate refers
to:
(III) Associates of the above connected
legal person
substantial legal person
(3) any company or its subsidiary in which
shareholders. Associate refers to:
such substantial legal person shareholders,
any member of its group company, and/or
(3) any company or its subsidiary in which
trustee individually or jointly hold more
suchconnected legal person
substantial
than 30% of voting power;
legal person shareholders, any member of its
group company, and/or trustee individually
or jointly hold more than30% or moreof
voting power;
- 46 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Appendix II:
Appendix II:
……
……
IV. Definitions:
IV. Definitions:
……
……
(III) Relatives refer to the parent of spouse,
(III) Relatives refer to the parent of spouse,
the spouse of children, grandparents,
the spouse of children, grandparents,
grandchildren, siblings of the parent,
grandchildren, siblings of the parent,
cousins, spouse of sister, siblings of spouse
cousins, spouse of siblingssister, siblings of
and children of siblings;
spouse and children of siblings;
(IV) Connected subsidiary refers to the
(IV) Connected subsidiary refers to the
subsidiary of the Company in which the
subsidiary of the Company and any
connected person at the Company's level can
subsidiary of such subsidiaryin which the
exercise or control the exercise of 10% or
connected person at the Company's level can
more of voting power;
exercise or control the exercise of 10% or
more of voting power;
……
……
(VI) Passive investor refers to an investor
who is a substantial shareholder (exercise or
(VI) Passive investor refers to an investor
control the exercise of 10% or more
who is a substantial shareholder (exercise or
shareholding in the Company) but not a
control the exercise of 10% or more of
controlling shareholder of the Company
voting powershareholding in the Company)
(exercise or control the exercise of 30% or
but not a controlling shareholder of the
more shareholding in the Company). In
Company or its subsidiary(exercise or
addition, such substantial shareholder is a
control the exercise of 30% or more of
sovereign fund or a unit trust or mutual fund
voting powershareholding in the Company).
with diversified investments, and is not
In addition, such substantial shareholder is a
involved in the management of the Company
sovereign fund or a unit trust or mutual fund
and does not have any representative on the
with diversified investments, andis not
Board of Directors of the Company.
involved in the management of the Company
and does not have any representative on the
Board of Directors of the Company or its
subsidiary, and is independent from the
directors, chief executive, controlling
shareholder and any other substantial
shareholder of the Company or its
subsidiary.
- 47 -
APPENDIX II
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE
MEASURES FOR THE RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Appendix III:
Appendix III:
……
……
According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules,
According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules,
"percentage ratios" are the figures,
"percentage ratios" are the figures,
expressed as percentages resulting from
expressed as percentages resulting from
each of the following calculations, if
each of the following calculations, if
applicable:
applicable:
(a) Total assets test: Total book value of
(a) Total aAssets ratiotest: Total book value
assets which are the subject of the
ofassets which are the subject of the
transaction/Total consolidated assets of the
transaction/Total consolidated assets of the
Company (including intangible assets)
Company (including intangible assets)
(b) Revenue test: Revenue generated from
(b) Revenue ratiotest: Revenue generated
the assets which are the subject of the
fromattributable tothe assets which are the
transaction/Consolidated
revenue of the
subject of the transaction/Consolidated
Company
revenue of the Company
Consideration to total market (c) Considerationratioto total market
capitalization test: Total consideration to be
capitalization test: Total consideration to be
paid/Total market capitalization of the
paid/Total market capitalization of the
Company (note)
Company (note)
Note: The total market capitalisation is the
Note: The total market capitalisation is the
average closing price of the Company's
average closing price of the Company's
securities as stated in the Exchange's daily
securities as stated in the Exchange's daily
quotations sheets for the five business days
quotations sheets for the five business days
immediately preceding the date of the
immediately preceding the date of the
connected transaction.
connectedtransactionmultiply by the total
number of issued shares of the Company.
Value of share capital to be issued by the
Company as consideration for the
Value of share capital to be issued by the
transaction:
Company as consideration for the
transaction:
(d) Equity capital test: Book value of share
capital to be issued by the Company as
(d) Equity capital ratiotest: Book value of
consideration/Book value of the Company's
share capitalNumber of sharesto be issued
issued shares capital
by the Company as consideration/Book
valueTotal numberof the Company's issued
Note: Solely applicable to certain
shares
capital
immediately before the
transactions involved issuance of shares as
transaction
the payment of consideration
Note: Solely applicable to certain
transactions involved issuance of shares as
the payment of consideration
- 48 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The Articles of Association is written in Chinese. The English version is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version and is for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are as follows:
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 4 Promoters of the Company are
Article 4 Promoters of the Company consist
Harbin Economic Development and
of state-owned shareholders, other legal
Investment Company and other 154
person shareholders and natural person
institutions with legal person status as well
shareholders.
are Harbin
Economic
as 4,756 natural persons.
Development and Investment Company and
other 154 institutions with legal person
status as well as 4,756 natural persons.
Promoters have subscribed for all shares
issued by the Company upon its
establishment by way of net asset and cash
contributions.
Article 52 Registration of change in the H
Article 52If the relevant laws,
share register of members due to shares
administrative
regulations,
department
transfer shall not be allowed within thirty
rules and the listing rules of the stock
(30) days prior to the date of a general
exchange where the Company's shares are
meeting or within five (5) days before the
listed stipulate thatregistration of change
base date set by the Company for the
in the H share register of members due to
purpose of distribution of dividends.
shares transfer shall not be allowed within
thirty (30) days prior to the date of a general
meeting or within five (5) days before the
base date set by the Company for the
purpose of distribution of dividendsprior to
the date of a general meeting or the record
date set by the Company for the purpose
of distribution of dividends shall not be
allowed, such provisions shall prevail.
Chapter V Rights and Obligations of
Chapter V Rights and Obligations of
Shareholders
Shareholdersand Equity Management
- 49 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Section)
Section I Rights and Obligations of
Shareholders
Article 65 Shareholders of the Company
Article 65 Shareholders of the Company
shall perform the following obligations:
shall perform the following obligations:
……
……
(9) credit balance of the same shareholder in
(9) credit balance of the same shareholder in
the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net
the Company shall not exceed 10% of the net
capital of the Company; credit extension in
capital of the Company; credit extension in
the Company of connected enterprises of the
the Company of connected enterprises of the
shareholder shall be aggregated with that of
shareholder shall be aggregated with that of
the shareholders, and it shall not exceed 15%
the shareholders, and it shall not exceed 15%
of the net capital of the Company;
of the net capital of the Company;
(10) when the capital adequacy ratio of the
(10)
(9)when the capital adequacy ratio of
Company is lower than the mandatory
the Company is lower than the mandatory
standard and the supervision requirement of
standard and the supervision requirement of
the banking regulatory authority of the State
the banking and insuranceregulatory
Council, shareholders shall support
authority of the State Council, shareholders
measures put forward by the Board of
shall support measures put forward by the
Director to improve the capital adequacy
Board of Director to improve the capital
ratio;
adequacy ratio;
(10) the relationship between a
shareholder
and
its
controlling
shareholder,
actual
controller, related
party, person acting in concert, ultimate
beneficiary and other parties shall be
clear and transparent; and the
shareholding ratio of a shareholder and
that of its related party and person acting
in concert shall be calculated on a
consolidated basis;
- 50 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(11) shareholders shall report to the Board of
(11)shareholders shall lawfully fulfil the
Directors timely, truly and completely the
fiduciary duty to the Company, and shall
situations of connected enterprises, the
ensure the truthfulness, completeness and
connected
relationship
with
other
validity of the submitted information on
shareholders, situations of other commercial
shareholder
qualification;
shareholders
banks which they hold shares and situations
shall report to the Board of Directors timely,
of its related transaction with the Company
truly and completely the situations of
and other information. Material changes in
connected
enterprises, the
connected
matters such as the legal representatives,
relationship
with other
shareholders,
name of the Company, registered address
situations of other commercial banks which
and related parties by the legal person
they hold shares and situations of its related
shareholder shall be reported to the Board of
transaction with the Company and other
Director
of
the
Company
timely;
information, and shall timely report to the
shareholders who fail to apply to the
Board of Directors in case of any changes
regulatory authority for approval or fail to
in the aforesaid information. Material
report to the regulatory authority, despite
changes in matters such as the legal
being required to do so, are not permitted to
representatives, name of the Company,
exercise the right to request convening of a
registered address and related parties by the
general meeting of shareholders, the voting
legal person shareholder shall be reported to
right, right of nomination, right of
the Board of Director of the Company
submitting proposals, and right of
timely; shareholders who fail to apply to the
disposition, etc.;
regulatory authority for approval or fail to
report to the regulatory authority, despite
being required to do so, are not permitted to
exercise the right to request convening of a
general meeting of shareholders, the voting
right, right of nomination, right of
submitting proposals, and right of
disposition, etc.;
- 51 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(12) the shareholders, especially the major
(12) the shareholders, especially the major
shareholders of the Company should
shareholders of the Company should
exercise their rights as capital contributors
exercise their rights as capital contributors
in strict accordance with laws, regulations
in strict accordance with laws, regulations
and the Articles of Association and should
and the Articles of Association and should
not make improper gains, interfere with the
not make improper gains, interfere with the
decision-making power and the rights of
decision-making power and the rights of
management enjoyed by the Board of
management enjoyed by the Board of
Directors and the senior management
Directors and the senior management
pursuant to the Articles of Association,
pursuant to the Articles of Association,
bypass the Board of Directors and senior
bypass the Board of Directors and senior
management to interfere directly with the
management to interfere directly with the
operation and management of the Company,
operation and management of the Company,
and should not damage the interests of the
and should not damage the interests of the
Company and the legal rights and interests
Company and the legal rights and interests
of other stakeholders;
of other stakeholders;
(12) shareholders shall comply with laws
and regulations and relevant provisions
issued by the banking and insurance
regulatory authority of the State Council
in respect of related party transactions,
and shall not be allowed to conduct
inappropriate related party transactions
with the Company, or exert its influence
on the operation and management of the
Company to gain illegitimate benefits;
- 52 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(13) the major shareholders of the Company
(13) the major shareholders of the Company
shall make a long-term commitment of
shall make a long-term commitment of
capital replenishment to the Company in
capital replenishment to the Company in
written form, which shall be treated as a part
written form, which shall be treated as a part
of the capital planning of the Company;
of the capital planning of the Company;
major shareholders shall supply additional
major shareholders shall supply additional
capital to the commercial bank when
capital to the commercial bank when
necessary;
necessary; (14)
(13) for a shareholder that
makes any false statement, abuses
(14) for a shareholder that makes any false
shareholders' rights or otherwise damages
statement, abuses shareholders' rights or
the interests of the Company, the PRC
otherwise damages the interests of the
banking and insuranceregulatory authority
Company, the PRC banking regulatory
of the State Councilmay restrict or prohibit
authority may restrict or prohibit related
related party transactions between the
party transactions between the Company and
Company and the shareholder, restrict the
the shareholder, restrict the limit of equity
limit of equity held in the Company, and
held in the Company, and equity pledge
equity pledge ratio, etc., and restrict its right
ratio, etc., and restrict its right to request
to request convening of a general meeting of
convening of a general meeting of
shareholders, the voting right, right of
shareholders, the voting right, right of
nomination, right of submitting proposals,
nomination, right of submitting proposals,
and right of disposition, etc.; and
and right of disposition, etc.; and
(14) the shareholders shall fulfill the
other obligations imposed by laws,obligation of capital contribution in strict
administrative regulations and the Articles
accordance with the laws and regulations
of Association.
and the provisions issued by the banking
and insurance regulatory authority of the
Shareholders are not liable to make any
State Council; shall not entrust or be
further contribution to the share capital other
entrusted by others to hold the
than as agreed by the subscribers of the
Company's equity. Shareholders shall
relevant shares on subscription.
subscribe shares of the Company with
their own funds and ensure the funds are
obtained from legal sources, and shall not
subscribe shares with entrusted funds,
debt funds and other funds not owned by
themselves, unless otherwise provided by
laws and regulations;
- 53 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(15) if the Company is subject to risk
disposal, takeover or other measures
taken by the banking and insurance
regulatory authority of the State Council
or its dispatched offices due to the
occurrence of a major risk event or major
violation of laws or regulations,
shareholders shall actively cooperate with
the banking regulatory authority of the
State Council or its dispatched offices to
conduct risk disposal or other work;
(15)(16)other obligations imposed by laws,
administrative regulations and the Articles
of Association.
Shareholders are not liable to make any
further contribution to the share capital other
than as agreed by the subscribers of the
relevant shares on subscription.
Article 66 Where a shareholder holding 5%
Article 66 Where a shareholder pledges his
or more voting shares of the Company
equity interests in the Company, he shall
pledges any domestic shares in his
comply with the following provisions:
possession, he shall report the pledge to the
Company in writing on the day on which he
(1) Where a shareholder pledge his equity
pledges his shares.
in the Company as guarantee for the
benefit of his own or that of any third
A shareholder shall not make any pledge of
parties, he shall strictly comply with laws
its shares in the Company if the outstanding
and regulations and the relevant
amount of its borrowing from the Company
requirements on pledge of equity of
exceeds the audited net value of the equities
commercial banks of the banking and
it held in the previous year.
insurance regulatory authority of the
State Council, shall not damage the
Where the number of shares of the Company
interests of any other shareholders or the
pledged by a shareholder reaches or exceeds
Company, and shall notify the Board of
fifty (50) percent of the shares held by such
Directors of the Company in advance. The
shareholder in the Company, its voting rights
Company's Board of Directors office or
at the general meeting of shareholders and
other department designated by the Board
the voting rights of its dispatched directors
of Directors shall be responsible for the
at the meetings of the board of directors will
daily work of collecting, collating and
be restricted.
reporting of the Company's equity pledge
information.
- 54 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Where a shareholder who has
representative on the Board of Directors
or the Board of Supervisors, or directly,
indirectly or jointly holds or controls
more than 2% of shares or voting rights in
the Company pledges his equity interests
in the Company, it shall make prior filing
to the Board of Directors of the Company,
stating the basic information of the pledge
including the reasons for the pledge, the
number of shares involved, the term of
pledge and the particulars of the pledgees.
Where the Board of Directors considers
the pledge to be materially adverse to the
stability of the Company's shareholding
structure, the corporate governance as
well as the risk and related party
transaction control and others, the filing
shall not be accepted. The director(s)
nominated by a shareholder proposing to
pledge his shares in the Company shall
abstain from voting at the meeting of the
Board of Directors at which such proposal
is considered;Where a shareholder holding
5% or more voting shares of the Company
pledges any domestic shares in his
possession, he shall report the pledge to the
Company in writing on the day on which he
pledges his shares.
(2) Upon the registration of pledge of
equity, the shareholders involved shall
provide the Company with the relevant
information in relation to the pledged
equity in a timely manner, so as to in
compliance with the Company's risk
management and information disclosure
requirements;
- 55 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(3)A shareholder shall not make any pledge
of its shares in the Company if the
outstanding amount of its borrowing from
the Company exceeds the audited net value
of the equities it held in the Companyin the
previous year;.
(4) Where the number of shares of the
Company pledged by a shareholder reaches
or exceeds fifty (50%) percentof the shares
held by such shareholder in the Company, its
voting rights at the general meeting of
shareholders and the voting rights of its
dispatched directors at the meetings of the
board of directors will be restricted.
(New Section)
Section II Major Shareholder
(New Article)
Article 70 Major shareholders of the
Company are those who hold or control
5% or more of the shares or voting rights
of the Company, or hold less than 5% of
the total capital or total shares of the
Company but have a significant impact on
the operation and management of the
Company.
The aforementioned "significant impact"
shall include, but is not limited to,
dispatching directors,
supervisors or
senior management personnel to the
Company, exerting an impact on the
financial
and operation
management
decision-making of the Company by way
of agreement or through other means, and
other circumstances as determined by
banking
regulatory
and
insurance
authority of the State Council or its
dispatched offices.
- 56 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 71
An
investor
and its related
parties and persons acting in concert,
either separately or jointly, intending to
initially or cumulatively hold 5% or more
of total capital or total shares of the
Company, shall make an application to
the banking and insurance regulatory
authority of the State Council or its
dispatched offices for approval in
advance.
The
official
reply
for the
administrative
licensing
of
proposed
holding of 5% or more of total shares of
the Company through a domestic or
overseas stock market shall be valid for
six months. The specific requirements and
procedures for approval shall be subject
to relevant provisions issued by the
banking
and
insurance
regulatory
authority of the State Council.
An investor and its related parties and
persons acting in concert that hold, either
separately or jointly, not less than 1% but
not more than 5% of the total capital or
total shares of the Company shall, within
ten working days of the date of obtaining
corresponding equities, report to banking
and insurance regulatory authority of the
State Council or its dispatched offices.
The specific requirements and procedures
for reporting shall be subject to relevant
provisions issued by the banking and
insurance regulatory authority of the
State Council.
A shareholder that holds more than 5% of
the total shares of the Company without
obtaining the approval from the banking
and insurance regulatory authority of the
State Council shall be ordered to take
corrective action by the banking and
insurance regulatory authority of the
State Council in accordance with the
relevant provisions under Article 79 of the
Commercial Banking Law.
- 57 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 72
When
major shareholders
subscribe shares of the Company, they
shall make a written commitment to
comply with laws and regulations,
regulatory requirements and the Articles
of Association, and shall explain their
purpose of subscribing shares of the
Company.
Major
shareholders shall
report the following information to the
Company in a timely, accurate and
complete manner:
(1)
Their own operating status, financial
information and shareholding structure;
(2)
The sources of their funds used to
subscribe shares of the Company;
(3)
Their controlling shareholders, actual
controllers, related parties, persons acting
in concert and ultimate beneficiaries and
any changes therein;
(4)
Litigation preservation measures
taken against, or enforcement carried out
on, the shares of the Company held by
them;
(5)
Any of their shares of the Company
that is pledged or the pledge being
released;
(6)
Any change in their names;
(7)
Any mergers and spin-offs;
(8)
They are ordered to suspend business
for rectification, have had custodians
appointed, were taken over or revoked or
have other regulatory measures imposed,
or enter into dissolution, bankruptcy or
liquidation procedures;
(9)
Any other circumstances that may
affect changes in the qualifications of
shareholders or cause changes in the
shares of the Company held by them.
- 58 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 73 Major shareholders shall make
a long-term commitment of capital
replenishment to the Company in written
form, which shall be treated as a part of
the capital planning of the Company;
major
shareholders
shall
supply
additional capital to the Company when
necessary, and shall make report on their
capacity
of
capital
replenishment
annually through the Company to the
banking
and
insurance
regulatory
authority of the State Council or its
dispatched offices.
(New Article)
Article 74 A major shareholder shall state
its shareholding structure level by level up
to its actual controller and ultimate
beneficiary, as well as its relationship as a
related party or a person acting in concert
with any other shareholder.
A major shareholder shall disclose the
information on its related parties to the
Board of Directors in a complete, timely
and accurate manner, and undertake to
report any changes in such related
relationship to the Board of Directors.
(New Article)
Article 75 Major shareholders shall not
transfer any equity they hold within five
years from the date of obtaining the
equity of the Company.
As to equity transfer as a result of risk
disposal measures approved by the
banking
and
insurance
regulatory
authority of the State Council or its
dispatched offices, or ordered by the
banking
and
insurance
regulatory
authority of the State Council or its
dispatched offices, or involving judicial
enforcement, or made between different
entities controlled by the same investor, or
under any other particular circumstance,
the provisions of the preceding paragraph
shall not apply.
- 59 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 76
Shareholders,
especially
the
major shareholders of the Company, shall
exercise their rights and fulfill their
obligations as capital contributors in
strict accordance with laws, regulations,
regulatory requirements and the Articles
of Association, and shall not make
improper
gains,
abuse
shareholders'
rights or utilize their influence to interfere
with the decision-making power and the
rights of management enjoyed by the
Board of Directors and the senior
management pursuant to the Articles of
Association, bypass the Board of
Directors and senior management to
interfere directly with or utilize their
influence to interfere with the operation
and management of the Company,
conduct tunneling, or damage the
legitimate rights and interests of any
depositor, the Company or any other
shareholder in any other forms.
(New Article)
Article 77
A major shareholder
shall
establish an effective risk isolation
mechanism to prevent risk contagion and
transfer
among
shareholders,
the
Company and other related parties.
(New Article)
Article 78
Financial products may
hold
shares of the Company. However, the
shares accumulatively held in the
Company by financial products controlled
by a single investor, issuer or manager
and their actual controllers, related
parties and persons acting in concert shall
not exceed 5% of total shares of the
Company.
A major shareholder shall not hold shares
of the Company through financial
products issued, managed or in any other
means controlled by it.
- 60 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 79 The credit balance granted by
the Company to a major shareholder or its
controlling shareholder, actual controller,
related party, person acting in concert, or
ultimate beneficiary as a single entity and
a related party of the Company shall not
exceed 10% of the net capital of the
Company.
The total
credit
balance
granted by the Company to a single major
shareholder
and
its
controlling
shareholders, actual controllers,
related
parties, persons acting in concert and
ultimate beneficiaries shall not exceed
15% of the net capital of the Company.
The total credit balance granted by the
Company to a single group client, to
whom a related party legal person or any
other organization belongs, shall not
exceed 15% of the net capital of the
Company. The credit balance granted to
all related parties shall not exceed 50% of
the net capital of the Company.
The credit granted as mentioned in the preceding paragraph includes loans (including trade financing), bill acceptance and discounts, overdrafts, bond investments, investments by specific purpose vehicles, issuance of letters of credit, factoring, guarantees, loan commitments, and other services of which credit risks are substantially borne by the Company or wealth management products issued by the Company. The Company shall confirm the identity of ultimate debtor according to the penetration principle. When calculating the credit balance in the preceding paragraph, the Company may deduct the amount of the deposits as security and the certificates of bank deposits and treasury bonds as pledge provided by the related parties at the time of granting credit.
- 61 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Where the Company's major shareholder
or its controlling shareholder, actual
controller, related party, person acting in
concert, or ultimate beneficiary, among
others, is a financial institution, the
Company
shall,
when
conducting
interbank business with it, comply with
laws and regulations and the relevant
requirements
of
relevant
regulatory
departments on the interbank business.
The Company shall regard the major
shareholders
and
its
controlling
shareholders,
actual
controllers,
related
parties, persons acting in concert, and
ultimate beneficiaries as its own related
parties for management according to the
penetration principle.
(New Article)
Article 80 In the case of the purchase and
sale or lease of any self-use movable
property
or
immovable
property,
purchase and sale of credit assets; receipt
and disposition of capital for debt
payment;
credit
enhancement,
credit
evaluation,
asset
appraisal,
legal,
information,
technology, infrastructure
and other service transactions; sale on
commission
and
other
transactions
conducted by the Company with any of its
major shareholders or its controlling
shareholders,
actual
controllers,
related
parties, persons acting in concert or
ultimate beneficiaries, the Company shall
comply with laws and regulations, and
relevant provisions issued by the banking
and insurance regulatory authority of the
State Council and follow the commercial
principles,
and
provide
transaction
conditions no favorable than those
provided for non-related parties, so as to
prevent risk contagion and tunneling.
- 62 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Section)
Section III Equity Management
(New Article)
Article 81 The Board of Directors shall be
diligent and fulfil duties, and assume
ultimate responsibility for the equity
management affairs. The chairman of the
Board of Directors is the first responsible
person for handling the equity affairs of
the Company. The board secretary shall
assist the chairman of the Board of
Directors with his/her works, and is
directly responsible for handling the
equity affairs. The chairman of the Board
of Directors and board secretary shall
faithfully, honestly and diligently perform
their duties. Those who fail to fulfil their
duties with due diligence shall undertake
legal liabilities according to the law.
(New Article)
Article 82 The Company shall establish
and improve an equity information
management
system
and
equity
management
rules,
and
effectively
conduct
equity information
registration,
management
of
related
party
transactions,
information
disclosure and
other works.
The
Company
shall
strengthen
communication with its shareholders and
investors, and be responsible for work
including
applying
for
administrative
approval relating to equity affairs,
reporting
of
shareholders'
information
and relevant matters, and submission of
materials.
(New Article)
Article 83 Where a member of the Board
of Directors of the Company fails to raise
an objection to any violation of law or
regulation in equity management when
performing his/her duties, he/she shall not
be deemed as competent in the latest
performance assessment.
- 63 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 84 The CBIRC and its dispatched
offices shall establish a database of
commercial
banks'
equity management
and shareholders'
misconduct
records,
and share such information with relevant
departments
or
government
bodies
through the national credit information
sharing platform.
A shareholder who commits any violation
of laws or regulations and refuses to take
corrective action may be subject to
disciplinary actions imposed by the
CBIRC and its dispatched offices,
separately or jointly with the relevant
departments and entities, and be subject
to circulation of a notice of criticism,
public reprimand, or prohibition from
purchasing shares of the commercial bank
for a certain period of time or even
lifetime prohibition.
- 64 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 85 Where the Company's
shareholder or its controlling shareholder,
actual controller, related party, person
acting in concert or ultimate beneficiary,
among others, falls under any of the
following circumstances, and causes the
Company's violation of the rules for
prudential operations, the CBIRC or its
dispatched offices may, in accordance
with the provision of Article 37 of the
Banking Supervision Law of the People's
Republic of China, order the controlling
shareholder of the Company to transfer
equity, and restrict the relevant rights of
the said shareholder of the Company to
participate in the operation management,
including the right to request convening
of a general meeting of shareholders,
voting right, right of nomination, right of
submitting proposals, and right of
disposition, etc.:
(1) making false or insufficient capital
contribution, withdrawing paid-in capital
or withdrawing paid-in capital in any
disguised form;
(2) using entrusted funds, debt funds or
any other funds not owned by it to invest
in the Company in violation of
regulations;
(3) holding equity on a commission basis
in violation of regulations;
(4) failing to report as required;
(5) refusing to provide documents and
materials to the Company or the CBIRC
or its dispatched offices, providing false
document and materials, concealing
important information, or delaying the
provision of relevant documents and
materials;
- 65 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(6) violating any commitment or the
Articles of Association;
(7) a major shareholder or its controlling
shareholder or actual controller fails to
meet regulatory requirements prescribed
in these Measures;
(8) conducting related party transactions
in violation of any regulation;
(9) conducting equity pledge in violation
of any regulation;
(10) refusing or impeding the
investigation and verification by the
CBIRC or its dispatched offices;
(11) failing to cooperate with the CBIRC
or its dispatched offices in risk disposal;
(12) otherwise abusing shareholders'
rights or failing to fulfill shareholders'
obligations and thus damaging the
interests of the Company, any depositor or
any other shareholder.
- 66 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 86 The Company shall disclose its
equity information on its official website
or through other channels via interim
reports or annual reports in a truthful,
accurate
and
complete
manner.
The
information to be disclosed shall cover:
(1) total number of shares and
shareholders at the end of the reporting
period and changes in shares during the
reporting period;
(2) shareholdings of the Company's top
ten shareholders at the end of the
reporting period;
(3) information on major shareholders
and their controlling shareholders, actual
controllers, related parties, persons acting
in concert and ultimate beneficiaries at
the end of the reporting period;
(4) related party transactions with the
major shareholders and their controlling
shareholders,
actual controllers, related
parties, persons acting in concert and
ultimate
beneficiaries
during
the
reporting period;
(5) information on the pledge of the
Company's equity by major shareholders;
(6) information on directors and
supervisors nominated by
shareholders;
and
(7) other information as required by the
CBIRC.
(New Article)Article 87 As to equity affairs which shall be submitted to the CBIRC or its dispatched offices for approval but have not yet been approved, the Company shall make an explanation at the time of information disclosure.
- 67 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 83 Where the Company shall
Article 101Article 83Where the Company
convene a shareholders' general meeting, the
shall convene a shareholders' general
Company shall send out a written notice to
meeting, the
Company
convenershall send
all registered shareholders on the matters to
out a written notice to all registered
be reviewed as well as the meeting date and
shareholders on the matters to be reviewed
place forty-five (45) days before the
as well as the meeting date and place forty-
meeting. Shareholders intend to attend the
five (45)twenty (20)days before theannual
meeting shall submit their written replies to
general meeting (excluding the date of the
the Company twenty (20) days before the
meeting), or fifteen (15) days before the
meeting.
extraordinary general meeting (excluding
the date of the meeting)
meeting.
Shareholders intend to attend the meeting
shall submit their written replies to the
Company twenty (20) days before the
meeting.If the listing rules of the stock
exchange where the Company's shares are
listed have other provisions, such
provisions shall prevail.
Article 84 The Company shall calculate the
Article 102Article 84 The Company shall
number of voting shares represented by the
calculate the number of voting shares
shareholders intending to attend the meeting
represented by the shareholders intending to
according to the received written replies
attend the meeting according to the received
twenty (20) days before the shareholders'
written replies twenty (20) days before the
general meeting. Where the number of
shareholders' general meeting. Where the
voting
shares
represented
by
the
number of voting shares represented by the
shareholders intending to attend the meeting
shareholders intending to attend the meeting
reaches more than half (1/2) of the total
reaches more than half (1/2) of the total
number of voting shares, the Company can
number of voting shares, the Company can
convene a shareholders' general meeting;
convene a shareholders' general meeting;
where it fails, the Company shall inform the
where it fails, the Company shall inform the
shareholders on the matters to be examined,
shareholders on the matters to be examined,
assembly date and location again within five
assembly date and location again within five
(5) days in the form of public notice, after
(5) days in the form of public notice, after
the notification, the Company can convene a
the notification, the Company can convene a
shareholders' general meeting.
shareholders' general meeting.
An extraordinary general meeting of
An extraordinary general meeting of
shareholders may not decide any matters not
shareholders may not decide any matters not
stated in the notice.
stated in the notice.
- 68 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 87
Article 105Article 87
……
……
The public notice in the preceding paragraph
The public notice in the preceding paragraph
shall be published in one or more
shall be published in one or more
newspapers designated by the securities
newspapers designated by the securities
regulatory authority of the State Council
regulatory authority of the State Council
between forty-five (45) to fifty (50) days
between forty-five (45) to fifty (50) days
before the date of the general meeting. After
before the date of the general meeting. After
the publication of such notice, the holders of
the publication of such notice, the holders of
domestic shares shall be deemed to have
domestic shares shall be deemed to have
received the notice of the relevant
received the notice of the relevant
shareholders' general meeting.
shareholders' general meeting.
Article 129 Affected classified shareholders,
Article 147Article 126Affected classified
regardless of whether they originally have
shareholders, regardless of whether they
voting rights in the shareholders' general
originally have voting rights in the
meeting, have the voting rights on the
shareholders' general meeting, have the
classified shareholders' meeting for issues
voting rights on the classified shareholders'
stated in (2) to (8) and (11) to (12) of Article
meeting for issues stated in (2) to (8) and
128, except for the interested.
(11) to (12) of Article 146Article 128,
except for the interested.
The interested shareholders mentioned in the
preceding paragraph are defined as follows:
The interested shareholders mentioned in the
preceding paragraph are defined as follows:
(1) when the Company issues a buy-back
offer to all shareholders equally pro rata or
(1) when the Company issues a buy-back
buys back its own shares by open transaction
offer to all shareholders equally pro rata or
at stock exchange according to Article 34 of
buys back its own shares by open transaction
the Articles of Association. The interested
at stock exchange according to Article 34 of
shareholders refer to the controlling
the Articles of Association. The interested
shareholders defined in Article 69 of the
shareholders refer to the controlling
Articles of Association;
shareholders defined in Article 69 of the
Articles of Association;
(2) when the Company buys back its own
shares by agreement outside a stock
(2) when the Company buys back its own
exchange in accordance with Article 34 of
shares by agreement outside a stock
this Articles of Association, the interested
exchange in accordance with Article 34 of
shareholders refer to the shareholders which
this Articles of Association, the interested
are related to the agreement; and
shareholders refer to the shareholders which
are related to the agreement; and
……
……
- 69 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 131 If the Company intends to
Article 149Article 128If the Company
convene
a
meeting
of
classified
intends to convene a meeting of classified
shareholders, it should issue a written notice
shareholders, it should issue a written notice
forty-five (45) days in advance to inform all
forty-five(45) days in advanceto inform all
registered shareholders of the relevant class
registered shareholders of the relevant class
about the issues to be reviewed at the
about the issues to be reviewed at the
meeting, meeting date and meeting place.
meeting, meeting date and meeting place in
The shareholders who intend to attend the
accordance with the relevant requirements
meeting shall send their written replies of
of the notice period for convening a
attendance to the Company 20 days before
shareholders' general meeting in Article
the meeting is held.
10183of the Articles of Association.
The
shareholders who intend to attend the
If the number of shares with voting right on
meeting shall send their written replies of
the meeting held by shareholders who intend
attendance to the Company 20 days before
to attend meeting reaches more than half of
the meeting is held.
the total number of the shares of such
category with voting right at the meeting,
If the number of shares with voting right on
the Company may convene a meeting of
the meeting held by shareholders who intend
classified shareholders; if not, the Company
to attend meeting reaches more than half of
should,
within
five
days,
notify
the total number of the shares of such
shareholders, through public notice, the
category with voting right at the meeting,
issues to be reviewed at the meeting,
the Company may convene a meeting of
meeting date and place, and then the
classified shareholders; if not, the Company
Company may convene a meeting of
should,
within
five
days,
notify
classified shareholders.
shareholders, through public notice, the
issues to be reviewed at the meeting,
meeting date and place, and then the
Company may convene a meeting of
classified shareholders.
- 70 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 136 The way and procedures for the
Article 154
Article 133
The way and
nomination and election of directors are as
procedures for the nomination and election
follows:
of directors are as follows:
(1)……
……
……(6)
A
shareholder
shall
not
(6) A shareholder and its related parties
simultaneously
nominate
directors
and
shall not simultaneously nominate directors
supervisors; if a director nominated by a
and supervisors; if a director (supervisor)
shareholder has been appointed as a director,
nominated by a shareholder and its related
and before the expiration of the term of
partieshas been appointed as a director
office of the director, the shareholder is not
(supervisor), and before the expiration of
allowed to nominate any supervisor
the term of office or replacement of the
candidate. Any exemption due to special
director (supervisor), the shareholder is not
ownership structure shall make an
allowed to nominate any supervisor
application to the banking regulatory
(director)candidate. Any exemption due to
authority of the State Council and provide
special ownership structure shall make an
the reasons in support.
application to the banking regulatory
authority of the State Council and provide
……
the reasons in support.
The number of directors nominated by the
same shareholder and its associates, in
principle, shall not exceed one third (1/3) of
the total number of members of the Board of
Directors,.unless otherwise prescribed by
the State.
(8) The intention of the director candidate
and the written notice to indicate the
willingness of candidate to accept the
nominations shall be issued to the Company
within
fourteen (14)
seven (7) days before
the convening of the shareholders' general
meeting; and
(9) The period for the nominators and the
nominee to submit the aforesaid notice and
commitment (such period shall start from the
second day of the issuance of the notice of
the shareholders' general meeting) shall be
not less than fourteen (14)seven (7)days.
- 71 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 181Article 159The Company shall
not grant unsecured loans to related
parties, nor provide guarantee for
financing activities of related parties,
except where the related parties provide
certificates of bank deposits and treasury
bonds as sufficient counter guarantee.
Article 174 The board meeting shall be held
Article 193Article 174The board meeting
upon the attendance of more than half of
shall be held upon the attendance of more
directors. The resolutions of the Board of
than half of directors. The resolutions of the
Directors must be passed upon the approval
Board of Directors must be passed upon the
of more than half of all the directors, and the
approval of more than half of all the
major external investment, the major fixed
directors, and the major externalinvestment,
asset disposal plans, capital supplement
the major fixed asset disposal plans, capital
plans, major equity changes and financial
supplement plans, major equity changes and
restructuring and other major matters that
financial restructuring and other major
shall be submitted to the Board of Directors
matters that shall be submitted to the Board
for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14)
of Directors for deliberation in Item (7), (8),
and (17) in Article 162 of the Articles of
(10), (14) and (17) in Article 180Article 162
Association and the provisions of the
of the Articles of Association and the
internal systems of the Company must be
provisions of the internal systems of the
passed upon the approval of more than two
Company must be passed upon the approval
thirds (2/3) of directors.
of more than two thirds (2/3) of directors.
Article 176
Article 195Article 176
……
……
The profit distribution plans, major external
The profit distribution plans, major external
investment, the major asset disposal plans,
investment, the major asset disposal plans,
engagement and dismissal of senior
engagement and dismissal of senior
management
personnel, capital supplement
management personnel, capital supplement
plans, major equity changes and financial
plans, major equity changes and financial
restructuring and other major matters that
restructuring and other major matters that
shall be submitted to the Board of Directors
shall be submitted to the Board of Directors
for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14)
for deliberation in Item (7), (8), (10), (14)
and (17) in Article 162 of the Articles of
and (17) in Article 180Article 162 of the
Association and the provisions of the
Articles of Association and the provisions of
internal systems of the Company shall not be
the internal systems of the Company shall
voted in a communication way and shall be
not be voted in a communication way and
passed by the affirmative votes of more than
shall be passed by the affirmative votes of
two thirds (2/3) of directors in the Board of
more than two thirds (2/3) of directors in the
Directors.
Board of Directors.
- 72 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 188 Board Risk Management and
Article 207Article 188Board Risk
Related Transaction Control Committee are
Management
and
Related
Transaction
primarily responsible for:
Control Committee are primarily responsible
for:
……
……
(7) approving or making preliminary review
on matters that shall be approved or
(7) approving or making preliminary review
preliminary reviewed by Board Risk
on matters that shall be approved or
Management and
Related Transaction
preliminary reviewed by Board Risk
Control Committee in accordance with the
Management
and
Related
Transaction
Articles of Association and other internal
Control Committee in accordance with the
rules of the Company, keeping records of the
Articles of Association and other internal
relevant matters, and reporting to the Board
rules of the Company, keeping records of the
of Directors as required;
relevant matters, and
reporting
submitting
to the Board of Directors for approval as
required;
Article 203 The faithful obligations
Article 222Article 203The faithful
stipulated in the Article 137 and the
obligations
stipulated in
theArticle
diligence obligations stipulated in the Item
155Article 137and the diligence obligations
(4), (6), (9) of Article 138 of the Articles of
stipulated in the Item (4), (6), (9) of Article
Association shall also apply to senior
156Article 138of the Articles of Association
management personnel.
shall also apply to senior management
personnel.
- 73 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 217 The way and procedures for Article 236Article 217The way and nomination of supervisions are as follows: procedures for nomination of supervisions
are as follows:
(1)……
(1)……
……(3)
A
shareholder
shall
not
simultaneously
nominate
directors
and
……(3) A shareholder and its related
supervisors to the shareholders' general
partiesshall not simultaneously nominate
meeting; if a supervisor candidate
directors
and
supervisors
to
the
nominated by one shareholder has held the
shareholders' general meeting; if a
office as a supervisor, before the expiration
supervisor (director)candidate
nominated
of his/her term of office, the shareholder
by one shareholderand its related parties
shall not nominate any director candidate.
has held the office as a supervisor
(director), before the expiration of his/her
The number of supervisors nominated by the
term of office or replacement, the
same shareholders and their associates, in
shareholder shall not nominate any director
principle, shall not exceed one third (1/3) of
(supervisor)candidate.
the total number of members of the Board of
Supervisors, and if exemption is needed due
The number of supervisors nominated by the
to special ownership structure, such
same shareholders and their related parties
application should be submitted to the
associates, in principle, shall not exceed one
banking regulatory authority of the State
third (1/3) of the total number of members of
Council and explain the reasons.
the Board of Supervisors, and if exemption
is needed due to special ownership structure,
such application should be submitted to the
banking and insuranceregulatory authority
of the State Council and explain the reasons.
Article 228 External supervisors shall meet
Article 247Article 228External supervisors
the conditions of the banking regulatory
shall meet the conditions of the banking and
authority of the State Council. The election
insurance regulatory authority of the State
procedures for external supervisors refer to
Council. The election procedures for
the provisions about the election procedures
external supervisors refer to the provisions
for independent directors in Article 151 of
about
the
election
procedures
for
the Articles of Association.
independent directors in Article 169Article
151of the Articles of Association.
The same shareholder can only nominate one
(1) external supervisor candidate, and shall
The same shareholder can only nominate one
not nominate independent director and
(1) external supervisor candidate, and shall
external supervisor at the same time.
not nominate independent director and
external supervisor at the same time.
The duration for an external supervisor to
hold the post in the Company cannot exceed
The duration for an external supervisor to
an accumulation of six (6) years.
hold the post in the Company cannot exceed
an accumulation of six (6) years.
- 74 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 268 Except for circumstances
Article 287 Article 268Except for
prescribed in Article 68 of the Articles of
circumstances prescribed in Article 68 of the
Association, a director, supervisor, president
Articles of Association, a director,
and other senior management personnel of
supervisor, president and other senior
the Company may be relieved of liability for
management personnel of the Company may
specific breaches of his/her duty by the
be relieved of liability for specific breaches
informed consent of shareholders given at a
of his/her duty by the informed consent of
shareholders' general meeting.
shareholders given at a shareholders' general
meeting.
Article 278 The contract for remunerations
Article 297Article 278The contract for
entered into between the Company and its
remunerations entered into between the
directors or supervisors should provide that
Company and its directors or supervisors
in the event of a takeover of the Company,
should provide that in the event of a
the directors and supervisors shall, subject
takeover of the Company, the directors and
to the prior approval of the shareholders in
supervisors shall, subject to the prior
shareholders' general meeting, have the right
approval
of
the
shareholders
in
to receive compensation or other payment
shareholders' general meeting, have the right
for loss of the position or retirement. A
to receive compensation or other payment
takeover of the Company as referred to
for loss of the position or retirement. A
above means:
takeover of the Company as referred to
above means:
……
……
(2) An offer made by any person with a view
to rendering the offeror a "controlling
(2) An offer made by any person with a view
shareholder" as well as the meaning of
to rendering the offeror a "controlling
Article 69 of the Articles of Association.
shareholder" as well as the meaning of
Article 69 of the Articles of Association.
If the relevant director or supervisor does
not comply with this Article 278 of the
If the relevant director or supervisor does
Articles of Association, any sum so received
not comply with this Article 297Article 278
by him/her shall belong to those persons
of the Articles of Association, any sum so
who have sold their shares as a result of the
received by him/her shall belong to those
said offer made. The expenses incurred in
persons who have sold their shares as a
distributing that sum pro rata among those
result of the said offer made. The expenses
persons shall be borne by the relevant
incurred in distributing that sum pro rata
director or supervisor and shall not be paid
among those persons shall be borne by the
out of that sum.
relevant director or supervisor and shall not
be paid out of that sum.
- 75 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Chapter)
Chapter XII Related Party Transactions
(New Article)
Article 299 The legal persons or any other
organizations shall, within 10 working
days from the day of becoming non-
natural person shareholders of the
Company,
report
the
following
information related to their related
parties to the Risk Management and
Related Transactions Control Committee
of the Company:
(1) The controlling natural person
shareholders,
directors
and
key
management personnel;
(2) The controlling non-natural person
shareholders;
(3) The legal persons or other
organizations
directly,
indirectly
or
jointly controlled by them, and their
directors and key management personnel.
If any of the reporting matters as listed in
the first paragraph of this Article has
changed, it shall be submitted to the Risk
Management
and Related
Transactions
Control Committee of the Board of
Directors of the Company within 10
working days upon the occurrence of such
change.
- 76 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 300 The directors and senior
management personnel of the Company
shall, within 10 working days from
commencing their terms of office, and the
natural persons shall, within 10 working
days from becoming major natural person
shareholders of the Company, report their
close relatives and related party legal
persons or other organizations as listed in
Articles 299 (3) to the Related
Transactions Control Committee of the
Company. If any of the reported matters
is changed, a report shall be made within
10 working days upon the occurrence of
such change.
Directors and senior management
personnel of the Head Office, branches
and subsidiaries of the Company as well
as personnel entitled to decide on or
participate in the credit extension and
transfer of assets shall report their close
relatives and related party legal persons
or other organizations as listed in Articles
299 (3) in accordance with Administrative
Measures for Related Party Transactions
of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (《哈爾濱銀行股
份有限公司關聯交易管理辦法》).
(New Article)
Article 301 With regard to a natural
person, legal person or any other
organization who is obliged to report in
accordance with Articles 299 and 300,
he/she/it shall give a written statement to
the Company besides a report so as to
ensure the reported information is true,
accurate and complete and undertake that
he/she/it is liable for corresponding
compensations if any false information or
serious omission in the report results in
any loss to the Company.
- 77 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 302
The
ordinary
related
party
transactions shall be subject to
examination and approval according to
the internal authorization procedure of
the Company, and shall report to the Risk
Management
and
Related
Transactions
Control Committee of the Board of
Directors
for
records.
The
ordinary
related party transactions may be subject
to examination and approval according to
the procedure for major related party
transactions.
The Risk Management and Related
Transactions
Control
Committee
shall
give an opinion on each major related
party transaction, which, subject to
examination and approval, shall be
submitted to the Board of Directors for
approval.
Major related party transactions as
determined
under
the
Administrative
Measures for the Related Party
Transactions
between
the
Commercial
Banks and their Insiders or Shareholders
shall be reported to the Board of
Supervisors within 10 working days from
the date of obtaining approval as well as
to the banking and insurance regulatory
authority of the State Council.
Related
party
transactions
involving
related relationship with the directors and
senior management personnel shall be
reported to the Board of Supervisors
within 10 working days from the date of
obtaining approval.
(New Article)
Article 303 In case the Board of Directors
or the Risk Management and Related
Transactions Control Committee votes or
makes decisions on any related party
transaction, the person related to such
related party transaction shall abstain
from voting.
- 78 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
(New Article)
Article 304 The independent directors of
the Company shall issue written opinions
on the fairness of the major related party
transactions and the performance of the
internal
examination
and
approval
procedure.
(New Article)
Article 305 The banking and insurance
regulatory authority of the State Council
may order the directors and senior
management personnel in any one of the
following
circumstances
to
make
corrections within a prescribed period of
time; if they fail to make corrections
within the prescribed period of time or in
serious cases, the banking and insurance
regulatory authority of the State Council
may order the Company to change its
directors
and senior
management
personnel:
(1) did not report according to Article 300
of the Articles of Association;
(2) did not undertake according to Article
301 of the Articles of Association;
(3) made false reports or reports with
major omissions;
(4) did not abstain from voting according
to Article 303 of the Articles of
Association;
(5) in case of independent directors, did
not issue written opinions according to
Article 304 of the Articles of Association.
- 79 -
APPENDIX III
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
Before the Amendment
After the Amendment
Article 334 Definitions
Article 360Article 334Definitions
(1) The "actual controller" shall refer to the
(1) The "actual controller" shall refer to the
persons who, not being a shareholder of the
persons who, not being a shareholder of the
Company, is able to exercise control over the
Company, is able to exercise control over the
acts of the Company through an investment
acts of the Company through an investment
relationship, any agreement or other
relationship, any agreement or other
arrangement.
arrangement.
(2) The "connected relationship" shall refer
(2) The "connected relationship" shall refer
to the relationship between the Company's
to the relationship between the Company's
controlling shareholders, actual controllers,
controlling shareholders, actual controllers,
directors, supervisors,
senior management
directors, supervisors, senior management
personnel and the enterprises under their
personnel and the enterprises under their
direct or indirect control, as well as other
direct or indirect control, as well as other
relationships that may result in the transfer
relationships that may result in the transfer
of the interests of the Company. However,
of the interests of the Company. However,
state-owned enterprises shall not have the
state-owned enterprises shall not have the
relationship aforementioned due to jointly
relationship aforementioned due to jointly
being controlled by the State.
being controlled by the State.
(3) The "major shareholder" shall refer to
(3) The "major shareholder" shall refer to
those directly or indirectly, jointly hold or
those directly or indirectly, jointly hold or
control more than 5% of the total number of
control more than 5% of the total number of
shares or voting power and are in a position
shares or voting power and are in a position
to exert significant impact on the Company's
to exert significant impact on the Company's
decisions.
decisions.
The Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association include amendments to the name
of regulatory authority, i.e. "banking regulatory authority of the State Council" was
amended as "banking and insuranceregulatory authority of the State Council".
Note: Changes in the numbering of articles due to the amendments to the Articles of Association would not be listed separately as they do not involve any changes in the substantial contents of the Articles of Association.
- 80 -
APPENDIX IV
THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds was prepared in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is as follows:
TYPE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The type of Capital Supplemental Bonds to be issued will be the Additional Tier 1 capital instruments that comply with the regulatory capital requirements and the Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial Banks (Trial) to make an agreement on the settlement of bonds under certain trigger events, and are the "capital bonds without a fixed term" to be issued by the Company in the inter-bank bond market (the "Capital Supplemental Bonds").
ISSUANCE SIZE
The size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds to be issued shall not exceed RMB15.0 billion (inclusive). The actual issue size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is to be determined by the Board or its delegates within the abovementioned limit, in accordance with the capital needs of the company and the market condition at the time of the issuance.
III. PAR VALUE AND ISSUE PRICE
The Capital Supplemental Bonds are to be issued at the par value. All target investors shall subscribe the Capital Supplemental Bonds in cash.
IV. TERM OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The initial term of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not be less than 5 years. There will be no fixed expiry date prior to the exercise of redemption right by the Company.
METHOD OF ISSUANCE AND TARGET INVESTORS
The Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be issued by way of public or non-public issuance to onshore or offshore investors pursuant to the relevant rules on issuance, and the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall, after being approved by regulatory authorities, be issued in a single or multiple series in accordance with the relevant procedures. The actual method of the issuance shall be subject to the final determination of the Board pursuant to the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting.
All target investors shall subscribe the Capital Supplemental Bonds in cash.
- 81 -
APPENDIX IV
THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
VI. INTEREST DISTRIBUTION TERMS
Principles for determining the coupon rate
The proposed coupon rate for the Capital Supplemental Bonds may be adjusted at different intervals. The coupon rate at the time of the issuance shall be determined by the Board by way of market pricing, in accordance with the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting together with other factors including relevant laws and regulations, market condition at the time of the issuance, investors' need and the actual circumstances of the Company. In any adjusted interest rate period, the interests of the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be paid at the same prescribed interest rate and will reset at specified intervals thereafter.
The coupon rate consists of the benchmark rate and the fixed spread. The fixed spread will be determined by deducting the benchmark rate at the time of issuance from the coupon rate at the time of the issuance and will remain unchanged once determined. On the reset date, the new coupon rate for the next adjusted coupon rate period will be determined, and will equal to the sum of the benchmark rate as at the reset date and the fixed spread as determined at the time of issuance.
(II) Conditions to distribution of interests
The Company will pay interests from distributable items provided that the capital adequacy ratio of the Company meets regulatory requirements. The holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall rank in priority to the ordinary shareholders in terms of interest distribution. Distribution of interests will not be affected by the rating of the Company and will not be adjusted as a result of any change to such rating.
In order to meet the regulatory requirements for eligibility criteria of Additional Tier-1 capital instruments, the Company shall have the right to cancel the interest payment on the Capital Supplemental Bonds in whole or in part at its discretion and this will not constitute an event of default. The Company, at its discretion, may use any interest so cancelled to repay other debts that are due. The cancellation of any interest payment on the Capital Supplemental Bonds will only constitute a restriction on the payment of dividend to the ordinary shareholders and will not constitute any other restriction on the Company. Any declaration and payment of all of the interest on the Capital Supplemental Bonds by the Company will be determined by the Board or its delegates in accordance with the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting. Any cancellation of the payment of all or part of the interest on the capital bonds without a fixed term shall be subject to the consideration and approval by the authority of the Company as recognized by laws and regulations.
If the Company cancels all or part of the distribution of the interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Company shall not distribute any profits to the ordinary shareholders during the period from the date of cancelling the distribution of the interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds to the resumption of payment of interests in full.
- 82 -
APPENDIX IV
THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
(III) Method of interest payment
Interests on the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be payable in cash. The interest bearing principal amount of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be the aggregate value of the relevant series of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding. The detailed method of interest payment shall be subject to the final determination of the Board in accordance with market conditions pursuant to the authorisation given by the Shareholders' general meeting.
(IV) Interest accumulation
The interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term will be non-cumulative, namely, in the event of any cancellation by the Company of all or part of the interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term, any amount of interests on the capital bonds without a fixed term not paid in full in the current period will not be accumulated to the following interest periods.
(V) Distribution of residual profits
After receiving the interests at the prescribed interest rate, the holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not be entitled to any distribution of residual profits of the Company together with the ordinary shareholders.
VII. TERMS OF MANDATORY WRITE-OFF
Mandatory write-off trigger events
1. Upon the occurrence of any Additional Tier-1 Capital Trigger Event (namely, the Core Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of the Company falling to 5.125% or below), the Company shall have the right to irrevocably write off, without the approval of the holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term, based on the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term, part or all of the principal amount (any unpaid outstanding interest will not be paid anymore) of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding, on the day following the occurrence of the trigger event, in order to restore the Core Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of the Company to above 5.125%. In case of partial write-off, the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be written off ratably and on the same conditions. Upon written-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Capital Supplemental Bonds will not be restored as capital bonds without a fixed term under any circumstances.
- 83 -
APPENDIX IV
THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
2. Upon the occurrence of a Tier-2 Capital Trigger Event, the Company shall have the right to write off, without the approval of the holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term, all of the Capital Supplemental Bonds then issued and outstanding based on the aggregate value of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. Upon full write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the Capital Supplemental Bonds will not restored as capital bonds without a fixed term under any circumstances. A Tier-2 Capital Trigger Event means the earlier of the following events: (1) the China Banking Regulatory Commission having concluded that without a conversion or write-off of the Company's capital, the Company would become non-viable, and (2) the relevant authorities having concluded that without a public sector injection of capital or equivalent support, the Company would become non-viable.
Upon the occurrence of the above mandatory write-off trigger events, the Company shall report to the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council for review and determination and shall fulfill its relevant information disclosure obligations such as making provisional reports or announcements in accordance with relevant regulatory requirements.
(II) Mandatory write-off period
The mandatory write-off period of the Capital Supplemental Bonds commences on the first trading day immediately following the completion date of issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and ends on the date of redemption of all the Capital Supplemental Bonds.
VIII. TERMS OF CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION
Redemption right
The Company shall have the right to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds subject to obtaining the approval of the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council. The holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds do not have the right to require the Company to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds and shall not expect that the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be redeemed. The Capital Supplemental Bonds will not contain any term allowing investors to put back the Capital Supplemental Bonds to the Company and the holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall not have any right to require the Company to repurchase the capital bonds without a fixed term held by them.
(II) Redemption conditions and period
From the fifth year following the date of issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds or under the circumstance as recognized by the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council and other regulatory authorities, and subject to obtaining the approval of the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council and the compliance with the relevant requirements, the Company shall have the right to redeem all or part of the Capital Supplemental Bonds. The specific commencement date of redemption period shall be finally determined by the Board (as authorised by the Shareholders' general meeting) in accordance with market conditions. The redemption period for the Capital Supplemental Bonds begins on the date on which redemption begins and ends on the redemption or write-off of all the Capital Supplemental Bonds.
- 84 -
APPENDIX IV
THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The exercise by the Company of its right to redeem the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall be subject to the fulfillment of one of the following conditions:
the Company shall use capital instruments of the same or superior quality to replace the capital bonds without a fixed term to be redeemed and such replacement shall only be made at a time at which the Company has a sustainable income generating capability; or
the capital position of the Company immediately after redemption will remain significantly higher than the regulatory capital requirements prescribed by the relevant banking regulatory authority under the State Council.
Redemption price and basis for determining the redemption price
The redemption price of the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be an amount equal to the
par value of the Capital Supplemental Bonds plus the amount of interest declared but unpaid for the current period.
IX. ORDER OF DISTRIBUTION ON LIQUIDATION AND PROCEDURES FOR
LIQUIDATION
According to the Articles of Association of the Company, after paying the liquidation cost, staff salary, labour insurance, statutory compensation and the outstanding taxes respectively, and after repayment of its debts, the remaining assets of the Company shall be distributed to the shareholders of the Company according to the type and proportion of their respective shareholdings.
The holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term of the Company shall rank pari passu with the holders of the Additional Tier-1 Capital instruments sharing the same priority of repayment with the Capital Supplemental Bonds which may be issued by the Company in the future, and shall take precedence over ordinary shareholders, in distribution of the remaining assets of the Company. The holders of the capital bonds without a fixed term will be entitled to an amount on liquidation equal to the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term then issued and outstanding plus any declared but unpaid interests for the current period. If there are any insufficient remaining assets, the distribution will be made ratably according to the aggregate value of the capital bonds without a fixed term held by each holder of the capital bonds without a fixed term as a proportion of the aggregate value of all capital bonds without a fixed term and Additional Tier-1 Capital instruments.
The remaining assets of the Company after settlement in accordance with the provisions aforesaid shall be distributed to the ordinary shareholders of the Company in proportion to the shareholding of ordinary shares held by them.
- 85 -
APPENDIX IV
THE ISSUANCE PLAN OF THE CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
SECURITY
The Capital Supplemental Bonds will not have any security arrangements.
XI. RATINGS ARRANGEMENT
The specific rating arrangement for the Capital Supplemental Bonds (if necessary) shall be determined according to the relevant laws and regulations and the issuance market conditions.
XII. USE OF PROCEEDS
The proceeds from the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, after deduction of the expenses relating to the issuance, will be used to replenish the Company's Additional Tier-1 Capital.
XIII. LISTING/TRADING ARRANGEMENTS
The listing/trading arrangement for the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be set out in the issuance documents.
XIV. VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE RESOLUTION FOR THE ISSUANCE OF THE
CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The Capital Supplemental Bonds issuance plan will be valid for 36 months from the date on which the resolution is approved at the Shareholders' general meeting.
- 86 -
APPENDIX V
THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND
THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS
RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The Proposal on the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal With All Matters relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the Proposal on the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal With All Matters relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds is as follows:
PROPOSAL ON AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
Matters Authorised in Connection with the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds
To ensure the successful implementation of the issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds, it is proposed that the Shareholders' general meeting authorise the Board, and the Board will then delegate the authority to the Chairman, the President and the Secretary to the Board, in accordance with the principles for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds approved at the Shareholders' general meeting, to individually or jointly exercise the full power to deal with the matters relating to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds within the validity period of the authorisation for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to those set out below:
to formulate and implement the final issuance plan for Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to:
to determine the specific issue size within the approved total issue size of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
to determine the method for determining the coupon rate and the specific coupon rate as well as the reset period of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
to determine whether the Capital Supplemental Bonds will be issued at or above par value, the issue price of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, subscription currency, and the specific commencement date of the redemption period, redemption conditions and the issuance method of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, according to the market conditions prior to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
to determine, the timing of issuance, the target investors and the size issued to each investor of the Capital Supplemental Bonds according to the approvals from regulatory authorities and market conditions; and
- 87 -
APPENDIX V
THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND
THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS
RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
5. to determine other matters in relation to the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds (including but not limited to rating arrangements, special account for the proceeds, the tax arrangements in relation to any dividend payment, the arrangements with respect to subscription procedures and the listing of the Capital Supplemental Bonds) and to make necessary adjustments to the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds according to the latest regulatory requirements or opinions of regulatory authorities (including suspension and termination, similarly construed hereafter), except those matters that require a separate vote at a general meeting in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company.
if there are any new regulations by the State or policies by relevant regulatory authorities on the Capital Supplemental Bonds or any changes to market conditions occurring prior to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, to exercise full power to amend the issuance plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds accordingly to reflect such changes, except for those amendments that require a separate vote at a general meeting according to relevant laws, regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company;
to produce, amend, execute, implement and file the application materials of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, the documents relating to the issuance and transfer of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and other documents (such as offering circular, issuance circular and/or prospectus) of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, to deal with related matters, such as approval, registration, filing, authorisation and consent by relevant regulatory authorities and to conduct all acts relating to the issuance and transfer of the Capital Supplemental Bonds that are deemed necessary, proper or appropriate by such authorised person(s), in each case, according to the requirements of relevant domestic or offshore governmental bodies and regulatory authorities;
(IV) to draft, amend, execute, implement, submit and publish all contracts, agreements and documents (including but not limited to sponsor and underwriting agreements, agreements relating to the issuance proceeds, subscription agreements entered into with investors, announcements, circulars and other disclosure documents) in relation to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds;
to make appropriate amendments, adjustments and supplements to the issuance plan and terms of the Capital Supplemental Bonds in accordance with the opinions of the relevant regulatory authorities and the actual circumstances of the Company to the extent permitted by laws and regulations;
(VI) to deal with other matters relating to the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds.
- 88 -
APPENDIX V
THE PROPOSAL ON THE AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD AND
THE PERSONS AUTHORISED BY THE BOARD TO DEAL WITH ALL MATTERS
RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTAL BONDS
The authorisation for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds shall remain valid during the 36 months following the passing of the resolution at the Shareholders' general meeting. If the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds is not completed before the expiration of the validity period of such authorisation, then such authorisation will lapse, but the Board has the right to seek approval at the general meeting to extend or renew the validity period of such authorisation.
Matters Authorised in Connection with Capital Supplemental Bonds that Remain Outstanding
So long as the Capital Supplemental Bonds remain outstanding, it is proposed that the Shareholders' general meeting authorise the Board (and agree that the Board may sub-delegate), the Chairman, the President and the Secretary to the Board to exercise full power to deal with the following matters in accordance with laws and regulations, the Articles of Association, relevant regulatory rules and in accordance with the framework and principles for the issuance of the Capital Supplemental Bonds as considered and resolved at the Shareholders' general meeting:
to deal with all matters relating to write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds upon occurrence of any trigger event for mandatory write-off of the Capital Supplemental Bonds, including but not limited to, determining the timing of write-off,write-off ratio and the implementing procedures for write-off, dealing with regulatory approvals as well as other matters;
to decide on matters relating to redemption of the Capital Supplemental Bonds during the redemption period with reference to market conditions and other factors, and to deal with all matters relating to redemption as approved by the banking regulatory authority under the State Council and other regulatory authorities; and
to determine and deal with matters in relation to interest payment to holders of the Capital Supplemental Bonds in accordance with the requirements of the issuance terms. However, cancellation of preference share dividends or part or all of the interests of capital bonds without a fixed term shall still require the approval of the authority of the Company as recognized by laws and regulations.
- 89 -
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
哈爾濱 銀 行股份有 限 公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6138)
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held at Conference Hall 3, Harbin Shangri-La Hotel, 555 Youyi Road, Daoli District, Harbin, China, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions. Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Bank dated 31 August 2020 (the "Circular") unless otherwise stated.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Election of Directors".
To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Election of Supervisor".
To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Equity Management Measures".
To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Administrative Measures for the Related Party Transactions".
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Amendments to the Articles of Association".
To consider and approve the "Proposal on the Extension of the Validity Period of the Issuance Plan of the Capital Supplemental Bonds and Relevant Shareholders' Resolution and the Validity Period of the Authorisation to the Board and the Persons Authorised by the Board to Deal with All Matters Relating to the Issuance of Capital Supplemental Bonds".
By order of the Board
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.
Guo Zhiwen
Chairman
Harbin, China, 31 August 2020
Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
- 90 -
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notes:
Details of the above resolutions are set out in the Circular.
Closure of register of members
In order to determine the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM, the H share register of members of the Bank will be closed from Tuesday, 15 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020 (both days inclusive). Shareholders whose name appear on the H share register of members and domestic share register of members of the Bank on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. The H Shareholders who intend to attend and vote at the EGM must lodge all the transfer documents accompanied by the relevant H share certificates with the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (address: Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 14 September 2020.
Registration procedures for attending the EGM
Individual Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person shall produce their identity cards or other effective document or proof of identity and stock account cards. Proxies of individual Shareholders shall produce their effective proof of identity and proxy form. A corporate Shareholder should attend the meeting by its legal representative or proxy appointed by the legal representative. A legal representative who wishes to attend the meeting should produce his/her identity card or other valid documents evidencing his/her capacity as a legal representative. If appointed a proxy to attend the meeting, the proxy should produce his/her identity card and an authorisation instrument duly signed by the legal representative of the corporate Shareholder.
Notice of attendance
Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM in person or by proxy should return the reply slips in person, by post or by facsimile to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before Thursday, 24 September 2020.
The Bank's Board Office is located at No. 888 Shangjiang Street, Daoli District, Harbin 150070, Heilongjiang Province, China (Contact Person: Yu Xi, Tel: 86-451-8677 9524, Fax: 86-451-8677 9829).
The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990).
Proxy
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more persons (whether such person is a Shareholder or not) as his/her proxy or proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. For a corporate Shareholder, the proxy instrument must be affixed with the common seal or signed by its director or attorney duly authorised in writing. If the instrument appointing the proxy is signed by a person authorised by the appointer, the power of attorney or other documents of authority under which the instrument is signed shall be notarised. The notarised power of attorney or other document of authority shall be deposited together with the instrument appointing the proxy at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders).
To be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) signed by the authorised person or certified by a notary must be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for H Shareholders) or the Bank's Board Office (for Domestic Shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof.
Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending in person and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof if he/she so wishes, but in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Publication of poll results
Pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a shareholders' general meeting must be taken by poll. As such, each of the resolutions set out in this notice will be voted by poll. Results of the poll voting will be published on the Bank's website at www.hrbb.com.cn and the HKExnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk after the EGM.
Other business
The EGM is estimated to last no longer than half a day. Shareholders who attend the meeting in person or by proxy shall bear their own traveling, dining and accommodation expenses.
Harbin Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:05 UTC