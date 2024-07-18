Notice of Annual General Meeting in Harboes Bryggeri A/S

The general meeting will take place Thursday 22 August 2024 at 10 am at Harboes Bryggeri A/S, Spegerborgvej 34, 4230 Skælskør, Denmark.

Attachments

  • Notice of annual general meeting 2024
  • Candicates for the Board 2024
  • Remuneration report 2023-24