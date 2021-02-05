Log in
HarborOne Bancorp : Investor Presentation January 2021

02/05/2021 | 09:55pm EST
Integrity

Teamwork

Trust

Respect

Accountability

Investor Presentation

Values Driven with Focus on Delivering an Exceptional Customer Experience

January 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current assumptions and beliefs of the Company's management, are expectations of future results, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of the economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued deterioration in employment levels and other general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates; changes in customer behavior; the possibility that future credit losses, loan defaults and charge-off rates are higher than expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; changes in interest rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; changes in regulation; reputational risks relating to the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in our financial statements will become impaired; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings, including the risk that acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; the risk that we may not be successful in the implementation of our business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.'s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

A Unique New England Banking Franchise

Company Highlights

Exchange / Ticker:

NASDAQ / HONE

Total Assets:

$4.5 Billion

Total Loans:

$3.5 Billion

Total Deposits:

$3.5 Billion

Market Capitalization:

$652.9 Million (as of 2/2/21)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered savings bank.

HarborOne is headquartered in Brockton, MA with 26 full-service branches throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, a commercial lending office in each of Boston and Providence, and winner of the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work in MA for 10 of the last 12 years.

HarborOne is a recognized leader in financial and personal enrichment education and innovation through HarborOne U.

HarborOne Mortgage, LLC ("HarborOne Mortgage") is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank with over 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Customers

  • Pulled back branch service to drive-through only in response to escalating conditions; expect to open lobbies in February
  • Successfully launched the PPP loan forgiveness process
  • Fully engaged in PPP Round 3 and accepting applications

Colleagues

  • Successful work from home protocols remain in place
  • WFH planned at least through 6/30/21 for 90% of staff
  • Extended childcare reimbursement program and staff support fund to help with at-risk situations

Community

Actively continue to fund needs-based programs via Bank, Foundation,

and Community Relations donations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 02:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
