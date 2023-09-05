About Us

HarborOne Bank Introduces Enhanced Merchant Services for Businesses

September 5, 2023

Merchant Services for businesses

HarborOne Bank announces enhancement towith the addition of the Clover product line. The Clover product line will substantially enhance capacity and functionality for businesses by providing customized solutions including metrics, scheduling, inventory, cash flow and sales, and even management of customer loyalty programs."At HarborOne we know our small business clients need solutions that save them time and money, so they can focus on running their businesses." said Jim McIver VP, Director of Cash Management. "By offering the Clover product line we're now able to give our clients powerful, simple solutions that enable them to track sales, manage employees and monitor inventory. These tools allow small business owners to concentrate on growing their business."

About HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers and commercial loan offices.



The Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.