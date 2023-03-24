Harbour Energy hails regulatory submission by Pemex for Zama oil field

(Alliance News) - Harbour Energy PLC on Friday noted that Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, submitted the Unit Development Plan for the Zama field to Mexico's National Commission of Hydrocarbons for approval.

Stuart Wheaton, Harbour's executive vice president of its International Business unit, said the submission marks an important milestone towards delivering first oil from the Zama field.

Harbour Energy, a North Sea-focused oil and gas company, was born of the merger of Chrysaor Holdings Ltd and Premier Oil PLC, and started trading on London's main market back in April 2021. It had a short-lived stint on the FTSE 100 before being demoted in December, now back in London's midcap FTSE 250 index.

Pemex is a Mexican state-owned petroleum company.

Harbour Energy shares fell 4.3% to 250.10 pence each on Friday morning in London.

