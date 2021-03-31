Log in
Harbin Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS

03/31/2021 | 09:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

哈 爾 濱 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6138)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") hereby announces that Ernst & Young and Ernst

  • Young Hua Ming LLP ("E&Y") will retire as the auditors of the Bank upon the completion of 2020 audit works.

According to the requirements of the "Administrative Measures for State-owned Financial Enterprises to Select and Appoint Accounting Firms " ( 國有金融企業選聘會計師事務所管理 辦法》) issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, the term that a financial enterprise may consecutively engage the same accounting firm shall not exceed eight years. As of 2020, E&Y has been appointed as the audit institution of the financial statements of the Bank for eight consecutive years, and therefore needs to retire. In this regard, the Bank has communicated with E&Y in advance, and E&Y has no objection to this. The Bank and E&Y confirm that there is no disagreement between the Bank and E&Y, and there are no matters relating to E&Y's retirement that need to be brought to attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board has approved the proposed appointment of BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP and BDO Limited as the domestic and international auditors of the Bank for the year 2021 respectively, subject to the approval by the shareholders at the general meeting.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to the professional services rendered by E&Y to the Bank in the past.

By order of the Board

Harbin Bank Co., Ltd.

Deng Xinquan

Chairman

Harbin, the PRC, 31 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Deng Xinquan, Lyu Tianjun and Sun Feixia as executive directors; Zhao Hongbo, Zhang Xianjun, Yu Hong and Lang Shufeng as non-executive directors; Sun Yan, Zhang Zheng, Hou Bojian and Jin Qinglu as independent non-executive directors.

  • Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

