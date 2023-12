Harbin Fuerjia Technology Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301371) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Harbin Fuerjia Technology Development Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the research, development, production and sales of professional skin care products. The Company's main products include medical device dressing products and functional skin care products, mainly including dressings, patches, film products, and other forms of products such as water, essence, lotion, spray, and freeze-dried powder. Its products are mainly Class II medical device products suitable for mild to moderate acne, promoting wound healing and skin repair, supplemented by various forms of functional skin care products.