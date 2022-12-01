Harbor Custom Development : 80-unit development in Tacoma nears completion

By EMMA HINCHLIFFE

Harbor Custom Development announced that units at its Pacific Ridge Apartments are now renting. The 80-unit development, at 8445 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma, includes a two-story building with tuck-under garages, an amenity center, and three three-story buildings on a 1.85-acre site.

Ground was broken on the project in June of 2021 and construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. Jon Graves Architects designed the community and Accrete Construction is the general contractor. Two buildings were recently completed and are ready for move in.

Apartments are a mix of one- and two-bedrooms, and studios. Square footage ranges from 384 to 1,100 square feet and leases from $1,195 to $2,045 a month.

Harbor Custom Development describes the units as luxury apartments that feature vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers in the units, premium flooring, tiled bath surrounds, private balconies, and garages. The development also has a private onsite clubhouse featuring spaces to gather, a kitchen, mail room, parcel lockers, game lounge, and a fitness center.

"We are excited to introduce our luxury apartments to the Tacoma area," Jeff Habersetzer, COO of Harbor Custom Development, said in a news release. "We believe the high-quality finishes, proximity to Interstate 5, and local conveniences makes Pacific Ridge an ideal home for renters in the area. The Tacoma market has received the project well as initial rental demand has been strong."

