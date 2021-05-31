Harbor Custom Development : Gig Harbor homebuilder snaps up Tacoma development site

By Shawna De La Rosa - Reporter, Puget Sound Business Journal







Harbor Custom Development Inc. has just closed on the purchase of the 1.85-acre Pacific Ridge Development property in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood for $2 million.



Azure Northwest Homes was the seller of the property, which is located at 8445 Pacific Ave. Dylan Simon, Brandon Lawler and Austin Kelley of Kidder Mathews were the listing agents for the seller.



The lot's current tax assessment is $681,300, according to public records.



Gig Harbor-based Harbor said in an announcement that it plans 80 condominiums that will cater to first-time homebuyers. The company plans to offer one- and two-bedroom units priced between $300,000 and $400,000. It believes the lower price point will increase the availability of affordable homes in the area.



The lot has building permits approved for three residential buildings, an amenity building and a carriage house. The site is near a transit stop, grocery stores and schools.



An April report by Redfin shows Seattle-area condo sales were up 40% year over year in the first quarter, though prices have dipped 4.3% to $441,958. New listings were up 37.9% during the same period.



As a sign the South Sound region is attracting more attention from developers, its multifamily development pipeline grew 40% year over year, according to a recent Kidder Mathews report.



As the work-from-home trend continues, fewer employees are forced to commute into Seattle, making Pierce County a more attractive and less expensive residential option. Due in part to this trend, the South Sound has some of the lowest vacancy rates in the region.



Meanwhile, there has been a drop in demand for Seattle multifamily units, according the report. In urban King County, the number of units under development dropped from 16,000 to 15,000 year over year. A slowdown in construction and delivery of urban and small-sized units is expected in the rest of the Puget Sound.

