Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.    HONE

HARBORONE BANCORP, INC.

(HONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HarborOne Bancorp : Joseph Casey Elected Chair of Metro South Chamber, Region's Leading Business Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:33pm EST

(Brockton, MA) - November 12, 2020 - HarborOne Bank President Joseph F. Casey has been elected Chair of the Metro South Chamber of Commerce, the region's oldest business association with hundreds of business members throughout the communities south of Boston.

'Joe's deep knowledge of business, the region and of our community make him a great choice to Chair the Chamber when he is formally announced November 18th,' said Christopher Cooney, Metro South Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. 'Joe has extensive leadership experience and knows the region from serving on several community and nonprofit boards. Joe, like HarborOne, is a vital asset to our region.'

The Chamber, founded in 1913 and headquartered in Brockton, provides regional leadership in public advocacy, education, networking, information and community development to businesses in the communities of Abington, Avon, Bridgewater, Brockton, Canton, East Bridgewater, Easton, Halifax, Hanover, Hanson, Holbrook, Norwell, Randolph, Rockland, Sharon, Stoughton, West Bridgewater, and Whitman.

Casey served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for HarborOne before being named President and COO. He also serves on the bank's Board of Directors.

Casey joined HarborOne in 2004 and has played a central role in HarborOne's strategic growth initiatives, including the conversion of HarborOne from a credit union to a bank charter, the acquisition of Merrimack Mortgage LLC, the bank's initial public offering and its acquisition of Coastway Community Bank in Rhode Island.

'I'm honored to have been selected to steer the Chamber and work with a Board and team I know well and deeply respect,' said Casey. 'I've worked very closely with Fred and Chris over the years, and I know we will continue to work together every day for the smart, constructive growth of Brockton and the surrounding communities.'

Prior to joining HarborOne, Casey served as Vice President at Seacoast Financial Services, and as Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer for Compass Bank for Savings. Casey served as CFO and Treasurer for Andover Bancorp.

Joseph Casey received his bachelor's degree from Bentley University and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Bank Investments and of Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development.

Casey lives in Hingham with his wife and children.

About HarborOne Bank
HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.43 billion in assets. It serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 25 full-service branches, one limited service branch, and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. HarborOne has been included in Forbes' Best in State Banks list for three consecutive years.

The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and New Jersey and is also licensed to lend in four additional states

Disclaimer

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HARBORONE BANCORP, INC.
12:33pHARBORONE BANCORP : Joseph Casey Elected Chair of Metro South Chamber, Region's ..
PU
11/04HARBORONE BANCORP : Investor Presentation November 2020
PU
10/27HARBORONE BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Earnings
BU
10/21HARBORONE BANCORP : Names Andreana Santangelo to Board of Directors
BU
10/19HARBORONE BANCORP : Bank to Open First Quincy Branch
PU
10/01HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend
BU
09/27HARBORONE BANCORP : Virtual Annual Meeting
PU
09/03HARBORONE BANCORP, INC. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
08/13HARBORONE BANCORP : Bank Announces Staffing Re-Alignment, as Bank Prepares to Op..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 M - -
Net income 2020 38,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart HARBORONE BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBORONE BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,88 $
Last Close Price 10,25 $
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Blake Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph F. X. Casey President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael J. Sullivan Chairman
Linda H. Simmons Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph F. Barry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBORONE BANCORP, INC.-6.73%558
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.85%357 554
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%255 758
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.69%238 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%192 609
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%163 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group