Harbour Centre Development : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications

HARBOUR CENTRE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED ऎಥΆุϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j 51)

29 March 2021

Dear Non-registered ShareholdersNote,

Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications

We hereby notify you that various corporate communications of Harbour Centre Development Limited (the "Company"), including the following documents (the "Current Corporate Communications"), in both English and Chinese language, have been published and are now available on the Company's website atwww.harbourcentre.com.hk:-

(1) 2020 Annual Report; and

(2) Circular dated 29 March 2021 relating to the re-election of Directors, general mandates for buy-back and issue of shares, adoption of new articles of association and Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held in the Jade Room, 6th Floor, The Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, 3 Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 at 11:15 a.m and the Proxy Form thereof. If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, please send a notice of request to the Company, c/o the Company's Share Registrars (the "Share Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email toharbourcentre-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such notice of request should contain your full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number, together with the relevant words regarding your request. Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Share Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Harbour Centre Development Limited

Grace L C Ho

Company Secretary

Note:

"Non-registered Shareholders" refer to such persons or companies whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such persons or companies wish to receive Corporate Communications (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and other personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instructions for receiving corporate communications (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to our Share Registrars and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

ߧڢ೮াٰ؇ ڝൗj ʮ̡ஷৃʊʚ˸̊೯ٙஷٝ ধஷٝ ტɨdऎಥΆุϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ٙε΅ʮ̡ஷৃٙߵ˖و͉ʿʕ˖و͉ତʊ̊೯dԨʊ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.harbourcentre.com.hk ೮༱Զʮ଺ቡᚎdՉʕܼ̍ɨΐ˖΁€˜݊ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™jÑ

(1) ɚ´ɚ´ϋϋజiʿ

(2) ˚ಂމɚ´ɚɓϋɧ˜ɚɤɘ˚dϞᗫࠠ፯໨ԫeΫᒅʿ೯Бٰ΅ٙɓছ׌બᛆeમॶอଡ଼ᔌ௝೻୚ۆʿਗ਼׵ɚ´ɚɓϋ ʞ˜̬˚€݋ಂɚɪʹɤɓࣛɤʞʱ৿ࢭ࠰ಥɘᎲᄿ؇༸ 3 ໮৵ࡩҀᖯ࠰ಥৢֳ 6 ᅽၰၯᝂᑘБٰٙ؇඄ϋɽึஷѓʘஷ Ռʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf ν ტɨ૧ϗ՟݊ϣʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉dሗ˸ඉ੔אɛ˓৔჈˙όΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ࠅӋஷٝ€͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮া ஈ€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡˾ϗdՉήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 54 ᅽdאਗ਼޴ᗫٙஷٝཥඉЇ harbourcentre-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com f޴ᗫٙࠅӋஷٝ඲ʫ༱ ტɨٙߵ˖ΌΤeήѧʿᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁd˸ʿ ტɨٙࠅӋٙ޴ᗫ ܸͪο̩f ν ტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ܄˒؂ਕᆠ ᇞ (852)2980-1333 ݟ ༔f

ऎಥΆุϞࠢʮ̡ ʮ̡।ࣣ Оᘆम ˾Б ɚ´ɚɓϋɧ˜ɚɤɘ˚

ڝ ൗj ˜ڢ೮াٰ؇™ܸՉٰ΅π׳׵ʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕ٙɛɻאʮ̡dϾ˼Ŋ˼ࡁʊ຾ீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ஷٝdڌͪ ༈ഃɛɻאʮ̡ҎૐϗՑ͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃ€ܲɪ̹஝ۆ'הޢ֛f

ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ტɨ݊Іᗴ౤Զ ტɨ֑ٙΤʿՉ̴ࡈɛ༟ࣘd˸͜׵ஈଣ ტɨϞᗫϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃܸٙͪ€˜༈ഃ͜௄™fҢࡁ̙ঐఱ༈ഃ͜௄ΣҢࡁٰٙ΅ཀ˒೮া ஈʿ˾ଣɛdאՉ˼ᐏجԷબᛆϾࠅӋ՟੻Ϟᗫ༟ࣘٙɛɻᔷʹϤഃ༟ࣘf ტɨה౤Զٙ༟ࣘਗ਼ίቇ຅ࣛගڭवЪࣨྼʿা፽͜௄f ტɨϞᛆᎇࣛ ܲ๫࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'ࠅӋπ՟ʿŊאһ͍޴ᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂ОϞᗫࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όΣՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥެΧ ɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 54 ᅽٙࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈f

Ref. 00051-5