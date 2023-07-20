Harboes Bryggeri A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the brewery sector. The Company is specialized in the production and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including beer, soft drinks, non-alcoholic malts, energy drink and juices. Its brand's portfolio comprises Bear, Harboe and Darguner Beer, Hustler Energy Drink, X.RAY Energy Drink, Harboe Squash, WOWZA, Caribia, Pure Apple Juice, White Bear Lemon-Mint Malt, and Hyper Malt, among others. The Company controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Darguner Brauerei GmbH, Harboe Norge A/S, Harboe Sverige AB, Harboes Poland Sp z oo, Skaelskoer Bryghus A/S and Harboe Ejendomme A/S and AS Viru Olu. Furthermore, It is present worldwide in over 90 markets.

Sector Brewers