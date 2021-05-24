Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Harbour Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBR   GB00BLGYGY88

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC

(HBR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/24 11:30:00 am
20.615 GBX   +1.90%
05/20HARBOUR ENERGY  : Proposed share consolidation
PU
04/23HARBOUR ENERGY  : Result of Audit Tender
AQ
04/16Storegga, Shell, Harbour Energy Sign Deal to Develop Acorn CCS, Hydrogen Project
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercuria-backed Tailwind buys BP stake in Shearwater UK oilfield

05/24/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Tailwind, a private oil producer backed by commodity trader Mercuria, has agreed to buy BP's 27.5% stake in the Shearwater oilfield in the British North Sea, it said on Monday.

BP had previously agreed to sell the stake in Shearwater, as well as the stake in the BP-operated Andrews field, to Premier Oil, but the deal fell through when Chrysaor bought Premier Oil to form Harbour Energy last year.

BP confirmed the sale of its Shearwater stake for an undisclosed sum.

The London-based company also said it had informed staff at the Andrews field that it will continue operating the field for now, meaning it will effectively stop attempts to sell it.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
05/20HARBOUR ENERGY  : Proposed share consolidation
PU
04/23HARBOUR ENERGY  : Result of Audit Tender
AQ
04/16Storegga, Shell, Harbour Energy Sign Deal to Develop Acorn CCS, Hydrogen Proj..
DJ
04/15HARBOUR ENERGY  : Berenberg Upgrades Harbour Energy To Hold From Sell, Maintains..
MT
04/09PREMIER OIL  : Noble Group Holdings Limited - Further Update on Harbour Energy
AQ
04/01PREMIER OIL  : View presentation
PU
04/01Harbour Energy Begins Trading On London Bourse Following Chrysaor Deal
MT
03/31Premier Oil Changes Name To Harbour Energy After Share Merger With Chrysaor
MT
03/31PREMIER OIL  : Completion of merger with Chrysaor
PU
03/31Premier Oil-Chrysaor to trade as Harbour Energy from Thursday
RE
More news
Chart HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Harbour Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HARBOUR ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linda Zarda Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Lorentzen Krane Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Blair Thomas Chairman
Stuart Royston Wheaton Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Anne Marie Cannon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC3.03%5 305
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.16%75 095
CNOOC LIMITED17.55%48 529
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.56%46 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.70%39 308
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY32.34%36 769