Harbour Energy : Data Sheets XLS

|
ENVIRONMENTAL DATA 1
|
Energy use
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Energy used in operations - Total Group
|
million GJ
|
7.8
|
13.8
|
22.4
|
o/w Fuel gas
|
million GJ
|
7.4
|
13.4
|
18.1
|
o/w Diesel
|
million GJ
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
4.3
|
Fuel use
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Fuel gas - Total Group
|
tonnes
|
154738.7
|
289687.9
|
448749.7
|
Diesel (platform/rig/logistics)
|
tonnes
|
9036.3
|
25033.0
|
97438.0
|
Energy intensity
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Energy intensity - Total Group
|
GJ per tonne of production
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
2.14
|
Direct Greenhouse Gas Emissions (Scope 1)
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
GHG emissions operated facilities and drilling - gross operated 2
|
000 tonnes CO2eq
|
536
|
975
|
1600.6
|
o/w Production
|
000 tonnes CO2eq
|
493.4
|
957.3
|
1468.3
|
o/w Drilling
|
000 tonnes CO2eq
|
42.2
|
18.2
|
132.3
|
GHG emissions non-operated facilities - net non-operated
|
000 tonnes CO2eq
|
438.1
|
404.0
|
518.4
|
GHG emissions (equity share) - operated + non-operated
|
000 tonnes CO2eq
|
890.8
|
1125.5
|
1391.2
|
GHG intensity - gross operated 3
|
kg CO2eq per boe
|
20.3
|
19.8
|
23.0
|
Air Emissions
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
CO2 (Carbon dioxide)
|
tonnes
|
531362.4
|
917004.2
|
1484964.1
|
CH4 (Methane)
|
tonnes
|
525.5
|
1031.0
|
2360.9
|
HFC (Hydrofluorocarbons)
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
PFC (Perfluorocarbons)
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SF6 (Sulphur hexafluoride)
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NF3 (Nitrogen trifluoride)
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
N2O (Nitrous oxide)
|
tonnes
|
38.2
|
69.0
|
120.0
|
VOCs (Volatile organic compounds)
|
tonnes
|
157.4
|
250.2
|
8643.2
|
NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide)
|
tonnes
|
1856.2
|
2940.0
|
7083.9
|
SO2 (Sulfur dioxide)
|
tonnes
|
26.1
|
28.3
|
1044.8
|
CO (Carbon monoxide)
|
tonnes
|
1182.0
|
2100.4
|
3358.8
|
Indirect Greenhouse Gas Emissions
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Scope 2 4
|
tonnes CO2eq
|
1065.75
|
3659
|
3910.6
|
Scope 3 5
|
tonnes CO2eq
|
317.3
|
317.3
|
447.6
|
Intensity of discharges to air
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Flaring
|
tonnes of gas
|
21578.0
|
36621.7
|
49667.9
|
o/w Routine
|
tonnes of gas
|
0
|
0
|
23509.8
|
o/w Non-Routine
|
tonnes of gas
|
1647.6
|
7004.3
|
12387.1
|
o/w Emergency
|
tonnes of gas
|
19930.4
|
29617.4
|
13771.1
|
Flaring per tonne produced
|
tonnes per 000 tonnes of production
|
5.6
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
Venting
|
tonnes of gas
|
7.3
|
7.32
|
206.9
|
Venting per tonne produced
|
tonnes per 000 tonnes of production
|
0.002
|
0.001
|
0.020
|
Effluents and Waste
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Planned discharges
|
Discharged produced water
|
million tonnes
|
1.01
|
2.66
|
2.1
|
Oil in produced water
|
parts per million by weight (ppm-wt)
|
18.42
|
11.08
|
17.8
|
Oil in produced water
|
tonnes
|
18.64
|
29.5
|
37.9
|
Unplanned discharges
|
Hydrocarbon Spills
|
#
|
13
|
4
|
28
|
Hydrocarbon Spills
|
tonnes
|
0.51
|
0.02
|
0.9
|
o/w released to the environment
|
tonnes
|
0.51
|
0.02
|
0.8
|
Chemical Spills
|
#
|
2
|
17
|
19
|
Chemical Spills
|
tonnes
|
0.77
|
1.68
|
26.7
|
o/w released to the environment
|
tonnes
|
0.77
|
1.68
|
26.7
|
Gas release incidents
|
#
|
3
|
8
|
18
|
Gas release incidents
|
kg
|
1.73
|
671.12
|
1101.1
|
Gas release incidents
|
tonnes CO2e
|
0.06
|
21.48
|
53.1
|
o/w released to the environment
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0.67
|
10.5
|
Water
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Total water consumption from all areas
|
tonnes
|
28434
|
19324
|
2650343.5
|
o/w Municipal (potable) water
|
tonnes
|
28434
|
19324
|
107420.1
|
o/w Seawater (re-injection only, excludes cooling water)
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
2542923.4
|
Total water withdrawal from all areas with water stress
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total water withdrawal from freshwater sources
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
16120
|
Total water abstracted
|
tonnes
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Waste 6
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Waste generated
|
tonnes
|
5904.9
|
36921.4
|
25708.3
|
o/w Hazardous waste
|
tonnes
|
4438.7
|
13775.1
|
10254.7
|
o/w Non-hazardous waste
|
tonnes
|
1466.2
|
23146.3
|
15453.6
|
Waste generated
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
25708.3
|
o/w diverted from disposal
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
5708.6
|
o/w directed to disposal
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
19999.7
|
Waste diverted from disposal by recovery operation
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Onsite Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Preparation for reuse
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Recycling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Other recovery operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
Onsite Non-Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Preparation for reuse
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Recycling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Other recovery operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
Off-site Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
1133.4
|
o/w Preparation for reuse
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
1.54
|
o/w Recycling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
1107.4
|
o/w Other recovery operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
24.4
|
Off-site Non-Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
4575.2
|
o/w Preparation for reuse
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
21.8
|
o/w Recycling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
4472.2
|
o/w Other recovery operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
81.2
|
Waste directed to disposal by disposal operation
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Onsite Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Incineration with energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Incineration without energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Landfilling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Other Disposal Operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
Onsite Non-Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Incineration with energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Incineration without energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Landfilling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
o/w Other Disposal Operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
0.0
|
Off-site Hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
9121.3
|
o/w Incineration with energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
447.0
|
o/w Incineration without energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
250.1
|
o/w Landfilling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
3442.5
|
o/w Other Disposal Operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
4981.6
|
Off-site Non-hazardous Waste Total
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
10878.4
|
o/w Incineration with energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
296.6
|
o/w Incineration without energy recovery
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
5.3
|
o/w Landfilling
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
875.2
|
o/w Other Disposal Operations
|
tonnes
|
-
|
-
|
9701.2
|
Managing environmental performance
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Environmental protection measures/expenditure
|
USD mn
|
11.3
|
14.9
|
15
|
Environmental Compliance
|
UNIT OF MEASURE
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Environmental or safety fines
|
USD mn
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NOTES TO DATA
|
1) 2019-2020 data includes only legacy Chrysaor Energy operations (includes ConocoPhillips acquisition of UK assets by Chrysaor Energy in Q4 2019). For previous years Premier Oil environmental data refer to our website.
|
1) Includes data for legacy Chrysaor Energy for Q1-Q4 2021 assets, and Q2-Q4 2021 data for legacy Premier Oil assets.NOTES
|
2) Calculation based on assumed GHG emission Global Warming Potentials (GWPs) with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 5th report, 2014. Includes fugitive emissions.
|
3) On a reported basis. Includes production from legacy Chrysaor Energy assets for the period of Q1-Q4 2021, and production from legacy Premier Oil assets for the period of Q2-Q4 2021.
|
4) Scope 2 calculations are based on emission factors supplied by the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy ('BEIS') .
|
5) Includes data includes categories 6. Business travel and 7. Employee commuting (Technical Guidance Technical Guidance for Calculating Scope 3 Emissions from the GHG Protocol).
|
6) Data collected for Waste diverted from disposal by recovery operation and Waste directed to disposal by disposal operation begins in 2021 in line with GRI 306: WASTE 2020.
|
NOTES