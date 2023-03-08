Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harbour Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMO   GB00BMBVGQ36

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC

(PMO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-03-08 am EST
286.90 GBX   -2.08%
05:41pCERAWEEK-North Sea regulator to prioritize licences for fast gas developments
RE
03/07Harbour Energy : Viking CCS - independent verification of 330mt of CO2 storage
PU
03/07Harbour Energy : Viking CCS - independent verification of 33mt of CO2 storage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CERAWEEK-North Sea regulator to prioritize licences for fast gas developments

03/08/2023 | 05:41pm EST
HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The British regulator overseeing the latest North Sea oil and gas licencing round will prioritize companies aiming to bring natural gas to market within months, its head said on Wednesday.

Britain launched last year its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019 as part of the government's efforts to boost domestic hydrocarbon output in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates the ageing basin's operations, will start awarding licences to bidders at the end of the second quarter of 2023, its Chief Executive Stuart Payne told Reuters.

"We are doing it slightly differently this time because we are deliberately prioritizing sequentially those who can bring gas to market very fast," Payne said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

The NSTA will initially target producers that can bring production online within 18 months, he said.

While development of large oil and gas reservoirs can often take years, smaller reservoirs located close to existing platforms can be drilled, connected and brought to production within months.

Interest in the licencing round was dealt a blow late last year, after the government imposed a second round of windfall tax on oil and gas producers which brought total tax on the sector to 75%, one of the highest in the world.

Harbour Energy, the largest U.K. producer, shunned the licencing round and said it will review its investments in Britain.

The NSTA, which oversees producers' efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, also said that flaring of unwanted natural gas on platforms halved between 2018 and 2022. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.73% 82.43 Delayed Quote.0.30%
GOLD 0.06% 1815.15 Delayed Quote.1.25%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC -2.08% 286.9 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.81% 125.9294 Real-time Quote.-39.27%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.56% 76.025 Delayed Quote.4.68%
WTI -0.91% 76.625 Delayed Quote.0.08%
Analyst Recommendations on HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 416 M - -
Net income 2022 1 618 M - -
Net Debt 2022 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,84x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 2 842 M 2 842 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 771
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Harbour Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,40 $
Average target price 5,65 $
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Zarda Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Blair Thomas Chairman
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Peter Henry Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC-3.75%2 904
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.61%312 752
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.77%131 201
CNOOC LIMITED24.05%75 017
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.69%69 504
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.59%63 553