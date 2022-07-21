Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Harborside Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBOR   CA4116201076

HARBORSIDE INC.

(HBOR)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:59 2022-07-21 pm EDT
0.4600 CAD   -6.12%
07/15Harborside Inc. - Changes Name to StateHouse Holdings Inc. To Honor its Pioneering History and Reflect its Future Direction
AQ
07/14Harborside Reports Name Change, Share Reclassification; Up 8.1%
MT
07/14Harborside Reports Name Change, Share Reclassification; Up 1.4%
MT
CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change and Reclassification - Harborside Inc. (HBOR)

07/21/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 21 juillet/July 2022) - Harborside Inc. has announced a reclassification (the “Reclassification”) of all of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) to common shares in the capital of the Issuer (the “Common Shares”). The Reclassification is occurring following the mandatory conversion (the “Mandatory Conversion”) of all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares of the Company (“MVS”), which was effective as of March 31, 2022. As such, at the time of the Reclassification, no MVS will be issued and outstanding. Pursuant to the Reclassification, shareholders will receive one Common Share for every SVS held. The Reclassification will also apply to the SVS underlying the issued and outstanding SVS purchase warrants (the “SVS Warrants”) and MVS purchase warrants (the “MVS Warrants” and, together with the SVS Warrants, the “Warrants”) of the Issuer, which are currently exercisable on the basis of one SVS Warrant for one SVS and, in lieu of the Mandatory Conversion, one MVS Warrant for 100 SVS. Accordingly, following the Reclassification: (i) holders of SVS Warrants will be entitled to receive one Common Share on the exercise of one SVS Warrant; and (ii) holders of MVS Warrants will be entitled to receive 100 Common Shares on the exercise of one MVS Warrant.

In addition to the Reclassification, the Issuer will change its name and symbol to StateHouse Holdings Inc. (STHZ).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 25, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on July 22, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Harbourside Inc. a annoncé un reclassement (le « Reclassement ») de toutes ses actions à droit de vote subalterne (« SVS ») émises et en circulation en actions ordinaires du capital de l'Émetteur (les « Actions ordinaires »). Le reclassement a lieu à la suite de la conversion obligatoire (la « conversion obligatoire ») de toutes les actions à droit de vote multiple émises et en circulation de la société (« MVS »), qui a pris effet le 31 mars 2022. Ainsi, à l'époque de la reclassification, aucun MVS ne sera émis et en circulation. Conformément au reclassement, les actionnaires recevront une action ordinaire pour chaque SVS détenu. Le Reclassement s'appliquera également aux SVS sous-jacents aux warrants d'achat SVS émis et en circulation (les « Warrants SVS ») et aux warrants d'achat MVS (les « Warrants MVS » et, avec les Warrants SVS, les « Warrants ») de l'Émetteur, qui sont actuellement exerçables sur la base d'un Warrant SVS pour un SVS et, en lieu et place de la Conversion Obligatoire, d'un Warrant MVS pour 100 SVS. Par conséquent, à la suite du reclassement : (i) les porteurs de bons de souscription SVS auront le droit de recevoir une action ordinaire à l'exercice d'un bon de souscription SVS; et (ii) les porteurs de bons de souscription de MVS auront le droit de recevoir 100 actions ordinaires à l'exercice d'un bon de souscription de MVS.

En plus de la Reclassification, l'Émetteur changera son nom et son symbole en StateHouse Holdings Inc. (STHZ).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 25 juillet 2022.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 22 juillet 2021. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Old Security Name/Ancien nom de sécurité:

Harborside Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares

Old Security Type/Ancien type de sécurité:

Subordinate Voting Shares/ Actions à droit de vote subalterne

Old Symbol/Ancien symbole:

HBOR

Effective Date/Date effective:

le 25 juillet/July 2022

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 26 juillet/July 2022

New Security Name/Nouveau nom de sécurité:

StateHouse Holdings Inc. - Common Shares

New Symbol/Nouveau symbole:

STHZ

New Security Type/Nouveau type de sécurité:


Common Shares/Actions ordinaires

New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP:

85754G 30 1

New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN:

CA 85754G 30 1 7

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

411620107/CA4116201076

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 182 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,0 M 95,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart HARBORSIDE INC.
Duration : Period :
Harborside Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 1,68 $
Spread / Average Target 341%
Managers and Directors
Edward M. Schmults Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom DiGiovanni Chief Financial Officer
Matthew K. Hawkins Chairman
Robert Bacchi Chief Technology Officer
Ahmer Iqbal Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBORSIDE INC.6.52%96
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.28.67%6 361
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-24.27%3 660
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-33.69%2 327
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK13.87%1 944
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-22.10%1 660