HarbourVest Global Private Equity : HVPE Announces Semi-Annual Results for Six Months Ended 31 July 2020

27 November 2020 RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020 Resilient net asset value ("NAV") performance HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company"), today announces its unaudited results for the six-months ended 31 July 2020. Highlights - Six months to 31 July 2020 Increase in NAV per share of 2.2% to $28.18 (31 January 2020: $27.58) Outperformance of FTSE All World Total Return Index by 2.3% over period Opportunistic secondary co-investment transaction was largest single-fund contributor to NAV per share growth $54.6m net gain on investments (2019: $141.7m) Underpinned by resilient sector exposures and rebound in public markets

Net investor during the period. Distributions driven by venture strategies

$214.2m cash invested (2019: $202.4m)

$78.7m distributions received (2019: $138.9m), the majority from venture-backed companies, many in the technology and healthcare sectors Largest distribution from partial sale of shares in TeamViewer following IPO Significant proceeds also received from Knowlton Development Corporation , Lytx and Saba Software

Decisive and prudent action taken in response to COVID-19

COVID-19 Bottom up portfolio risk assessment undertaken

Balance sheet scenarios revisited $200.0m draw on the credit facility in April; $80.0m repaid in July Commitment plan placed temporarily on hold

Sufficient liquidity to support investment pipeline and new opportunities

Cash balance of $109.8m at period end. $480.0m available on $600.0m credit facility

Encouraging trends post period end despite ongoing uncertainty NAV per share $28.60 at 31 October, a 1.5% increase from 31 July 2020

Updated portfolio risk assessment shows 83% of companies experiencing "moderate to limited" impact as a result of COVID-19

COVID-19 Improved cashflow profile, with distributions outperforming initial expectations although remaining below pre-COVID-19 levels

pre-COVID-19 levels Commitment plan recommenced

Ed Warner, Chair of HVPE, said: "I am pleased to report that HVPE's NAV per share increased by 2.2% in the first six months of the year in spite of significant headwinds. This reflects the expertise of our Investment Manager and the resilience of HVPE's portfolio through the HarbourVest platform. "We hope shareholders have been reassured by the decisive actions we have taken to navigate through the challenging conditions created by COVID-19. While we remain alert to the likelihood that the pandemic will remain a cloud over the global economy for some time yet, the calibre of our investments, strength of our balance sheet, current structure of the portfolio and commitments, together provide a firm basis from which to view the future with confidence." Investor Event There will be a presentation for institutional and retail investors on 4 December 2020 at 10am GMT. To receive registration details for the event, please contact Liah Zusman: hvpeevents@harbourvest.com. Semi-Annual Report and Accounts To view the Company's Semi-Annual Report and Accounts please follow this link: Semi-AnnualReport - Six Months to 31 July 2020. Page number references in this announcement refer to pages in this report. The Semi-Annual Report and Accounts will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Semi-Annual Results Presentation HVPE will publish a new presentation on its website to supplement the publication of the Semi- Annual Results for the six months ended 31 July 2020. The presentation will be publicly disclosed at 11am today. All stakeholders will be able to view and download the presentation from HVPE's website: www.hvpe.com. Enquiries: Shareholders Richard Hickman Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9847 rhickman@harbourvest.com Charlotte Edgar Tel: +44 (0)20 7399 9826 cedgar@harbourvest.com Media MHP Communications Charlie Barker / Tim Tel: +44(0)20 3128 8570 hvpe@mhpc.com Rowntree / Pete Lambie HarbourVest Partners Alicia Sweeney Tel: +1 (617) 807 2945 acurransweeney@harbourvest.com

Notes to Editors: About HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" or the "Company") is a Guernsey- incorporated, closed-end investment company which is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. HVPE is designed to offer shareholders long-term capital appreciation by investing in a private equity portfolio diversified by geography, stage of investment, vintage year, and industry. The Company invests in and alongside HarbourVest-managed funds which focus on primary fund commitments, secondary investments and direct co-investments in operating companies. HVPE's investment manager is HarbourVest Advisers L.P., an affiliate of HarbourVest Partners, LLC, an independent, global private markets asset manager with more than 35 years of experience. About HarbourVest Partners, LLC: HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets asset manager with over 35 years of experience and more than $69 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2020. The Firm's powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 600 employees, including more than 145 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than $42 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $25 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $18 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customised solutions, longstanding relationships, actionable insights, and proven results. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for, any securities in any jurisdiction and should not be relied upon in connection with any decision to subscribe for or acquire any Shares. In particular, this announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer to issue or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("US Persons")). Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly to US Persons or in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan, or any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Accordingly, recipients represent that they are able to receive this announcement without contravention of any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business. No recipient may distribute, or make available, this announcement (directly or indirectly) to any other person. Recipients of this announcement should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements in their jurisdictions. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and, accordingly, may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to US Persons. In addition, the Company is not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and shareholders of the Company will not have the protections of that act. There will be no public offer of the Shares in the United States or to US Persons. This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its investment manager, HarbourVest Advisers L.P. (the "Investment Manager"). No liability whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) arising directly or indirectly from the use of this announcement is accepted and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be made by the Company, the Investment Manager or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, representatives or other agents ("Agents") for any information or any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements. None of the Investment Manager nor any of their respective Agents makes or has been authorised to make any representation or warranties (express or implied) in relation to the Company or as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of this announcement, or any other written or oral statement provided. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts contained in this announcement and nothing in this announcement is or should be relied on as a promise or representation as to the future. Epidemics, Pandemics and Other Health Risks - Many countries have experienced infectious illnesses in recent decades, including swine flu, avian influenza, SARS and 2019-nCoV (the "Coronavirus"). In December 2019, an initial outbreak of the Coronavirus was reported in Hubei, China. Since then, a large and growing number of cases have been confirmed around the world. The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in numerous deaths and the imposition of both local and more widespread "work from home" and other quarantine measures, border closures and other travel restrictions causing social unrest and commercial disruption on a global scale. The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus

outbreak a pandemic. The ongoing spread of the Coronavirus has had and will continue to have a material adverse impact on local economies in the affected jurisdictions and also on the global economy as cross-border commercial activity and market sentiment are increasingly impacted by the outbreak and government and other measures seeking to contain its spread. In addition to these developments having potentially adverse consequences for underlying portfolio investments of the HarbourVest funds and the value of the investments therein, the operations of HVPE, the Investment Manager, and HVPE's portfolio of HarbourVest funds have been, and could continue to be, adversely impacted, including through quarantine measures and travel restrictions imposed on personnel or service providers based around the world, and any related health issues of such personnel or service providers. Any of the foregoing events could materially and adversely affect the Investment Manager's ability to source, manage and divest its investments and its ability to fulfil its investment objectives. Similar consequences could arise with respect to other comparable infectious diseases. Other than as required by applicable laws, the Company gives no undertaking to update this announcement or any additional information, or to correct any inaccuracies in it which may become apparent and the distribution of this announcement. The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment. The contents of this announcement have not been approved by any competent regulatory or supervisory authority. This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements". These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "projects", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "goal", "target", "aim", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should" or "continue" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Company. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may be beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. More detailed information on the potential factors which could affect the financial results of the Company is contained in the Company's public filings and reports. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is not indicative of, or a guarantee of, future performance. The value of an investment in the Company may fluctuate and share prices and returns may go down as well as up. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. This announcement is issued by the Company, whose registered address is BNP Paribas House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WA © 2020 HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited. All rights reserved. Chair's Statement Dear Shareholder, This is my first statement to shareholders as the new Chair of HVPE, and I am pleased to report that in spite of the global outbreak of coronavirus ("COVID-19"), the Company's NAV per share increased by 2.2% in the first six months of the year. This return reflects the expertise of the Investment Manager and, in turn, the resilience of the underlying general partners and investee companies to which HVPE has exposure through the HarbourVest platform. Financial Performance While the $28.18 NAV per share at 31 July 2020 reflects a positive return for HVPE, the six- month period saw much more pronounced NAV fluctuations than usual because of COVID-19.March-end valuations from the underlying managers declined, driven by widespread uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic on the economy and businesses, and against a backdrop of falling stock markets worldwide. However, underpinned by resilient sectors such as technology and healthcare, and alongside a rebound in public markets, HVPE's NAV per share saw a strong return to growth on receipt of Q2 valuations. Although HVPE's NAV volatility has been much less severe than that of the public markets, the Company's share price nevertheless experienced a sharp fall mid-March, just weeks after reaching an all-time high in sterling of £18.68. This created a substantial widening of the discount to NAV, which reached 60% at its widest in the period. This discount was very similar to that experienced in the depths of the Global Financial Crisis ("GFC"), but thankfully proved short-lived as market participants took advantage of the opportunity to acquire HVPE shares at depressed levels. At the half-year end, after a substantial rebound, HVPE's share price had risen 66% from its March low to close at £15.28 ($19.90). This marks a decline of 17% from the 31 January 2020 price of £18.36 ($24.15).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.