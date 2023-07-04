Harbin Boshi Automation Co., Ltd. announced final cash dividend/10 shares (tax included) of CNY 2.50000000 on A shares for the year 2022. Record date is July 10, 2023. Ex-date is July 11, 2023.
Payment date is July 11, 2023.
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.36 CNY
|+4.09%
|+18.77%
|+38.19%
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|19.36 CNY
|+4.09%
|+18.77%
|2 627 M $
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|19.36 ¥
|+4.09%
|33 015 620
|2023-07-03
|18.60 ¥
|+6.35%
|42,624,540
|2023-06-30
|17.49 ¥
|-2.29%
|27,840,230
|2023-06-29
|17.90 ¥
|+8.95%
|29,390,760
|2023-06-28
|16.43 ¥
|-0.06%
|7,552,082
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+38.19%
|2 627 M $
|+264.99%
|2 678 M $
|-6.27%
|2 683 M $
|+16.48%
|2 549 M $
|+20.63%
|2 547 M $
|+50.65%
|2 536 M $
|-4.64%
|2 398 M $
|+6.46%
|2 874 M $
|-13.72%
|2 374 M $
|-11.29%
|2 910 M $