Harbour Energy : Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Harbour Energy plc

Harbour Energy's aim is to build a diversiﬁed, global independent oil and gas company, focused on safe and responsible operations, and creating value for our stakeholders.

1

Strategic report

1 2022 highlights

2 Chairman's statement

3 Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's statement

4 Our purpose

6 Meeting energy demand through the transition

8 Market overview

10 Our strategy

12 How we create value

14 Engaging with our stakeholders

18 Key performance indicators

20 Performance review

22 Operational review

30 ESG review

42 Our leadership team

44 Financial review

50 Risk management

54 Principal risks

Governance

60 Chairman's introduction

62 Governance at a glance

64 Board of directors

68 Audit and Risk Committee report

72 Nomination Committee report

76 HSES Committee report

78 Directors' remuneration report

100 Compliance disclosures

104 Directors' report

106 Non-ﬁnancial and sustainability information statement

107 Statement of directors' responsibilities

Financial statements

108 Independent auditor's report

118 Consolidated income statement

119 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

120 Consolidated balance sheet

121 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

122 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows

123 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements

173 Company balance sheet

174 Company statement of changes in equity

175 Notes to the company ﬁnancial statements

Additional information

177 UK Government payment reporting

180 Group reserves and resources

181 Worldwide licence interests

183 Glossary

186 Shareholder information

Strategic report

Governance

Financial statements

Additional information

2022 highlights Despite considerable ﬁscal, economic and geopolitical volatility in 2022, Harbour delivered strong operating and ﬁnancial performance, creating value for our stakeholders, including our ﬁrst distributions to shareholders. LINDA Z. COOK Chief Executive Ofﬁcer CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT READ MORE ON PAGE 3 Operational 208kboepd $13.9/boe 865mmboe Production Operating costs (2021: 175kboepd) (2021: $15.2/boe) 2P reserves + 2C resources (2021: 948mmboe) Safety and the environment1 0.8 1 Tier 2 21kgCO2e/boe TRIR2 (2021: 1.3) Process safety event (2021: 2 Tier 2) GHG intensity (2021: 21kgCO2e/boe) Financial $4.0bn $2.1bn 0.2x $600m EBITDAX3 (2021: $2.4bn) Free cash ﬂow (2021: $678m) Leverage ratio4 (2021: 0.9x) Shareholder returns approved (2021: $nil) 1 Safety and the environment metrics are provided on a gross, operated basis. 2021 GHG intensity has been restated in line with our emissions reporting boundaries which were updated in 2022.
2 Total Recordable Injury Rate.
3 EBITDAX is a non-IFRS measure calculated by taking earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation, impairments, remeasurements, onerous contracts and exploration expenditure. This is a useful indicator of underlying business performance. 4 Leverage ratio is a non-IFRS measure calculated by net debt/last twelve months of EBITDAX.

2 Total Recordable Injury Rate.

3 EBITDAX is a non-IFRS measure calculated by taking earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation, impairments, remeasurements, onerous contracts and exploration expenditure. This is a useful indicator of underlying business performance. 4 Leverage ratio is a non-IFRS measure calculated by net debt/last twelve months of EBITDAX.

Harbour Energy plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Chairman's statement

Dear fellow shareholders,

I am pleased to report that in its ﬁrst full year as a publicly listed company, Harbour Energy has performed very strongly, and shown strength and resilience in the face of a very challenging geopolitical and economic backdrop that included extreme price volatility and government intervention in markets.

The energy sector has had an extremely eventful three years. Before the pandemic struck in 2020, the sector had been through a period of sustained under-investment, the impact of which was not immediately apparent due to the collapse in demand caused by Covid-19 restrictions. This resulted in oil prices brieﬂy turning negative for the ﬁrst time in my lifetime.

As economies reopened, the extent of the under-investment was exposed as supply was unable to respond to increasing demand, causing prices to rise. The invasion of Ukraine, which has been a tragedy for the country, exacerbated these pressures and has precipitated an energy crisis worldwide. Energy prices reached record highs, fuelling inﬂationary pressures, and fears of a global slowdown remain. Where prices will settle is hard to predict, but long-term structural under-investment gives cause for concern. Meanwhile, energy security is at the front of everyone's minds.

Alongside these recent seismic events, longer-term trends are also impacting our sector. As the impact of climate change becomes more apparent, stakeholders - from shareholders, lenders and governments, to colleagues and wider society - expect rapid progress on the transition to lower carbon energy sources. It is imperative that energy companies engage in ﬁnding solutions that will enable this transition, even if the path to it, which will require time, technological advances and huge infrastructure investment, remains unclear. At Harbour, we consider the energy transition in every signiﬁcant decision we make today and we are committed to being part of the solution and not part of the problem.

The energy sector faces other challenges too, including from windfall taxes and economic nationalism as governments seek to protect consumers from high prices and, oftentimes, from the consequences of bad policy. This creates unwelcome ﬁscal instability in the sector and will drive investors and capital out of the industry at a time when energy security is so high on the agenda.

In its ﬁrst full year as a publicly listed company, Harbour Energy has performed very strongly, and shown strength and resilience in the face of complex challenges.

The simple truth is that capital will go where it is welcome and avoid places that have onerous tax regimes or regulatory regimes that stiﬂe the market. As such, Harbour has reduced its future activity and investment levels in the UK as a direct result of a windfall tax introduced by the government.

Despite these many and varied challenges, we continue to believe that oil and gas companies like Harbour, who have scale, a commitment to producing safely and responsibly and a strong balance sheet, have a good future, and an important role to play through the energy transition. The path to net zero will be uneven, it will take time and it will require pragmatism from governments and their citizens. Global energy demand continues to grow. Renewables account for only a small proportion of supply today. That means responsibly produced oil and gas will play a key role in 'keeping the lights on' while we build low carbon capacity. We see a further role for companies like ours in repurposing depleted ﬁelds and existing infrastructure for CO2 transport and storage. Harbour is committed to playing both roles during this transition, as you will see later in this report.

Against this backdrop, we are lucky to have a highly experienced Board and leadership team to help us navigate this complex environment and to deliver for our shareholders. Among other things, during the year we've advanced our ESG agenda and net zero strategy. We've also delivered against our capital allocation priorities, including paying down debt and making our ﬁrst shareholder distributions, totalling $553 million for the year, while continuing to invest. Our growth and diversiﬁcation ambitions remain intact and even more relevant given current UK ﬁscal instability, and we continue to actively review M&A opportunities for value-creating transactions which would be a good strategic ﬁt with our business.

As we look ahead to 2023, your Board remains vigilant in its responsibility to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business in the interests of not only our shareholders, but our employees, our value chain and wider society. Thank you to you all for your support for Harbour Energy in 2022.

R. Blair Thomas

Chairman

Harbour Energy plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Strategic report

Governance

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer's statement

Harbour Energy was formed with this purpose: to play a signiﬁcant role in meeting the world's energy needs through the safe, efﬁcient and responsible production of hydrocarbons while creating value for all stakeholders. In 2022 we were constantly reminded of the importance of this purpose as we navigated a world of geopolitical and economic volatility, grappling with concerns over energy security while holding steadfast to the need to transition to a lower carbon economy.

Amidst these challenges, we met or exceeded our targets for safety, the environment, operational delivery, ﬁnancial performance and shareholder distributions. While there is always more to do, I am proud of all the team has accomplished in our ﬁrst full year of operations.

Most importantly we've improved our safety record, reducing our recordable incident rate and the number of process safety events. Our ﬁrst company-wide employee engagement survey also highlighted the strength of our safety culture within the company.

Operationally we had a strong year. Production was up by almost 20 per cent versus 2021, aided by improved operating efﬁciency, additions from our drilling programme, and a full-year contribution from the Premier Oil assets. Operating costs improved signiﬁcantly, beneﬁting from higher production and exchange rate movements. Our capital programme delivered new wells across our asset base, including from Tolmount in April providing a timely increase to UK domestic gas production. In addition, we made a material gas discovery at our Timpan-1 prospect in the Andaman Sea in Indonesia. In a region with growing energy demand, we are excited about the prospects for further drilling on our Andaman licences.

These results helped our cash ﬂow generation. In spite of our hedging programme which muted the impact of high commodity prices, and after making tax payments of $551 million, we delivered $2.1 billion in free cash ﬂow, allowing us to pay down debt and deliver increased shareholder distributions of $553 million. However, our share price under-performed that of our peers - largely due to our signiﬁcant exposure to the UK and the recently enacted Energy Proﬁts Levy (EPL) for oil and gas companies.

Internally, we made signiﬁcant progress with the integration of our processes and systems from previous acquisitions. This included implementing a new enterprise management system, allowing us to retire numerous legacy systems and providing a scalable platform for our future growth ambitions. While doing this, we continued to build our culture, based around our core values and supported by employee engagement and feedback.

Financial statements

Additional information

Harbour's purpose has never been more relevant: we are playing a signiﬁcant role in meeting the world's energy needs, producing oil and gas safely and efﬁciently, and creating value for our stakeholders.

We matured our net zero strategy, clarifying our pathway to achieving our Net Zero 2035 goal, and establishing an interim target to halve emissions by 2030. We also built signiﬁcant momentum in our ﬂagship Viking CO2 transport and storage project in the UK, announcing partnerships with major domestic customers as well as with the Port of Immingham to enable imports. By repurposing oil and gas infrastructure in the heavily industrialised Humber region, Viking CCS has the potential to meet one third of the UK Government's target to capture and store 30 mtpa of CO2 by 2030.

We faced a number of headwinds during the year, the biggest of which was the introduction of the UK Energy Proﬁts Levy (EPL) in May, which was increased and extended in November, taking our UK tax rate to 75 per cent. This had the impact of all but extinguishing our proﬁt after tax for 2022, to essentially zero driven largely by a material one-off non-cash deferred tax charge associated with the introduction of the EPL. Going forwards, the EPL reduces our cash ﬂow, makes it harder to attract investors, and impacts the availability of debt. In an industry that invests over the long term, the EPL has already had serious consequences on our UK activity levels: we pulled out of the latest UK licensing round and halted certain projects. In early 2023, we initiated a review of our UK organisation to align it with lower anticipated investment levels which will, regrettably, lead to signiﬁcant job losses in the country.

Fiscal uncertainty in our largest producing region reinforces our strategic goal of diversiﬁcation and the ambition to establish a material base of production in at least one other region via acquisitions. The opportunity set remains rich, with major oil companies optimising their portfolios for the energy transition, publicly listed independent oil and gas companies seeking scale, and private companies looking for a route to liquidity for their investors. While market conditions made it challenging to reach a shared view on value during a volatile 2022, there are signs of a more active market for acquisitions in 2023. With our track record of successful M&A, our experienced Board and management, and our strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to execute. Investors and lenders should rest assured we will remain disciplined and focused on strategic ﬁt and value creation.

In this volatile world, we are conﬁdent that Harbour's strategy remains valid. Although 2022 brought challenges, we rose to them and performed well. We could not have done this without the support of all our stakeholders - our employees, shareholders, investors, lenders, partners and suppliers. Thank you for your contributions throughout the year and for your ongoing support.

Linda Z. Cook

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Harbour Energy plc

Annual Report & Accounts 2022

3