Harbor Custom Development : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2022
Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Washington
|
|
001-39266
|
|
46-4827436
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
11505 Burnham Dr., Suite301
Gig Harbor, Washington98332
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code (253)649-0636
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
|
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
|
|
☐
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of Each Class
|
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
|
Common Stock
|
|
HCDI
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
|
|
HCDIP
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
Warrants
|
|
HCDIW
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
Warrants
|
|
HCDIZ
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☒If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On April 10, 2022, the board of directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend on the Company's 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.167 per share. The cash dividend is payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2022.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
|
|
|
|
Date: April 12, 2022
|
By:
|
/s/ Jeff Habersetzer
|
|
|
Jeff Habersetzer
|
|
|
Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, and General Counsel
Disclaimer
Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:09 UTC.