Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:23 2022-12-01 pm EST
0.6059 USD   +0.98%
02:34pHarbor Custom Development : 80-unit development in Tacoma nears completion
PU
02:14pHarbor Custom Development : New luxury units in Tacoma�s South End leasing up quickly, developer says
PU
11/29Harbor Custom Development : Long-awaited apartments in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood now open for leasing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Custom Development : New luxury units in Tacoma�s South End leasing up quickly, developer says

12/01/2022 | 02:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Shawna De La Rosa
November 30, 2022

A Tacoma luxury apartment complex that opened earlier this fall near Joint Base Lewis-McChord is seeing a rapid lease-up, its developer says.
Tacoma-based Harbor Custom Development (Nasdaq: HCDI) completed the 80-unit Pacific Ridge development at 8445 Pacific Ave. after purchasing vacant 1.85-acre property for $2 million in May 2021.

So far, it's about 75% leased and getting a better-than-expected response in a part of Tacoma that has had little new apartment construction.

"Most of our renters are military, with quite a few from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, or they are first-time renters who grew up in the area," said Jeff Habersetzer, Harbor Custom's chief operating officer. "We're fulfilling a need in this community and have had a positive response from the market."

He expects the apartments to be fully leased in early 2023.

The project's "high-quality finishes" and proximity to Interstate 5 as major reasons for the interest, Habersetzer said.

Rents for the units in the five-building, walk-up style development range from $1,195 to $2,045 per month. Units range between 384 and 1,100 square feet. The prices are in line average rent in Pierce County, which is approximately $1,682 in buildings with 50 units or more, according to a third quarter report by Kidder Mathews.

Pacific Ridge was originally planned as a condominium project aimed at new homebuyers. Units were to be marketed for $300,000 to $400,000.

Harbor Custom changed course last spring when market conditions changed, and opted to complete the development as apartments instead. At the time, Harbor Custom also included the project in a six-property portfolio currently on the market for $278 million.

"Our approach is to develop to the surrounding community's needs and tailor the product to the buyers in that specific market," Sterling Griffin, president and CEO of Harbor, said at the time. "Whether that's luxury homes with scenic views, condominiums in desirable suburbs, or apartments, we pride ourselves on creating communities our customers are delighted to return to every day."

The other properties in the portfolio include: Belfair View in Belfair, 228 units; Tanglewilde in Lacey, 177 units; Bridgeview Trails in Port Orchard, 138 units; Wyndstone in Yelm, 78 units; and Mills Crossing in Bremerton, 36 units.

Kidder Mathews' Austin Kelley, Bruce Peart, Ted Sipila and Arielle Dorman are the brokers for the apartment portfolio.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Attachments

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 19:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
02:34pHarbor Custom Development : 80-unit development in Tacoma nears completion
PU
02:14pHarbor Custom Development : New luxury units in Tacoma�s South End leasing up quick..
PU
11/29Harbor Custom Development : Long-awaited apartments in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood now..
PU
11/28Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Now Leasing Luxury Apartments in Tacoma
GL
11/28Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Now Leasing Luxury Apartments in Tacoma
AQ
11/16Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters LOI to Purchase Land for Luxury Urban Tacoma Apa..
GL
11/16Harbor Custom Development : plans 200-unit multifamily project in downtown Tacoma
PU
11/14HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
11/14Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
11/14Transcript : Harbor Custom Development, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 63,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,63 M 8,63 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 2,40 $
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance D. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-77.19%9
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.62%29 335
VONOVIA SE-51.57%19 279
VINGROUP-26.81%10 482
VINHOMES-33.54%9 633
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-44.24%8 441