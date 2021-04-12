Harbin Electric : NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1133)

NOTICE OF H SHARES CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the H Shares Class Meeting of Harbin Electric Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the conference room of the Company located at 1399 Chuangxinyi Road, Songbei District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, the PRC on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting), to consider the following matters:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

1. To authorize the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to repurchase, on one or more occasions, as it deems appropriate and through The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, H shares (the "H Shares") of a total number not exceeding 10% of the total number of the Company's issued H shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution. The authorization will be valid from the date of the passing of this resolution (i) for a period of 12 months, or (ii) until the conclusion of the first annual general meeting after the passing of this resolution, or (iii) until the revocation or alteration of this resolution through a special resolution by the Shareholders at a general meeting, or by the H Shareholders or the Domestic Shareholders at their respective class meetings, whichever is the earliest;