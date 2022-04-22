Housing wrap: New custom homebuilder enters market; Work starts on 1,900-acre New Braunfels community

By Michelle Pitcher - Staff Writer, Austin Business Journal April 22, 2022

Here are updates on five residential real estate projects making progress across the region.

Custom homebuilder hits ground running

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is making a splashy entrance into the Central Texas market, with 208 single-family homes under development in the region.

The homebuilder has been particularly active in the Hill Country west of Austin. Most of the company's local homes, 184 out of 208, are located in Horseshoe Bay, a popular resort town on Lake LBJ.

Harbor specializes in higher-end homes. The company's luxury product ranges from 2,200 to 4,200 square feet. Prices start at $900,000 and go up to $2 million.

