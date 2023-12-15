Harbor Custom Development, Inc.(NasdaqCM:HCDI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
Harbor Custom Development, Inc.(NasdaqCM:HCDI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
December 15, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.43 USD
|-9.47%
|-50.86%
|-94.20%
|Dec. 12
|Wall Street Set to Open Slightly Higher Tuesday; Annual Inflation Declines to 3.1%
|MT
|Dec. 12
|Investors Await Inflation Data, Look to Last Fed Meeting of Year as US Futures Rise Slightly in Tuesday's Premarket
|MT
Harbor Custom Development, Inc.(NasdaqCM:HCDI) dropped from S&P TMI Index
|Wall Street Set to Open Slightly Higher Tuesday; Annual Inflation Declines to 3.1%
|MT
|Investors Await Inflation Data, Look to Last Fed Meeting of Year as US Futures Rise Slightly in Tuesday's Premarket
|MT
|Top Premarket Decliners
|MT
|Harbor Custom Development Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
|MT
|Motion for Joint Administration Filed by Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Filed for Bankruptcy
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Receives Notice of Event of Default for Failure to Make Payment of $8,000,000 of Principal and $55,555.56 of Prorated Interest Due on November 25, 2023
|CI
|Wall Street Set to Open Lower Friday as Investors Await Economic Data, Powell Speech
|MT
|Top Premarket Gainers
|MT
|Investors Look Ahead to Powell Speech as US Futures Trend Lower Friday
|MT
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contemplates Bankruptcy.
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc., Announces Resignation of Wally Walker Board from the Board
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Now Leasing Meadowscape Apartments in Olympia, WA
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (HCDI) HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT Posts Q2 Revenue $19.8M
|MT
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Promotes New Leadership Team
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Appoints Jeffrey Habersetzer as Interim Chief Executive Officer
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Appoints James Burton as Corporate Secretary of the Company
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development Names Interim CEO
|MT
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Approves the Appointment of D. David Chandler as Director
|CI
|Transcript : Harbor Custom Development, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development's Finance Chief Lance Brown Resigns, Yoshi Niino Appointed Chief Accounting Officer
|MT
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective July 21, 2023
|CI
|Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Change in Executive Leadership, Effective July 21, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-94.20%
|1 M $
|+29.47%
|23 240 M $
|-42.31%
|16 314 M $
|+17.58%
|9 474 M $
|-16.90%
|9 402 M $
|-16.04%
|7 313 M $
|-18.59%
|6 713 M $
|+28.95%
|5 837 M $
|+8.70%
|4 186 M $
|-14.98%
|3 385 M $