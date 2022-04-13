Harbor Custom Development : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2022

Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 10, 2022, the board of directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend on the Company's 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.167 per share. The cash dividend is payable on May 20, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2022.

