Harbor Custom Development : Kidder Mathews broker named to Harbor Custom Development board

By Marc Stiles

Senior Reporter, Puget Sound Business Journal

a day ago



Gig Harbor-based Harbor Custom Development Inc. has named Kidder Mathews broker Chris Corr to its board of directors.



Corr, a Kidder executive vice president and shareholder, has in his 35 years with the company managed over 2 million square feet of real estate as a property manager, assisted in the development and leasing of real estate throughout the region, and completed several thousand commercial sale and lease transactions.



He is a former member of the Seattle University board of regents and the Kidder Mathews board of directors.



Harbor Custom Development is involved in all aspects of the land development cycle in the Puget Sound region, Sacramento, California, and Austin, Texas. This summer the company said it had bought property in Tacoma, Burien, Lacey and Belfair to develop condos geared to first-time developers.



Harbor CEO and President Sterling Griffin said in a news release that Corr 'brings an incredible depth of experience in both local and national real estate development and trends to the Harbor board.'



Read the original article here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:31:02 UTC.