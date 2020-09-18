Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Harbor Custom Development, Inc.    HCDI

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters First-Time Home Buyer Market in Bremerton, Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Gig Harbor, Washington , Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it has entered into a fully executed Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire property currently under development for the construction of 36 townhomes located in East Bremerton, Washington. The purchase price for the acquisition will be $1.5M and closing is expected to take place on or before March 1, 2021.

The Bremerton property, known as Mill’s Crossing, is earmarked by Harbor for the construction of contemporary designed, two-bedroom townhomes. The property is located in the heart of Bremerton, one block from the new Kitsap Transit Center, and less than ten minutes to the Bremerton shipyards, Naval Base at Kitsap, and the Seattle Ferry. Mill’s Crossing will be Harbor’s initial entry into the more affordable starter home market with pricing targeted at less than $400,000.

“We have been searching for the right opportunity to expand our product offering and enter the townhome market,” stated Sterling Griffin, CEO and President of Harbor. “We recognize the significant demand of first-time home buyers, particularly in this location that provides easy access to schools, shopping, and accessibility to the downtown Seattle job market. Mill’s Crossing checked all the boxes that we feel are appealing to individuals and families that are soon to own their first home.  We are excited to close on this property and look forward to being able to offer Harbor Custom Homes™ to a broader spectrum of potential buyers.”

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region. Harbor has active or recently sold out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. Harbor Custom Development’s business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces.  Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  Words such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release.  These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Thus, actual results could be materially different.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations
Hanover International
IR@harborcustomdev.com
866-744-0974

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
08:01aHarbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters First-Time Home Buyer Market in Bremer..
GL
09/17HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Enters into Purchase and Sale Agreement for 145 Unde..
AQ
09/17Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters into Purchase and Sale Agreement for 1..
GL
09/09HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of As..
AQ
09/08HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Oth..
AQ
09/03HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Ot..
AQ
09/03Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Olympic Views Acquisition of Ninety-Ei..
GL
09/02Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Appoints Fortune 500 Financial Executive, Lyn..
GL
09/01Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering ..
GL
08/28Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31,0 M - -
Net income 2019 0,24 M - -
Net Debt 2019 29,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 29,0 M 29,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schmidtke Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Robb Kenyon Director
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Anita Fritz Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.0.00%29
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.80%46 413
VONOVIA SE25.75%40 384
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-22.87%28 081
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE22.19%18 083
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.99%17 733
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group