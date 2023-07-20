Bernhard Griese (1941)

Chairman of the board

Dependent member of the board since 1986. Re-elected in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The election period expires in 2023.

Bernhard Griese is a qualified electrical engineer and was first employed at Harboes Brewery in 1973. In the following years, he worked in all areas of the company. He joined the Executive Board in 1981 and was appointed CEO in 1986 - a position he held until 2019.

Bernhard Griese's broad production and management experience, combined with a strong focus on innovation, is a significant asset to the Board of Directors, and has been a driving force in the Group's targeted approach to new emerging markets, ongoing efficiency improvements, production upgrades and the development of new products and brands.

Board positions

Visbjerggården A/S (Chairman)

Keldernæs A/S

Danfrugt Skælskør A/S (Chairman)

Executive positions

Keldernæs A/S

Agrar Holding ApS

Agrar Produktion Niendorf GmbH, Germany