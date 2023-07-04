HARBIN BOSHI AUTOMATION CO., LTD. is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of petrochemical post-processing equipment sets. The Company's main products include automatic packaging and piling equipment sets for granule materials and post-processing equipment sets of synthetic rubber, which are applied in petrochemical industry. The Company is also involved in the provision of related integrated services, including spare parts supply services, related equipment inspection and maintenance services, transportation security services and production operation and management. The Company operates mainly in domestic market, with East China and northwest area of China as its main markets.