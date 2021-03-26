Harbour Centre Development : Notification Letter to Shareholders (Printed Copies) regarding Publication of Corporate Communications

HARBOUR CENTRE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED ऎಥΆุϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j 51)

29 March 2021

To: Shareholders who are recipients of printed copies of Corporate Communications (as defined in the Listing Rules)

The English and Chinese versions of various latest Corporate Communications ("Current Corporate Communications") of

Harbour Centre Development Limited ("Company") have been published and printed copies thereof are enclosed. All the Current Corporate Communications are also available on the Company's website atwww.harbourcentre.com.hk. Please note that if no noticeNote to change the means of receiving future Corporate Communications is received by the Company from you, you would for the time being be regarded by the Company as having chosen to continue to receive printed copies of Corporate Communications in future.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of the Company's Share Registrars ("Share Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Harbour Centre Development Limited

Note: Notwithstanding any choice previously made by Shareholder(s) and communicated to the Company, Shareholder(s) is/are given the option (which may be exercised at any time by giving reasonable prior notice to the Company) of changing his/her/their choice of printed language version(s) to English only or Chinese only or both English and Chinese for receiving future Corporate Communications, or changing the choice of receiving future Corporate Communications to using electronic means instead of printed version (or vice versa). Such notice of change of choice should contain your full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number together with the relevant words regarding the request for the change of choice, and should be sent to the Company, c/o the Share Registrars at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email toharbourcentre-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and other personal data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your instructions for receiving corporate communications (the "Purposes"). We may transfer such data provided by you to our Share Registrars and agent(s) for the Purposes or such other parties who are authorised by law to request the information. The data will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

ߧjϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ€ܲɪ̹஝ۆ'הޢ֛ΙՏٰ͉ٙ؇

ऎಥΆุϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™௰ڐಂٙε΅ʮ̡ஷৃ€˜݊ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙߵ˖ʿʕ˖و͉ତʊ̊೯dᎇՌڝւ༈ഃ ΙՏ͉f݊ϣʮ̡ஷৃ͵ʊ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.harbourcentre.com.hk ೮ ༱f ᔫሗۧءd͉߰ʮ̡͊ϞϗՑ ტɨʹԸdᔟ˸ һҷ˚ܝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘ˙όٙ޴ᗫஷٝڝൗdۆ ტɨึ஗͉ʮ̡ᅲ֛ൖމʊ፯኿˚ܝᘱᚃϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

ν ტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥ͉ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮া ஈ€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™ՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852)2980-1333 ݟ ༔f

ऎಥΆุϞࠢʮ̡

ɚ´ɚɓϋɧ˜ɚɤɘ˚

ڝ ൗj

ೌሞٰ؇ʘۃಀщЪ̈΂О፯኿Ԩਗ਼޴ᗫ፯኿ஷ͉ٝʮ̡dٰ؇ޫኹϞ፯኿ᛆ€̙ᎇࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ܦ຅ٙཫ΋ஷٝБԴ༈፯኿ ᛆd˸һҷ־Ŋ־ഃ˚ܝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙ፯኿dܼ̍ఱϗ՟ΙՏ͉ϾԊdһҷމ̥ϗ՟ߵ˖و͉dא̥ϗ՟ʕ˖و͉dאΝࣛϗ ՟ߵ˖و͉ၾʕ˖و͉dɦאఱϗ՟˚ܝʮ̡ஷৃٙ˙όϾԊd͟ΙՏ͉һҷމԴ͜ཥɿ˙ό€ˀʘ͵್f޴ᗫٙһҷ፯኿ஷٝ ඲ʫ༱ ტɨٙߵ˖ΌΤeήѧʿᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁd˸ʿһҷ፯኿ٙ޴ᗫܸͪο̩d˸ඉ੔אɛ˓৔჈˙ό৔༺͉ʮ̡€ٰ͟΅ཀ˒ ೮াஈ˾ϗdՉήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 54 ᅽdאཥඉЇ harbourcentre-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comf

ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

ტɨ݊Іᗴ౤Զ ტɨ֑ٙΤʿՉ̴ࡈɛ༟ࣘd˸͜׵ஈଣ ტɨϞᗫϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃܸٙͪ€˜༈ഃ͜௄™fҢࡁ̙ঐఱ༈ഃ͜௄ΣҢࡁٰٙ΅ཀ˒೮া ஈʿ˾ଣɛdאՉ˼ᐏجԷબᛆϾࠅӋ՟੻Ϟᗫ༟ࣘٙɛɻᔷʹϤഃ༟ࣘf ტɨה౤Զٙ༟ࣘਗ਼ίቇ຅ࣛගڭवЪࣨྼʿা፽͜௄f ტɨϞᛆᎇࣛ ܲ๫࠰ಥجԷୋ 486 ௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ'ࠅӋπ՟ʿŊאһ͍޴ᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂ОϞᗫࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όΣՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€ήѧމ࠰ಥެΧ ɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 54 ᅽٙࡈɛ༟ࣘӷᒯ˴΂౤̈f

Ref. 00051-3