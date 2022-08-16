Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TUGS   PHY3070E1011

HARBOR STAR SHIPPING SERVICES, INC.

(TUGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
1.310 PHP   +2.34%
08/16HARBOR STAR SHIPPING SERVICES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
08/10Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/07HARBOR STAR SHIPPING SERVICES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbor Star Shipping Services : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities

08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc. TUGS PSE Disclosure Form 17-6 - Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities References: SRC Rule 23 and
Section 17.5 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Name of Reporting Person Dany Cleo B. Uson
Date of Event Requiring Statement Aug 16, 2022
Relationship of Reporting Person to Issuer Treasurer/Investor Relations Officer/Corporate Information Officer/Finance Officer/Chief Finance Off
Description of the Disclosure

Signed copy of SEC Form 23A of Mr. Dany Cleo B. Uson

Filed on behalf by:
Name Maximo Modesto Joel Flores
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 909 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2021 -167 M -2,98 M -2,98 M
Net Debt 2021 3 868 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 172 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 607
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart HARBOR STAR SHIPPING SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geronimo P. Bella Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dany Cleo B. Uson Treasurer, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Elisalde M. Fantillo Technical Manager
Lorenzo C. Caranzo Manager-Operations Division
Gemma V. Sadiua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOR STAR SHIPPING SERVICES, INC.43.96%20
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED7.95%20 946
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.55%18 869
MISC2.98%7 258
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.06%5 989
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-16.20%4 783