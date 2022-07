Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call

Tacoma, WA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW, HCDIZ), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the date of the Company's second quarter 2022 earnings release and earnings conference call.

Earnings Release and Financial Results Conference Call Details

Harbor will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) to elaborate on the second quarter 2022 financial results and the Company's outlook. The public may access the conference call and webcast at https://investors.harborcustomhomes.com/events.

Harbor will be answering previously submitted questions during the webcast. For those who would like to submit written questions in advance, they may do so by emailing: IR@harborcustomdev.com. The conference call will be available by telephone at 1-877-407-0789 (for international callers, dial 1-201-689-8562), and refer to "Harbor", "Harbor Custom Development", or conference ID: 13731834. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (for international callers, dial 1-412-317-6671) using the replay PIN: 13731834

Harbor will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release and supplemental presentation prior to the call on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, in the Investor Relations section of the Harbor website at https://harborcustomhomes.com.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas; and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments, condominiums, and single-family homes, Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story condominium and apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation's fastest-growing metro employment corridors. Harbor is leading the real estate industry as the first national land developer and home builder accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency for its listed properties. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit https://harborcustomhomes.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These statements specifically include expectations of future operating results and financial performance. In general, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate, "predict," "target," "project," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology that concerns our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation complications due to COVID-19 which could cause delays in dates of completion or closings, and those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.