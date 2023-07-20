CANDIDATES FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HARBOES BRYGGERI A/S
Bernhard Griese (1941)
Chairman of the board
Dependent member of the board since 1986. Re-elected in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. The election period expires in 2023.
Bernhard Griese is a qualified electrical engineer and was first employed at Harboes Brewery in 1973. In the following years, he worked in all areas of the company. He joined the Executive Board in 1981 and was appointed CEO in 1986 - a position he held until 2019.
Bernhard Griese's broad production and management experience, combined with a strong focus on innovation, is a significant asset to the Board of Directors, and has been a driving force in the Group's targeted approach to new emerging markets, ongoing efficiency improvements, production upgrades and the development of new products and brands.
Board positions
Visbjerggården A/S (Chairman)
Keldernæs A/S
Danfrugt Skælskør A/S (Chairman)
Executive positions
Keldernæs A/S
Agrar Holding ApS
Agrar Produktion Niendorf GmbH, Germany
Sabine These (1976)
Independent member of the board since 2021. Re-elected in 2022. The election period expires in 2023.
Sabine Disse is a German citizen and has an MSc in Business Administration from Friedrich-Alexander Universität. She has also completed Cambridge University's General Management Programme.
Sabine Disse has been CFO of Gerolsteiner Brunnen, Germany's largest mineral water producer, since the beginning of 2023. Prior to that, she held a number of management positions, most recently as CFO at Intersnack, which produces and markets snack products across Europe. From 2008-2013 she was CFO of the brewing company Warsteiner Group, one of Europe's largest privately owned breweries in Germany.
Sabine Disse has significant insight into the German market for FMCG in the food and beverage sector, as well as broad international experience from the industry. Further- more, her strong financial background as CFO is a valuable contribution to Harboe's Board of Directors.
Other management positions
CFO, Gerolsteiner Brunnen
Bettina Køhlert (1964)
Dependent member of the board since 2020. (Provided advisory services to Harboes Bryggeri A/S within the past 5 years). Re-elected in 2021 and 2022. The election period expires in 2023.
Bettina Køhlert has an MSc in Social Science (business economics/public relations) from Roskilde University and completed CBS Executive's board training.
For a number of years, Bettina Køhlert has run a consulting business focusing on financial communication and investor relations and has advised a wide range of listed companies on their investor communication and in connection with a large number of business transfers and financial transactions.
Bettina Køhlert has previously been employed by the ISS Group's listed parent company and served as the employee-elected member of ISS' Board of Directors. Bettina Køhlert's experience with financial communication and compliance in listed companies is an important contribution to the work of the Board of Directors.
Other management positions
Director/partner of Guidance ApS
Ruth Schade (1951)
Dependent member of the board since 2020. (Former Group Chief Executive of Harboes Bryggeri A/S). Re-elected in 2021 and 2022. The election period expires in 2023.
Ruth Schade originally qualified as a schoolteacher and has a Bachelor's degree in Economics. She has completed a diploma in business administration, sustainability and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, as well as CBS Executive's board training.
Ruth Schade has been employed at Harboes Bryggeri since 1980, where she has held a number of management positions, most recently as Group CEO until April 2020. Ruth has been involved in all aspects of Harboe's commercial and strategic development and, prior to standing down, was the driving force behind the formulation of a new sustainability strategy.
Ruth Schade's experience and significant insight into the Group ensures continuity, as well as being an important contribution to the work of the Board of Directors.
Board positions
Danfrugt Skælskør A/S
Visbjerggården A/S
Keldernæs A/S
Jakob Skovgaard (1974)
Independent member of the board since 2021. Re-elected in 2022. The election period expires in 2022.
Jakob Skovgaard has an MSc in Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark and completed INSEAD's Executive Board Programme. Jakob has run an independent consultancy business since 2020 in areas such as strategy and marketing and today, he is managing director at PlanetDiary ApS. From 2004 to 2017, he was employed at Arla Foods, where he worked in international strategy development and later, he assumed global responsibility for growth and sales of the Group's cheese category. In 2017, Jakob joined Danish Crown Foods, where he became director of the group's activities in Denmark. Jakob Skovgaard's extensive knowledge of global sales and marketing, consumer trends and innovation as well as experience from the Danish retail market is a valuable contribution to Harboe's Board of Directors.
Other management positions
Owner of Skovgaard Management ApS
Founder and managing director, PlanetDiary ApS
Constantijn Antoine Josef Deelen (1972)
Independent member of the board since 2022. The election period expires in 2023.
Constantijn Antoine Josef Deelen is a Dutch citizen and has an MSc in Business Administration from Erasmus University Rotterdam. Constantijn Antoine Josef Deelen has run an independent consulting business since 2016 and has investments and board positions in a number of companies within the field of craft beer, spirits and football. He was chairman of the Dutch Brewery Association from 2019- 2022. From 2009-2016, Constantijn Antoine Josef Deelen was CEO of United Dutch Breweries, which markets a wide range of beer brands in around 100 markets worldwide. Prior to that, he held a number of different management positions in the Dutch subsidiary of brewing company AB InBev from 1999-2009.
Constantijn Antoine Josef Deelen's long career in the brewery sector and not least his extensive commercial experience with international sales and marketing of beverages, is a valuable contribution to the Board of Directors and the efforts to create renewed growth and realise the Group's strategic goals.
Other management positions:
Owner of BBE bv
Board positions:
EA Sheer Master Blenders (rum)
Co-founder of Stadshaven Brewery in Rotterdam
