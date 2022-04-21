Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.240 USD   +12.56%
05:58pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Tacoma developer lists 6 Puget Sound-area apartment projects for $278M
PU
01:16pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Announces a Restatement of Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) - Form 8-K
PU
01:08pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Review, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Harbor Custom Development : Tacoma developer lists 6 Puget Sound-area apartment projects for $278M

04/21/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
By Shawna De La Rosa - Reporter, Puget Sound Business JournalTacoma-based Harbor Custom Development Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI) has listed six Puget Sound-area apartment projects for $278 million. The move takes advantage of the rising value of multifamily developments, the company said.

"Rental rates continue to escalate at unprecedented levels driving up project apartment values as demand for multi-family housing exceeds the limited supply in the Puget Sound Region of Western Washington," Sterling Griffin, president and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, said in a statement.

The company's portfolio of listed properties includes 734 units in various stages of construction. The asking price works out to about $379,000 per unit. By comparison, the 140-unit Bella on Canyon in Puyallup recently sold for about $360,000 a unit, still well above the Pierce County average per-unit price of $181,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Two of Harbor's listed properties are in Pierce County, with the others in the neighboring counties of Kitsap, Mason and Thurston.

The price is justified, said Austin Kelley, senior vice president at Kidder Mathews, but the market conditions could shift before the projects sell. Kidder Mathews is representing Harbor Custom.

"Apartment projects in Washington State are trading at historically low CAP rates driving significant value to the underlying asset," Kelley said in a release. "The Puget Sound Region apartment market and specifically the Seattle-Tacoma MSA continue to outperform the majority of the country."

Kelley expects the projects will sell upon completion over the next two years.

The properties include: Belfair View in Belfair, 228 units; Tanglewilde in Lacey, 177 units; Bridgeview Trails in Port Orchard, 138 units; Pacific Ridge in Tacoma, 80 units; Wyndstone in Yelm, 78 units; Mills Crossing in Bremerton, 36 units.

The company also announced Monday is expanding into Texas, with plans for 208 single-family homes in the Austin area. It recently closed on its first two homes and has nine under contract. The prices range from $900,000 to $2 million for 2,200- to 4,200-square-foot homes.

"Our approach is to develop to the surrounding community's needs and tailor the product to the buyers in that specific market," Griffin said in a release. "Whether that's luxury homes with scenic views, condominiums in desirable suburbs, or apartments, we pride ourselves on creating communities our customers are delighted to return to every day."

