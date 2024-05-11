MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is alerting shareholders of a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Harbor (OTC: HRBR). The lawsuit results from inaccurate statements Harbor may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the lawsuit and your rights as a shareholder: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/harbor-diversified-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The lawsuit alleges that Harbor failed to disclose that: (1) Harbor's financial statements from May 9, 2022 to the present were inaccurate due to improper revenue recognition, and (2) Harbor lacked adequate internal controls. The lawsuit notes that on March 29, 2024, the Company filed a report with the SEC announcing that certain of its previously-issued financial statements would need to be restated as a result of improper revenue recognition.

