CERAWEEK-North Sea regulator to prioritize licences for fast gas developments

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The British regulator
overseeing the latest North Sea oil and gas licencing round will
prioritize companies aiming to bring natural gas to market
within months, its head said on Wednesday.
Britain launched last year its first oil and gas exploration
licensing round since 2019 as part of the government's efforts
to boost domestic hydrocarbon output in the wake of Russia's
invasion of Ukraine.
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates
the ageing basin's operations, will start awarding licences to
bidders at the end of the second quarter of 2023, its Chief
Executive Stuart Payne told Reuters.
"We are doing it slightly differently this time because we
are deliberately prioritizing sequentially those who can bring
gas to market very fast," Payne said on the sidelines of the
CERAWeek conference in Houston.
The NSTA will initially target producers that can bring
production online within 18 months, he said.
While development of large oil and gas reservoirs can often
take years, smaller reservoirs located close to existing
platforms can be drilled, connected and brought to production
within months.
Interest in the licencing round was dealt a blow late last
year, after the government imposed a second round of windfall
tax on oil and gas producers which brought total tax on the
sector to 75%, one of the highest in the world.
Harbour Energy, the largest U.K. producer, shunned the
licencing round and said it will review its investments in
Britain.
The NSTA, which oversees producers' efforts to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, also said that flaring of unwanted
natural gas on platforms halved between 2018 and 2022.
