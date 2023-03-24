Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harbour Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMO   GB00BMBVGQ36

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC

(PMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:21:20 2023-03-24 am EDT
249.70 GBX   -4.48%
04:48aHarbour Energy hails regulatory submission by Pemex for Zama oil field
AN
03/23Development plan submitted in Mexico for major oil project Zama
RE
03/23Mexico's Pemex and Talos-led consortium give Zama development plan to regulator -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harbour Energy hails regulatory submission by Pemex for Zama oil field

03/24/2023 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Harbour Energy PLC on Friday noted that Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, submitted the Unit Development Plan for the Zama field to Mexico's National Commission of Hydrocarbons for approval.

Stuart Wheaton, Harbour's executive vice president of its International Business unit, said the submission marks an important milestone towards delivering first oil from the Zama field.

Harbour Energy, a North Sea-focused oil and gas company, was born of the merger of Chrysaor Holdings Ltd and Premier Oil PLC, and started trading on London's main market back in April 2021. It had a short-lived stint on the FTSE 100 before being demoted in December, now back in London's midcap FTSE 250 index.

Pemex is a Mexican state-owned petroleum company.

Harbour Energy shares fell 4.3% to 250.10 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.10% 74.6 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
FTSE 100 -1.15% 7412.46 Delayed Quote.0.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.91% 18559.39 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC -4.59% 249.404 Delayed Quote.-14.13%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.20% 1104.29 Real-time Quote.2.20%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.41% 1498.88 Real-time Quote.0.98%
WTI -0.60% 69.045 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
All news about HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
04:48aHarbour Energy hails regulatory submission by Pemex for Zama oil field
AN
03/23Development plan submitted in Mexico for major oil project Zama
RE
03/23Mexico's Pemex and Talos-led consortium give Zama development plan to regulator -source..
RE
03/23Harbour Energy : Board Appointments
PU
03/22Workers at BP's Petrofac-serviced Sites to Partake in North Sea Wage Protests
MT
03/21FTSE 100 Climbs Again as Financials, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
03/20FTSE 100 Drops as Credit Suisse Fallout Hits Financials
DJ
03/14Harbour Energy : New report outlines pivotal role Viking CCS cluster can play in transform..
PU
03/10Offshore workers to strike at UK continental shelf, says Unite
RE
03/09FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on Broad-Based Weakness
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 409 M - -
Net income 2022 1 588 M - -
Net Debt 2022 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,75x
Yield 2022 6,98%
Capitalization 2 688 M 2 688 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 771
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Harbour Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,22 $
Average target price 5,45 $
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Zarda Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Blair Thomas Chairman
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Peter Henry Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC-14.13%2 688
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.91%297 575
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.29%119 891
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 099
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-19.10%62 140
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%57 063
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer