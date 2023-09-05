HarborOne Bancorp : Bank Introduces Enhanced Merchant Services for Businesses
HarborOne Bank Introduces Enhanced Merchant Services for Businesses
September 5, 2023
(Brockton, MA - September 5, 2023) HarborOne Bank announces enhancement to Merchant Services for businesses with the addition of the Clover product line. The Clover product line will substantially enhance capacity and functionality for businesses by providing customized solutions including metrics, scheduling, inventory, cash flow and sales, and even management of customer loyalty programs.
"At HarborOne we know our small business clients need solutions that save them time and money, so they can focus on running their businesses." said Jim McIver VP, Director of Cash Management. "By offering the Clover product line we're now able to give our clients powerful, simple solutions that enable them to track sales, manage employees and monitor inventory. These tools allow small business owners to concentrate on growing their business."
About HarborOne Bank
HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers and commercial loan offices.
The Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the Bank). The Company's segments include HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The HarborOne Bank consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage is comprised of interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale and servicing process. The residential real estate portfolio loans are originated by HarborOne Mortgage and purchased by the Bank. It provides a variety of financial services to individuals and businesses through its approximately 31 full-service bank branches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. Its deposit products are checking, money market, savings and term certificate of deposit accounts, while its primary lending products are commercial real estate, commercial and others.