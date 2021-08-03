Harbor Custom Development : Washington firm plans to buy Midtown project site, develop as condos

By Ben van der Meer - Staff Writer

A Washington state-based builder has announced plans to acquire the Cascade mid-rise project site in Midtown Sacramento, and start work within months - with a different goal.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. said in a news release it would pay $5.54 million for the site at 17th and I streets, where D&S Development has entitlements for an eight-story, 206-unit project called Cascade.

Harbor Custom (Nasdaq: HCDI), which said it planned to close escrow on the property by mid-October, did not return a message left with its media relations department last week. Sara Lebastchi, vice president of operations for D&S, confirmed the site is the Cascade project, but said she had no further comment.

'Sacramento represents an ideal location for Harbor Custom Homes to increase our Northern California footprint and address the significant need for affordable housing in Sacramento,' Harbor Custom CEO Sterling Griffin said in the release. 'As home prices continue to escalate due to record low inventory levels, first-time homebuyers are often priced out of the market. We are directly addressing this fundamental gap in the marketplace by offering affordable condominiums in Midtown Sacramento.'

In its release, Harbor Custom said the units in the project would be built and sold as 208 condominiums, starting at $400,000. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring, though the unit count is two more than the project received entitlements for last year.

If Harbor Custom follows through, Cascade would be the largest single condominium project in the Sacramento region in decades. Even during the last two decades of increased interest in urban condo projects, none have had even 100 units.