Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCDI   US41150T1088

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:01:18 pm EDT
2.575 USD   +14.96%
01:48pHOUSING WRAP : New custom homebuilder enters market; Work starts on 1,900-acre New Braunfels community
PU
01:38pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Developer aims to sell 6 South Sound multifamily properties valued at a combined $278M
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Tacoma developer lists 6 Puget Sound-area apartment projects for $278M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Housing wrap: New custom homebuilder enters market; Work starts on 1,900-acre New Braunfels community

04/22/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
By Michelle Pitcher - Staff Writer, Austin Business Journal April 22, 2022

Here are updates on five residential real estate projects making progress across the region.

Custom homebuilder hits ground running

Harbor Custom Development Inc. is making a splashy entrance into the Central Texas market, with 208 single-family homes under development in the region.

The homebuilder has been particularly active in the Hill Country west of Austin. Most of the company's local homes, 184 out of 208, are located in Horseshoe Bay, a popular resort town on Lake LBJ.

Harbor specializes in higher-end homes. The company's luxury product ranges from 2,200 to 4,200 square feet. Prices start at $900,000 and go up to $2 million.

Disclaimer

Harbor Custom Development Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
01:48pHOUSING WRAP : New custom homebuilder enters market; Work starts on 1,900-acre New Braunfe..
PU
01:38pHARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Developer aims to sell 6 South Sound multifamily properties va..
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Tacoma developer lists 6 Puget Sound-area apartment projects f..
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Announces a Restatement of Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) - ..
PU
04/21HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Relia..
AQ
04/21Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Listing of Six Multi-Family Projects totaling..
GL
04/21Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces a Restatement of Diluted Earnings Per Share (..
AQ
04/21Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Restatement of Earnings Results for the Year ..
CI
04/18Harbor Custom Development Expands Into Texas
MT
04/18Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Entrance into Texas Market
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 M - -
Net income 2022 0,94 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 29,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,24 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 257%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lance D. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Habersetzer COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Walker Frederick Walker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-14.83%30
VONOVIA SE-17.88%33 585
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.25%33 578
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.51%12 521
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.95%12 135
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-23.96%12 119