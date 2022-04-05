Harbour Energy : Data Sheets XLS

HUMAN RESOURCES DATA 9

Workforce profile 10 UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Workforce total # 1292 1249 2211

o/w Employees # 1045 1042 1771

o/w Contractors # 247 207 440

o/w Male # 984 950 1668

o/w Female # 308 299 543

Employees by gender and age # 1045 1042 1771

o/w Male # 809 805 1333

o/w Female # 236 237 438

o/w Age <30 # 87 67 79

o/w Age 30-50 # 675 666 1219

o/w Age >50 # 283 309 473

Employee recruitment (new employees) by gender and age 11 # 81 52 66

o/w Male # 60 36 45

o/w Female # 21 16 21

o/w Age <30 # 20 9 14

o/w Age 30-50 # 48 32 43

o/w Age >50 # 13 11 9

Employee departures by gender and age # 29 47 131

o/w Male # 24 36 95

o/w Female # 5 11 36

o/w Age <30 # 2 2 7

o/w Age 30-50 # 15 17 53

o/w Age >50 # 12 28 71

Employees made redundant # 8 25 47

Redundancy rate # 0.76 2.4 2.1

Employee net gain/loss by gender # 24 5 -65

o/w Male # 36 0 -50

o/w Female # 16 5 -15

Turnover Rate 12 % 2.8 4.5 7.4

o/w Male % 3 4.5 7.1

o/w Female % 2.1 4.6 8.2

Contractors by gender # 247 207 440

o/w Male # 175 145 335

o/w Female # 72 62 105

Local Employment UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Total Employees # 1045 1042 1771

o/w Nationals in employees (excl. contractors) # 1045 1042 1755

o/w Expatriate employees # 0 1 16

Total senior management (Grade 31 and +) # 171 203 324

Nationals (locals) in senior management (Grade 31 and +) # 171 203 315

Percentage of nationals (locals) in senior management % 100 100 97.22

Total National Employees full time - by gender # 982 992 1691

o/w Male # 804 800 1314

o/w Female # 188 192 377

Total National Employees part time - by gender # 63 49 64

o/w Male # 5 4 4

o/w Female # 48 45 60

Total National Employees fixed term - by gender 13 # 1 0 22

o/w Male # 1 0 11

o/w Female # 0 0 11

Diversity and inclusion UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Employees (excl. contractors) # 1045 1042 1771

o/w Male # 809 805 1333

o/w Female # 236 237 438

o/w Male % 77 77 75.27

o/w Female % 23 23 24.73

Gender balance at senior management level (Grade 31 and +) # 171 203 324

o/w Male # 137 164 260

o/w Female # 34 39 64

o/w Male % 80 80 80.24

o/w Female % 20 20 19.76

Diversity of Board by gender # 10 11 11

o/w Male # 9 10 7

o/w Female # 1 1 4

o/w Male % 89 90 63.6

o/w Female % 11 10 36.4

Diversity of Board by age and nationality # 10 11 11

o/w Age <30 # 0 0 0

o/w Age 30-50 # 1 1 1

o/w Age >50 # 9 10 10

o/w British # - - 5

o/w United States # - - 4

o/w Noway # - - 2

Diversity of Board by ethnicity # - - 11

White # - - 11

Executives # - - 3

Non-executives # - - 8

Mixed / Multiple ethnic groups # - - 0

Asian / Asian British # - - 0

Black/African/Caribbean/Black British # - - 0

Other ethnic group # - - 0

Diversity at Board level tenure # - - 11

Less than one year (<1) # - - 11

o/w Executives # - - 3

o/w Non-executives # - - 8

Between 1-3 years # - - 0

o/w Executives # - - 0

o/w Non-executives # - - 0

Between 3-5 years # - - 0

o/w Executives # - - 0

o/w Non-executives # - - 0

Between 5-7 years # - - 0

o/w Executives # - - 0

o/w Non-executives # - - 0

Between 7-9 years # - - 0

o/w Executives # - - 0

o/w Non-executives # - - 0

More than 9 years # - - 0

o/w Executives # - - 0

o/w Non-executives # - - 0

Diversity of Leadership Team by gender and age (Exec. Management)

o/w Male # - - 7

o/w Female # - - 2

o/w Male % - - 77.78

o/w Female % - - 22.22

o/w Age <30 # - - 0

o/w Age 30-50 # - - 3

o/w Age >50 # - - 6

o/w British # - - 7

o/w Others # - - 2

Performance management UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Employees received performance reviews against Individual Performance % 100 100 99

Annual discretionary bonuses to eligible employees % 99.9 99.8 100

Employee engagement UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Participation rate of group-wide employee engagement survey 14 # 0 0 0

Number of concerns raised by employees that resulted in a formal grievance. # 0 0 3

Total number of employees that took parental leave by gender # 6 10 20

o/w Men # 3 8 11

o/w Women # 3 2 9

Percentage of employees entitled to take parental leave # 100 100 99.9

Organised labour UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Employees covered by collective bargaining agreement # 0 0 479

Employees covered by collective bargaining agreement % 0 0 27.0

Learning and development UNIT OF MEASURE 2019 2020 2021

Total Hours spent on employee development training hours 24745 20412 43589

NOTES TO DATA

9) 2019-2020 data includes only legacy Chrysaor Energy operations (includes ConocoPhillips acquisition of UK assets by Chrysaor Energy in Q4 2019). For previous years Premier Oil data refer to our website.

10) Workforce profile: data as per 31 December 2021

11) Accounts as new employees those hired following the creation Harbour Energy (31 March 2021). Employees from legacy organizations (Premier Oil and Chrysaor Energy) not included as new employees

12) Number of departures divided by employees at the end of the reporting period

13) Number of departures divided by employees at the end of the reporting period