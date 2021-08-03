Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Custom Development : Washington firm plans to buy Midtown project site, develop as condos

08/03/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben van der Meer - Staff Writer
Sacramento Business Journal
Aug 2, 2021, 6:57am PDT

Photo credit
A rendering of D&S's plan for Cascade is shown here.

A Washington state-based builder has announced plans to acquire the Cascade mid-rise project site in Midtown Sacramento, and start work within months - with a different goal.


Harbor Custom Development Inc. said in a news release it would pay $5.54 million for the site at 17th and I streets, where D&S Development has entitlements for an eight-story, 206-unit project called Cascade.

Harbor Custom (Nasdaq: HCDI), which said it planned to close escrow on the property by mid-October, did not return a message left with its media relations department last week. Sara Lebastchi, vice president of operations for D&S, confirmed the site is the Cascade project, but said she had no further comment.

'Sacramento represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes to increase our Northern California footprint and address the significant need for affordable housing in Sacramento,' Harbor Custom CEO Sterling Griffin said in the release. 'As home prices continue to escalate due to record low inventory levels, first-time homebuyers are often priced out of the market. We are directly addressing this fundamental gap in the marketplace by offering affordable condominiums in Midtown Sacramento.'

In its release, Harbor Custom said the units in the project would be built and sold as 208 condominiums, starting at $400,000. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring, though the unit count is two more than the project received entitlements for last year.


If Harbor Custom follows through, Cascade would be the largest single condominium project in the Sacramento region in decades. Even during the last two decades of increased interest in urban condo projects, none have had even 100 units.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 18:42:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
02:43pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Washington firm plans to buy Midtown project site, d..
PU
07/29HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Signs Term Sheets for Credit Facilities Totaling $15..
AQ
07/29Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Signs Term Sheets for Credit Facilities Total..
CI
07/28HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Contracts to Purchase 208 Unit Condominium Site in S..
AQ
07/28Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Purchase 208 Unit Condominium Si..
CI
07/26HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Unveils $21.2 Million in Contracts With Lennar Group
MT
07/26HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA t..
AQ
07/26Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Enters into Sales Contract with Lennar Northw..
CI
07/23HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Releases Viewpoint, Hosted by Dennis Quaid Airing Ti..
PU
07/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 50,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,53 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,0 M 45,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lynda Meadows Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-30.73%45
VONOVIA SE-3.88%38 632
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-27.25%36 592
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.85%21 573
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY23.91%15 428
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY5.82%15 072