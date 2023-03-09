Advanced search
    PMO   GB00BMBVGQ36

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC

(PMO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-03-08 am EST
286.90 GBX   -2.08%
Harbour Energy announces $200 million share buyback after cashflow triples

03/09/2023 | 02:14am EST
(Reuters) - Harbour Energy announced a new share buyback plan worth $200 million on Thursday after its 2022 free cash flow tripled to $2.1 billion, supported by higher oil prices and despite a rise in tax bills.

The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer also reiterated its expectations for production and capital expenditure in 2023.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 416 M - -
Net income 2022 1 618 M - -
Net Debt 2022 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,84x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 2 842 M 2 842 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 771
Free-Float 65,5%
