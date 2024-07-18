Notice of annual general meeting 2024

Harboes Bryggeri A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the brewery sector. The Company is specialized in the production and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including beer, soft drinks, non-alcoholic malts, energy drink and juices. Its brandâs portfolio comprises Bear, Harboe and Darguner Beer, Hustler Energy Drink, X.RAY Energy Drink, Harboe Squash, WOWZA, Caribia, Pure Apple Juice, White Bear Lemon-Mint Malt, and Hyper Malt, among others. The Company controls a number of subsidiaries, such as Darguner Brauerei GmbH, Harboe Norge A/S, Harboe Sverige AB, Harboes Poland Sp z oo, Skaelskoer Bryghus A/S and Harboe Ejendomme A/S and AS Viru Olu. Furthermore, It is present worldwide in over 90 markets.

Sector Brewers