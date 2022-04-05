Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harbour Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMO   GB00BMBVGQ36

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC

(PMO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/05 11:35:13 am EDT
468.8 GBX   -2.33%
01:19pHARBOUR ENERGY : Data Sheets XLS
PU
12:09pHARBOUR ENERGY : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
12:09pHARBOUR ENERGY : ESG Report PDF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Harbour Energy : Data Sheets XLS

04/05/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Environment
ENVIRONMENTAL DATA 1
Energy use UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Energy used in operations - Total Group million GJ 7.8 13.8 22.4
o/w Fuel gas million GJ 7.4 13.4 18.1
o/w Diesel million GJ 0.4 0.4 4.3
Fuel use UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Fuel gas - Total Group tonnes 154738.7 289687.9 448749.7
Diesel (platform/rig/logistics) tonnes 9036.3 25033.0 97438.0
Energy intensity UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Energy intensity - Total Group GJ per tonne of production 2.0 1.8 2.14
Direct Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Scope 1) UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
GHG emissions operated facilities and drilling - gross operated 2 000 tonnes CO2eq 536 975 1600.6
o/w Production 000 tonnes CO2eq 493.4 957.3 1468.3
o/w Drilling 000 tonnes CO2eq 42.2 18.2 132.3
GHG emissions non-operated facilities - net non-operated 000 tonnes CO2eq 438.1 404.0 518.4
GHG emissions (equity share) - operated + non-operated 000 tonnes CO2eq 890.8 1125.5 1391.2
GHG intensity - gross operated 3 kg CO2eq per boe 20.3 19.8 23.0
Air Emissions UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
CO2 (Carbon dioxide) tonnes 531362.4 917004.2 1484964.1
CH4 (Methane) tonnes 525.5 1031.0 2360.9
HFC (Hydrofluorocarbons) tonnes 0 0 0
PFC (Perfluorocarbons) tonnes 0 0 0
SF6 (Sulphur hexafluoride) tonnes 0 0 0
NF3 (Nitrogen trifluoride) tonnes 0 0 0
N2O (Nitrous oxide) tonnes 38.2 69.0 120.0
VOCs (Volatile organic compounds) tonnes 157.4 250.2 8643.2
NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) tonnes 1856.2 2940.0 7083.9
SO2 (Sulfur dioxide) tonnes 26.1 28.3 1044.8
CO (Carbon monoxide) tonnes 1182.0 2100.4 3358.8
Indirect Greenhouse Gas Emissions UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Scope 2 4 tonnes CO2eq 1065.75 3659 3910.6
Scope 3 5 tonnes CO2eq 317.3 317.3 447.6
Intensity of discharges to air UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Flaring tonnes of gas 21578.0 36621.7 49667.9
o/w Routine tonnes of gas 0 0 23509.8
o/w Non-Routine tonnes of gas 1647.6 7004.3 12387.1
o/w Emergency tonnes of gas 19930.4 29617.4 13771.1
Flaring per tonne produced tonnes per 000 tonnes of production 5.6 4.8 4.7
Venting tonnes of gas 7.3 7.32 206.9
Venting per tonne produced tonnes per 000 tonnes of production 0.002 0.001 0.020
Effluents and Waste UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Planned discharges
Discharged produced water million tonnes 1.01 2.66 2.1
Oil in produced water parts per million by weight (ppm-wt) 18.42 11.08 17.8
Oil in produced water tonnes 18.64 29.5 37.9
Unplanned discharges
Hydrocarbon Spills # 13 4 28
Hydrocarbon Spills tonnes 0.51 0.02 0.9
o/w released to the environment tonnes 0.51 0.02 0.8
Chemical Spills # 2 17 19
Chemical Spills tonnes 0.77 1.68 26.7
o/w released to the environment tonnes 0.77 1.68 26.7
Gas release incidents # 3 8 18
Gas release incidents kg 1.73 671.12 1101.1
Gas release incidents tonnes CO2e 0.06 21.48 53.1
o/w released to the environment tonnes 0 0.67 10.5
Water UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Total water consumption from all areas tonnes 28434 19324 2650343.5
o/w Municipal (potable) water tonnes 28434 19324 107420.1
o/w Seawater (re-injection only, excludes cooling water) tonnes 0 0 2542923.4
Total water withdrawal from all areas with water stress tonnes 0 0 0
Total water withdrawal from freshwater sources tonnes 0 0 16120
Total water abstracted tonnes 0 0 0
Waste 6 UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Waste generated tonnes 5904.9 36921.4 25708.3
o/w Hazardous waste tonnes 4438.7 13775.1 10254.7
o/w Non-hazardous waste tonnes 1466.2 23146.3 15453.6
Waste generated tonnes - - 25708.3
o/w diverted from disposal tonnes - - 5708.6
o/w directed to disposal tonnes - - 19999.7
Waste diverted from disposal by recovery operation UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Onsite Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Preparation for reuse tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Recycling tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Other recovery operations tonnes - - 0.0
Onsite Non-Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Preparation for reuse tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Recycling tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Other recovery operations tonnes - - 0.0
Off-site Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 1133.4
o/w Preparation for reuse tonnes - - 1.54
o/w Recycling tonnes - - 1107.4
o/w Other recovery operations tonnes - - 24.4
Off-site Non-Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 4575.2
o/w Preparation for reuse tonnes - - 21.8
o/w Recycling tonnes - - 4472.2
o/w Other recovery operations tonnes - - 81.2
Waste directed to disposal by disposal operation UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Onsite Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Incineration with energy recovery tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Incineration without energy recovery tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Landfilling tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Other Disposal Operations tonnes - - 0.0
Onsite Non-Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Incineration with energy recovery tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Incineration without energy recovery tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Landfilling tonnes - - 0.0
o/w Other Disposal Operations tonnes - - 0.0
Off-site Hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 9121.3
o/w Incineration with energy recovery tonnes - - 447.0
o/w Incineration without energy recovery tonnes - - 250.1
o/w Landfilling tonnes - - 3442.5
o/w Other Disposal Operations tonnes - - 4981.6
Off-site Non-hazardous Waste Total tonnes - - 10878.4
o/w Incineration with energy recovery tonnes - - 296.6
o/w Incineration without energy recovery tonnes - - 5.3
o/w Landfilling tonnes - - 875.2
o/w Other Disposal Operations tonnes - - 9701.2
Managing environmental performance UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Environmental protection measures/expenditure USD mn 11.3 14.9 15
Environmental Compliance UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Environmental or safety fines USD mn 0 0 0
NOTES TO DATA
1) 2019-2020 data includes only legacy Chrysaor Energy operations (includes ConocoPhillips acquisition of UK assets by Chrysaor Energy in Q4 2019). For previous years Premier Oil environmental data refer to our website.
1) Includes data for legacy Chrysaor Energy for Q1-Q4 2021 assets, and Q2-Q4 2021 data for legacy Premier Oil assets.NOTES
2) Calculation based on assumed GHG emission Global Warming Potentials (GWPs) with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 5th report, 2014. Includes fugitive emissions.
3) On a reported basis. Includes production from legacy Chrysaor Energy assets for the period of Q1-Q4 2021, and production from legacy Premier Oil assets for the period of Q2-Q4 2021.
4) Scope 2 calculations are based on emission factors supplied by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ('BEIS') .
5) Includes data includes categories 6. Business travel and 7. Employee commuting (Technical Guidance Technical Guidance for Calculating Scope 3 Emissions from the GHG Protocol).
6) Data collected for Waste diverted from disposal by recovery operation and Waste directed to disposal by disposal operation begins in 2021 in line with GRI 306: WASTE 2020.
NOTES
Social - Safety
SAFETY DATA 7
Occupational Health and Safety UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Worked Hours - Total Group million 7.56 5.1 11.76
Recordable injuries - Total Group # 7 6 15
o/w Work related fatalities - Total Group # 0 0 0
o/w Lost work day cases (LWDC) - Total Group # 3 2 8
o/w Restricted work day case (RWDC) - Total Group # 1 0 4
o/w Medical treatment cases (MTC) - Total Group # 3 4 3
Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR) - Total Group cases/mn worked hours 0.93 1.17 1.27
o/w employees - Total Group cases/mn worked hours 1.47 0.54 0.31
o/w Contractors - Total Group cases/mn worked hours 0.73 1.53 1.63
High Potential Incidents (HiPos) - Total Group # - 10 8
o/w HiPos related to production - Total Group # - 8 4
o/w HiPos related to drilling - Total Group # - 1 2
o/w HiPos related to construction - Total Group # - 0 2
o/w HiPoS related to travel - Total Group # - 0 0
High Potential Incident Rate (HiPoR) - Total Group cases/mn worked hours - 1.96 0.68
Occupational health and wellness - Total Group
Work-related occupational illness cases - Total Group # 0 0 1
Non-work related occupational illness - Total Group # 0 0 4
Process Safety 8 UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Loss of Primary Containment events total # 1 1 2
o/w Tier One process safety events # 0 0 0
o/w Tier Two process safety events # 1 1 2
NOTES TO DATA
7) 2019-2020 data includes only legacy Chrysaor Energy operations (includes ConocoPhillips acquisition of UK assets by Chrysaor Energy in Q4 2019). For previous years Premier Oil data refer to our website.
7) Includes data for legacy Chrysaor Energy for Q1-Q4 2021 assets, and Q2-Q4 2021 data for legacy Premier Oil assets. Includes both own staff and contractors
8) We classify significant process safety LOPC events as either 'Tier 1' or 'Tier 2' process safety events based on IOGP Report 456: Process Safety - Recommended practice on Key Performance Indicators
Social - HR
HUMAN RESOURCES DATA 9
Workforce profile 10 UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Workforce total # 1292 1249 2211
o/w Employees # 1045 1042 1771
o/w Contractors # 247 207 440
o/w Male # 984 950 1668
o/w Female # 308 299 543
Employees by gender and age # 1045 1042 1771
o/w Male # 809 805 1333
o/w Female # 236 237 438
o/w Age <30 # 87 67 79
o/w Age 30-50 # 675 666 1219
o/w Age >50 # 283 309 473
Employee recruitment (new employees) by gender and age 11 # 81 52 66
o/w Male # 60 36 45
o/w Female # 21 16 21
o/w Age <30 # 20 9 14
o/w Age 30-50 # 48 32 43
o/w Age >50 # 13 11 9
Employee departures by gender and age # 29 47 131
o/w Male # 24 36 95
o/w Female # 5 11 36
o/w Age <30 # 2 2 7
o/w Age 30-50 # 15 17 53
o/w Age >50 # 12 28 71
Employees made redundant # 8 25 47
Redundancy rate # 0.76 2.4 2.1
Employee net gain/loss by gender # 24 5 -65
o/w Male # 36 0 -50
o/w Female # 16 5 -15
Turnover Rate 12 % 2.8 4.5 7.4
o/w Male % 3 4.5 7.1
o/w Female % 2.1 4.6 8.2
Contractors by gender # 247 207 440
o/w Male # 175 145 335
o/w Female # 72 62 105
Local Employment UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Total Employees # 1045 1042 1771
o/w Nationals in employees (excl. contractors) # 1045 1042 1755
o/w Expatriate employees # 0 1 16
Total senior management (Grade 31 and +) # 171 203 324
Nationals (locals) in senior management (Grade 31 and +) # 171 203 315
Percentage of nationals (locals) in senior management % 100 100 97.22
Total National Employees full time - by gender # 982 992 1691
o/w Male # 804 800 1314
o/w Female # 188 192 377
Total National Employees part time - by gender # 63 49 64
o/w Male # 5 4 4
o/w Female # 48 45 60
Total National Employees fixed term - by gender 13 # 1 0 22
o/w Male # 1 0 11
o/w Female # 0 0 11
Diversity and inclusion UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Employees (excl. contractors) # 1045 1042 1771
o/w Male # 809 805 1333
o/w Female # 236 237 438
o/w Male % 77 77 75.27
o/w Female % 23 23 24.73
Gender balance at senior management level (Grade 31 and +) # 171 203 324
o/w Male # 137 164 260
o/w Female # 34 39 64
o/w Male % 80 80 80.24
o/w Female % 20 20 19.76
Diversity of Board by gender # 10 11 11
o/w Male # 9 10 7
o/w Female # 1 1 4
o/w Male % 89 90 63.6
o/w Female % 11 10 36.4
Diversity of Board by age and nationality # 10 11 11
o/w Age <30 # 0 0 0
o/w Age 30-50 # 1 1 1
o/w Age >50 # 9 10 10
o/w British # - - 5
o/w United States # - - 4
o/w Noway # - - 2
Diversity of Board by ethnicity # - - 11
White # - - 11
Executives # - - 3
Non-executives # - - 8
Mixed / Multiple ethnic groups # - - 0
Asian / Asian British # - - 0
Black/African/Caribbean/Black British # - - 0
Other ethnic group # - - 0
Diversity at Board level tenure # - - 11
Less than one year (<1) # - - 11
o/w Executives # - - 3
o/w Non-executives # - - 8
Between 1-3 years # - - 0
o/w Executives # - - 0
o/w Non-executives # - - 0
Between 3-5 years # - - 0
o/w Executives # - - 0
o/w Non-executives # - - 0
Between 5-7 years # - - 0
o/w Executives # - - 0
o/w Non-executives # - - 0
Between 7-9 years # - - 0
o/w Executives # - - 0
o/w Non-executives # - - 0
More than 9 years # - - 0
o/w Executives # - - 0
o/w Non-executives # - - 0
Diversity of Leadership Team by gender and age (Exec. Management)
o/w Male # - - 7
o/w Female # - - 2
o/w Male % - - 77.78
o/w Female % - - 22.22
o/w Age <30 # - - 0
o/w Age 30-50 # - - 3
o/w Age >50 # - - 6
o/w British # - - 7
o/w Others # - - 2
Performance management UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Employees received performance reviews against Individual Performance % 100 100 99
Annual discretionary bonuses to eligible employees % 99.9 99.8 100
Employee engagement UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Participation rate of group-wide employee engagement survey 14 # 0 0 0
Number of concerns raised by employees that resulted in a formal grievance. # 0 0 3
Total number of employees that took parental leave by gender # 6 10 20
o/w Men # 3 8 11
o/w Women # 3 2 9
Percentage of employees entitled to take parental leave # 100 100 99.9
Organised labour UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Employees covered by collective bargaining agreement # 0 0 479
Employees covered by collective bargaining agreement % 0 0 27.0
Learning and development UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Total Hours spent on employee development training hours 24745 20412 43589
NOTES TO DATA
9) 2019-2020 data includes only legacy Chrysaor Energy operations (includes ConocoPhillips acquisition of UK assets by Chrysaor Energy in Q4 2019). For previous years Premier Oil data refer to our website.
10) Workforce profile: data as per 31 December 2021
11) Accounts as new employees those hired following the creation Harbour Energy (31 March 2021). Employees from legacy organizations (Premier Oil and Chrysaor Energy) not included as new employees
12) Number of departures divided by employees at the end of the reporting period
13) Number of departures divided by employees at the end of the reporting period
14) No group-wide employee engagement survey was undertaken in 2021 due to the mergeR
Governance
GOVERNANCE DATA 15
Supply Chain and Local Procurement UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Significant negative human rights or labour rights impacts identified in the supply chain number - - 0
Percentage of new material contracts that were subject to the Supply Chain Contractor Due Diligence Process % - - 100
Local Procurement (new contracts signed in 2021) 16 - -
o/w locally owned % - - 69.4
o/w local-entities owned by foreign parent companies % - - 24.9
o/w foreign company % - - 5.7
Public policy and government relations UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Political donations or contributions number - - 0
Receive significant financial assistance from Governments number - - 0
Security UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Significant (physcial) security incidents that directly affected our workforce or assets number - - 0
Significant (cyber) security incidents that directly affected our cyber infrastructure number - - 0
Global code of conduct UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Current employees and core contractors trained on the Code % - - 99
New employees and core contractors receiving induction training on the Code % - - 100
Number of substantiated allegations of wrongdoing as set out in the Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Procedure number - - 1
Significant legal sanctions in relation to business ethics number - - 0
Termination or failure to renew any external business relationships due to breach of the Code number - - 0
Number of disciplinary actions or dismissals for wrongdoing as described in the Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Procedure number - - 1
Human Rights UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Operations that have been subject to human rights reviews or human rights impact assessments, by country % - - 100
Reported violations of the Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement number - - 0
Identified incidents of human rights abuse within our organisation number - - 0
Security-related incidents in our Business Units with human rights implications number - - 0
Operations that restrict freedom of association and / or collective bargaining number - - 0
Identified incidents of discrimination reported within our organisation number - - 0
Identified incidents of human rights abuse in the Supply Chain number - - 0
Economic contributions UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021
Economic value generated USD mn - - 3,666.8
Economic value retained USD mn - - 1,578.6
Economic value distributed USD mn - - 2,088.2
Economic distribution by type
Operating cost USD mn - - 1,255.4
Royalties USD mn - - 3.8
Staff costs USD mn - - 317.1
Dividends USD mn - - 0
Finance costs USD mn - - 231.1
Corporate income tax payments USD mn - - 279.8
Community investments USD mn - - 1.096
NOTES TO DATA
15) 2019-20 data not included given differences in data collection and policies/codes.
16) Data covers contracts signed in 2021 for both Chrysaor Energy and Premier Oil assets

Disclaimer

Harbour Energy plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
01:19pHARBOUR ENERGY : Data Sheets XLS
PU
12:09pHARBOUR ENERGY : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
12:09pHARBOUR ENERGY : ESG Report PDF
PU
03/30HARBOUR ENERGY : Appendix PDF
PU
03/28Mexico's Pemex Confirmed as Operator of Zama Oil Field
DJ
03/21Noble Group Holdings Limited to Host Earnings Call on Unaudited Results for the Three M..
AQ
03/17FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Up, Bolstered by Weak Pound
DJ
03/17FTSE 100 Edges Higher, Sterling Turns Lower After BOE Rate Decision
DJ
03/17BOE'S COMMUNICATION SEEN AS KEY FOR : Mizuho
DJ
03/17FTSE 100 Rises as Traders Mull Fed Move, Await BOE
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 555 M - -
Net income 2021 522 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 5 828 M 5 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Harbour Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 7,55 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Zarda Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Blair Thomas Chairman
Stuart Royston Wheaton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC35.59%5 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.30%130 318
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.64%74 467
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.02%70 733
CNOOC LIMITED38.48%63 370
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.97%61 389