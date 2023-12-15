Harbor Custom Development, Inc.(NasdaqCM:HCDI) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company. The Company is engaged in the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. It also provides services as fee-build revenues to construct the required infrastructure so that houses can be developed on the lots. Its multi-family construction offers comparable finishes to a new construction home, featuring quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, an in-unit washer and dryer, and premium flooring. The Company operates through five segments: Homes, Developed lots, Entitled land, Multi-family, and Fee Build.