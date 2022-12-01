Advanced search
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:23 2022-12-01 pm EST
0.6059 USD   +0.98%
02:34pHarbor Custom Development : 80-unit development in Tacoma nears completion
PU
02:14pHarbor Custom Development : New luxury units in Tacoma�s South End leasing up quickly, developer says
PU
11/29Harbor Custom Development : Long-awaited apartments in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood now open for leasing
PU
Harbor Custom Development : 80-unit development in Tacoma nears completion

12/01/2022 | 02:34pm EST
By EMMA HINCHLIFFE

Harbor Custom Development announced that units at its Pacific Ridge Apartments are now renting. The 80-unit development, at 8445 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma, includes a two-story building with tuck-under garages, an amenity center, and three three-story buildings on a 1.85-acre site.
Ground was broken on the project in June of 2021 and construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. Jon Graves Architects designed the community and Accrete Construction is the general contractor. Two buildings were recently completed and are ready for move in.
Apartments are a mix of one- and two-bedrooms, and studios. Square footage ranges from 384 to 1,100 square feet and leases from $1,195 to $2,045 a month.

Harbor Custom Development describes the units as luxury apartments that feature vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers in the units, premium flooring, tiled bath surrounds, private balconies, and garages. The development also has a private onsite clubhouse featuring spaces to gather, a kitchen, mail room, parcel lockers, game lounge, and a fitness center.

"We are excited to introduce our luxury apartments to the Tacoma area," Jeff Habersetzer, COO of Harbor Custom Development, said in a news release. "We believe the high-quality finishes, proximity to Interstate 5, and local conveniences makes Pacific Ridge an ideal home for renters in the area. The Tacoma market has received the project well as initial rental demand has been strong."

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 19:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,63 M 8,63 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance D. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-77.19%9
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.62%29 335
VONOVIA SE-51.57%19 279
VINGROUP-26.81%10 482
VINHOMES-33.54%9 633
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-44.24%8 441