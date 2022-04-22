Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:01:18 pm EDT
2.575 USD   +14.96%
01:48pHOUSING WRAP : New custom homebuilder enters market; Work starts on 1,900-acre New Braunfels community
PU
01:38pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Developer aims to sell 6 South Sound multifamily properties valued at a combined $278M
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Tacoma developer lists 6 Puget Sound-area apartment projects for $278M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Custom Development : Developer aims to sell 6 South Sound multifamily properties valued at a combined $278M

04/22/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BY DEBBIE COCKRELL APRIL 22, 2022 5:00 AM

A condominium-turned-apartment site in Tacoma is among six properties listed for sale by a Tacoma-based developer.

Harbor Custom Development, formerly headquartered in Gig Harbor, on Thursday announced the listing of the properties for a combined value of $278 million.

The 80-unit Pacific Ridge, 8445 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, which has been under construction this year, was among the properties.

The others are:

  • Mills Crossing (townhomes), Bremerton, 36 units.
  • Belfair View, Belfair, 228 units.
  • Wyndstone, Yelm, 75 units.
  • Tanglewilde, Lacey, 177 units.
  • Bridgeview Trails, Port Orchard, 138 units.
"Rental rates continue to escalate at unprecedented levels, driving up project apartment values as demand for multifamily housing exceeds the limited supply in the Puget Sound Region of Western Washington," said Sterling Griffin, president and CEO of Harbor Custom Development in a statement issued Thursday.

"We are capitalizing on this market dynamic by listing for sale our current owned inventory of six apartment projects totaling 734 units in various stages of construction."

The properties are listed with Kidder Mathews and are expected to sell over the next 24 months, according to a Harbor news release.

"The Puget Sound Region apartment market and specifically the Seattle, Tacoma (metropolitan statistical area) continue to outperform the majority of the country," Austin Kelley, senior vice president at Kidder Mathews, stated in a news release.

Griffin, in an interview earlier this year with The News Tribune, said the Tacoma project would become apartments after its initial development as condominiums.

Market forces over the past 12 months, he explained at the time, made apartments more valuable than condos.

The site is valued at $30 million on Harbor's website.

Pacific Ridge is part of thousands of new multifamily units set to be completed in Tacoma by a wide range of developers in the next three years.

Harbor Custom Development, a publicly traded company, has been in growth mode, announcing April 18 its recent expansion in the Austin market with 208 single-family lots under various stages of development. Homes range from 2,200 to 4,200 square feet, with prices ranging from $900,000 to $2 million.

More information on the properties listed Thursday is at harborcustomhomes.com/communities/multi-family.

READ THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE HERE

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
01:48pHOUSING WRAP : New custom homebuilder enters market; Work starts on 1,900-acre New Braunfe..
PU
01:38pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Developer aims to sell 6 South Sound multifamily properties va..
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Tacoma developer lists 6 Puget Sound-area apartment projects f..
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Announces a Restatement of Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) - ..
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Relia..
AQ
04/21Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Listing of Six Multi-Family Projects totaling..
GL
04/21Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces a Restatement of Diluted Earnings Per Share (..
AQ
04/21Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Restatement of Earnings Results for the Year ..
CI
04/18Harbor Custom Development Expands Into Texas
MT
04/18Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Entrance into Texas Market
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 M - -
Net income 2022 0,94 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 29,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 257%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance D. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-14.83%30
VONOVIA SE-17.88%33 585
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.25%33 578
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.51%12 521
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.95%12 135
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-23.96%12 119