Harbour Energy announces $200 million share buyback after cashflow triples
03/09/2023 | 02:14am EST
(Reuters) - Harbour Energy announced a new share buyback plan worth $200 million on Thursday after its 2022 free cash flow tripled to $2.1 billion, supported by higher oil prices and despite a rise in tax bills.
The British North Sea's biggest oil and gas producer also reiterated its expectations for production and capital expenditure in 2023.
