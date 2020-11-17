HarborOne Bancorp : Joseph Casey Elected Chair of Metro South Chamber, Region's Leading Business Association

(Brockton, MA) - November 12, 2020 - HarborOne Bank President Joseph F. Casey has been elected Chair of the Metro South Chamber of Commerce, the region's oldest business association with hundreds of business members throughout the communities south of Boston.

'Joe's deep knowledge of business, the region and of our community make him a great choice to Chair the Chamber when he is formally announced November 18th,' said Christopher Cooney, Metro South Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. 'Joe has extensive leadership experience and knows the region from serving on several community and nonprofit boards. Joe, like HarborOne, is a vital asset to our region.'

The Chamber, founded in 1913 and headquartered in Brockton, provides regional leadership in public advocacy, education, networking, information and community development to businesses in the communities of Abington, Avon, Bridgewater, Brockton, Canton, East Bridgewater, Easton, Halifax, Hanover, Hanson, Holbrook, Norwell, Randolph, Rockland, Sharon, Stoughton, West Bridgewater, and Whitman.

Casey served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for HarborOne before being named President and COO. He also serves on the bank's Board of Directors.

Casey joined HarborOne in 2004 and has played a central role in HarborOne's strategic growth initiatives, including the conversion of HarborOne from a credit union to a bank charter, the acquisition of Merrimack Mortgage LLC, the bank's initial public offering and its acquisition of Coastway Community Bank in Rhode Island.

'I'm honored to have been selected to steer the Chamber and work with a Board and team I know well and deeply respect,' said Casey. 'I've worked very closely with Fred and Chris over the years, and I know we will continue to work together every day for the smart, constructive growth of Brockton and the surrounding communities.'

Prior to joining HarborOne, Casey served as Vice President at Seacoast Financial Services, and as Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer for Compass Bank for Savings. Casey served as CFO and Treasurer for Andover Bancorp.

Joseph Casey received his bachelor's degree from Bentley University and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association School of Bank Investments and of Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development.

Casey lives in Hingham with his wife and children.

About HarborOne Bank

HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.43 billion in assets. It serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 25 full-service branches, one limited service branch, and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. HarborOne has been included in Forbes' Best in State Banks list for three consecutive years.

The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to our Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and New Jersey and is also licensed to lend in four additional states