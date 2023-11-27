Item 2.04. Triggering Events that Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On November 20, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., a Washington corporation (the "Company"), failed to make the payment of $707,790.41 of principal required to be made on that date pursuant to the Company's Loan Agreement with BankUnited, N.A. (the "Lender"), dated March 7, 2022 (the "Loan") and the Amendment to the Loan Agreement, dated February 22, 2023 (the "Amendment"). Under the Amendment, the Company covenanted that it would pay the amount of $634,666 on the 20th of each month, in addition to remitting to the Lender 25% of the net proceeds from all asset sales, public offerings, private equity recaptures, and any capital raises. Under the Loan, a failure to make a payment of principal is defined as an Event of Default. For such an Event of Default, the Lender may accelerate all amounts due under the Loan.

To date, the Lender has not provided the Company with the required written notice of Lender's intention to accelerate payment of all amounts due under the Loan. The Company will update this disclosure if and when written notice of Lender's intention to accelerate payments of all amounts due under the Loan is received.