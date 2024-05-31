Harbour's Operated by Others Centre consists of the non-operated Catcher Area, Tolmount Area and East Irish Sea (EIS). Catcher The 18 subsea wells from the Catcher, Varadero and Burgman fields are tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO). BW Offshore Catcher UK Limited (BWOCUK) is the owner of the FPSO and the appointed production installation operator. They are responsible for the day-to-day health, safety and environmental management of the facility including all environmental permitting requirements for production operations including the Pollution, Prevention and Control (PPC), chemical and oil discharge permits. Harbour is the licensee, pipeline and well operator for the Catcher Area development. We are responsible for the FPSO's GHG Emissions Trading System (ETS) permit and the flare and vent consents. The data presented in this report relates to our activities for the Catcher Area development. Tolmount Harbour achieved first gas from Tolmount in Block 42/28d in April 2022. Tolmount exports gas to the Easington Terminal. ODE Asset Management Limited was appointed as Tolmount installation operator in advance of production start-up. The environmental performance for Tolmount is reported by ODE Asset Management Limited. East Irish Sea Harbour has a 100 per cent equity interest in EIS assets comprising the fields of Calder, Millom and Dalton and the Rivers Terminal at Barrow-in-Furness. Spirit Energy operates the Calder asset and Rivers terminal at Barrow in Furness under contract. The environmental performance of these is reported by Spirit Energy.

Valaris 92 In 2023, the Valaris 92 drilling rig successfully continued with Harbour's planned Southern North Sea (SNS) abandonment campaign. In the SNS, it carried out a further six well abandonments - four at the Boulton BM platform, one at the Kelvin TM platform and one at the Munro MH platform. This brings the total number wells that have been abandoned by Harbour to 143 out of 149 overall in the SNS. In Q3, the rig moved to the EIS and successfully carried out a single subsea abandonment of the Darwen well, finishing 2023 at the Millom West platform. The rig will return to the SNS to complete the SNS P&A programme in Q2 2024. Valaris 120 In 2023, operations by Valaris 120 in the J-Area included successful remedial work and re-running of the J6 completion at the Jade platform, prior to handing the well over to production for start-up. The Valaris 120, then undertook development drilling at Talbot, a three-well subsea tie-back to the Judy platform with first oil expected end of 2024.

Valaris 121 In Q1 2023, the Valaris 121 drilling rig departed from the Judy Riser platform where it had operated in accommodation mode following the completion of the Judy RD extended reach well in Q3 2022. Noble Innovator Following a four-well drilling campaign at Catcher North, Laverda, Burgman Far East and Tolmount East in 2022, the Noble (Maersk) Innovator departed the Tolmount East location in Q1 2023. Catcher North and Burgman Far East came on stream end of 2022, while Laverda was suspended as it was deemed sub- economic. Tolmount East achieved first gas in December 2023. Noble Intrepid The Noble Intrepid was brought on hire in Q4 2023 to carry out well intervention scopes on various Judy wells. The rig will also be used in accommodation mode to support the Talbot tie-in operations throughout 2024. Details of 2024 activities will be provided in the 2024 environmental performance report.

Decommissioning Southern North Sea Our decommissioning activities in the SNS continued throughout 2023. The three satellite installations in the Murdoch area were plugged and abandoned, transitioned to cold suspension and are now awaiting removal. By the end of 2023, we had removed a total of 31 platforms from the SNS, leaving six in cold suspension and a further one in warm suspension which is scheduled to transition to cold suspension in 2024. Harbour continued removal of subsea infrastructure in the various SNS fields. West of Shetland The Decommissioning Programme and associated Environmental Appraisal and Comparative Assessment are being developed for future decommissioning of Harbour's Solan asset and associated infrastructure. This is due to go to Public Consultation in 2024. Central North Sea In 2023, work continued at Balmoral in preparation for further subsea removal including a Light Well Intervention Vessel (LWIV) campaign with the Helix Seawell, and removal of subsea infrastructure. MacCulloch subsea infrastructure was removed using the Boka Da Vinci Dive Support Vessel (DSV) and Southern Ocean Construction Support Vessel (CSV). Huntington infrastructure was safely disconnected from the CATS infrastructure to enable safe removal of subsea infrastructure.