Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Harbor Custom Development, Inc.    HCDI

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.

(HCDI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Harbor Custom Development, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

01/08/2021 | 08:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HCDI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
01:26aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
01/07HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Files To Sell 4.5 Million Shares
MT
2020HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2020HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Lennar Buys 38 Residential Lots from Harbor for $4.7..
MT
2020Lennar Corporation Purchases 38 Lots from Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
GL
2020HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
2020HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
2020HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT : Projects $47 Million in 2020 Revenue and $70 Million..
AQ
2020Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Projects $47 Million in 2020 Revenue and $70 ..
GL
2020HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 31,0 M - -
Net income 2019 0,24 M - -
Net Debt 2019 29,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 22,6 M 22,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sterling Griffin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lynda Meadows Chief Financial Officer
Richard Schmidtke Director
Robb Kenyon Director
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC.-0.23%24
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.17%49 647
VONOVIA SE-4.82%39 489
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.15%24 384
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.76%17 549
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.56%15 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ