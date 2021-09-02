Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Harbor Custom Development : Kidder Mathews broker named to Harbor Custom Development board

09/02/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
By Marc Stiles
Senior Reporter, Puget Sound Business Journal
a day ago

Gig Harbor-based Harbor Custom Development Inc. has named Kidder Mathews broker Chris Corr to its board of directors.

Corr, a Kidder executive vice president and shareholder, has in his 35 years with the company managed over 2 million square feet of real estate as a property manager, assisted in the development and leasing of real estate throughout the region, and completed several thousand commercial sale and lease transactions.

He is a former member of the Seattle University board of regents and the Kidder Mathews board of directors.

Harbor Custom Development is involved in all aspects of the land development cycle in the Puget Sound region, Sacramento, California, and Austin, Texas. This summer the company said it had bought property in Tacoma, Burien, Lacey and Belfair to develop condos geared to first-time developers.

Harbor CEO and President Sterling Griffin said in a news release that Corr 'brings an incredible depth of experience in both local and national real estate development and trends to the Harbor board.'

Read the original article here.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 42,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lynda Meadows Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-35.32%42
VONOVIA SE-5.82%38 373
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-26.13%36 659
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.03%21 370
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.55%15 716
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-2.16%15 002