UK North Sea Region
Annual Environmental Statement 2023
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
This is the annual environmental statement for Harbour Energy plc for 2023, as required by OSPAR Recommendation 2003/5[1].
The statement covers offshore installations operated by the company in the UK North Sea and installations owned by third parties while providing services to us.
We aim to achieve our goal of no damage to the environment by:
- systematically identifying environmental impacts and seeking to avoid or minimise them;
- improving environmental performance, including reducing our GHG emissions; and
- putting plans in place to reduce environmental risks associated with our projects and operations.
Environmental management
We conduct our operations in such a way as not to harm people and to minimise any impact on the environment. This is enacted by our Health, Safety, Environment and Security Policy (see HSES policy documents in Appendix).
Our Environmental Management System (EMS) is certified to ISO standard 14001:2015. Our external verification body carries out regular site visits to verify we are meeting the objectives of our management system.
We apply the EMS to manage the impacts of any activities, products and services on the environment. It provides a structured approach for continuous planning, implementing, reviewing and
Climate change and energy transition
Harbour Energy has committed to achieving net zero across our group operated Scope 1 and 2 CO2 equivalent (CO2e) emissions by 2035, with an interim target of a 50% reduction by 2030 against our 2018 baseline.
Our priority is to reduce emissions through our emissions reduction action plans (ERAPs) as well as safely and responsibly decommissioning assets as they reach the end of their commercial life.
In 2023, we continued to lead an industry study to assess the potential for electrification of UK offshore producing assets in the Central North Sea. Completed in 2023, the result of the study demonstrated that region- wide electrification was not economically viable. However, we continue to explore the potential for other electrification opportunities and, in March 2023, were awarded two 15 MW project lease options for Offshore Wind Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) by the Crown Estate Scotland, which are located near our J-Area hub and Greater Britannia Area. We have since progressed the J-Area hub project by securing an exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland.
and storage of captured CO2 emissions safely underground. These include our operated Viking project, one of the largest planned CCS projects in the world, which plans to store 10 million tonnes of CO2
a year by 2030 and 15 mtCO2 a year by 2035. In addition, we have a 30% non- operated interest in the Acorn project which is expected to store at least five million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.
Throughout 2023 we continued to use our Group Decarbonisation Hopper process to identify and assess decarbonisation opportunities. The hopper is a system which captures opportunities for emissions reduction across out Business Units centrally and assesses each against criteria that include potential positive impact, implementation cost and timeframe. The successful opportunities are then taken to development and embedded within the Business Unit and asset ERAPs. Last year the operating centres within the NSBU executed projects which have delivered annual emissions reduction savings to the sum of 10,000 tCO2e.
For more information
Harbour Energy was founded in 2014 and has grown by acquisition. We are now the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with a leading position in
This report contains the environmental performance for Harbour's activities in the UK North Sea region in 2023. The report aims to:
improving environmental protection measures, and working towards increasing environmental sustainability.
We are also increasing maturing to our carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects to enable the transportation
harbourenergy.com/annual-report-2023/harbourenergy.com/safety-esg/viking-ccs/harbourenergy.com/safety-esg/acorn/
the UK, as well as interests in Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico and Norway.
Across our diversified portfolio of interests, we have around 1,700 employees globally. Our portfolio holds a balance of oil and gas resources, with over 90 per cent of our production reserves being in the UK.
•
describe our main assets and activities;
•
provide a brief overview of our
environmental management;
•
provide details on key environmental
aspects and their impact; and
•
summarise our UK environmental
Our journey towards net zero
20182025
20302035
In December 2023, we announced an agreement to acquire substantially all of Wintershall Dea's upstream oil and gas assets. Upon completion, the transaction will transform Harbour's scale and diversity, adding material positions in Norway, Germany, Argentina and Mexico.
performance and progress against
objectives for the year.
Environmental impacts
Harbour is committed to addressing the environmental impact of our operations and playing a role in the transition to a lower carbon economy. Our environmental targets include conducting our business with care for the environment, to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035 and zero routine flaring by 2030.
Emissions baseline
Using 2018 as our baseline year in line with UK Government targets
Methane emissions
Ensure methane intensity is less than 0.2 per cent across our operated sites by reducing flaring and venting activities through our emissions reduction plans
<0.2%
Methane emissions intensity
Gross operated emissions Scope 1 & 2
Interim target in our net zero journey
50%
Gross operated emissions reduction vs 2018
Flaring
Harbour is a signatory to the World Bank's 'Zero Routine Flaring by 2030' initiative
Zero
Routine ﬂaring by 2030
Reaching net zero
Our goal is to achieve net zero for our gross operated Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2035
Net zero
Gross operated Scope 1 & 2
2
- To fulfil the requirements of OSPAR Recommendation 2003/5, all operators of offshore installations on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) are required to produce an annual environmental statement which is made available to the public and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Operated
Non-operated
Schiehallion
Solan
Kerse of Kinneil
Clair
Sullom Voe
Beryl
Greater
Britannia
Buzzard Area
AELE Hub
St Fergus
Aberdeen
Catcher Elgin/
Area Franklin
J-Area
Teesside
We work hard to maximise the value from our existing UK North Sea portfolio, investing in short cycle, high return opportunities to add reserves, improve recovery and extend field life while continuing to generate material free cash flow.
Late Life Operations
Harbour's Late Life Operations Centre consists of the operated assets of Armada, North Everest, Lomond (and the non-operated Erskine high pressure/high temperature gas field) and Solan. For the purposes of this report, only Armada, North Everest, Lomond and Solan data is reported.
Armada is in Block 22/5b of the Central North Sea, North Everest is in Block 22/10a and Lomond in 23/21a. First production was achieved from the assets in 1997, 1993 and 1993 respectively. Production from Armada, North Everest and Lomond is exported via the Forties Pipeline System to the Kerse of Kinneil processing
Our UK offshore operated assets include:
- The Late Life Operations Centre comprising: Armada, Everest, Lomond (and Erskine) (AELE) and Solan
- The Production Operations Centre comprising: J-Area (Judy, Jade, Jasmine and Joanne) and Greater Britannia Area (GBA) (Britannia and subsea tiebacks Enochdhu, Callanish, Brodgar and Alder)
- Operated by Other (OBO) Operations Centre comprising: Catcher Area, Tolmount Area and East Irish Sea.
Harbour also has significant ongoing decommissioning activities in the East Irish Sea and Southern and Central North Sea.
Production Operations
Harbour's Production Operations Centre consists of the operated hubs of J-Area and GBA.
Judy, Joanne and Jasmine are located in Block 30/07a of the Central North Sea. Jade is located in Block 30/02c. Jade, Joanne and Jasmine export gas and liquids via the Judy platform. Commerical oil and gas sales began in 1997. Gas from the J-Area is transported through the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) pipeline and liquids are transported to Teesside through the Norpipe system.
East
Irish Sea
Rivers Terminal
Tolmount
Area
Southern
North Sea
plant near Grangemouth. Gas is exported via the CATS pipeline to Teesside.
Solan is located in Block 205/26a. First production was achieved in 2016. Oil from Solan is produced into a 300,000-barrel subsea storage tank and offloaded via shuttle tankers.
Britannia is in Block 16/26 of the Central North Sea. Britannia satellites - Brodgar, Callanish and Enochdhu subsea developments - are controlled from Britannia. Condensate is exported through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kerse of Kinneil processing plant near Grangemouth. Gas is exported via a dedicated Britannia pipeline to the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) facility at St Fergus.
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
Operated by Others
Our drilling rig activities
Harbour's Operated by Others Centre consists of the non-operated Catcher Area, Tolmount Area and East Irish Sea (EIS).
Catcher
The 18 subsea wells from the Catcher, Varadero and Burgman fields are tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). BW Offshore Catcher UK Limited (BWOCUK) is the owner of the FPSO and the appointed production installation operator. They are responsible for the day-to-day health, safety and environmental management of the facility including all environmental permitting requirements for production operations including the Pollution, Prevention and Control (PPC), chemical and oil discharge permits.
Harbour is the licensee, pipeline and well operator for the Catcher Area development. We are responsible for the FPSO's GHG Emissions Trading System (ETS) permit and the flare and vent consents. The data presented in this report relates to our activities for the Catcher Area development.
Tolmount
Harbour achieved first gas from Tolmount in Block 42/28d in April 2022. Tolmount exports gas to the Easington Terminal.
ODE Asset Management Limited was appointed as Tolmount installation operator in advance of production start-up. The environmental performance for Tolmount is reported by ODE Asset Management Limited.
East Irish Sea
Harbour has a 100 per cent equity interest in EIS assets comprising the fields of Calder, Millom and Dalton and the Rivers Terminal at Barrow-in-Furness. Spirit Energy operates the Calder asset and Rivers terminal at Barrow in Furness under contract. The environmental performance of these is reported by Spirit Energy.
Valaris 92
In 2023, the Valaris 92 drilling rig successfully continued with Harbour's planned Southern North Sea (SNS) abandonment campaign. In the SNS, it carried out a further six well abandonments - four at the Boulton BM platform, one at the Kelvin TM platform and one at the Munro MH platform. This brings the total number wells that have been abandoned by Harbour to 143 out
of 149 overall in the SNS.
In Q3, the rig moved to the EIS and successfully carried out a single subsea abandonment of the Darwen well, finishing 2023 at the Millom West platform. The rig will return to the SNS to complete the SNS P&A programme in Q2 2024.
Valaris 120
In 2023, operations by Valaris 120 in the J-Area included successful remedial work and re-running of the J6 completion at the Jade platform, prior to handing the well over to production for start-up. The Valaris 120, then undertook development drilling at Talbot, a three-well subsea tie-back to the Judy platform with first oil expected end of 2024.
Valaris 121
In Q1 2023, the Valaris 121 drilling rig departed from the Judy Riser platform where it had operated in accommodation mode following the completion of the Judy RD extended reach well in Q3 2022.
Noble Innovator
Following a four-well drilling campaign at Catcher North, Laverda, Burgman Far East and Tolmount East in 2022, the Noble (Maersk) Innovator departed the Tolmount East location in Q1 2023. Catcher North and Burgman Far East came on stream end of 2022, while Laverda was suspended as it was deemed sub- economic. Tolmount East achieved first gas in December 2023.
Noble Intrepid
The Noble Intrepid was brought on hire in Q4 2023 to carry out well intervention scopes on various Judy wells. The rig will also be used in accommodation mode to support the Talbot tie-in operations throughout 2024. Details of 2024 activities will be provided in the 2024 environmental performance report.
Decommissioning
Southern North Sea
Our decommissioning activities in the SNS continued throughout 2023. The three satellite installations in the Murdoch area were plugged and abandoned, transitioned to cold suspension and are now awaiting removal. By the end of 2023, we had removed a total of 31 platforms from the SNS, leaving six in cold suspension and a further one in warm suspension which is scheduled to transition to cold suspension in 2024. Harbour continued removal of subsea infrastructure in the various SNS fields.
West of Shetland
The Decommissioning Programme and associated Environmental Appraisal and Comparative Assessment are being developed for future decommissioning of Harbour's Solan asset and associated infrastructure. This is due to go to Public Consultation in 2024.
Central North Sea
In 2023, work continued at Balmoral in preparation for further subsea removal including a Light Well Intervention Vessel (LWIV) campaign with the Helix Seawell, and removal of subsea infrastructure.
MacCulloch subsea infrastructure was removed using the Boka Da Vinci Dive Support Vessel (DSV) and Southern Ocean Construction Support Vessel (CSV).
Huntington infrastructure was safely disconnected from the CATS infrastructure to enable safe removal of subsea infrastructure.
East Irish Sea
Plug and abandonment operations commenced in the EIS during Q4 2023. These activities continue into 2024 and will be presented in Harbour's 2024 annual environmental performance report.
The Decommissioning Programme and associated Environmental Appraisal and Comparative Assessment are being developed for future decommissioning of Harbour's EIS assets and infrastructure. Public Consultation is due to commence in 2024.
Open Water Plug and Abandonment
The Helix Seawell and Well Enhancer LWIVs were used in a joint company campaign to complete open water plug and abandonment at wells in the Huntington, Maria, Mustard and Mabel fields. Activities were completed in January 2023.
1. Atmospheric emissions
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
1.2. Other atmospheric emissions
The main source of atmospheric emissions from our operations are from the combustion of fuels (gas and diesel) for electrical power generation, compression of gas, and for the export of oil to shore. Reservoir gas provides the primary fuel source, and we use diesel as a back-up.
Flaring and venting emissions are associated with routine maintenance activities, equipment and plant trips plus shutdown and start-up activities, whilst maintaining a safe route to disposal in the event of an emergency scenario. Flaring and venting is
restricted to the minimum required for the safe operation of the installations.
Atmospheric emissions from well operations are mainly associated with running diesel-driven engines for rig power generation. Flaring is also undertaken to remove hydrocarbons produced during well testing and clean-up operations.
Atmospheric pollution affects local air quality. It is also linked to global warming, ozone depletion and acid deposition in soil and water.
The Offshore Combustion Installations (Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2013 (as amended) (PPC) regulate atmospheric emissions (except for CO2) from offshore oil and gas facilities. Armada, Lomond, North Everest, Judy and Britannia hold PPC permits, with specific limit values for methane (CH4), sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrous oxides (NOx),
carbon monoxide (CO) and non- methane volatile organic compounds (NMVOC). The quantities of gases emitted to air are calculated based on fuel gas and diesel consumption data on each installation and industry- agreed emissions factors. Throughout 2023, our operations remained within all PPC permit limits.
We reported no PPC emissions for the Catcher FPSO. This data will be reported by the operator in their 2023 annual environmental statement. Solan, Jade and Jasmine are below the PPC requirement threshold and are therefore not eligible for a PPC permit.
1.1. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
PPC emissions from operations, 2023
NOx(t)
CO(t)
CH4(t)
N20(t)
SOx(t)
NMVOC(t)
The primary GHGs in the Earth's atmosphere are water vapour, carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), and ozone (O3).
The emission of CO2 is governed under the United Kingdom (UK) Emissions Trading System (ETS). As part of the UK ETS, Harbour's qualifying offshore installations (Armada, Lomond, North Everest, Britannia, Judy, Solan and Catcher) hold GHG emissions permits, which authorise them to emit CO2 from the combustion of fuels.
Atmospheric emissions from Jade, Jasmine, plug and abandonment and rig-based drilling activities are not reportable under the UK ETS, but they are included in our environmental metric reporting as 'Other CO2 (non-UK ETS)'.
1600
1400
pollutant
1200
1000
800
of
Tonnes
600
400
200
0
Britannia
Judy
Armada
Lomond
North Everest
CO2 emissions from operations, 2023
Fuel
Flare
Diesel
Other
300000
14500
2
tCO
2
tCO
2. Oil discharges to sea
UK ETSReportable
150000
7250
Non-UKReportableETS
0
0
Britannia
Judy
Catcher
Armada
Lomond
North Everest
Solan
Valaris 121
Jasmine
Jade
Noble Intrepid
MSV Seawell
Noble Innovator
Valaris 92
Valaris 120
UK ETS Reportable CO2
Other CO2 (Non-UK ETS)
The OSPAR Commission recommendations are regulated through the Offshore Petroleum Activities (Oil Pollution Prevention and Control) Regulations 2005 (as amended) (OPPC).
Water produced alongside oil and gas operations, known as produced water, contains dispersed oil which we treat to reduce concentration of oil in water to permitted levels, before discharging it to the marine environment. Produced water is one of the largest sources of hydrocarbon discharges to the sea from the offshore oil and gas industry. While there are treatment systems in place offshore to separate oil from the produced water, the discharge still has some residual oil content. Our installations discharge only a small percentage of the total produced water generated by the industry.
Our Armada and North Everest platforms have single discharge points for produced water, while Lomond (and Erskine via Erskine Production Module (EPM)), Judy (and the Judy riser platform (JRP)) and Britannia (and the Britannia bridge-linked platform (BLP)) each have two permitted discharge points.
Solan has a bespoke produced water treatment package, however water rates were so low in 2023 that this could not be run. Instead, ballast water from oil displacement within the subsea oil storage tank (SOST) was discharged or reinjected once treated through the dedicated ballast water filters.
Short-duration (term) OPPC permits were in place to support the Valaris 121 and Noble Innovator well operations and
the MSV Seawell and Voyageur Spirit decommissioning operations. In addition, a term OPPC permit was in place to support pre-decommissioningpipeline flushing activities in the EIS.
The quantity of oil discharged to sea under permitted conditions for 2023 is illustrated for all operated installations in relation to the total permitted quantity. The quantity of oil discharged depends on the volume of produced water discharged and its associated concentration.
Oil Pollution Prevention and Control (OPPC) permit compliance, 2023
Oil Discharge (t)
Oil Remaining (t)
Armada
1.55
1.31
Britannia
1.65
1.92
Britannia BLP
5.80
16.85
Judy 0.02
0.72
Judy JRP
10.33
0.09
Lomond 0.33 0.31
EPM on Lomond 0.33 5.87
North Everest 0.15 0.95
Solan Displacement 0.02 0.25
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
The Production Operations Centre reported 26 produced water
30mg/l; 17 events were with respect to the concentration of
discharge OPPC non-compliance events in 2023. Of these, eight
individual oil in produced-water samples exceeding 100mg/l
were with respect to the OPPC maximum monthly flow-weighted
OPPC permit limit. The one remaining event was in relation to
average concentration of oil per litre of water (mg/l) exceeding
late calibration of the oil in water analyser.
Monthly oil in water performance for the Production Operations Centre, 2023
Judy
Britannia
Judy JRP
Britannia BLP
Monthly Limit
(mg/l)
70
60
50
Concentration
40
30
20
10
0
Across the Late Life Operations Centre, there were 24 produced water discharge OPPC non-compliance events in 2023. Of these, five were with respect to the OPPC maximum monthly flow-weighted average concentration of oil per litre of water (mg/l) exceeding 30mg/l; 18 events were with respect to the concentration of individual oil in produced-water samples exceeding the 100mg/l OPPC permit limit; one event was classified as an 'other OPPC' due to the presence of a sheen.
A coiled tubing campaign was undertaken on Armada in 2023 which required an additional discharge point to be reported against on the Armada oil discharge permit. This is presented in November and December in the performance graph.
January
ebruary
March
April
y
June
y
August
September
October
r
December
Ma
Jul
Novembe
F
Monthly oil in water performance
Monthly Limit
Armada
Lomond
EPM on Lomond
for the Late Life Operations Centre, 2023
North Everest
Solan
Armada CT
140
(mg/l)
120
100
Concentration
80
60
40
20
0
y
February
h
April
y
June
y
August
September
October
November
December
Januar
Marc
Ma
Jul
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
3. Chemical discharges
Various chemicals are used offshore in drilling, production, subsea and well intervention operations.
Any chemical used offshore must first be approved by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences (CEFAS) in line with the Offshore Chemical Regulations (OCR) 2022 (as amended). The chemicals are subject to strict environmental risk assessment and, once approved, their use is controlled and monitored through a permit granted by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED).
Some chemicals are regarded as PLONOR (PLO), which means that they have been determined to pose little or no risk to the environment.
Any chemicals which have been identified as posing potential environmental risks (such as bioaccumulation or slow biodegradation) are subject to controls, under which their use must first be approved by OPRED. This is supported by detailed justification for use of the chemical. Such chemicals carry a 'substitution warning' (SUB) which aims to phase-out the use of these chemicals.
We carry out frequent reviews of chemical requirements with our chemical suppliers and strive to reduce the number of chemicals flagged for substitution.
Annual chemical use and discharge from pipeline activities, 2023
Discharge
Use
SUB
Non-SUB
Use (kg)
163
12,957
Discharge (kg)
41
13,198
SUB
Non-SUB
Pipeline activities
Chemical use and discharge in 2023 covered by pipeline chemical permits included three pipeline campaigns undertaken across Catcher, Johnston and Tolmount.
Non-SUB discharge is greater than the non-SUB use due to certain components of the pipeline activities being sent offshore pre-filled with PLONOR chemicals. Pre-filled chemicals are not recorded as offshore usage on chemical permits.
Operated production activities
Each platform holds a separate chemical permit (excluding the J-Area where a single Judy production permit covers Jade and Jasmine operations), which includes justification for the use of chemicals that hold a substitution warning. We have presented the use in kgs of substitution versus non-substitution chemicals, with the percentage contribution to total use also provided.
Annual chemical use and discharge from operated production activities, 2023
Discharge
Use
SUB
Non-SUB
Use (kg)
137,624
1,312,304
Discharge (kg)
109,705
1,202,642
SUB
Non-SUB
Decommissioning activities
We present chemicals used for decommissioning pipeline flushing, rig-based plug and abandonment and accommodation work vessels associated with our decommissioning under the chart for decommissioning. The pipeline flushing programmes typically use cleaning chemicals and ethylene glycol and methanol diluted in sea water.
We minimised discharges to the sea during pipeline cleaning operations by containment for onshore treatment and disposal wherever practicable.
Annual chemical use and discharge from decommissioning activities, 2023
Discharge
Use
SUB
Non-SUB
Use (kg)
11,868
1,985,541
Discharge (kg)
5,332
1,026,242
SUB
Non-SUB
Annual chemical use and discharge from drilling activities, 2023
Discharge
Use
SUB
Non-SUB
Use (kg)
52,629
11,747,955
Discharge (kg)
501
614,739
SUB
Non-SUB
Drilling activities
Short-duration chemical permits were also in place in 2023 to support drilling activities, pipeline operations and SNS decommissioning activities. Drilling activities represent the largest chemical use and discharge, comprising drilling mud, cement, completion and additive chemicals.
Drilling activities included operations from the Valaris 120, Valaris 121 and the Noble Innovator. Operations from the Valaris 92, MSV Seawell and Well Enhancer are included within the decommissioning activities.
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
4. Waste
Waste is categorised as hazardous or non-hazardous, dependent on whether the waste has one or more of the 15 hazardous constituents specified in Annex III of the EU revised Waste Framework Directive (WFD, European Directive 2008/98/EC).
Waste is divided into three main categories: recycled, non-hazardous and hazardous waste. We work with contract waste management companies to reduce waste, and to recycle and reuse items wherever possible. Non-hazardous waste types include packaging, galley and accommodation wastes, scrap metal and wood. Examples of hazardous waste include bulk liquid wastes from mobile accommodation or drilling units on hire, process sludges, oily rags, used chemicals, paint, batteries, fluorescent light tubes and electrical and electronic equipment.
Operated production activities
Waste generated from our operated assets include: Armada, Lomond, North Everest, Britannia, Judy, Jade, Jasmine and Solan. High recyclable values for some assets below are associated with works where large amounts of metals and heavy recyclables are being removed or replaced. High hazardous waste figures relate to shutdown activities where large quantities of oily water, condensate and sludges were removed from vessels and separators.
Drilling and decommissioning activities
Waste generated from well operations and decommissioning includes the domestic and operational wastes from the Valaris
92, Valaris 120 and Valaris 121. High hazardous waste figures comprise water-based slops, oil-based mud slops and high contaminated fluids which require onshore treatment.
In addition to the data reported in OPRED's Environmental and Emissions Monitoring System (EEMS) additional waste associated with our decommissioning activities was also generated in 2023.
5. Spills to sea
Non-permitted releases of oil or chemicals to the sea are reported to OPRED using a Petroleum Operations Notice 1 (PON1). These notices provide details of the event and actions taken to prevent reoccurrence. All spills to the sea are reported and investigated, regardless of size.
Across our operations, 20 unplanned releases to the sea occurred in 2023. Of these, ten were chemical spills and ten were oil spills. No events were greater than two tonnes.
The event reported in the 2022 environmental performance report remains ongoing in the GBA on the Alder infrastructure. While Harbour Energy is the permit holder and installation operator, the infrastructure is owned by a third- party, who is responsible for the resolution of the leak. The leak is understood to
be part of the subsea hydraulic controls system containing Castrol Transaqua HT2. We are working with the infrastructure owner to further investigate the source of the leak and determine remediation plans.
Quantity of regulatory reportable spills to sea (kg), 2023
Oil - 2%
Chemical - 98%
Chemical
Oil
Waste disposal from operated production activities, 2023
Hazardous
Non-Hazardous
Recycling
350
300
Tonnes
250
200
150
100
50
0
Armada
Britannia
Jade
Jasmine
Judy
Lomond
North Everest
Solan
Waste disposal from drilling and plug and abandonment activities, 2023
Hazardous
Non-Hazardous
Recycling
7000
6000
Tonnes
5000
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
Valaris 92
Valaris 120
Valaris 121
Number of regulatory reportable spills to sea, 2023
Chemical
Oil
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Armada
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
2
Britannia
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
Jade
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jasmine
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Judy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lomond
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
North Everest
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
Solan
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Catcher
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Drilling / Subsea /
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
1
Decommissioning
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
Appendix
2023 objectives
We outlined several focus and improvements areas in our 2023 Health, Safety, Environmental and Security (HSES) Plan. In 2023, we successfully completed the following objectives:
Topic
Delivery
Rationalise waste management processes to capture
We rolled out a single integrated Waste Management Procedure
all business activities.
for the NSBU.
Atmospheric emission process integration and
We completed the integration of ETS processes and supporting
procedural alignment.
procedures within 2023.
Assess feasibility of incorporation of additional assets
The Catcher ETS calculations were built into EnergySys in
2023 providing automated CO2 emissions calculations.
into automated emissions calculation software.
The process will be fully embedded throughout 2024.
Embed new radiation contract and local rules across
We implemented a new radiation contract and local rules
in the NSBU. Activities continue to embed fully across our
the NSBU.
operated assets.
Environmental compliance requirement standardisation
We published a new Environmental Compliance Standard
and procedural development.
which applies across the organisation.
Progress the design and build of a corporate digitalised
We continue to work with our contracted specialist vendor
to develop and build our ESG Reporting Database with the
ESG Reporting Database.
Database on track for deployment in 2024.
Establish a standardised approach for flaring and venting
Flaring and Venting management plans were developed for all
applicable North Sea BU assets. In addition, we continue to
management.
progress the zero routine flaring engineering studies.
Asset emissions reduction action plans (ERAPs) were
revised to include greater detail on our methane quantification
and reduction activities. We completed three site level
Develop methane reduction plans for all assets.
methane baseline quantification surveys and in early 2024
we joined the oil & gas methane partnership (OGMP 2.0) to
assist the continual improvement of monitoring & reporting
of methane emissions.
A GHG emissions draft supplier question set has been
developed, and input is being provided to the industry
Embed GHG metrics in key 3rd party contracts.
workgroup to shape a standard industry model. A draft activity
plan for inclusion within overall sourcing evaluation has been
created. The implementation plan continues to be developed.
2024 objectives
Our focus for 2024 is to continue to work on the simplification of business processes, ensuring the continuation of safe and environmentally responsible activities.
Topic
Objective
ISO Standard 14001:2015
NSBU Recertification activities in Q4 2024.
Performance Monitoring
Expand PowerBI metrics for environmental performance to include asset specific
environmental performance dashboards for the wider suite of environmental KPIs.
Pollution Prevention Control
Implementation of improved PPC emissions forecasting for applicable
Emissions Forecasting
assets in NSBU.
Key UK Environmental Projects
Prepare Environmental Statement for Leverett development following on from
Environmental Impact Assessment.
Nesting Bird Management
Bird Management Plans and associated surveys across the SNS and EIS assets.
Methane
Undertake a gap analysis against the OGMP 2.0 reporting template and develop
an associated implementation plan.
Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme
Complete the ESOS compliance notification and associated implementation plan.
(ESOS)
Zero routine flaring
Progress zero routine flaring engineering studies and further define the pathway
to zero routine flaring.
GHG Emissions Forecasting
Define and scope a GHG emissions forecasting tool for further evaluation with
an objective to impart efficiencies and standardisation.
Emissions reduction action plan (ERAP)
Deliver ERAP commitments to reduce Scope 1 & 2 upstream GHG emissions.
commitments
Introduction
Our UK North Sea portfolio
Appendix
HSES policy documents
Health, Safety, Environment and Security Policy
Our Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSES) Policy is implemented through our Business Management System (BMS), which comprises a comprehensive set of standards and procedures that define our expectations and requirements for managing all our business activities.
Health, Safety, Environment and
Security
Policy
Harbour Energy is committed to operating responsibly and securely, never compromising our Health, Safety, Environmental or Security (HSES) standards. Harbour Energy will do all that is reasonably practicable to reduce HSES risks, ensure the safety and security of everyone affected by our operations, protect the environment by minimising our environmental impacts, and protect our assets and business data.
To achieve this Harbour Energy will:
- Provide strong, visible leadership and commitment at all levels of the business
- Effectively identify hazards, threats and vulnerabilities to assess and manage risks
- Meet or surpass our legal and other requirements (e.g., compliance obligations)
- Set objectives and targets to drive improvement
- Support and train our people and assure their competence
- Provide appropriate resources
- Encourage open and honest communication
- Effectively manage the HSES risks associated with contracted work
- Maintain safe, clean, healthy and secure workplaces to protect our people, environment, assets and data
- Maintain protected high quality documented systems and processes;
- Plan and prepare for potential emergencies
- Report, investigate and learn from any incidents and near misses
- Routinely inspect the workplace and audit systems and processes;
- Seek opportunities to continually improve our performance
It is the responsibility of everyone in Harbour Energy to conform to our Policies and Standards and to assist the business in their implementation.
Linda Z Cook
CEO Harbour Energy Plc
01 December 2023
HBR-GLO-HSE-POL-0001, Revision 2
Climate Change Policy
Responsibility for climate change matters, including adaptation, resilience and transition, ultimately rests with our Board of Directors. The Climate Change Committee is established as a committee of the cross-disciplinary experts and is responsible for monitoring and reviewing Group-wide HSES and net zero strategies.
Sustainability Policy
Our Board established the Group's purpose, values and strategy, and is also responsible for our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. It approves our Sustainability Policy and endorses the management of significant sustainability- related risks and opportunities.
For more information, or to see these policies: harbourenergy.com/about-us/our-policies
