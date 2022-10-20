Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48 2022-10-20 pm EDT
0.9540 USD   +3.14%
03:19pHarbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell Punta Gorda Property for $7,250,000
GL
03:18pHarbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell Punta Gorda Property for $7,250,000
AQ
10/17Harbor Custom Development, Inc., CEO Shares Construction Video Update on Six Multifamily Projects
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell Punta Gorda Property for $7,250,000

10/20/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
TACOMA, Wash, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it has contracted to sell 56.6 acres of land in Punta Gorda, Florida for $7,250,000 to Historical Fund, Inc. The Property is scheduled to close on or before December 20, 2022, upon the buyer’s satisfaction of their due diligence requirements. 

“The potential sale of our Punta Gorda property reinforces our stated business plan to monetize our assets at the most opportune time in the development cycle by taking into account current market dynamics and our planned capital allocation strategy,” stated Jeff Habersetzer, Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. 

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments, and single-family luxury homes, Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation's fastest-growing metro employment corridors. Harbor is leading the real estate industry as the first national land developer and home builder accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, and apartments.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations
Hanover International
IR@harborcustomdev.com 
866-744-0974


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 84,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,10 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 13,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,93
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance D. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-64.83%13
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-18.42%24 798
VONOVIA SE-57.36%16 101
VINHOMES-39.02%8 903
VINGROUP-38.38%8 876
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-49.00%7 324