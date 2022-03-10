Log in
Trading Report for Q3 2021/2022

03/10/2022 | 07:22am EST
Harboes Bryggeri A/S - Trading Report for Q3 2021/2022

In this connection, CEO Søren Malling states:

“We are pleased that in a challenging quarter in terms of sales, we can continue to realize revenue that is growing compared to the previous year. It is the result of a targeted effort to navigate as best as possible in a market situation where both bottlenecks in the supply chains an d the competitive situation in general affect the potential. With a markedly increasing effect from Q3, the higher energy, raw material and packaging prices have taken hold, and this affect earnings in the quarter, which are unsatisfactory. We are fully focused on acting as efficiently as possible under the given market conditions, including through close dialogue with customers get implementation of the necessary price increases to meet the general rise in commodity prices and price inflation across markets. The current geopolitically very uncertain conditions create further uncertainties, and we expect that these factors will continue to affect the company for the remainder of the financial year, and with this considered, we can specify the expectations for the entire year within the interval adjusted in the announcement of 21 January.

However, we continue to work committed to create a new positive momentum, and have invested in forward looking marketing initiatives and continued improvements in both production and supply chain, from which we will gradually see the results. We therefore maintain our long term goals and are pleased to have an organization that delivers solid efforts to achieve the desired results every day.”

For further information:
CFO Michael Møller Jensen
Tel.: +45 22 10 05 94

Attachment


