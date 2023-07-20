ANNEX TO THE NOTICE
CONVENING THE ANNUAL
GENERAL MEETING
Annex to agenda item 4
Remuneration report
Annex to agenda item 6
Candidates for the Board of Directors of Harboes Bryggeri A/S
The Board of Directors proposes re-election of:
Bernhard Griese,
Sabine Disse,
Bettina Køhlert,
Ruth Schade,
Jakob Skovgaard and
Constantijn Antoine Josef Deelen.
Yours sincerely,
Harboes Bryggeri A/S
Bernhard Griese
Chairman of the Board
