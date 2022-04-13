Harbor Custom Development : Material Event - Form 8-K

Log in
04/13/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2022

Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Washington 001-39266 46-4827436
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

11505 Burnham Dr., Suite301

Gig Harbor, Washington98332

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (253)649-0636

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock HCDI The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock HCDIP The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants HCDIW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants HCDIZ The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 10, 2022, the board of directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend on the Company's 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.167 per share. The cash dividend is payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2022.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
Date: April 12, 2022 By: /s/ Jeff Habersetzer
Jeff Habersetzer
Chief Operating Officer, Secretary, and General Counsel

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
