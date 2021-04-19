Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCDI

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Develop 99 Lots in Soundview Estates for Lennar Increasing Harbor's Total Contract Value to $16,830,000

04/19/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gig Harbor, Washington , April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has entered into a construction contract to develop 99 lots with Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of the Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”),  in phase 7 of Soundview Estates located in Bremerton, Washington.

Harbor Custom Homes® previously announced the contract for sale of the 99 undeveloped lots to Lennar on February 18, 2021 and today announced consummation of a construction contract with Lennar to install the infrastructure to develop the property for 99 single family homes on those lots. The two contracts have a combined value of $16,830,000. 

Harbor has also announced the completion of infrastructure improvements on 240 lots at Soundview Estates, of which 215 were purchased by Lennar for single family home construction. With the addition of phase 7, Soundview Estates has grown to a 339-lot subdivision offering spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains, Mt. Rainier, the Seattle Skyline, and Puget Sound. Soundview Estates is less than a ten-minute drive to downtown Bremerton, the Seattle Ferry, and the Kitsap Naval Shipyard.

Soundview Estates can be seen at:  https://vimeo.com/453127877.

“Lennar has been a great partner to work with and has met all our expectations by designing single family homes that meet the needs of residential buyers in Kitsap County.  We look forward to delivering them the final 99 lots in Soundview Estates in 2022 and anticipate they will continue with their current success of constructing quality single family homes that capture the beauty of this unique setting,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in two new markets beginning the second quarter of 2021. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivision in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood and Horseshoe Bay Texas. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces.  Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations.  For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.  While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release.  These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Thus, actual results could be materially different.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Investor Relations
Hanover International
IR@harborcustomdev.com
866-744-0974

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
07:01aHarbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Develop 99 Lots in Soundview Est..
GL
04/08Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Establishes New Banking Relationship with Was..
GL
04/05HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT  : Contracts to Purchase 80 Unit Condominium Site in T..
AQ
04/01Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Sells 50 Lots to Lennar for $7,000,000
GL
03/31HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
03/30HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT  : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
03/26HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/26Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results and Raises ..
GL
03/22HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT  : Closes 22 lots for $3,944,050 in Sacramento Metro H..
AQ
03/17HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT  : Secures $7,683,000 in Acquisition and Construction ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,1 M 46,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lynda Meadows Chief Financial Officer
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Richard Schmidtke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-28.90%46
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.59%43 053
VONOVIA SE-1.81%39 778
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.77%23 930
VINGROUP32.16%19 997
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.30%18 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ