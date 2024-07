Harbour Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activities are the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves on the United Kingdom and Norwegian continental shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: North Sea and International. The North Sea segment includes the United Kingdom and Norwegian continental shelves, and the International segment includes Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The Company's UK offshore operating positions include the Greater Britannia Area, J-Area, AELE, Catcher Area and Tolmount Area. Its other UK North Sea interests include East Irish Sea, Galleon, Ravenspurn North, and Johnston. It has an operating interest in the Tuna field and acreage in the South Andaman Sea gas play. It also has an interest in the Zama field in Mexico's Sureste basin. Its operations in Vietnam are focused on its Chim Sao and Dua oil fields.